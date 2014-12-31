Name Description

Yi Ge Mr. Ge Yi serves as an Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He is responsible for overall business strategy and major business decisions of our Group. Mr. Ge joined us in February 2007 and was promoted to the vice-president and president of Huage Holdings in December 2011 and August 2012 respectively. Mr. Ge is also the sole director of Tsaker Hong Kong and a director of Tsaker Cangzhou. As the vice-president of Huage Holdings, Mr. Ge was responsible for the business strategies and decision-making of our Group. Mr. Ge also developed and modified our Group’s strategies relating to production, market strategies and research and development. He has also proposed directional recommendations to our Company by discovering new business opportunities. Since Mr. Ge became the president of our Group, our Group underwent corporate structuring under his leadership. He has also significantly expanded our production of DSD Acid which has led to our current leading position in the dye and pigment intermediates industry and accounted for approximately 57.4% of the world’s market share in DSD Acid by production volume in 2014. We believe that under Mr. Ge’s leadership, our Group will continue to foster technological innovation and the development of our research and development capability and develop new products and processes. Mr. Ge obtained a master’s degree in International Business Management for China from Middlesex University in the United Kingdom in February 2007 and completed studies in chemical engineering from Tianjin University in the PRC in July 2004.

Kun Bai Mr. Bai Kun is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group in September 2014 as the Chief Financial Officer, being responsible for the financial operations of our Group. Mr. Bai is a Certified Public Accountant of China. His work experience includes being a manager at the Tianjin branch of PricewaterhouseCoopers from September 2002 to February 2010 and the financial controller of Tianjin Walkman Biomaterial Co., Ltd., which is principally engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”), from February 2010 to August 2014. Mr. Bai obtained a master’s degree in Technoeconomics and Management in March 2002 and a bachelor’s degree in Technoeconomics in July 1999 from Tianjin University.

Ping Jin Ms. Jin Ping is an Executive Director, Vice-President (Research & Development in Technology) of the Company. She is responsible for the overall technological research and development of our Group. Ms. Jin is also a director of Tsaker Beijing since its incorporation. Prior to joining our Group in April 2006, Ms. Jin worked at Chengdu Municipal Pharmaceutical Factory IV Division II (currently known as Chengdu Beite Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. which is principally engaged in research and development, production and sale of pharmaceutical and healthcare products, from July 1996 to August 2003, including serving as a team leader of the research and development centre. Ms. Jin joined our Group in April 2006 and has served various positions in our Group, such as the marketing manager of Tsaker Cangzhou from April 2006 to December 2009, the deputy general manager of Tsaker Cangzhou from December 2009 to June 2011, the project manager of Tsaker Cangzhou from June 2011 to August 2012, and the president of research and development of Tsaker Cangzhou from September 2012 to March 2013, and a director of Tsaker Beijing since its establishment in October 2013. Ms. Jin obtained a master’s degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tianjin University in the PRC in March 2006 and completed a three-year diploma course in Industrial Analysis from Southwest China Institute of Technology (currently known as Southwest University of Science and Technology) in the PRC in July 1998. In addition, Ms. Jin was awarded the title of “Petrochemical Engineer” in May 2011.

Weihua Duan Ms. Duan Weihua is Executive Director of the Company. She has served as the chief development officer of the Group since June 2016. Ms. Duan is responsible for industry research, development planning and investment project research. She joined the Group in 1995 and has over 20 years of experience in the chemical industry.

Qiang Shi Mr. Shi Qiang serves as Chief Engineer of the Company. He is responsible for the strategic development of our Group. Prior to joining our Group in April 2004, Mr. Shi worked in the Chemical Research Institute of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (the “Research Institute”) from January 1986 to March 2004 and served various positions, including the director of the design office of the Research Institute. Before that, Mr. Shi worked at the Inner Mongolia Yellow River Construction Bureau Share Limited Corporation (formerly known as Inner Mongolia Yellow River Construction Bureau prior to its reform in 2000), a provider of hydropower engineering services in Inner Mongolia, the PRC, from January 1982 to December 1985. Mr. Shi has approximately 30 years of experience in the chemical industry. Mr. Shi joined our Group in April 2004 and has served various positions in our Group, such as the chief engineer of Huage Holdings from February 2006 to October 2007, the head of the engineering department of Huage Dye from December 2007 to February 2008, the department head of the strategic development department of Huage Dye from February 2008 to September 2012, the production director of Huage Dye from September 2012 to April 2014 and the Chief Engineer of our Company since April 2014. Mr. Shi obtained a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Tianjin University in May 1982. In August 1994, Mr. Shi was awarded the title of “Senior Engineer” by the Office of Leading Group for Professional Title Reform of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region , and in October 2012, Mr. Shi was awarded the title of “Energy Manager” by the Development and Reform Commission of Hebei Province.

Lun Leung Ms. Leung Lun is Company Secretary of the Company. She was appointed on March 5, 2015. Ms. Leung is a manager of the Listing Services Department of TMF Hong Kong Limited (a fellow subsidiary of KCS Hong Kong Limited), a company engaged in the business of providing corporate services. Ms. Leung has over 7 years of professional experience in accounting, legal and company secretarial fields. She has extensive knowledge and experience in corporate governance and compliance affairs of listed companies. Prior to that, Ms. Leung worked in an accounting firm and a law firm; and her clients included multi-national corporations in various industries ranging from transportation, food and beverage, retailing. She obtained a bachelor degree in Social Sciences and a bachelor’s degree of Laws from the University of Hong Kong in 2005 and 2006 respectively. She has been a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 2011 and has been admitted as a solicitor of Hong Kong since 2012.

Yi Lu Mr. Lu Yi is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. He graduated from Donghua University with a bachelor’s degree in Management in 2002. He joined the Company in November 2014 as a senior manager of the Finance Department of the Company. Mr. LU has over 15 years of experience in finance-related work. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. LU acted as a finance manager of Fufeng Group Limited (stock code: 546) from January 2011 to October 2014, an internal audit supervisor of CITIC Pacific Limited (now known as CITIC Limited) (stock code: 267) from March 2009 to December 2010, and a senior auditor of Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP, Shanghai Branch between November 2005 and August 2008.

Alain Fontaine Mr. Fontaine Alain Vincent is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is responsible for providing advice on corporate governance and internal control matters. He has been a member of the advisory board of Ocean Equity Partners Fund L.P. (the entity which controls Wider Pacific) since September 2012. Mr. Fontaine brings a mix of private equity investment and operational management to our Group. He serves as an executive director of Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association. In 2000, he founded Investel Asia, a venture capital and private equity firm and served as its managing director from January 2004 to December 2006. He was the chief executive officer of Newcom LLC from January 2007 to September 2008. Prior to joining our Group in April 2015, Mr. Fontaine served various positions within the BCE Inc. group, the largest communications company in Canada, including Bell Canada, Bell Ardis and Tata Cellular, for approximately 16 years of his career. Mr. Fontaine obtained a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Sherbrooke in Canada in June 1979. He has been a member of the Order of Engineers of Québec since January 1980.

Yongzheng Xiao Mr. Xiao Yongzheng is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is responsible for providing advice on corporate governance and internal control matters. Mr. Xiao is also a director of Transfar and a general vice-president of Transfar Holding Group Co., Ltd. (“Transfar Holding”) (being the indirect holding company of Transfar). Prior to joining our Group in March 2015, Mr. Xiao was responsible for valuation work in China Construction Bank from July 1995 to February 2000, and subsequently worked in the Investment Management Department of D’Long International Strategic Investment Company from June 2000 to June 2004. Mr. Xiao joined Shanghai Wanye Enterprises Co., Ltd. in November 2006, being responsible for operation management and subsequently became a departmental director at Shanghai Wanye Enterprises Co., Ltd. until July 2009. Mr. Xiao obtained a degree in Master of Business Administration (International) from The University of Hong Kong in October 2002, and a bachelor’s degree in Mining Engineering from Central South Institute of Technology in the PRC in June 1995.

Kai Chung Ho Mr. Ho (Kenneth) Kai Chung is an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company. He is responsible for overseeing the management of our Group independently. Between January 2014 and March 2015, Mr. Ho served as a managing director of Munsun Asset Management (Asia) Ltd. Since November 2013, Mr. Ho became an independent non-executive director of TK Group (Holdings) Limited (stock code: 2283) and an independent non-executive director of BBI Life Sciences Corporation (stock code: 1035) from October 2014 onwards. Mr. Ho previously worked in various international financial institutions, such as a senior research analyst of Credit Lyonnais Securities (Asia) Limited from September 1996 to February 1999, and a vice president in the Research Department of Institutional Equities, Asia Pacific Department of JP Morgan from February 1999 to October 2004. Mr. Ho served various positions in HSBC, such as the Head of China Value and Growth Research in CIBM Research Asia of HSBC Markets (Asia) Limited in September 2004, Head of China Research of HSBC (Securities Business) Beijing Representative Office in June 2008, and Hong Kong China equity sales director of HSBC in January 2011. He was also an independent non-executive director of Evershine Group Holdings Limited (formerly known as TLT Lottotainment Group Limited) (stock code: 8022) from November 2013 to April 2014. Mr. Ho received a Master of Commerce degree, specialising in Finance from the University of New South Wales in Australia in April 1991, and a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Sydney in Australia in May 1988. He was awarded as Chartered Financial Analyst by the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts in September 1998, and has been a CFA charterholder and a member of the Association for Investment Management and Research since January 1999.

Miao Yu Mr. Yu Miao is an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company. Mr. Yu is also a partner of Global Law Office. Prior to joining our Group in March 2015, Mr. Yu was a partner of Global Law Office from March 2006 to June 2010, and subsequently a partner of Norton Rose (Asia) LLP from June 2010 to June 2011. Mr. Yu returned to Global Law Office as a partner in July 2011 and has been a partner there since then. Mr. Yu obtained a postgraduate diploma in International Law from The University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom in December 2001, and a bachelor’s degree in Economic Law from Heilongjiang University in the PRC in July 1999. Mr. Yu was qualified as a lawyer in the PRC in March 2000.