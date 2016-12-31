Name Description

John Slosar Dr. John Robert Slosar is Executive Chairman of the Board of Swire Properties Limited. He is also Chairman of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited, Swire Pacific Limited, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited and Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited and a Director of Air China Limited and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited. He joined the Swire group in 1980 and has worked with the group in Hong Kong, the United States and Thailand.

Guy Bradley Mr. Guy Martin Coutts Bradley is a Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Swire Properties Ltd. He is also a Director of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited and Swire Pacific Limited. He joined the Swire group in 1987 and has worked with the group in Hong Kong, Papua New Guinea, Japan, the United States, Vietnam, Mainland China, Taiwan and the Middle East.

Mei Shuen Low Ms. Low (Michelle) Mei Shuen has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Swire Properties Ltd, effective 1st October 2017. joined the John Swire & Sons Limited (“Swire”) group in 1987 and has worked with the group in Hong Kong. She was Finance Director of Swire Pacific Limited – Trading & Industrial Division from May 2003 to March 2007, Finance Director of The China Navigation Company Limited from September 2005 to February 2007, and Director Finance of Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited from March 2007 to August 2010. She is a Director of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited (“JSSHK”), Swire Pacific Limited (“Swire Pacific”) and Swire Properties. Ms. Low graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor of Social Sciences (Honours) degree in November 1982 and obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree in Chinese Law from Tsinghua University in July 2007. She is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Illinois CPA Society and the CFA Institute.

Yat Hung Fu Mr. Fu (David) Yat Hung is Company Secretary of Swire Properties Ltd., He joined the Swire group in 1988. He is a member of the Takeovers and Mergers Panel and the Takeovers Appeal Committee of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. He is also a member of the Standing Committee on Company Law Reform.

Martin Cubbon Mr. Martin Cubbon is no longer as the Non-Executive Director of Swire Properties Ltd, effective October 1, 2017. He was Chief Executive from June 2009 to December 2014. He is also Corporate Development and Finance Director of Swire Pacific Limited and a Director of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited and Cathay Pacific Airways Limited. He joined the Swire group in 1986.

Patrick Healy Mr. Patrick Healy is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is also a Director of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited and Executive Director of the Beverages Division of Swire Pacific Limited. He joined the Swire group in 1988 and has worked with the group in Hong Kong, Germany and Mainland China.

Siang Keat Lim Mr. Lim (Raymond) Siang Keat is Non-Executive Director of Swire Properties Ltd. He is also Senior Advisor to John Swire & Sons (S.E. Asia) Pte. Limited. He is Executive Chairman of APS Asset Management Pte Ltd and a Director of GIC Pte Ltd, Hong Leong Finance Limited and Raffles Medical Group Limited. He was a Member of the Singapore Parliament from 2001 to 2015.

Merlin Swire Mr. Merlin Bingham Swire is Non-Executive Director of Swire Properties Ltd. He is also Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive and a shareholder of John Swire & Sons Limited and a Director of Swire Pacific Limited, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited and Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited. He joined the Swire group in 1997 and has worked with the group in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China and London.

Stephen Bradley Mr. Stephen Edward Bradley is Independent Non-Executive Director of Swire Properties Ltd. He is Vice Chairman of RKR Capital Pte Ltd., Director of Shanghai CFETS-ICAP International Money Broking Co. Ltd and Husky Energy Inc.

Ka Lai Cheng Ms. Cheng Lily Ka Lai is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is a Member of the Global Travel Distribution Advisory Board of Kuoni Reisen Holding AG. She was President, Asia Pacific of TripAdvisor, Inc. from July 2014 to June 2016.

Paul Etchells Mr. Paul Kenneth Etchells is Independent Non-Executive Director of Swire Properties Ltd., May 16, 2017. He is an Independent Non- Executive Director of China Foods Limited and Samsonite International S.A. He is also an adviser to Cassia Investments Limited. He was employed by the Swire group in Hong Kong from 1976 to 1998. He was employed by The Coca-Cola Company from July 1998 to June 2010 and worked in the U.S.A., Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Spencer Fung Mr. Spencer Theodore Fung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Swire Properties Ltd., He is an Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Li & Fung Limited. He is also a Member of the General Committee of The Hong Kong Exporters’ Association, a Director of the Young Presidents’ Organisation and a Member of the Board of Trustees at Northeastern University.

Sing Cheong Liu Mr. Liu Sing Cheong, JP, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Swire Properties Ltd., He is Chairman of My Top Home (China) Holdings Limited and an Independent Non-Executive Director of Prada S.p.A.