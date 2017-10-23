Edition:
India

Nameson Holdings Ltd (1982.HK)

1982.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.24HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-2.61%)
Prev Close
HK$2.30
Open
HK$2.32
Day's High
HK$2.32
Day's Low
HK$2.21
Volume
4,917,000
Avg. Vol
3,842,339
52-wk High
HK$2.44
52-wk Low
HK$1.40

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Ting Chung Wong

2016 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Mei Hing Chan

2016 Finance Director, Executive Director

Wai Wing Wong

2016 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director

Po Sing Li

2016 Chief Sales Officer, Executive Director

Ting Chun Wong

2016 Chief Production Officer, Executive Director

Ka Keung Lau

Non-Executive Director

Wai Hung Tam

Non-Executive Director

Ting Kau Wong

Non-Executive Director

Wai Yue Wong

Non-Executive Director

Chiu Fun Fan

Non-Executive Independent Director

Chun Wah Fan

38 Non-Executive Independent Director

Chung Nin Kan

Non-Executive Independent Director

Bik Kee Lee

Non-Executive Independent Director

Chor Wei Ong

Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Ting Chung Wong

Mr. Wong Ting Chung, BBS, JP, is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was appointed as our Director on 11 August 2015 and was re-designated as executive Director on 29 January 2016. Mr. Wong is one of our founders, and is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of our Group. He is primarily responsible for the overall management of the Group and formulation of corporate strategies of the Group. Mr. Wong has over 30 years of working experience in the knitting industry. He established his business in 1982 and was responsible for the overall management of a knitting factory. Mr. Wong established his current business through Nameson Industrial in September 1990.

Mei Hing Chan

Ms. Chan Mei Hing, Aurora is Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. She was appointed as our Director on 30 August 2015 and was re-designated as executive Director on 29 January 2016. Ms. Chan is the finance director of our Group and is primarily responsible for corporate financial planning and treasury management. Ms. Chan joined our Group as a finance manager in November 2002, and was promoted to the senior manager of the finance department in April 2005. She subsequently became the director of the finance department in April 2007.

Wai Wing Wong

Mr. Wong Wai Wing, Raymond is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as our Director on 11 August 2015 and was re-designated as executive Director on 29 January 2016. Mr. Wong is the Chief Operating Officer of our Group and is primarily responsible for operational management, research and development and sales strategy formulation. Mr. Wong has over 17 years of working experience in the garment and hotel industries. He joined Nameson Industrial in 1998 and served as a senior merchandising manager; a general manager of Japan Winner Way Knitting Factory from May 2000 to December 2004; a director of the human resources division of the Group from January 2005 to August 2007; and an executive director of Kong Sing (HK) Limited from September 2007 to December 2014. Mr. Wong was presented The Young Industrialist Awards of Hong Kong by The Federation of Hong Kong Industries in 2015.

Po Sing Li

Mr. Li Po Sing is Chief Sales Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as our Director on 30 August 2015 and was re-designated as executive Director on 29 January 2016. Mr. Li is the Chief Sales Officer of our Group, and is primarily responsible for management of sales in the European and US markets. Mr. Li joined our Group as a sales manager in February 2000 and was promoted to the role of senior sales manager in January 2004. He was further promoted to the general merchandising manager in February 2006, and the director of sales and marketing department in April 2007.

Ting Chun Wong

Mr. Wong Ting Chun is Chief Production Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as our Director on 30 August 2015 and was re-designated as executive Director on 29 January 2016. Mr. Wong is the Chief Production Officer of our Group and is primarily responsible for the production management of our factories in the PRC and Vietnam. He joined our Group as the production manager of Nameson Industrial in November 1990, and was responsible for overseeing production and operations management. Mr. Wong has over 30 years of working experience in the knitting industry.

Ms. Fan Chiu Fun, Fanny, GBS, JP, is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.

Chun Wah Fan

Mr. Fan Chun Wah, Andrew, CPA, is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.

Chung Nin Kan

Mr. Kan Chung Nin, Tony, BBS, JP, is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.

