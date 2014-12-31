Name Description

Jiguang Qu Mr. Qu Jiguang serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Lijun International Pharmaceutical (Holding) Co Ltd. Mr. Qu is responsible to lead the management implementing the business strategies of the Group. Mr. Qu joined Shijiazhuang No.1 Pharmaceutical Factory (“No. 1 Pharma”) as Deputy Factory Manager in 1995. He later became a Director and the Vice General Manager of Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical Group. From December 2004, Mr. Qu has been the Chairman of New Orient Investments Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (“New Orient”), the Chairman and General Manager of Shijiazhuang No. 4 Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of New Orient, the Chairman of China Pharmaceutical Company Limited, which held 28.19% interest in the Company (“CPCL”) and the Chairman of CMP Group Limited (“CMP”). Mr. Qu was an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company and was an Executive Director of China Pharmaceutical Group Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”), from February 2001 to September 2004. Mr. Qu graduated from Tianjin Finance College with a postgraduate degree in Finance in 1999. He is also an economist accredited by The Ministry of Personnel of China. Mr. Qu has nearly 30 years of experience in pharmaceutical industry. He is currently Representative of Hebei Provincial People’s Congress, Executive Committee Member of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, Vice-Chairman of China Pharmaceutical Industry Association, Vice-Chairman of Hebei Provincial Federation of Industry and Commerce , Vice-Chairman of Hebei Provincial Association of Enterprise , Vice-Chairman of Hebei Pharmaceutical Industry Association.

Hing Yeung Chow Mr. Chow Hing Yeung serves as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of Lijun International Pharmaceutical (Holding) Co., Ltd. Mr. Chow is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Chow obtained a Bachelor’s degree of Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He has more than 15 years of experience in areas of auditing, accounting and financial management. Mr. Chow was the Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of the Company during the period from 26 August 2011 to 10 May 2013.

Xuejun Su Mr. Su Xuejun serves as Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Su was appointed as the executive director of the Company. He joined No.1 Pharma as assistant to factory manager in 1990. And afterwards he served as deputy general manager of a subsidiary of the Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical Group selling preparations. Since January 2002, Mr. Su acts as deputy general manager of Shijiazhuang No.4 Pharma. Since January 2007, Mr. Su acts as executive director of Shijiazhuang No.4 Pharma and New Orient. Since July 2013, Mr. Su acts as deputy chairman of Shijiazhuang No.4 Pharma. Mr. Su graduated from Hebei Normal University, majoring in biology, with a bachelor’s degree. He focuses in the pharmaceutical market development, operations and management. He has extensive understanding and experience in the marketing and the policy in the related industries.

Xianjun Wang Mr. Wang Xianjun serves as Executive Director of Lijun International Pharmaceutical (Holding) Co Ltd. Mr. Wang has nearly 30 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical industry and is responsible for investor relations and public relations affairs of the Group. Mr. Wang joined Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical Group in 1987 and became the deputy chief engineer in 1989 and a director in 1993. Mr. Wang was the executive director and vice-chairman of China Pharmaceutical Group Limited, a company whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, from May 1994 to December 2002. Mr. Wang was also an independent non-executive director of Greater China Holding Limited from July 2002 to August 2005, a company whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Wang graduated from Beijing Chemical Engineering College with a Master’s degree in Engineering in 1987. He joined the Group in July 2004 and was the deputy general manager of Xi’an Lijun from July 2004 to December 2004. He was appointed as general manager of the Company in December 2004.

Kwok Wai Chow Mr. Chow Kwok Wai serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Lijun International Pharmaceutical (Holding) Co Ltd., since October 16, 2005. Mr. Chow has worked in Price Waterhouse, which is now known as PricewaterhouseCoopers and accumulated audit experience there. Mr. Chow received his Bachelor of Social Sciences Degree from the University of Hong Kong in 1990. Mr. Chow is a Fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a Fellow CPA of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Fellow member of the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong (“TIHK”). Mr. Chow is also a registered Certified Tax Adviser of the TIHK effective from 7 September 2010. He has over 20 years’ of experience in accounting, financial management and corporate finance. Mr. Chow is currently an executive director, a Deputy General Manager and the Qualified Accountant of Silver Grant International Industries Limited (Stock code: 171), a non-executive director of Cinda International Holdings Limited (Stock code: 111) and an independent non-executive director of Youyuan International Holdings Limited (Stock code: 2268), whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Chong Shun Leung Mr. Leung Chong Shun serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Lijun International Pharmaceutical (Holding) Co Ltd. He is also an Independent non-executive director of China National Materials Company Limited (Stock code:1893), China Metal Recycling (Holdings) Limited (Stock code:773) and China Communications Construction Company Limited (Stock code: 1800), companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Leung graduated from the University of Hong Kong with Bachelor of Laws degree in 1988 and obtained the Postgraduate Certificate in Laws in 1989. Mr. Leung was qualified as a solicitor in Hong Kong in 1991 and England & Wales in 1994. He has been a partner of Woo, Kwan, Lee & Lo, a law firm in Hong Kong, since 1997 and is experienced in corporate finance.