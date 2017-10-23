Ozner Water International Holding Ltd (2014.HK)
2014.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.49HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.05 (-1.97%)
Prev Close
HK$2.54
Open
HK$2.49
Day's High
HK$2.54
Day's Low
HK$2.45
Volume
1,214,000
Avg. Vol
2,096,168
52-wk High
HK$2.73
52-wk Low
HK$1.51
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Shu Xiao
|40
|2013
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
Songlei Gui
|39
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
Duo Wang
|38
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Shu Xiao
|Mr. Xiao Shu serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Ozner Water International Holding Ltd since November 19, 2013. He is also the president and chief engineer of Shanghai Haoze Water Purification Technology, and the president of Shanghai Comfort. He was appointed as the Director on November 19, 2013 and is primarily responsible for formulating the overall development strategies and business plans of the Group. Mr. Xiao has more than 15 years of experience in technology development, sales and marketing and strategic management.
Songlei Gui
|Ms. Gui Songlei is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is primarily responsible for providing strategic advice and guidance on the business development of the Group. Ms. Gui is currently the chairperson and general manager of China Innovative Capital Management Co., Ltd. Ms. Gui is also the chairperson of ZhongRong Fund Management Co., Ltd and has extensive management experience at financial institutions. She has been an independent director of Beijing SPC Environment Protection Co., Ltd (a company listed on the SEM Board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 002573) since July 2013 and was a non-executive director of TCL Corporation (TCL) (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000100) from May 2014 to August 2015. Ms. Gui has a wealth of experience in equity investments, with a particular focus on equity investments in listed companies, and has cumulatively led equity investments amounting to RMB20 billion in the past six years. Such investments involved companies engaged in industries such as high-end equipment manufacturing, technology, media and telecommunications (TMT), consumer services, energy and environmental protection. Ms. Gui graduated from the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, the People’s Republic of China, with a bachelor’s degree in science in July 2000, and obtained a Master of Finance from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, the United States of America, in June 2002.
Duo Wang
|Mr. Wang Duo is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wang is the founding partner of Mangrove Capital, a fund headquartered in the People’s Republic of China (the ‘‘PRC’’) which focuses on the growth stage investment in leading companies in cloud computing, big data, enterprise services, artificial intelligence, and internet of things. Prior to founding Mangrove Capital in 2016, Mr. Wang was a partner of SAIF Partners, a technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) venture capital fund, from 2006 to 2016, and a senior investment manager at ZTE Corporation, a telecom equipment and solutions provider, from 2004 to 2006. Mr. Wang has been a chartered financial analyst (CFA) since 2005 and he is one of the founding members of the CFA Society Beijing, a member of the CFA Institute global network of societies. He was also named as a Top 40 under 40 investor in 2014 by Cyzone, a venture capital media in the PRC. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor’s degree in commerce and information systems from the University of Melbourne, Australia, in 2001.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Shu Xiao
|--
Songlei Gui
|--
Duo Wang
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Shu Xiao
|0
|0
Songlei Gui
|0
|0
Duo Wang
|0
|0