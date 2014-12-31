Name Description

Dongxing Wang Mr. Wang Dongxing is Executive Chairman of the Board of China Sunshine Paper Holdings Company Ltd. Mr. Wang is also a member of the remuneration committee and a member of the nomination committee of our Board. With over 20 years of experience in the paper manufacturing industry, Mr. Wang is responsible for the overall management and strategy of our Group. Mr. Wang has been with our Group since the establishment of Changle Century Sunshine Paper Industry Co., Ltd. (“Changle Sunshine”) in 2000 and was previously the general manager of Century Sunshine. Mr. Wang is also a director of China Sunshine Paper Investments Limited (“China Sunshine”) and China Sunrise Paper Holdings Limited (“China Sunrise”), controlling shareholders of our Company. He graduated from (Shandong Institute of Light Industry) with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in 1983, with a major in pulp and paper making. He served as a director and deputy general manager of Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited (“Shandong Chenming”), a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Stock Exchange”) (stock code: 1812), which was mainly engaged in the business of production of machine-made paper, paper plate, paper materials and paper-making related machineries from 1985 to 1999. He was mainly responsible for the daily operation and management in Shandong Chenming. He served as a factory manager of Shandong Chenming Paper Industry Group Qihe Cardboard Co., Ltd (“Qihe Cardboard”) from 1995 to 1996. During his tenure in office in Qihe Cardboard, Mr. Wang obtained the Qihe County’s Economic Special Achievement Golden award. He also served as a factory manager of Shandong Chenming No. 2 Factory from 1997 to 1998, and was the general manager of Wuhan Shuailun Paper Industry Co., Ltd. from 1999 to 2000.

Weixin Shi Mr. Shi Weixin is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of China Sunshine Paper Holdings Company Ltd. Mr. Shi was appointed as a Director on 19 November 2007. With over 20 years of experience in electrical automation control, Mr. Shi is responsible for the management of the automation system. Mr. Shi has been with our Group since the establishment of Changle Sunshine in 2000. Mr. Shi is also a director of China Sunshine and China Sunrise, controlling shareholders of our Company. He graduated from China Textile University in 1986, with a major in industrial electrical automation. Mr. Shi used to be a director of Shanghai Paper Manufacturing Machinery General Factory from 1981 to 1992 and was responsible for the design of the automation control system for paper-making equipments. During 1984 to 1992, he has been named as an “Excellent Technician” twice. In 1993, Mr. Shi founded Shanghai Paper Mechanical Electric Control Technology Institute (“Shanghai Institute”), and has been its chairman and general manager since 1993. Mr. Shi was primarily responsible for management and operation in Shanghai Institute. He was also a member of the Shanghai Hongkou District Committee of Political Consultative Conference, a member of the executive committee of Shanghai Hongkou Federation of Industry and Commerce and a director of Hongkou Association of Entrepreneurs Association. Mr. Shi won the “Shanghai City Technological Achievement” award in 2000.

Changhai Wang Mr. Wang Changhai has been appointed as General Manager, Executive Director of China Sunshine Paper Holdings Company Ltd., with effect from 29 February 2016. He joined the Group in 2001. He has 15 years of experience in the paper products industry and is very familiar with the operations of the Group. Mr. Wang is currently a General Manager of the Group and is responsible for the overall management of the Group. He had been a manager and an assistant manager of the Group prior to the promotion to the deputy general manager of domestic sales in 2003.

Xiaojun Chen Mr. Chen Xiaojun is the Deputy General Manager of China Sunshine Paper Holdings Company Ltd. He is responsible for project management. He graduated from the Shandong Institute of Light Industry in 1991, with a major in mechanical design. Mr. Chen joined our Group in 2001. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Chen worked at Shandong Chenming Paper Industry Group Co., Ltd and was responsible for mechanical engineering.

Wenzheng Liu Mr. Liu Wenzheng is the Deputy General Manager of China Sunshine Paper Holdings Company Ltd. He is responsible for the management of the accounting and finance of our Company’s subsidiaries in China. Mr Liu joined the Group in February 2010. Mr Liu graduated from Shandong Administration Institute with a Bachelor’s degree in accountancy in 1993. Prior to joining our Group, he was the chief financial controller of Shandong Haoxin Group. He has also worked as a chief financial officer, deputy chief officer and chief officer of the audit department of Qihe Cardboard and was a supervisor of Shandong Chenming. Mr. Liu is a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Guoting Ruan Mr. Ruan Guoting is the Deputy General Manager of China Sunshine Paper Holdings Company Ltd. He is responsible for infrastructure projects. Mr. Ruan joined our Group in 2002. Mr. Ruan graduated from the Shangdong Construction University with a postsecondary degree in industrial design in 1978, and then he graduated with a post-secondary degree in Architecture Management in 1995. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Ruan had worked as an engineer in Shouguang Second Construction Engineering Company and Shandong Chenming.

Jun Wu Mr. Wu Jun is Deputy General Manager of China Sunshine Paper Holdings Company Ltd. He is responsible for overseas sales. Mr. Wu joined our Group in 2009, and was promoted to the deputy general manager of our Group in 2012. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Wu worked at Shandong Chenming Paper Industry Group Co., Ltd, ABB China Limited and Interpaper China Limited

Hongming Zhang Mr. Zhang Hongming is the Deputy General Manager of China Sunshine Paper Holdings Company Ltd. He is responsible for domestic sales. He was previously responsible for the production management of our Group. Mr. Zhang joined our Group in 2001.

Zengguo Zhang Mr. Zhang Zengguo is Deputy General Manager and Executive Director of China Sunshine Paper Holdings Company Ltd. He is responsible for production management. Mr. Zhang was appointed as a Director on 19 November 2007. Mr. Zhang joined our Group in 2001. He is also the director of the technical department, assistant general manager and deputy general manager of Changle Sunshine since 2001. Further, Mr. Zhang is a director of China Sunshine and China Sunrise, controlling shareholders of our Company. He graduated from the Shandong Institute of Light Industry in 1988, with a major in pulp and paper manufacturing. Mr. Zhang was the department director and engineer of Jinguang Paper Mill from 1993 to 2000. During his tenure in office in Jinguang Paper Mill, Mr. Zhang was primarily responsible for the design, construction and test run of projects.

Yee Ping Chan Mr. Chan Yee Ping (Michael) is Company Secretary of China Sunshine Paper Holdings Company Limited since September 26, 2013. Mr. Chan graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree majoring in accountancy. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Chan has over ten years of experience in corporate secretarial management, accounting and audit and corporate governance. Mr. Chan is currently also a company secretary of Northeast Electric Development Co., Ltd., a joint stock limited company incorporated in the PRC, whose A shares and H shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange of the PRC and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (Stock Code: 0042), respectively. Mr. Chan currently also serves as an independent non-executive director of China Renji Medical Group Ltd (Stock Code: 648) and China Sandi Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 910), all being companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Hengwen Li Mr. Li Hengwen is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He currently serves as the head of the finance department and the assistant of the general manager of China Shanshui Cement Group Limited, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock code: 691). Prior to that, he had worked in Shandong Huide Certified Public Accounting Ltd and KPMG Huazhen (Special General Partnership) for ten years. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor’s degree in management from the Faculty of Economics of Qingdao University in 2002. Mr. Li is a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Leihua Xu Mr. Xu Leihua is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Xu obtained an undergraduate qualification of computer science and technology from Wuhan University of Science and Technology in 2002. He also obtained the certificate of accounting professional in China in 1994. Mr. Xu is currently a director and general manager of Hubei Mailyard Share Co., Ltd (‘‘Hubei Mailyard’’), a company listed on the main board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock code: 600107). He joined Hubei Mailyard in July 2000 and served as a vice general manager and secretary to the board. Prior to that, he served as the head of investment securities department of Daye Special Steel Co., Ltd, a company listed on the main board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock code: 000708) from March 1995 to June 2000. He also worked at the finance department and the audit department of Ye Gang Group Company Limited from July 1985 to February 1995.

Jie Jiao Ms. Jiao Jie is Non-Executive Independent Director of China Sunshine Paper Hold Company Ltd., with effect from 27 January 2014. Ms. Jiao first joined our Group in 2007 and subsequently left our Group in 2010. The last position held by Ms. Jiao was as a joint company secretary of our Company and the special assistant to the chairman of our Board. Ms. Jiao rejoined our Group in January 2014 and was appointed as a Director on 27 January 2014. Ms. Jiao is currently the vice president of iClick Interactive Asia Limited, and is responsible for corporate finance and legal affairs. Prior to that, she was a joint company secretary and a general legal counsel of Artgo Mining Holdings Limited, a company listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 3313) from March 2012 to May 2014. Ms Jiao was a legal assistant of Jingtian & Gongcheng from 2004 to 2007. From March 2007 to January 2010, she was the board secretary and special assistant to the chairman of the Company. From January 2010 to February 2012, Ms. Jiao was the chief counsel and head of investor relations of Soufun Holdings Limited, a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (stock code: SFUN). Ms. Jiao graduated from the Law School and China Center for Economic Research at Peking University with bachelor’s degrees in law and economics in July 2003 and obtained a degree of magister juris from University of Oxford in July 2005. Ms. Jiao obtained the certificate of Legal Profession Qualification in March 2010. She also obtained Registered Qualification Certificate of Enterprise Legal Adviser of the PRC from Stated-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council in May 2012.

Yueyan Shan Ms. Shan Yueyan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has over 15 years of experience in accounting and auditing. Currently, Ms. Shan is the audit supervisor of Shouguang Shengcheng Certified Public Accountants (‘‘Shouguang Shengcheng’’), which she joined in July 2001. At Shouguang Shengcheng, Ms. Shan is mainly responsible for auditing sizeable enterprises and government projects, and providing finance and tax consultancy services to enterprises in China. Ms. Shan graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the Tsingtao Polytechnic University in July 2001. She is a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants and has been qualified as a senior accountant since 2011.