Hailing Ran Mr. Ran Hailing is President, Executive Director of Bank of ChongQing Co Ltd. Mr. RAN joined the Bank in March 2003 and served as vice president since May 2003. Before joining the Bank, Mr. RAN worked as assistant to the president of Southwest Securities Company Limited from December 2002 to March 2003, vice general manager and Party secretary of Fuling office, general manager of Fuling Securities Business Department of Sichuan Trust and Investment Corporation from March 1993 to December 2002, deputy Director and Party committee member of Chongqing Fuling Canned Food Plant from March 1992 to March 1993, and secretary to the general office and section chief of Chongqing Fuling District Administrative Office from February 1990 to March 1992. Mr. RAN obtained a diploma in the special basic courses for party and government cadres from Sichuan Radio and TV University in December 1989, a completion certificate of postgraduate class for advanced studies in civil and commercial laws from Southwest University of Political Science and Law in October 2000, and an executive master of business administration degree from Chongqing University in June 2007. Mr. Ran is an economist.

Wong Hon Hing Mr. Wong Hon-Hing is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board at Bank of ChongQing Co Ltd. He was nominated by Dah Sing Bank. Mr. Wong joined Dah Sing Bank in 1977 and is currently the vice chairman of its board of directors. Between 1977 and 1989, Mr. Wong served as the head of various departments at Dah Sing Bank. He was appointed as an executive director in 1989, promoted to the managing director in 2000 and then appointed as the vice chairman of Dah Sing Bank in April 2011. He is currently a director of Banco Comercial De Macau, a vice chairman of the board of directors of Dah Sing Life Assurance Company Ltd., an executive director of Dah Sing Insurance Co., Ltd., an executive director of Dah Sing Insurance (1976) Co., Ltd., a director of Greatwall Life Insurance Co., Ltd. and the chairman of Dah Sing Bank (China) Co., Ltd. He is the vice chairman of the board of directors of Dah Sing Banking Group Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 2356), the holding company of Dah Sing Bank. He is also the managing director and the chief executive officer of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 0440). Mr. Wong obtained a higher diploma in business studies from the Hong Kong Polytechnic College (now known as Hong Kong Polytechnic University) in October 1977. Mr. Wong is an associate of The Institute of Bankers (U.K.) and a founding member of The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers and The International Retail Banking Council of the U.K.. He has over 35 years of banking experience.

Jianhua Liu Mr. Liu Jianhua serves as Vice President, Executive Director of Bank of ChongQing Co Ltd. Mr. LIU has been the vice president and a member of the party committee of the Bank since October 2014. Prior to that, Mr. LIU was an officer and business manager of Chongqing Postal Savings Bureau, deputy director of Chongqing Savings and Financial Urban Credit Cooperative, vice president of the Shangqingsi Branch of Chongqing Urban Cooperative Bank, vice president and president of the Shangqingsi Sub-branch of Chongqing Commercial Bank (in charge of daily operations), president of Renhe Street Branch of the Bank, general manager of banking and chief operation officer for retail banking of the Bank. Mr. LIU graduated from Chongqing University with an executive MBA degree in 2011. He is a senior economist.

Min Wang Mr. Wang Min has been Vice President at Bank of ChongQing Co Ltd since September 2006. He is responsible for the management of the risk assessment department, the loan supervision department and the security department. Prior to joining the Bank, He served as an internal auditor (section-level) of the general office of the internal audit office and a vice director of the internal audit division II of the credit department of China Development Bank, and director of audit & supervision division and director of customer division II of Chongqing Branch of China Development Bank from December 1994 to July 2006. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor’s degree in history, majoring in archival science, from Renmin University of China in July 1986. Mr. Wang is an archivist.

Shiyin Yang Ms. Yang Shiyin is Vice President of Corporate Banking at Bank of ChongQing Co Ltd since October 2014. Ms. YANG joined the Bank in September 2001. She had served as chief and manager of Yangjiaping subbranch, and chief and manager of Jiefangbei subbranch of the Bank. She is currently responsible for management and development of corporate and international businesses of the Bank. Prior to joining the Bank, Ms. YANG served as deputy section chief of currency exchange section, chief cashier and director of banking department of Jiulongpo sub-branch of Bank of China in Chongqing from May 1989 to August 2001, and accountant of Chongqing Jiulongpo Department Store and Wholesale Company from August 1987 to May 1989. Ms. YANG did not hold any directorship in any other listed companies in the last three years. Ms. YANG obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from Anhui College of Finance and Economics (now known as Anhui University of Finance & Economics) in July 1987. Ms. YANG obtained an EMBA degree from Chongqing University in December 2012.

Guohua Zhou Mr. Zhou Guohua is Vice President at Bank of ChongQing Co Ltd since October 2014. Mr. ZHOU joined the Bank in September 2003. He had served as chief and assistant to the director of the office of the board of Supervisors, deputy manager of Yubei sub-branch (in charge), and manager of Chongqing Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone branch, chief and manager of Great Hall subbranch and chief operations officer of the Bank. He is currently responsible for the management and development of the retail business, information technology and review business of the Bank. Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. ZHOU served as section member and deputy section chief of finance management section of Changshou sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China from January 1998 to September 2003, and director of banking department of Changshou sub-branch of Agricultural Bank of China from December 1996 to December 1997. Mr. ZHOU did not hold any directorship in any other listed companies in the last three years.

Wah Sing Wong Mr. Wong Wah Sing is Executive Director, Joint Company Secretary of the Company. He has over 35 years of experience in the banking industry. Mr. Wong began his career in 1982 and served successively as staff of the credit department, remittance department and export department, deputy manager of the special asset management department, and manager and senior manager of the credit risk department of The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, senior vice president of the special asset management (Greater China region) department of DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, chief supervisor of the special asset management department, chief credit supervisor of the corporate business (East China) department and retail business (North China) department of Standard Chartered Bank (China) Limited, and chief credit officer of Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited. Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. Wong was chief risk officer and vice president of Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited. Mr. Wong was awarded an Associate of The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers in October 2003 and a master degree of Business Administration from the Open University of Hong Kong in June 2011 and completed an advanced course for senior management regarding the China bond market in March 2016.

Wing Tsz Ho Ms. Ho Wing Tsz (Wendy) has been Joint Company Secretary at Bank of ChongQing Co Ltd since October 8, 2013. Ms. Ho is a Senior Manager of Corporate Services at Tricor Services Limited (“Tricor”). Prior to joining Tricor, Ms. Ho served as manager of Tengis Limited, the company secretarial department of Ernst & Young in Hong Kong. She has experience in a diversified range of corporate services and has been providing professional services for over 18 years. She has been providing corporate secretarial services to listed companies. Ms. Ho is a Chartered Secretary as well as a Fellow member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in United Kingdom and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (“HKICS”). She is also holder of a Practitioner’s Endorsement Certificate issued by HKICS.

Zaining Li Mr. Li Zaining is Acting Secretary to the Board of Directors at Bank of ChongQing Co Ltd since September 2007. Mr. Li joined the Bank in January 2001. He had served as chief and deputy manager of the Market Development Department, chief and general manager of the Individual Banking Department and director of the Capital Raising & Listing Office of the Bank. Mr. Li is currently responsible for preparation of shareholders’ meetings and board meetings of the Bank, files management and information disclosure. Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. Li worked successively as a teacher at the Chongqing School of Finance and Trade and served as head of the Teaching and Research Office, vice dean of the President’s Office and dean of the Finance & Investment Department in Chongqing Institute of Commerce from December 1983 to January 2001. He was a teaching assistant in Kunming Normal Training College from January 1982 to December 1983. Mr. Li served as a director at Chongqing Department Store Co., Ltd (listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600729) from March 2007 to August 2007. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor’s degree in law from the Political Science Department of Southwest Normal College (now known as Southwest Normal University) in January 1982. Mr. Li was awarded the title of lecturer and associate professor in 1987 and 1994 respectively.

Yong Deng Mr. Deng Yong is Non-Executive Director at Bank of ChongQing Co Ltd. Mr. Deng has been the chief financial officer of Yufu since April 2012. Mr. Deng commenced his career in December 1982. He served successively as a director, the assistant to president and the general manager of the planning and finance department of Southwest Securities Company Limited from August 2008 to April 2012, the assistant to general manager and the manager of finance department of Yufu from March 2004 to August 2008, the deputy general manager of the Linjiang Road and Jiulongpo business office of China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. from September 2000 to March 2004 and the deputy general manager of Chongqing Securities Division of China Cinda Trust and Investment Corporation from June 1997 to September 2000. Mr. Deng has been a non-executive director of Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co., Ltd. (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 2722) since June 2013 and a director of Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Co., Ltd. since April 2013. Mr. Deng was graduated from the Applied Mathematics Department of Yuzhou University (now known as Chongqing Technology and Business University) in July 1982 and obtained a postgraduate certificate from the Applied Mathematics Department of Chongqing University in 1988.

Wei Lv Ms. Lv Wei is Non-Executive Director at Bank of ChongQing Co Ltd. Ms. Lv has been a vice president of Chongqing International Trust Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Chongqing International Trust & Investment Co., Ltd) since September 2012, and the secretary to the board of directors and the general manager of the legal affairs department of Chongqing International Trust Co., Ltd. since March 2007. She successively worked as the business manager and the deputy general manager of the legal affairs department of Chongqing International Trust & Investment Co., Ltd. from February 2005 to March 2007. She was an assistant judge of the criminal tribunal, the research office and the third civil tribunal of the Higher People’s Court of Chongqing between October 1998 and February 2005. Ms. Lv also worked as a clerk of the second economic tribunal and the trial supervision tribunal of the First Intermediate People’s Court of Chongqing from June 1997 to October 1998 and a clerk of the second economic tribunal of the then Chongqing Intermediate People’s Court of Sichuan Province from July 1995 to June 1997. Ms. Lv has been a director of Chongqing Road & Bridge since August 2007. Ms. Lv obtained a bachelor of laws degree, majoring in economic laws, from Southwest University of Political Science and Law in July 1995 and a master of laws degree, majoring in civil and commercial laws, from Southwest University of Political Science and Law in 2005. She obtained the Legal Profession Certificate in February 2008 and the Practising Corporate Counsel Certificate in 2007.

Jun Yang Mr. Yang Jun has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd., with effect from March 7, 2014. Mr. YANG is currently vice president of Lifan Industrial (Group) Co., Ltd. Mr. Yang was deputy general manager of Chongqing Lifan Holdings Co., Ltd. from May 2011 to June 2013, general manager of Chongqing Lifan Passenger Vehicle Co., Ltd. from May 2008 to May 2011, general manager of Chongqing Lifan Automobile Co., Ltd. ) from May 2004 to May 2008 and general manager of Chongqing Lifan Motorcycle Manufacturing Co., Ltd. from February 1997 to May 2004. Prior to that, Mr. YANG served successively as secretary of general manager, director of the General Affairs Office and assistant to general manager of China Rural Development Investment and Trust Corporation, Hainan Branch from February 1993 to February 1997. He was office director of Foreign Investment Service Center of the Economic Cooperation Bureau of Hainan from March 1991 to February 1993. He was an engineering technician of the Transportation Division of the State-owned Wangjiang Machinery Manufacturing Plant from August 1989 to March 1991. Mr. Yang graduated from the School of Mechanical Engineering of Chongqing University majoring in automotive design in June 2004. Mr. Yang is an engineer.

Yusong Yang Mr. Yang Yusong serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has been the head of financial business department of Chongqing Yufu Assets Management Group Co., Ltd, since January 2015. Prior to that, Mr. YANG was a staff of the finance department of Chongqing Municipal Federation of Trade Unions, deputy manager of investment banking of Chongqing branch, deputy manager of Chongqing Lingjiang Road Office, and general manager of Guiyang Hequn Road Office of Huaxia Securities Co., Ltd, manager of the investment department and assistant general manager of Chongqing Gangjiu Co., Ltd, assistant manager, deputy manager and manager of the investment department of Chongqing Yufu Assets Management Co., Ltd, head of the investment management department, head of corporate business department and head of financial business department of Chongqing Yufu Assets Management Group Co., Ltd. Mr. YANG graduated from Chongqing Industry Management College with an associate’s degree of accounting in 1992, and from Chongqing University with a master’s degree of technological economy and management in 1999. Mr. YANG is an accountant.

Jingyu Jin Dr. Jin Jingyu is Independent Non-Executive Director of Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd., with effect from March 7, 2014. He has served in the Chongqing Technology and Business University (formerly known as Chongqing College of Commerce in 2003 and before) since May 1997, where he has served successively as associate professor, professor and deputy director of the Department of Finance and Investment. Dr. JIN also served concurrently as the chairman of Chongqing Tiandi Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. from June 2005 to February 2010, and served concurrently as a director and secretary to the board of Chongqing Wanli Storage Battery Co., Ltd. (now known as Chongqing Wanli New Energy Co., Ltd. a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 600847)), from January 2006 to March 2010, served as a director and secretary to the board of Southwest Synthetic Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 000788), from July 2002 to June 2003, and a business director of the Financing Service Company and general manager of the 1st business division of Dapeng Securities Company Limited from September 1997 to September 2002. Dr. JIN is currently an independent non-executive director of Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co., Ltd. a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 2722). Dr. JIN graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the department of mathematics of Henan University. in 1992, studied in the University of Science and Technology of China, majored in management science and received a master’s degree in engineering in 1995, and studied in the Southwest Jiaotong University, majored in management science and engineering and received a doctor’s degree in management in 2007.

Xiangbin Kong Mr. Kong Xiangbin is Independent Non-Executive Director of Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd., with effect from March 7, 2014. He is the Director of Chongqing Zhongshi Law Office. Mr. Kong has been appointed as the Director of Chongqing Zhongshi Law Office since January 2003, he also serves concurrently as a member of the Chongqing Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a member of the Chongqing Arbitration Committee and an executive director of Chongqing Law Society. Mr. Kong served as the deputy director of Chongqing Lida Law Firm from July 1998 to January 2003 and head of sales department of the Yumei branch of Chongqing General Trading Group from July 1992 to July 1998. Mr. Kong served as legal advisor for a number of PRC companies and government agencies since January 2006. Mr. Kong obtained a bachelor of laws degree from the Southwest University of Political Science and Law in July 1992, he was accredited as the “Top 100 Excellent Lawyers of Honest Practice in Chongqing by the Judiciary of Chongqing and Chongqing Law Society in January 2003, he was awarded the “Chongqing Youth May Fourth Medal of the 12th Session by the Chongqing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and the Chongqing People’s Government in May 2008, and was accredited as “Top 10 Best Lawyers in Chongqing of the 4th Session by the Judiciary of Chongqing and Chongqing Law Society in July 2011.

He Li Mr. Li He is Independent Non-Executive Director at Bank of ChongQing Co Ltd. Mr. Li served successively as vice president, president and supervisor of Huishang Bank from December 2005 to June 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Li worked as the party committee secretary and president of Wuhan Branch of China Minsheng Bank Corp., Ltd., and the general manager of retail banking department and enterprise planning department at head office of China Minsheng Bank Corp., Ltd. from September 1997 to December 2005, the party committee secretary and the president of Wuhan Branch of China Investment Bank from November 1995 to September 1997, and the director of the general office of Hubei Bureau of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange from December 1993 to November 1995. He also worked as a clerk and section chief of planning department of Hubei Branch of the People’s Bank of China, the vice president of Shiyan Branch of the People’s Bank of China and the vice director and director of planning department of Hubei Branch of the People’s Bank of China from July 1982 to December 1993. Mr. Li did not hold any directorship in any other listed companies in the last three years. Mr. Li was graduated from Huazhong College of Technology (now known as Huazhong University of Science and Technology) in July 1982, and a master degree from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in June 1996. Mr. Li is a senior economist.

Koon Man To Mr. To Koon Man, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Bank of ChongQing Co Ltd since September 4, 2013. Mr. To served as the chief financial officer of Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd. from 1988 to November 2012. Prior to that, Mr. To served as a senior manager in Hong Kong office of PricewaterhouseCoopers from 1980 to 1988, and a senior accountant of the auditing department in Toronto office of Deloitte & Touche from 1976 to 1980. Mr. To obtained a bachelor’s degree in arts from University of Toronto in 1975, and qualified as a Chartered Accountant and a Certified Management Accountant of Canada in 1979 and 1980, respectively. Mr. To is currently a Hong Kong certified public accountant, a Certificated Tax Advisor and a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Directors. He used to be a member of Financial Services Group Committee of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the Expert Panel on Listing of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.