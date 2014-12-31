Name Description

Minliang Yu Mr. Yu Minliang is Executive Chairman of the Board of Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Ltd. Mr. Yu is an economist with a master’s degree in economics from Fudan University. With rich experience in hotel management, he has been the general manager of Shanghai Yangtze Hotel Company Limited, Jin Jiang Hotels Development and Shanghai New Asia (Group) Company Limited, chairman of Jin Jiang (Group) Company Limited and chairman, chief executive officer and chairman of the executive committee of the board of Jin Jiang International since joining the Group in 1984. Apart from serving as the chairman of Jin Jiang International, Mr. Yu is currently the chairman of Jin Jiang Hotels Development and Shanghai Yangtze Hotel Company Limited.

Qian Zheng Mr. Zheng Qian serves as Chief Executive Officer, Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree. He was previously the head of the marketing department of Shanghai Jian Guo Hotel, deputy general manager of Shanghai Renaissance Yangtze Hotel, general manager of Shanghai Jin Jiang Tomson Hotel Company Limited and vice president of the Company. He is currently an executive Director, the CEO of the Company, a vice president of Jin Jiang International, the general manager of Jin Jiang Hotel and the general manager of Shanghai Jin Jiang Tower.

Liming Chen Mr. Chen Liming serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He holds a master’s degree in business administration and is an economist. He was previously the general manager of Holland Shanghai City Restaurant Co., Ltd., deputy general manager of Shanghai Sofitel Hyland Hotel, executive manager of Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Company Limited (‘‘Jin Jiang Hotels Development’’) and secretary general (vice president) of the executive committee of the board of directors of Jin Jiang International Holdings Company Limited (‘‘Jin Jiang International’’). He is currently an executive Director and a vice chairman of the fourth session of the Board of the Company, a vice president of Jin Jiang International and a director of Jin Jiang Hotels Development.

Lijuan Guo Ms. Guo Lijuan is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. Ms. Guo obtained a master’s degree in business administration from China Europe International Business School (CEIBS). Ms. Guo was the deputy head of the suburban department and the rights and interests department of China Communist Youth League Shanghai Committee. She was the general manager and the chairman of Shanghai Advertising Co., Ltd. She was a director and the vice president of Shanghai World Expo (Group) Co., Ltd. She was an executive director and the chairman of Shanghai Foreign Service Co., Ltd. and the vice president of Shanghai East Best International (Group) Co., Ltd. Ms. Guo is currently the president and a director of Jin Jiang International Holdings Company Limited.

Yanhong Yin Ms. Yin Yanhong serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. She holds a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree in accounting and is a senior accountant. She was previously the manager of audit department and the manager of the finance department of Hualian Supermarket Company Limited, assistant to manager and deputy manager of the planning and finance department of Jin Jiang International. She is currently the chief financial officer and the financial controller of the Company.

Wei Zhou Ms. Zhou Wei serves as Chief Investment Officer of the Company. She holds a master’s degree. She was previously the researcher (deputy department grade) of the Foreign Affairs Office of Shanghai Municipal Government, deputy manager of the investment and development department of Jin Jiang International and head of the investment and development department of the Company. She is currently the chief investment officer of the Company.

Jianping Cai Mr. Cai Jianping is Vice President of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree and is an economist. He was a director of human resources department of Shanghai New Asia (Group) Company Limited, a deputy general manager of Shanghai Sofitel Hyland Hotel and a deputy general manager of Shanghai Yangtze Hotel. Mr. Cai is currently a vice-president and a director of human resources department of the Company.

Li Xia Mr. Xia Li serves as Vice President of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in business administration. He was previously the general manager of Holland Shanghai City Co., Ltd., deputy general manager of Shanghai Marriott Hotel Hongqiao, executive deputy general manager of Shanghai Zitai Hotel Management Co., Ltd., deputy general manager of Shanghai Zizhu Hotel Company Limited, general manager of Shanghai Tower Jin Jiang Hotel Asset Management Co., Ltd and vice president of the asset management center of the Company. He is currently a vice president of the Company.

Wei Zhang Ms. Zhang Wei serves as Vice President of the Company. She holds a bachelor’s degree and is a senior political engineer. She was previously the deputy secretary and deputy general manager of Metropole Hotel, deputy general manager of Nanjing Hotel, Party committee secretary and deputy general manager of East Asia Hotel, deputy secretary of the Party committee and executive deputy manager of Peace Hotel, general manager of Jin Jiang World Expo Apartment, vice president and deputy secretary of the Party committee of the Company. She is currently a vice president of the Company.

Min Han Mr. Han Min serves as Executive Director of the Company. He was Chief Investment Officer of Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Ltd. He holds a master’s degree in international law from Fudan University. He has been a manager of the Investment Development Division of Jin Jiang (Group) Company Limited, manager of the Merger Division of Jin Jiang International and director of Jin Jiang Travel since joining the Group in 2005. Mr. Han is also currently the director of IHR Group and chairman of Kunming Jin Jiang Hotel Company Limited.

Gengyun Ai Dr. Ai Gengyun serves as Qualified Accountant of Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Ltd. Dr. Ai holds a master’s degree and a doctor’s degree in management and is a senior accountant. He was previously the head of the planning and finance department of Jin Jiang Hotels Development, deputy general manager of Shanghai Kentucky Fried Chicken Company Limited, head of the planning and finance department and qualified accountant of the Company. He is currently the qualified accountant of the Company and a director of Groupe du Louvre.

Zhang Jue Ms. Zhang Jue is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. She holds a bachelor’s degree. Ms. Zhang holds a bachelor’s degree in management and board secretary qualification for companies listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. She is currently taking a MBA course. Ms. Zhang was a securities affairs representative of Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Company Limited, a board secretary and a deputy director of planning and development department of Shanghai Jin Jiang International Travel Co., Ltd. She is currently appointed as the Board secretary and joint company secretary of the Company.

Ming Wai Mok Ms. Mok Ming Wai is Joint Company Secretary of Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited., effect from 28 March 2014. Ms. Mok is a director of KCS Hong Kong Limited and has over 15 years of experience in company secretarial field. She is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

Gang Ji Mr. Ji Gang is Independent Non-Executive Director of Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Ltd. He is a senior economist with a master's degree in economics from Fudan University. Mr. Ji was previously an independent director of Jin Jiang Hotels Development from 2003 to 2006, and served as the general manager of Shanghai Zhongya Hotel, general manager and chairman of Shanghai Everbright City Company Limited, director of Zhabei District Commercial Committee, director of Zhabei District Economic Committee, president of SIIC Investment Company Limited in Hong Kong as well as the vice-chairman and president of Shanghai Industrial Development Company Limited. Mr. Ji is currently the vice chairman of the board, president and executive director of Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Limited.

Mingjie Rui Dr. Rui Mingjie is Independent Non-Executive Director of Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Ltd. He is a professor and an instructor for doctoral candidates with a doctoral degree in economics. Dr. Rui is currently the member of the academic standards committee, member of the degree committee, chairman of the degree committee of the School of Management, discipline leader in the national key discipline of Industrial Economics, deputy director of the Yangtze Delta Research Institute, person-in-charge of the post-doctoral mobile station in business administration and head of the Department of Industrial Economics at Fudan University. He is also the head of the Innovation Base for the Social Science in Adjustment of Shanghai Industrial Structure, the leader of Shanghai Development Strategy Institute and standing vice chairman of the China Industrial Economic Association. He was formerly the officer of the Department of Business Administration of the School of Management, deputy dean of the School of Management and discipline leader in Business Administration at Fudan University, training professor for the senior management of China Enterprises Affairs Commission and State Assets Administrative Committee, vice president of Shanghai Institute of Management Science and independent director of a number of listed companies.