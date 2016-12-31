Edition:
India

BBMG Corp (2009.HK)

2009.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
HK$4.14
Open
HK$4.18
Day's High
HK$4.19
Day's Low
HK$4.07
Volume
39,718,000
Avg. Vol
36,710,547
52-wk High
HK$5.25
52-wk Low
HK$2.56

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Deyi Jiang

53 2016 Chairman of the Board

Jin Zeng

47 2016 General Manager, Executive Director

Zhiqiang An

51 2016 Deputy General Manager

Guogao Chen

48 2015 Deputy General Manager

Changlu Jiang

52 2016 Deputy General Manager

Yingwu Jiang

51 Deputy General Manager

Wenyan Liu

50 2012 Deputy General Manager

Zhaojia Wang

54 2012 Deputy General Manager

Dong Wu

49 Executive Director

Baojin Zheng

51 2016 Secretary of the Board

Jun Tang

50 Independent Director

Lihui Tian

43 Independent Director

Guangjin Wang

57 2014 Independent Director

Weifeng Wei

55 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Deyi Jiang

Mr. Jiang Deyi has been serving as Chairman of the Board of BBMG Corporation since August 6, 2016. He used to be Deputy General Manager and President in the Company.

Jin Zeng

Zhiqiang An

Mr. An Zhiqiang has been serving as Deputy General Manager in BBMG Corporation since June 1, 2016. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Peking University, China.

Guogao Chen

Mr. Chen Guogao has been serving as Deputy General Manager in BBMG Corporation since September 3, 2015. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics.

Changlu Jiang

Mr. Jiang Changlu has been serving as Deputy General Manager in BBMG Corporation since June 1, 2016. He holds a Master of Engineering in Environment Sciences from University of Science and Technology Beijing, China.

Yingwu Jiang

Wenyan Liu

Mr. Liu Wenyan has been serving as Deputy General Manager of BBMG Corporation from October 26, 2012. He was Vice President in the Company, Manager of Dingxin Cement. He graduated from Beijing University of Technology with a Master's degree in Materials Engineering.

Zhaojia Wang

Mr. Wang Zhaojia has been serving as Deputy General Manager of BBMG Corporation since October 26, 2012. He used to be Vice President in the Company and Deputy General Manager, Chairman of the Board and Deputy Chief Engineer in four other companies.

Dong Wu

Baojin Zheng

Mr. Zheng Baojin has been serving as Secretary of the Board in BBMG Corporation since March 2016. He used to be Deputy General Manager, Secretary of the Board and Director in Hebei Taihang Cement Co., Ltd.b

Jun Tang

Mr. Tang Jun is serving as Independent Director in BBMG Corporation. He holds a Ph.D. in Management.

Lihui Tian

Mr. Tian Lihui is serving as Independent Director in BBMG Corporation. He used to be Independent Director in Rongtong Fund Management Co., Ltd. He holds a Ph.D. in Finance and Economics. He is also a professor of Nankai University, China.

Guangjin Wang

Mr. Wang Guangjin has been serving as Independent Director in BBMG Corporation. since May 22, 2014. He was Independent Director in Jiangsu Hecheng Display Technology Co., Ltd. He holds a Master's degree in Law. He is a professor.

Weifeng Wei

Mr. Wei Weifeng has been serving as Independent Director in BBMG Corporation. He is also Managing Director in a consultant company, President-Administrative in SW Corporate Services Group Limited, as well as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Coal Energy Company Limited and China Railway Group Limited. He is a Certified Public Accountant. He is a member of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Deyi Jiang

806,700

Jin Zeng

75,000

Zhiqiang An

246,213

Guogao Chen

316,975

Changlu Jiang

625,988

Yingwu Jiang

503,170

Wenyan Liu

274,350

Zhaojia Wang

204,550

Dong Wu

205,000

Baojin Zheng

--

Jun Tang

150,000

Lihui Tian

150,000

Guangjin Wang

150,000

Weifeng Wei

150,000
As Of  31 Dec 2016

Insider Trading

