Kwong Yee Hung Mr. Hung Kwong Yee is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the company. He is responsible for the overall strategic planning and overseeing the general management of our Group. He was appointed as a Director in January 2015 and re-designated as the Chairman and an Executive Director with effect from June 2015. Chairman Hung is the elder brother of Mr. G.D. Hong, an Executive Director, and the father of Mr. S.T. Hung, another Executive Director. In addition, he is a director of Even Joy, TinYing Holdings and TinYing Investments, our Controlling Shareholders. Chairman Hung also serves as a director of Goldasia, Ten Pao Electronic, Korean Co, Ten Pao Precision Electronics, Ten Pao Industrial and Ten Pao International. Chairman Hung is the founder of our Group. He established his business under the trading name “Ten Pao Company” in Hong Kong in December 1979 and established the production plant in Huizhou, Guangdong province in October 1988. Accordingly, he has accumulated more than 30 years of experience in the power supply industry. Chairman Hung has been a member of Huicheng District Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Huizhou City since 2006. Chairman Hung holds several social titles including the vice chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries of PRD Council Huizhou Branch, the executive vice president of the 6th council of the Huizhou City Huicheng District Foreign Investment Enterprise Association, the vice president of the 5th council of the Huizhou City Foreign Investment Enterprise Association, the executive vice president of Huizhou Fujian Merchants Association, the honorary chairman of the Hong Kong Baptist University Foundation and a member of Lions Club of Tuen Mun. Chairman Hung graduated from the High School of Yinglin Middle School of Jinjiang City, Fujian Province in the PRC in July 1976.

Chung Shing Tse Mr. Tse Chung Shing is Chief Financial Officer, Financial Controller, Company Secretary of the company. He is responsible for the financial reporting and investors’ relationship matters of our Group. He joined our Group in December 2010 as a financial controller, was appointed as the company secretary and chief financial officer of our Company with effect from June 2015 and November 2015, respectively. Mr. Tse has approximately 23 years of experience in auditing, accounting and corporate finance. Prior to joining our Group, he worked as a senior manager in the advisory assurance department in Ernst & Young, an international accounting firm, from 1992 to 2003. From 2004 to 2009, he worked as a financial controller in Fung Yue Electrical Machinery Co., Ltd. an automation equipment manufacturing company in Hong Kong. Mr. Tse received a bachelor’s degree in accountancy (honours) from the City University of Hong Kong in November 1992. Mr. Tse has been a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since December 1997 and became a fellow member in December 2002.

Jianxing Zheng Mr. Zheng Jianxing is Senior Vice President, General Manager - Business of the company. He is responsible for the management of the sales and marketing center of our Group and the sales, manufacturing, research and development, quality control and procurement of Business Unit 2(1) of our Group. He was appointed as the senior vice president of our Group with effect from January 2012 and the general manager of Business Unit 2(1) of our Group with effect from January 2014. Mr. Zheng joined our Group in January 2012 as the senior vice president responsible for the management of the sales and marketing center of our Group. Mr. Zheng has approximately 15 years of experience in manufacturing and sales in the power supply industry. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Zheng worked as an executive director in PTS Electronic Components, a power supply product manufacturing company in Malaysia, from 2000 to 2002. From 2002 to 2003, he worked as a vice president of marketing and sales in Guppy Plastic (Nantong) Co., Ltd. a plastic injection moulding and mold manufacturing company in the PRC providing products for power supply companies. From 2003 to 2011, he worked as a senior vice president of sales and marketing in Power System Technologies (Shenzhen) Company Ltd., the PRC subsidiary of Flextronics International Ltd., a FORTUNE 500 electronic products manufacturing company. Mr. Zheng received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Bulacan State University in the Philippines in June 2013 and a master’s degree in business administration from the Tarlac State University in the Philippines in December 2013. He also received a post-graduate diploma in business engineering from the Institute of Business Engineering in Hong Kong in April 2012.

Guangdai Hong Mr. Hong Guangdai is Vice President, Executive Director of the company. He is primarily responsible for the management and supervision of the operation and the risk control on environmental and safety issues of our Group. He was appointed as an Executive Director with effect from June 2015. Mr. G.D. Hong is the younger brother of Chairman Hung, our Chairman, an Executive Director and the chief executive officer of our Group, and the uncle of Mr. S.T. Hung, another Executive Director. In addition, Mr. G.D. Hong serves as a director of Ten Pao Precision Parts, Jinhu Precision Parts, Jinhu Industrial and Ten Pao Electronic (Huizhou). Mr. G.D. Hong has approximately 27 years of experience in the power supply industry. He joined our Group in October 1988 as a production manager responsible for production. Mr. G.D. Hong has been a member of the Standing Committee of the Huicheng District People’s Congress since 2006 and the vice executive director of the Shuikou Chamber of Commerce of the Huizhou City Haicheng District Federation of Industry and Commerce since 2013. Mr. G.D. Hong graduated from the High School ofYinglin Middle School of Jinjiang City, Fujian Province in the PRC in July 1979. During the three years immediately preceding the date of this prospectus, Mr. G.D. Hong has not been a director of a public company the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas.

Xingchun Liao Mr. Liao Xingchun is General Manager - Human Resources Department of the company. He is responsible for the management of human resources of our Group. He was appointed as the general manager of the human resources department of our Group with effect from February 2014. Mr. Liao joined our Group in February 2014 as the general manager of human resources department. Mr. Liao has approximately 19 years of experience in the human resources industry. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Liao worked as an administrative manager in Dongguan Xinke Electronic Factory, an electronic product manufacturing factory in the PRC, from 1994 to 1996. From 1996 to 2000, he worked as a manager in human resources department of Dongguan Yeji Industrial Co., Ltd. a clothing manufacturing company in the PRC. From 2000 to 2003, he worked as a manager of human resources in Tianda Pharmaceuticals (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd. a pharmaceutical manufacturing company in the PRC. From 2003 to 2010, Mr. Liao worked as a director of human resources in TK Group (Holdings) Limited, a plastic injection and mold manufacturing company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 2283). From 2010 to 2013, Mr. Liao worked as an administrative director of human resources in Huibei LPV Sports Co., Ltd. of Lining (Jingmen) Industrial Zone, a sportswear manufacturing company in the PRC. Mr. Liao received a diploma in enterprise management from the Guangdong University of Finance & Economics (formerly known as Guangdong College of Business in the PRC in June 1992 and a master’s degree in business administration from the Beijing Jiaotong University in the PRC in January 2009.

Wensheng Hou Mr. Hou Wensheng is General Manager - Business Unit of the company. He is responsible for the sales, manufacturing, research and development, quality control and procurement of Business Unit 5(3) of our Group. He was appointed as the general manager of Business Unit 5(3) of our Group with effect from January 2015. Mr. Hou joined our Group in April 1990 as a product maintenance technician. Mr. Hou has approximately 25 years of experience in manufacturing of power supply industry. Mr. Hou received a diploma of business management, which were long distance learning courses, from the South China Normal University in the PRC in July 1997.

Xiu Wang Mr.Wang Xiu is General Manager - Standardisation Center of the company. He is responsible for the management of the Standardisation Center of our Group. He was appointed as the general manager of the Standardisation Center of our Group with effect from February 2015. Mr. Wang joined our Group in September 2002 as a head of the research and development department. Accordingly, he has approximately 13 years of experience in the development and management in the power supply industry. Mr. Wang received a bachelor’s degree in applied electronics from the Nanchang Hangkong University (formerly known as Nanchang Hankong Industrial College) in the PRC in July 1995.

Bingbing Yang Ms. Yang Bingbing is General Manager - Business of the company. She is responsible for the sales, manufacturing, research and development, quality control and procurement of Business Unit 1(2) of our Group. She was appointed as the general manager of Business Unit 1(2) of our Group with effect from April 2013. Ms. Yang joined our Group in August 2005 as a technical assistant to the chairman in the research and development center. Ms. Yang has approximately 19 years of experience in design and manufacturing in the power supply industry. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. Yang worked as a manager of automatic instrumentation workshop in Anhui Anqing Nanfeng Household Chemicals Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Anqing City Synthetic Detergent Factory of Anhui Province), a detergent manufacturing factory in the PRC, from 1991 to 1996. From 1996 to 2004, she worked as a manager of research and development in Shenzhen Pan Tai Electronic Co., Ltd., a power supply product manufacturing company in the PRC. From 2004 to 2005, she worked as a manager of research and development in Leitong Technology Development Co., Ltd. a power supply product manufacturing company in Hong Kong. Ms. Yang received a bachelor’s degree in applied electronic technology from the East China University of Science and Technology) (formerly known as East China College of Chemical Technology) in the PRC in July 1991.

Changya Zhu Mr. Zhu Changya is General Manager - Research and Development Department of the company. He is responsible for the research and development of our Group. He was appointed as the general manager of the research and development department of our Group with effect from January 2011. Mr. Zhu joined our Group in February 2009 as the manager of research and development department. Mr. Zhu has approximately 20 years of experience in research and development in the electronics industry. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Zhu worked as a manager of research and development in Yaxin Electronic Group (Dongguan) Co., Ltd, an electronic component manufacturing company in the PRC, from 1995 to 2009. Mr. Zhu was awarded with the Huizhou Scientific Technology Progress Award in 2014. Mr. Zhu received a diploma in industrial enterprise administration from the Guizhou University in the PRC in July 1994 and a master’s degree in business administration, which were long distance learning courses, from the Columbia Southern University in the United States in April 2005. Mr. Zhu also finished the courses of doctor of business administration of Shanghai Jitaotong University in the PRC in April 2012 and has been studying in the program of doctor of business administration in the United Business Institutes in Belgium since May 2011. He has also been an external associate professor in Huizhou University in the PRC since December 2010. Mr. Zhu has been a senior electronic automation engineer certified by the Title Reform Leading Group of Heibei Province since December 2010, a senior energy audit appraiser certified by the Human Resources Service Centre of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology since July 2012 and a photovoltaic power generation senior engineer certified by the American Certification Institute since January 2014.

Sui Tak Hung Mr. Hung Sui Tak is Executive Director, Director of Marketing of the company. He is primarily responsible for the overall product marketing strategy of our Group. He was appointed as a Director in January 2015 and re-designated as an Executive Director with effect from June 2015. Mr. S.T. Hung is the son of Chairman Hung, our Chairman, an Executive Director and the chief executive officer of our Group, and the nephew of Mr. G.D. Hong, another Executive Director. In addition, he is a director of TinYing Holdings, one of our Controlling Shareholders. Mr. S.T. Hung has approximately 6 years of experience in the power supply industry. He joined our Group in July 2009 as a marketing assistant responsible for product marketing, brand promotion and exhibition arrangement. He worked as a research assistant in the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (the “PolyU”) responsible for the cooperation project of our Group and the PolyU, namely, the Study of the Optimal Operation Conditions for the Production of Polyhydroxyalkanoates (biodegradable plastics) in Nitrogen Reduction Process, from 2009 to 2014, according to the Agreement on Teaching Company Scheme dated 19 October 2009 entered into between the PolyU and Ten Pao International designed and conducted by the PolyU in support of industry and business principally aiming to produce the biodegradable and biocompatible plastic and reduce the cost of producing it. Mr. S.T. Hung was promoted as a marketing director of our Group in January 2015. Mr. S.T. Hung received a bachelor’s degree in science with honours from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom in July 2008.

Ho Kit Lam Mr. Lam Ho Kit is Senior Financial Manager of the company. He is responsible for the review of annual business plan and annual budget plan, and asset management of our Group. He was appointed as the senior financial manager with effect from June 2013. Mr. Lam joined our Group in December 2004 as an assistant to the president responsible for the assistance of financial affairs to the president and was promoted to serve as the audit general manager responsible for the auditing and finance from 2009 to 2011. He rejoined our Group as a senior financial manager in June 2013. Prior to that, he worked as the finance manager in Dongguan He Xun Fashion Design Ltd. a fashion design company in the PRC, from 2012 to 2013. Mr. Lam has approximately 11 years of experience in auditing and finance. Mr. Lam received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Lingnan University in Hong Kong in November 1999 and a master’s degree in practicing accounting from the University of Monash in Australia in November 2003. Mr. Lam has been a certified public accountant of CPA Australia since June 2012.

Hongxing Li Mr. Li Hongxing is Director - Strategic Procurement of the company. He is responsible for the strategic procurement of our Group. He was appointed as the director of strategic procurement of our Group with effect from September 2012. Mr. Li joined our Group in September 2012 as the director of strategic procurement. Mr. Li has approximately 16 years of experience in the procurement industry. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Li worked as a vice manager of supply chain in Fuhuajie Industrial (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. of Foxconn Technology Group, an electronic product manufacturing company in the PRC, from 1999 to 2011. From 2011 to 2012, he worked as an operation director responsible for procurement in Shenzhen Haoen Acoustics Co., Ltd., an acoustic equipment manufacturing company in the PRC. From March 2012 to August 2012, Mr. Li worked as a director of supply chain center in Shenzhen Jasic Technology Co., Ltd. a welder equipment manufacturing company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 300193). Mr. Li received a diploma in industrial enterprise management from the Chengdu Electromechanical College in the PRC in July 1999 and a master’s degree in business management from the University of Electronic Science and Technology in the PRC in June 2010.

Yat Pang Chu Mr. Chu Yat Pang Terry is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Since November 2015, and responsible for overseeing the management of our Group independently. Mr. Chu has approximately 22 years of experience in auditing and corporate finance. Mr. Chu worked in the Department of Assurance and Advisory Business Services of Ernst &Young, an international accounting firm, from 1993 to 2000 when he left the firm as a manager. Mr. Chu then commenced his career in corporate finance in 2000 when he served as an executive in China Everbright Capital Limited, a corporate finance company being responsible for execution of corporate finance transactions. In 2001, Mr. Chu joined Haitong International Capital Limited, a corporate finance firm (being a subsidiary of Haitong International Securities Group Limited, a financial institution whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 665)) until 2012 when he left that company as a managing director – corporate finance being responsible for managing and supervising the company’s corporate finance advisory business. From 2013 to present, Mr. Chu is a managing director of Halcyon Capital Limited, a corporate finance firm, and a licensed representative of Halcyon Securities Limited, a securities firm in Hong Kong. Mr. Chu has been the independent non-executive director of Hong Kong Finance Group Limited, a financing company whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1273). Mr. Chu received a bachelor’s degree in arts from the University of Western Ontario in Canada in June 1992 and a master’s degree in business administration (investment & finance) from the University of Hull in the United Kingdom in June 1997. He also obtained a diploma in accounting from the School of Business and Economics of theWilfrid Laurier University in Canada in October 1993. Mr. Chu is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Cheung Chuen Lam Mr. Lam Cheung Chuen is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Since November 2015, and responsible for overseeing the management of our Group independently. Mr. Lam has approximately 22 years of experience in the manufacturing industry. Mr. Lam has been a director of Suzhou Sun Tin Lun Garment Accessories Co., Ltd. , a garment accessories manufacturing company in the PRC, since 1993. He was then appointed as a director of Sun Tin (Hong Kong) Garment Accessories Co., Ltd. a garment manufacturing company in Hong Kong, and Sun Tin Lun Keshi Painting Co., Ltd. , a painting company in Hong Kong, in 1997. He has been a director of Sun Tin Lun Weaving (Huizhou) Co., Ltd. , a weaving company in the PRC, and Sun Tin Lun Garment Accessories (Huizhou) Co., Ltd. a garment accessories manufacturing company in the PRC, since 1999. He was also a director of Sun Tin Lun Holdings Ltd. , an investment holding company in Hong Kong, in 2001. Mr. Lam has been the executive director and general manager of Huizhou Jiang Men Ren Food Co., Ltd. , a food manufacturing company in the PRC, since 2013. Mr. Lam has been a member of the 7th council of the Standing Committee of Huicheng District Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Huizhou City since March 2015. Mr. Lam holds several social titles including the president of the 6th council of the Huizhou City Huicheng District Foreign Investment Enterprise Association , the vice president of the 6th council of Huizhou City Foreign Investment Enterprise Association, a standing committee member of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries of PRD Council, the vice chairman of the Guangdong Huizhou City Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, the executive vice president of the Association of the Hong Kong and Macao Members of Huizhou City CPPCC, the director of the Hong Kong Shine Tak Foundation,