Name Description

Shu Xiao Mr. Xiao Shu serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Ozner Water International Holding Ltd since November 19, 2013. He is also the president and chief engineer of Shanghai Haoze Water Purification Technology, and the president of Shanghai Comfort. He was appointed as the Director on November 19, 2013 and is primarily responsible for formulating the overall development strategies and business plans of the Group. Mr. Xiao has more than 15 years of experience in technology development, sales and marketing and strategic management.

Songlei Gui Ms. Gui Songlei is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is primarily responsible for providing strategic advice and guidance on the business development of the Group. Ms. Gui is currently the chairperson and general manager of China Innovative Capital Management Co., Ltd. Ms. Gui is also the chairperson of ZhongRong Fund Management Co., Ltd and has extensive management experience at financial institutions. She has been an independent director of Beijing SPC Environment Protection Co., Ltd (a company listed on the SEM Board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 002573) since July 2013 and was a non-executive director of TCL Corporation (TCL) (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000100) from May 2014 to August 2015. Ms. Gui has a wealth of experience in equity investments, with a particular focus on equity investments in listed companies, and has cumulatively led equity investments amounting to RMB20 billion in the past six years. Such investments involved companies engaged in industries such as high-end equipment manufacturing, technology, media and telecommunications (TMT), consumer services, energy and environmental protection. Ms. Gui graduated from the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, the People’s Republic of China, with a bachelor’s degree in science in July 2000, and obtained a Master of Finance from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, the United States of America, in June 2002.