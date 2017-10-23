Name Description

Richard Gelfond Mr. Richard L. Gelfond is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He has been Chief Executive Officer and Director of IMAX Corporation. Mr. Gelfond served as Co-Chairman of the Company with Mr. Wechsler from June 1999 to March 2009 and Co-Chief Executive Officer with Mr. Wechsler from May 1996 to March 2009. From March 1994 to June 1999, Mr. Gelfond served as Vice Chairman of the Company. Mr. Gelfond serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Stony Brook Foundation, Inc., which is affiliated with Stony Brook University. He is also a Member of the Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences. Mr. Gelfond served as the Chairman of the Columbia Shuttle Memorial Trust Steering Committee, which was established in co-operation with NASA to support the families of the seven crew members of the STS-107 mission of the Space Shuttle Columbia, which came to a tragic end on February 1, 2003.

Jiande Chen Mr. Jiande Chen is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. He obtained P.hd. Degree in communication from the university of Washington, the united states, in December 1991 and Graduated from Fudan University.

Jim Athanasopoulos Mr. Jim Athanasopoulos is Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the company. Since 27 May 2015. He Graduated from University of toronto, Canada, With a bachelor's degree in commerce in June 1993.

Honggen Yuan Mr. Honggen Yuan is Senior Vice President - Theatre Development of the company. He Graduated from the Shanghai University of technology.

Michelle Rosen Mr. Michelle L. Rosen is General Counsel, Joint Company Secretary of the company. He Graduated from Dartmouth College With a bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature in June 2000 and from Cornell Law School in May 2003.

Greg Foster Mr. Greg Adam Foster is Non-Executive Director of the company. He has been CEO, IMAX Entertainment and Senior Executive Vice President, IMAX Corporation. Mr. Foster held the position of Chairman and President, Filmed Entertainment from September 2004 to January 2013. In January 2013, Mr. Foster’s title changed to Chairman and President, IMAX Entertainment as a result of a change in the title of the Filmed Entertainment department. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Foster was Executive Vice-President of Production at MGM/UA. Prior to that, Mr. Foster held other senior positions, including Senior Vice-President of Motion Picture Marketing Research, during his 15 years at MGM/UA. In 1999, Mr. Foster founded uMogul, a financial services company and held the position of Chairman, Co-Founder and President. Mr. Foster is a member of the board of directors of TCL-IMAX Entertainment Co., Ltd., a joint venture of TCL Corporation and the Company.

Ruigang Li Mr. Ruigang Li is Non-Executive Director of the company. Since 27 May 2015. He Graduation from Fudan University.

John Davison Mr. John Marshal Davison is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He joined the Company in 1987 and was appointed President in January 2000. In 1995, Mr. Davison became Senior Vice President, Finance and Administration, responsible for the financial affairs and administrative operations of the Company. In 1997, Mr. Davison was appointed Executive Vice President, Operations and Chief Financial Officer and in 1999 was appointed Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. He was a Director of the Company from May 1994 to June 1999. Mr. Davison is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Business Valuator. Mr. Davison is a Canadian citizen.

Yue-Sai Kan Ms. Yue-Sai Kan is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. She Graduated from the Brigham Young University in Hawaii With a Bachelor of Arts in May 1969.