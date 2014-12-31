Name Description

Chiu Yeung Wong Mr. Wong Chiu Yeung serves as Executive Chairman of the Board and President of China SCE Property Holdings Ltd. Mr. Wong was appointed as an executive Director on 30 November 2007, as well as the chairman of the nomination committee of the Company (the “Nomination Committee”) and a member of the remuneration committee of the Company (the “Remuneration Committee”) and is also the director of certain subsidiaries of the Company established in the PRC, Hong Kong and the British Virgin Islands. Mr. Wong is responsible for formulating business development strategies for the Group and commercial property management. Since his involvement in the development of the Group’s first project in 1996, Mr. Wong has been involved in all of the projects developed by the Group thereafter, and has about 19 years of experience in real estate development. Mr. Wong is a member of the National Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, vice chairman of Hong Kong Association for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China, guest professor of Nanchang University, vice chairman of the board of directors of Quanzhou Normal University, chairman of the board of directors of Nan’an Overseas Chinese Middle School, permanent honorable chairman of Hong Kong Federation of Fujian Association. Mr. Wong holds an Executive Master Degree of Business Administration of Xiamen University. Mr. Wong is the father of Mr. Wong Lun and Mr. Wong To, senior management of the Group.

Yuanlai Chen Mr. Chen Yuanlai serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of China SCE Property Holdings Ltd. Mr. Chen was appointed as an executive Director on 12 August 2009 and is also the director of certain subsidiaries of the Company established in the PRC, Hong Kong and the British Virgin Islands. Mr. Chen is responsible for formulating business development strategies for the Group. Since his involvement in the development of the Group’s first project in 1996, he has been involved in all of the projects developed by the Group thereafter, and has about 19 years of experience in real estate development. Mr. Chen also has extensive experience in investment management and project management through his involvement in all projects developed by the Group. Mr. Chen was a representative of the Second Session of the People’s Congress of Fengze District in Quanzhou. Mr. Chen completed the Executive Management course in Business Administration of Commercial Real Estate Development and Funding, a one-year programme offered by School of Professional and Continuing Education of Hong Kong University and Fudan University, Shanghai, in May 2008. Mr. Chen is currently attending an Executive Master of Business Administration programme in Xiamen University.

Hiu Lok Cheng Mr. Cheng Hiu Lok serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of China SCE Property Holdings Ltd. Mr. Cheng was appointed as an executive Director on 12 August 2009 and is also the director of certain subsidiaries of the Company established in the PRC, Hong Kong and the British Virgin Islands. Mr. Cheng is responsible for formulating business development strategies for the Group. Since his involvement in the development of the Group’s first project in 1996, he has been involved in all of the projects developed by the Group thereafter. Mr. Cheng has about 19 years of experience in real estate development. Mr. Cheng also has extensive experience in investment management, project management and construction management through his involvement in the projects developed by the Group. Mr. Cheng completed his college education at Fujian Normal University in 1987.

Youquan Huang Mr. Huang Youquan, CPA, serves as Vice President and Executive Director of China SCE Property Holdings Ltd. Mr. Huang was appointed as an executive Director on 1 May 2011 and is also the director of certain subsidiaries of the Company established in the PRC and Hong Kong. Mr. Huang is responsible for the financial management of the Group. Before joining the Group in 2003, Mr. Huang was the audit manager and assistant to the head of the Xiamen office of Fujian Hongshen Accounting Firm. Mr. Huang graduated from the Department of Mathematics of Xiamen University with a Bachelor’s degree in Science in 1991. Mr. Huang is a PRC Certified Public Accountant and a member of the Fujian Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Huang has completed an Executive Master of Business Administration programme in Xiamen University.

Zhijie Liu Mr. Liu Zhijie serves as Vice President of China SCE Property Holdings Ltd., effective May 10, 2012. He is also the director of certain subsidiaries of the Company established in the PRC. He is responsible for the construction management of the Group. Mr. Liu joined the Group in 1998. Mr. Liu completed his college education in Civil Engineering at Fujian College of Architecture and Civil Engineering in 1981. Mr. Liu possesses extensive experience in construction and cost management. Mr. Liu was an executive Director of the Company from May 2011 to May 2012.

To Wong Mr. Wong To serves as General Manager, Director - Marketing of China SCE Property Holdings Limited. He is responsible for sales and marketing of the Group. Mr. Wong joined the Group in October 2011. Mr. Wong has studied project management for construction in University of London. Mr. Wong is currently attending an Executive Master of Business Administration programme in Xiamen University. Mr. Wong To is the son of Mr. Wong Chiu Yeung, an executive Director and chairman of the Board.

Chao Liu Mr. Liu Chao serves as General Manager of Construction Department at China SCE Property Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for construction management of the Group. Prior to joining the Group in August 1999, Mr. Liu served as an engineer of China Railway Engineering Corporation. Mr. Liu graduated from the Department of Civil Engineering of Shanghai Tiedao University with a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in 1996. Mr. Liu is currently attending an Executive Master of Business Administration programme in Xiamen University.

Yue Wang Mr. Wang Yue serves as General Manager - Design Department of China SCE Property Holdings Limited. Before joining the Group in May 2002, Mr. Wang was a project manager in China Construction Second Engineering Bureau Ltd. Mr. Wang completed his college education in construction engineering at College of Architecture and Civil Engineering of Chongqing in 1998. Mr. Wang is currently attending an Executive Master of Business Administration programme in Xiamen University.

Haitao Zhang Ms. Zhang Haitao, CPA, serves as General Manager of Financial Department at China SCE Property Holdings Ltd. She is responsible for the financial management of the Group. Before joining the Group in January 2007, Ms. Zhang was the senior manager of Xiamen Tianjian Huatian Accounting Firm. Ms. Zhang graduated from the Department of Accounting of Xiamen University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics in 1990. Ms. Zhang is a PRC Certified Public Accountant and a senior accountant with extensive auditing experience. Ms. Zhang has completed an Executive Master of Business Administration programme in Xiamen University.

Siu Po Li Mr. Li Siu Po, CPA, serves as Financial Controller, Company Secretary of China SCE Property Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the financial reporting, investor relations and company secretarial work of the Group. Before joining the Group in January 2008, Mr. Li was a manager of one of the international CPA firms. Mr. Li graduated from the Department of Accounting in Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy in 1994. Mr. Li is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Li has extensive experience in financial management and auditing.

Lun Wong Mr. Wong Lun is an Executive Director of China SCE Property Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the commercial real estate management of the Group. Mr. Wong joined the Group in September 2010. Mr. Wong was graduated from the School of Engineering of University of Warwick with a Bachelor degree of Science in Engineering and Business Studies in 2010. Mr. Wong Lun is the son of Mr. Wong Chiu Yeung, an executive Director and chairman of the Board.

Weihong Ku Ms. Ku Weihong serves as Assistant President of China SCE Property Holdings Ltd. She is responsible for managing daily operation of the office of President of the Group, including internal audit & legal affairs as well as administrative and human resources management of the Group. Prior to joining the Group in November 2010, Ms. Ku served as the chief legal officer of Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited. Ms. Ku graduated from the Department of Law of Peking University with a Bachelor’s degree in Law in 1990. Ms. Ku holds the lawyer qualification certificate of the PRC and has extensive experience in legal affairs. Ms. Ku is currently attending an Executive Master of Business Administration programme in Beijing University.

Xiaojuan Tang Ms. Tang Xiaojuan serves as Assistant President of China SCE Property Holdings Ltd. She is responsible for marketing management and property management of the Group. Prior to joining the Group in August 2002, Ms. Tang served as the office manager of Xiamen Yong Hong Ji Real Estate Development Company Limited. Ms. Tang graduated from the Department of International Trade and Economics in Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics in 1994. Ms. Tang is currently attending an Executive Master of Business Administration programme in Xiamen University.

Quanlou Zheng Mr. Zheng Quanlou serves as Assistant President of China SCE Property Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for design management and landscape management of the Group. Before joining the Group in November 1998, Mr. Zheng was the on-site manager of Quanzhou Dong Hai Development Company Limited. Mr. Zheng completed his college education in construction engineering at College of Architecture and Civil Engineering of Fujian in 1992 and obtained his Bachelor’s degree from the Department of Civil Engineering of Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University in 2009. Mr. Zheng is a PRC Registered Cost Engineer, and serves as an expert of bid evaluation of construction project in Quanzhou since 2006. Mr. Zheng is currently attending an Executive Master of Business Administration programme in Xiamen University.

Yiyi Dai Mr. Dai Yiyi serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of China SCE Property Holdings Ltd since January 6, 2010. He is also the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Nomination Committee. Mr. Dai is the vice dean and a full-time professor of the Executive Master of Business Administration programme of the School of Management of Xiamen University and also serves as an adjunct professor for real estate CEO programmes hosted by Tsinghua University and Peking University. Mr. Dai has been a consultant with the Fujian Real Estate Association since 2005. Mr. Dai is an independent non-executive director of two companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, namely Mingfa Group (International) Company Limited (0846) and Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company Limited (2298), and is an independent director of Xiamen International Trade Group Corp., Ltd. (600755), which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and is an independent director of New Hua Du Supercenter Co., Ltd. (002264) since May 2013, which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. From April 2007 to April 2013, Mr. Dai was an independent director of Xiamen C&D Inc. (600153), a company which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. From July 2007 to July 2013, Mr. Dai was an independent director of Fujian Septwolves Industry Co., Ltd. (002029), a company which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. From December 2008 to December 2012, Mr. Dai was an independent director of Guangdong Shirongzhaoye Co., Ltd. (002016), a company which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Mr. Dai graduated from Xiamen University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics in 1989, and received a Doctoral degree in Economics from Xiamen University in 1999. He also completed training at the 6th Ford Program of the Sino-American Economics Training Centre of Renmin University of China. Mr. Dai was awarded a certificate as a PRC certified property valuer in 1997.

Hong Te Lu Dr. Lu Hong Te serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of China SCE Property Holdings Ltd since January 6, 2010. He is also a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Corporate Governance Committee. Mr. Lu obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial and Information Management from National Cheng Kung University in 1983, and a Master’s degree and a Doctoral degree in Marketing from the Graduate Institute of Business Administration of the College of Management of National Taiwan University in 1985 and 1992, respectively. Mr. Lu is a professor at the Department of Business Administration of Chung Yuan Christian University in Taiwan, specialising in marketing management and corporate competitive strategies. He also serves as a visiting professor at institutions including National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University’s EMBA Center and Xiamen University’s EMBA Center. Mr. Lu is an independent non-executive director of Capxon International Electronic Company Limited (0469), ANTA Sports Products Limited (2020) and China Lilang Limited (1234), the shares of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Lu is also an independent director of two companies in Taiwan, namely Firich Enterprises Co., Ltd. (8076) and Lanner Electronics Inc. (6245), the shares of which are traded in the Gre Tai Securities Market in Taiwan. From January 2007 to June 2012, Mr. Lu was an independent director of Everlight Chemical Industrial Corporation (1711), a company which is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation. From May 2006 to January 2014, Mr. Lu was an independent director of Aiptek International Inc. (6225), a company which is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation.