Imax China Holding Inc (1970.HK)
1970.HK on Hong Kong Stock
22.35HKD
23 Oct 2017
22.35HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.10 (-0.45%)
HK$-0.10 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
HK$22.45
HK$22.45
Open
HK$22.45
HK$22.45
Day's High
HK$22.50
HK$22.50
Day's Low
HK$22.10
HK$22.10
Volume
693,800
693,800
Avg. Vol
1,516,701
1,516,701
52-wk High
HK$41.80
HK$41.80
52-wk Low
HK$16.84
HK$16.84
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Richard Gelfond
|61
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jiande Chen
|61
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jim Athanasopoulos
|44
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Don Savant
|54
|President, Theatre Development and Film Distribution
|
Honggen Yuan
|52
|Senior Vice President - Theatre Development
|
Mei-Hui Chou
|46
|2015
|Chief Marketing Officer, Executive Director, Head of Human Resources
|
Michelle Rosen
|36
|2015
|General Counsel, Joint Company Secretary
|
Wai Ling Chan
|49
|2015
|Joint Company Secretary
|
Greg Foster
|54
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
|
Ruigang Li
|47
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
|
John Davison
|57
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Yue-Sai Kan
|67
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Dawn Taubin
|56
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Richard Gelfond
|Mr. Richard L. Gelfond is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He has been Chief Executive Officer and Director of IMAX Corporation. Mr. Gelfond served as Co-Chairman of the Company with Mr. Wechsler from June 1999 to March 2009 and Co-Chief Executive Officer with Mr. Wechsler from May 1996 to March 2009. From March 1994 to June 1999, Mr. Gelfond served as Vice Chairman of the Company. Mr. Gelfond serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Stony Brook Foundation, Inc., which is affiliated with Stony Brook University. He is also a Member of the Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences. Mr. Gelfond served as the Chairman of the Columbia Shuttle Memorial Trust Steering Committee, which was established in co-operation with NASA to support the families of the seven crew members of the STS-107 mission of the Space Shuttle Columbia, which came to a tragic end on February 1, 2003.
|
Jiande Chen
|Mr. Jiande Chen is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. He obtained P.hd. Degree in communication from the university of Washington, the united states, in December 1991 and Graduated from Fudan University.
|
Jim Athanasopoulos
|Mr. Jim Athanasopoulos is Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the company. Since 27 May 2015. He Graduated from University of toronto, Canada, With a bachelor's degree in commerce in June 1993.
|
Don Savant
|
Honggen Yuan
|Mr. Honggen Yuan is Senior Vice President - Theatre Development of the company. He Graduated from the Shanghai University of technology.
|
Mei-Hui Chou
|
Michelle Rosen
|Mr. Michelle L. Rosen is General Counsel, Joint Company Secretary of the company. He Graduated from Dartmouth College With a bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature in June 2000 and from Cornell Law School in May 2003.
|
Wai Ling Chan
|
Greg Foster
|Mr. Greg Adam Foster is Non-Executive Director of the company. He has been CEO, IMAX Entertainment and Senior Executive Vice President, IMAX Corporation. Mr. Foster held the position of Chairman and President, Filmed Entertainment from September 2004 to January 2013. In January 2013, Mr. Foster’s title changed to Chairman and President, IMAX Entertainment as a result of a change in the title of the Filmed Entertainment department. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Foster was Executive Vice-President of Production at MGM/UA. Prior to that, Mr. Foster held other senior positions, including Senior Vice-President of Motion Picture Marketing Research, during his 15 years at MGM/UA. In 1999, Mr. Foster founded uMogul, a financial services company and held the position of Chairman, Co-Founder and President. Mr. Foster is a member of the board of directors of TCL-IMAX Entertainment Co., Ltd., a joint venture of TCL Corporation and the Company.
|
Ruigang Li
|Mr. Ruigang Li is Non-Executive Director of the company. Since 27 May 2015. He Graduation from Fudan University.
|
John Davison
|Mr. John Marshal Davison is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He joined the Company in 1987 and was appointed President in January 2000. In 1995, Mr. Davison became Senior Vice President, Finance and Administration, responsible for the financial affairs and administrative operations of the Company. In 1997, Mr. Davison was appointed Executive Vice President, Operations and Chief Financial Officer and in 1999 was appointed Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. He was a Director of the Company from May 1994 to June 1999. Mr. Davison is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Business Valuator. Mr. Davison is a Canadian citizen.
|
Yue-Sai Kan
|Ms. Yue-Sai Kan is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. She Graduated from the Brigham Young University in Hawaii With a Bachelor of Arts in May 1969.
|
Dawn Taubin
|Ms. Dawn Taubin is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. She was Chief Marketing Officer of DreamWorks Animation Skg Inc. During Taubin's six-year tenure as president of domestic marketing for Warner Bros. Pictures, the studio reached the $1 billion mark at the domestic box office every year. Among the films marketed under her leadership are the Harry Potter series, the Oceans series, 300, I Am Legend, Batman Begins and Academy Award-winning films The Departed, Happy Feet and Million Dollar Baby. After leaving Warner Bros., Taubin began her own company, Cinema Vision, where she has been providing marketing consultation to various entertainment companies including The Walt Disney Company, Sony Pictures, Exclusive Media, Relativity, and Rhino Records. In addition, Taubin is a Professor of Public Relations and Advertising at the Dodge College of Film and Media Arts at Chapman University in Orange, California. Taubin joined Warner Bros. Pictures in 1989 as vice president of publicity and held various positions until she was promoted to head of marketing in 2002. Prior to that she held positions with MGM/UA Communications and Warner Amex Cable Communications. Taubin has won awards for her campaigns, including being named Advertising Ages Entertainment Marketer of the Year in 2002.
