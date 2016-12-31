BBMG Corp (2009.HK)
2009.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Deyi Jiang
|53
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Jin Zeng
|47
|2016
|General Manager, Executive Director
|
Zhiqiang An
|51
|2016
|Deputy General Manager
|
Guogao Chen
|48
|2015
|Deputy General Manager
|
Changlu Jiang
|52
|2016
|Deputy General Manager
|
Yingwu Jiang
|51
|Deputy General Manager
|
Wenyan Liu
|50
|2012
|Deputy General Manager
|
Zhaojia Wang
|54
|2012
|Deputy General Manager
|
Dong Wu
|49
|Executive Director
|
Baojin Zheng
|51
|2016
|Secretary of the Board
|
Jun Tang
|50
|Independent Director
|
Lihui Tian
|43
|Independent Director
|
Guangjin Wang
|57
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Weifeng Wei
|55
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Deyi Jiang
|Mr. Jiang Deyi has been serving as Chairman of the Board of BBMG Corporation since August 6, 2016. He used to be Deputy General Manager and President in the Company.
|
Jin Zeng
Zhiqiang An
|Mr. An Zhiqiang has been serving as Deputy General Manager in BBMG Corporation since June 1, 2016. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Peking University, China.
|
Guogao Chen
|Mr. Chen Guogao has been serving as Deputy General Manager in BBMG Corporation since September 3, 2015. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics.
|
Changlu Jiang
|Mr. Jiang Changlu has been serving as Deputy General Manager in BBMG Corporation since June 1, 2016. He holds a Master of Engineering in Environment Sciences from University of Science and Technology Beijing, China.
|
Yingwu Jiang
Wenyan Liu
|Mr. Liu Wenyan has been serving as Deputy General Manager of BBMG Corporation from October 26, 2012. He was Vice President in the Company, Manager of Dingxin Cement. He graduated from Beijing University of Technology with a Master's degree in Materials Engineering.
|
Zhaojia Wang
|Mr. Wang Zhaojia has been serving as Deputy General Manager of BBMG Corporation since October 26, 2012. He used to be Vice President in the Company and Deputy General Manager, Chairman of the Board and Deputy Chief Engineer in four other companies.
|
Dong Wu
Baojin Zheng
|Mr. Zheng Baojin has been serving as Secretary of the Board in BBMG Corporation since March 2016. He used to be Deputy General Manager, Secretary of the Board and Director in Hebei Taihang Cement Co., Ltd.b
|
Jun Tang
|Mr. Tang Jun is serving as Independent Director in BBMG Corporation. He holds a Ph.D. in Management.
|
Lihui Tian
|Mr. Tian Lihui is serving as Independent Director in BBMG Corporation. He used to be Independent Director in Rongtong Fund Management Co., Ltd. He holds a Ph.D. in Finance and Economics. He is also a professor of Nankai University, China.
|
Guangjin Wang
|Mr. Wang Guangjin has been serving as Independent Director in BBMG Corporation. since May 22, 2014. He was Independent Director in Jiangsu Hecheng Display Technology Co., Ltd. He holds a Master's degree in Law. He is a professor.
|
Weifeng Wei
|Mr. Wei Weifeng has been serving as Independent Director in BBMG Corporation. He is also Managing Director in a consultant company, President-Administrative in SW Corporate Services Group Limited, as well as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Coal Energy Company Limited and China Railway Group Limited. He is a Certified Public Accountant. He is a member of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Deyi Jiang
|806,700
|
Jin Zeng
|75,000
|
Zhiqiang An
|246,213
|
Guogao Chen
|316,975
|
Changlu Jiang
|625,988
|
Yingwu Jiang
|503,170
|
Wenyan Liu
|274,350
|
Zhaojia Wang
|204,550
|
Dong Wu
|205,000
|
Baojin Zheng
|--
|
Jun Tang
|150,000
|
Lihui Tian
|150,000
|
Guangjin Wang
|150,000
|
Weifeng Wei
|150,000
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Deyi Jiang
|0
|0
|
Jin Zeng
|0
|0
|
Zhiqiang An
|0
|0
|
Guogao Chen
|0
|0
|
Changlu Jiang
|0
|0
|
Yingwu Jiang
|0
|0
|
Wenyan Liu
|0
|0
|
Zhaojia Wang
|0
|0
|
Dong Wu
|0
|0
|
Baojin Zheng
|0
|0
|
Jun Tang
|0
|0
|
Lihui Tian
|0
|0
|
Guangjin Wang
|0
|0
|
Weifeng Wei
|0
|0