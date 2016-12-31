Name Description

Deyi Jiang Mr. Jiang Deyi has been serving as Chairman of the Board of BBMG Corporation since August 6, 2016. He used to be Deputy General Manager and President in the Company.

Zhiqiang An Mr. An Zhiqiang has been serving as Deputy General Manager in BBMG Corporation since June 1, 2016. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Peking University, China.

Guogao Chen Mr. Chen Guogao has been serving as Deputy General Manager in BBMG Corporation since September 3, 2015. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics.

Changlu Jiang Mr. Jiang Changlu has been serving as Deputy General Manager in BBMG Corporation since June 1, 2016. He holds a Master of Engineering in Environment Sciences from University of Science and Technology Beijing, China.

Wenyan Liu Mr. Liu Wenyan has been serving as Deputy General Manager of BBMG Corporation from October 26, 2012. He was Vice President in the Company, Manager of Dingxin Cement. He graduated from Beijing University of Technology with a Master's degree in Materials Engineering.

Zhaojia Wang Mr. Wang Zhaojia has been serving as Deputy General Manager of BBMG Corporation since October 26, 2012. He used to be Vice President in the Company and Deputy General Manager, Chairman of the Board and Deputy Chief Engineer in four other companies.

Baojin Zheng Mr. Zheng Baojin has been serving as Secretary of the Board in BBMG Corporation since March 2016. He used to be Deputy General Manager, Secretary of the Board and Director in Hebei Taihang Cement Co., Ltd.b

Jun Tang Mr. Tang Jun is serving as Independent Director in BBMG Corporation. He holds a Ph.D. in Management.

Lihui Tian Mr. Tian Lihui is serving as Independent Director in BBMG Corporation. He used to be Independent Director in Rongtong Fund Management Co., Ltd. He holds a Ph.D. in Finance and Economics. He is also a professor of Nankai University, China.

Guangjin Wang Mr. Wang Guangjin has been serving as Independent Director in BBMG Corporation. since May 22, 2014. He was Independent Director in Jiangsu Hecheng Display Technology Co., Ltd. He holds a Master's degree in Law. He is a professor.