Name Description

Kwok Ping Sun Mr. Kwok Ping Sun is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Sun is the founder of Nobao Renewable Energy Holdings Limited (“Nobao”) and has served as the chairman of the board, director and chief executive officer of Nobao since its inception in 2007. Prior to founding Nobao, Mr. Sun was the general manager of Shanghai Nobao Electric Appliance Co., Ltd from 2005 to 2007. In 2003, Mr. Sun started his own research and development with respect to ground source heat pump (GSHP) systems and gained over 10 years of experience in this area. From 1999 to 2002, Mr. Sun served as the general manager of Dynamic Co., Ltd of Denmark and was responsible for developing wind power projects in China in cooperation with Chinese local companies. From 1994 to 1998, Mr. Sun was the chief executive officer of Wu Fong Investment Co., Ltd of Denmark. Between 1983 and 1990, Mr. Sun worked as an official of the customs department, the publicity department and the foreign trade bureau of the City Government of Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, People’s Republic of China. Mr. Sun has over 20 years of experience in automated control systems through his experiences described above as well as his experience as the general manager of Jiangsu Zhongwang Electronics Co., Ltd. between 1990 and 1993 and as an engineer of Zhangjiagang Radio Factory between 1979 and 1982. Mr. Sun graduated from Suzhou Transportation Vocational College in 1985 and received an EMBA degree from Tsinghua University in 2006.

Qiping Men Mr. Men Qiping is President, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He became an Executive Director on June 30, 2016. He was appointed as President and Chief Operations Officer of the Corporation on October 20, 2016. He was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation from December 18, 2015 to October 19, 2016. Mr. Men has been serving in the capacity of the Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation since July 21, 2014. Prior to joining the Corporation, most recently, Mr. Men was Vice President of Goldenkey Oil Inc., a private oil and gas company based in Calgary, Alberta. Prior thereto, Mr. Men was the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of each of Anterra Energy Inc. and Sahara Energy Ltd. which are both publicly traded. Mr. Men has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering, is a Professional Engineer and an APEGA member. He has an MBA from Dalian University of Technology, as well as a Canadian CPA designation. He is also a member of Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta with a public accountant designation.

Michael Hibberd Mr. Michael John Hibberd is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. Mr. Hibberd has been a Non-Executive Vice-Chairman and a Non-Executive Director since June 28, 2015. He was Executive Vice-Chairman of the Corporation from November 28, 2014 to June 28, 2015. He was Executive Chairman from June 25, 2014 to November 28, 2014 and was Executive Co-Chairman of the Corporation from October 6, 2008 to June 25, 2014. Mr. Hibberd was a founder of the Corporation and held the title of Chairman and Co-CEO from May, 2007 to October 6, 2008. Mr. Hibberd is President and CEO of MJH Services Inc., a corporate finance advisory company established in January 1995. Mr. Hibberd has extensive international energy project planning and capital markets experience. Prior to January 1995, Mr. Hibberd spent 12 years with ScotiaMcLeod. Mr. Hibberd worked in corporate finance in Toronto and Calgary and held the position of Director and Senior Vice-President, Corporate Finance. Mr. Hibberd is currently Chairman of Canacol Energy Ltd. (TSX and Bolsa de Valores de Colombia) and Greenfields Petroleum Corporation (TSX Venture Exchange). He is a director of Montana Exploration Corp., PanOrient Energy and PetroFrontier Corp., all of which are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Hibberd was previously Chairman of Heritage Oil Plc and Heritage Oil Corporation. He was also director of Challenger Energy Corp., Deer Creek Energy Limited, Iteration Energy Ltd., Zapata Energy Corporation, Sagres Energy Inc. and Rally Energy Corp. Mr. Hibberd obtained his BA in 1976 and his MBA in 1978 from the University of Toronto. He obtained his LLB from University of Western Ontario in 1981, was called to the bar in 1983 and is a member of The Law Society of Upper Canada.

Pui Yun Ho Ms. Gloria Pui Yun Ho is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Ho has extensive experience in investment, risk management, corporate banking and finance. She previously worked in equity research, credit analysis, capital strategy, funds management and auditing in several international institutions and most recently as the Chief Executive of a reputable Chinese-based asset management firm. She is a Chartered Accountant, Certified Public Accountant, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst. Ms. Ho holds a postgraduate certificate in Financial Engineering at Stanford University and a M.Sc. in Finance at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Dong Liu Mr. Dong Liu is Senior Vice President in Hong Kong and Canada of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd , since May 17, 2012. Before he joined Sunshine Oilsands Ltd., he had been with Orient International for over seven years, where he had been the Vice President of Orient Financial Holdings Limited since 2006 and responsible for investor relations, equity markets, and capital transactions. Mr. Liu has over eight years of experience in investor relations, equity and capital markets, and merger & acquisition transactions.

Chung Kiu Lau Mr. Chung Kiu Lau, Vincent is Chief Technology Officer of the Company. Mr. Lau joined Sunshine in 2014 and was appointed as Production and Development Manager in 2015. Mr. Lau has over 20 years’ experience in the oil industry. Before joining Sunshine, Mr. Lau worked in Pennwest Exploration Ltd as senior exploitation engineer for 2 years and Husky Energy Inc. for 14 years in the production engineering, exploitation engineering and reservoir engineering field. Mr. Lau has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geological Engineering.

Hong Luo Mr. Hong Luo is Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Corporation from November 28, 2014 to July 17, 2015. Mr. Luo has 33 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry. Previously he was Executive Vice President of Sinopec Canada Energy Ltd. from February 2012 to July 2015. Prior to joining Sinopec Canada Energy Ltd., Mr. Luo was Director of Strategy and Planning at Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production Corporation (SIPC) from September 2009 to January 2012. From May 2008 to August 2009, Mr. Luo was President of West Africa and Asia-Pacific Exploration and Production Projects and from May 2007 to April 2008, he served as Director of Exploration of SIPC. Mr. Luo was Vice President of the First International Oil Company of SIPC in Kazakhstan from April 2006 to April 2007 and, from April 2004 to March 2006, Mr. Luo was Exploration Manager of Saudi Sinopec Gas Co. (Saudi Arabia). Prior to 2004, Mr. Luo held executive leadership positions in Northwest Oil Company’s business units of Sinopec in China, serving in many executive capacities and in numerous geological, engineering, operational and planning roles throughout northwest China and the Tarim Basin. Mr. Luo holds a Bachelor of Geology from the University of Science and Technology of Chengdu, China.

Man Ngan Chow Ms. Chow Man Ngan serves as Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Chow holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting with Laws and is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. Prior to joining the Corporation, Ms. Chow worked in a number of listed companies as company secretary and has extensive experience in company secretarial practice.

Richard Pawluk Mr. Richard Walter Pawluk is Joint Company Secretary of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. Mr. Pawluk is the Canadian Company Secretary and was Company's sole company secretary from May 9, 2007 to August 26, 2011. Mr. Pawluk has been a partner of the law firm of McCarthy Tétrault LLP since 2003. From August 1999 to June 2002, Mr. Pawluk was an associate and senior manager with the law firm of Donahue LLP. Prior to that, he was an associate with the law firm of Code Hunter LLP. Throughout his career Mr. Pawluk has acted for a number of private and publicly traded oil and gas exploration and production companies with assets in Canada, the United States of America, Egypt, Pakistan, Albania, Portugal, Colombia and Turkey, advising on all types of domestic and international financing, acquisition and divestiture transactions. In the past, Mr. Pawluk has acted as the corporate secretary of Rally Energy Corp. from June 2003 to September 2007, Castle Rock Petroleum Ltd. from September 2005 and BNK Petroleum Inc. from May 2008 to August 2008, all of which are publicly traded companies. He is currently the company secretary of Porto Energy Corp., Anatolia Energy Corp., Drakkar Energy Ltd., Bashaw Oil Corp. and Bankers Petroleum Ltd. Mr. Pawluk has also served as a director of Rally Energy Corp. from June 2002 to June 2003, Catapult Financial Management Inc. (the general partner of Catapult Energy Limited Partnership) and ShoreLine Energy Partner Corp. from February 2009 to July 2011, and has been a director of Drakkar Energy Ltd. since March 2007, and BioAlberta since February 2009. Mr. Pawluk has acted as legal counsel to Company since shortly after its incorporation. He obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree in June 1994 from the University of Manitoba and is a member of the Law Society of Alberta and the Canadian Bar Association.

Dan Shea Mr. Dan Shea serves as Canadian Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Shea is an associate at Dentons Canada LLP, whose practice focuses principally on capital markets transactions. He has handled a wide range of public and private debt and equity financings for issuers and their underwriters, including initial public offerings and investment grade and high-yield financings. He has also worked on a broad range of mergers and acquisitions.

Xijuan Jiang Ms. Xijuan Jiang is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is a senior engineer with 25 years of experience in industrial applications. Ms. Jiang is the recipient of numerous design awards, primarily in respect of heating and ventilation systems. Ms. Jiang has been the Vice President and Chief Engineer of Nuoxin Energy Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. since November 2012. Prior thereto, she was the Chief Engineer (Water and Sewer) at the Architecture Branch of Shougang Design Institute. Ms. Jiang obtained a Bachelor degree from the Xi’an University of Architecture and Technology in 1984

Linna Liu Ms. Liu Linna serves as Representative Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Liu is currently Head of NPA Investment Division of Bank of China Group Investment Limited ("BOCGI") from 2016. Prior to joining BOCGI, from 2000 to 2015, Ms. Liu held a number of positions in Bank of China Headquarter and New York Branch. Ms. Liu has over 16 years of experiences in Banking and Financing. Ms. Liu graduated from Peking University and Columbia University and holds Bachelor and Master degrees.

ShengTi Fong Mr. ShengTi (Raymond) Fong is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd since May 9, 2007. Mr. Fong has over 31 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Mr. Fong is currently a Director of Palinda International Group Limited of Hong Kong. He held previous directorships with China Coal Corporation, Abenteuer Resources Ltd., Stealth Ventures Ltd., Zapata Capital Inc., Ultra Capital Inc. and United Rayore Gas Ltd. Mr. Fong obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the Taiwan Cheng Kung University in 1970, and a master of science degree from the Tennessee Technological University in 1971. Mr. Fong is a registered professional engineer in Ontario and Alberta, Canada.

Yi He Mr. Yi (David) He is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has worked in the financial industry for more than 22 years and held various senior management roles in several global banks in China. In 2012, Mr. He was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Nomura China Bank and led all China related banking businesses. From 2008 to 2012, he was in charge of China related banking business for Barclays Bank as the General Manager of the Shanghai Branch. Prior thereto, Mr. He led the global markets business for Australia and New Zealand Banking Corporations Limited (“ANZ”) and was the Deputy General Manager of ANZ China. Mr. He began his career with Credit Agricole China in 1994 and joined First Sino Bank as the Head of Treasury in 1997. Mr. He has been an independent non-executive director of Kai Yuan Holding Limited Company (SEHK code: 01215) since 2011 and is member of the audit committee, the remuneration committee, and the nomination committee of Kai Yuan Holding Limited Company. Mr. He founded Yaoxin Asset Management Company in early 2015, which mainly focuses on financial related consulting. In addition, Mr. He holds a Master’s Degree in Economics from Fudan University of China and also is a Certified Professional Accountant in China.

Jingfeng Liu Mr. Jeff Jingfeng Liu is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the founder and CEO of Jingshuo Capital, which is an investment management company focusing on investment advisory and private equity fund investment management business. He has more than 16 years of financial and investment related experience. Prior to founding Jingshuo Capital, Mr. Liu was executive director of investment management division of Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC from 2012 to 2016, where he was providing discretionary investment services to the entrepreneurs and listing companies in Greater China region, helping the clients to invest in global special investment opportunities, and invest in the leading private equity fund and hedge fund. From 2001 to 2008, Mr. Liu started his professional career at HSBC where he held various senior roles in commercial banking department and specialized in corporate financing business for State-owned enterprises and private enterprises in China. After that, he joined JP Morgan as vice president of private banking Greater China team based in Hong Kong in 2009, where he was providing private wealth management and investment advisory services to ultra-high net worth individuals and institutional clients. Mr. Liu graduated from Fudan University of China in 2001 and holds bachelor degree in economics.