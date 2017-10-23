Name Description

Ting Chung Wong Mr. Wong Ting Chung, BBS, JP, is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was appointed as our Director on 11 August 2015 and was re-designated as executive Director on 29 January 2016. Mr. Wong is one of our founders, and is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of our Group. He is primarily responsible for the overall management of the Group and formulation of corporate strategies of the Group. Mr. Wong has over 30 years of working experience in the knitting industry. He established his business in 1982 and was responsible for the overall management of a knitting factory. Mr. Wong established his current business through Nameson Industrial in September 1990.

Mei Hing Chan Ms. Chan Mei Hing, Aurora is Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. She was appointed as our Director on 30 August 2015 and was re-designated as executive Director on 29 January 2016. Ms. Chan is the finance director of our Group and is primarily responsible for corporate financial planning and treasury management. Ms. Chan joined our Group as a finance manager in November 2002, and was promoted to the senior manager of the finance department in April 2005. She subsequently became the director of the finance department in April 2007.

Wai Wing Wong Mr. Wong Wai Wing, Raymond is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as our Director on 11 August 2015 and was re-designated as executive Director on 29 January 2016. Mr. Wong is the Chief Operating Officer of our Group and is primarily responsible for operational management, research and development and sales strategy formulation. Mr. Wong has over 17 years of working experience in the garment and hotel industries. He joined Nameson Industrial in 1998 and served as a senior merchandising manager; a general manager of Japan Winner Way Knitting Factory from May 2000 to December 2004; a director of the human resources division of the Group from January 2005 to August 2007; and an executive director of Kong Sing (HK) Limited from September 2007 to December 2014. Mr. Wong was presented The Young Industrialist Awards of Hong Kong by The Federation of Hong Kong Industries in 2015.

Po Sing Li Mr. Li Po Sing is Chief Sales Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as our Director on 30 August 2015 and was re-designated as executive Director on 29 January 2016. Mr. Li is the Chief Sales Officer of our Group, and is primarily responsible for management of sales in the European and US markets. Mr. Li joined our Group as a sales manager in February 2000 and was promoted to the role of senior sales manager in January 2004. He was further promoted to the general merchandising manager in February 2006, and the director of sales and marketing department in April 2007.

Ting Chun Wong Mr. Wong Ting Chun is Chief Production Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as our Director on 30 August 2015 and was re-designated as executive Director on 29 January 2016. Mr. Wong is the Chief Production Officer of our Group and is primarily responsible for the production management of our factories in the PRC and Vietnam. He joined our Group as the production manager of Nameson Industrial in November 1990, and was responsible for overseeing production and operations management. Mr. Wong has over 30 years of working experience in the knitting industry.

Chiu Fun Fan Ms. Fan Chiu Fun, Fanny, GBS, JP, is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.

Chun Wah Fan Mr. Fan Chun Wah, Andrew, CPA, is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.