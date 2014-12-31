Name Description

Qi Hong Mr. Hong Qi has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. since November 12, 2014. He was Deputy Head of the Bank, Head of Operations Division and General Manager of Management Department-Beijing in the Company. He also used to be Head of Beihai Branch in Bank of Communications. He obtained a Ph.D. of Economics from Renmin University of China in 1996.

Yutang Liang Mr. Liang Yutang is serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. He was Deputy General Manager and General Manager of Capital Planning Department, General Manager of Financial Industry Department, General Manager of Beijing Management Department and Assistant Head of the Bank in the Company. He also used to be Deputy General Manager and General Manager in a real estate company, Manager-Financing of General Planning Department in Bank of Communications. He obtained a Master's Degree of Bank & Finance from Xiamen University, China in 1993.

Yonghao Liu Mr. Liu Yonghao has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Non-Executive Director in China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. since March 24, 2009. He is also the Chairman of the Board in New Hope Group Co., Ltd. and a Shandong-based group, Director in NEW HOPE LIUHE CO., LTD., as well as Non-Executive Director in New Hope Global Holding Co., Limited.

Zhiqiang Lu Mr. Lu Zhiqiang has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Non-Executive Director in China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. since March 23, 2009. He is also Chairman of the Board and President in two other companies, Chairman of the Board in Oceanwide Holdings Co., Ltd., Non-Executive Director in Legend Holdings Corp., as well as Director in an investment company. He used to be Director in another company. He obtained a Master's degree in Economics from Fudan University, China in 1995.

Hongwei Zhang Mr. Zhang Hongwei has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Non-Executive Director in China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. since March 23, 2009. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in Orient Group Incorporation, United Energy Group Limited and an investment company. He used to be President in Orient Group, Incorporation, Chairman of the Board and General Manager in another company. He obtained a Master's degree in Economics from Harbin Institute of Technology, China in 1997.

Dan Bai Ms. Bai Dan has been serving as Chief Financial Officer in China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. since April 11, 2012. She is also General Manager-Finance and Accounting Division in the Company. She was Deputy General Manager-Accounting and Settlement Division and General Manager-Accounting and Settlement Division in the Company. She used to be Assistant General Manager-Finance and Accounting Division of Dalian Branch, Deputy General Manager-Finance and Accounting Division of Dalian Branch and General Manager-Finance and Accounting Division of Dalian Branch in BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS. She obtained a Master of Business Administration from Beijing Jiaotong University in 2008.

Wanchun Zheng Mr. Zheng Wanchun has been serving as Executive Director and Head of the Bank in China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. since February 1, 2016. He used to be Deputy Head of the Bank in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Renmin University of China.

Qingyuan Wan Mr. Wan Qingyuan has been serving as Secretary of the Board in China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. since April 11, 2012. He was Deputy General Manager-Corporation Culture Division in the Company. He is also Head of the Board's Office in another bank, as well as Chairman of the Board in a fund company. He holds Master of Business Administration from Wuhan University, China.

Guangchang Guo Mr. Guo Guangchang has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd since December 2012. He is also Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Fosun International Limited, Vice Chairman of the Board in Nanjing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd., Chairman of the Board in Fidelidade-Companhia de Seguros, S.A., Multicare-Seguros de Saude, S.A. and Fidelidade Assistencia-Companhia de Seguros, S.A., as well as Director in Shanghai Forte Land Co., Ltd. and Club Méditerranée SA. He used to serve as Non-Executive Director of Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. He received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy in 1989 and a master’s degree in business administration in 1999, both from Fudan University.

Hang Wang Mr. Wang Hang has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. since July 16, 2006. He also serves as Vice Chairman of the Board in New Hope Group Co., Ltd., as well as Non-Executive Director in New Hope Liuhe Co., Ltd. He used to be Chairman of the Board, Chief Operating Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board and President in other companies. He holds a Master's degree in Economics from Peking University, China.

Junhui Wang Mr. Wang Junhui has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. since March 7, 2009. He is also President in China Life Investment Holding Company Limited. He used to serve as Vice President of China Life Asset Management Company Limited, as well as Director in a asset management company. He obtained a Ph.D. in Public Finance from Research Institute for Fiscal Science, Ministry of Finance in 2008.

Yugui Wang Mr. Wang Yugui has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. since March 23, 2009. He was Director in a securities company and China Everbright Bank. He graduated from Beijing International Studies University in 1977.

Di Wu Mr. Wu Di has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. since June 16, 2012. He is also Adjunct Professor of Huaqiao University, President and Chief Executive Director in a group company, as well as Director in Hangzhou United Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. He used to serve as Deputy General Manager in a Shenzhen-based company. He obtained a Bachelor's Degree from a college that later became in 1986.

Dafeng Yao Mr. Yao Dafeng has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. since 2014. He is also Vice President and Director in Anbang Insurance Group Co., Ltd., Chairman of the Board in ANBANG LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD., as well as Director in Gemdale Corporation. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Law from Zhejiang University in June 2001.

Shusong Ba Mr. Ba Shusong has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. since June 16, 2012. He was Independent Non-Executive Director of other companies including Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Great Wisdom Co., Ltd. He obtained his Ph.D. degree from the Central University of Finance and Economics in 1999.

Jianmin Han Mr. Han Jianmin has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. since September 9, 2009. He is also Outside Director in BEIJING GRAIN GROUP CO., LTD., as well as Independent Director of two other companies, including DONGXING SECURITIES CO., LTD. He is Certified Tax Agent, Certified Public Valuer and Certified Public Accountant. He obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Peking University, China in 2008.

Rongsheng Qin Mr. Qin Rongsheng has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. since September 9, 2009. He is a Professor in Beijing National Accounting Institute, China, Part-time Professor of Tsinghua University, China, Renmin University of China, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, China and Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics. He obtained a Ph.D. from Renmin University of China in 1995, and a Master's degree in Finance and Economics from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in 1992.

Lihua Wang Mr. Wang Lihua has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. since March 7, 2009. He obtained a Master's degree in Economic Law from Peking University, China in 1993. He is Independent Director in Shandong Xingmin Wheel Co., Ltd., Hainan Mining Co., Ltd. and Xinjiang Chalkis Co., Ltd.