Name Description

Shizhong Ding Mr. Ding Shizhong is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Anta Sports Products Ltd. He is primarily responsible for the overall corporate strategies, brand management, planning and business development of the Group. He joined the Group in July 1994 and has dedicated to expand and promote the Group’s business and to develop China’s sporting goods industry. He is also a director of Anta International.

Shijia Ding Mr. Ding Shijia is Deputy Chairman of the Board, Executive Directorof Anta Sports Products Ltd. He is primarily responsible for the management of the Group’s footwear operations. He joined the Group in July 1994 and has over 20 years of experience in the sporting goods industry in China. In 2002 and 2004, he was awarded the title of Eminent Young Entrepreneur of Quanzhou. From December 2011 to December 2016, Mr. Ding was Jinjiang City People’s Congress standing deputy. He is also a director of Anta International, which holds 54.89% of the issued Shares.

Jim Lam Mr. Lam Jim is the Chief Financial Officer, Joint Company Secretary of the Company. He is responsible for overall financial and accounting affairs, treasury and company secretarial matters of the Group. He joined the Group in March 2016. He had over 20 years of experience in the field of auditing, equity research, investment and financial management. He was an executive director and chief financial officer of Soho China Limited (stock code: 410) and Top Spring International Holdings Limited (stock code: 3688) and the chief financial officer of I.T Limited (stock code: 999) and Greentown China Holdings Limited (stock code: 3900), all of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. He had worked for an international audit firm and various international investment banks for over 10 years. Mr. Lam holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a master’s degree in accounting and finance from The London School of Economics and Political Science. He is also a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Jie Zheng Mr. Zheng Jie is Brand President - ANTA, Executive Director of Anta Sports Products Limited. He is primarily responsible for brand and product management. He joined the Group in October 2008 and has over 10 years of experience in the field of marketing management, including over 8 years in the China division of an international sportswear brand as the sales vice president and the general manager. Mr. Zheng holds a bachelor’s degree in management science from Shanghai Fudan University.

Shixian Lai Mr. Lai Shixian is the Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, Executive Director of Anta Sports Products Ltd. He is primarily responsible for the supply chain and administrative management of the Group. He joined the Group in March 2003 and has over 10 years of experience in administrative management. Mr. Lai holds an EMBA degree from China Europe International Business School. Since 2011, Mr. Lai has been a member of the Quanzhou Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. He is also a director of Anta International, which holds 54.89% of the issued Shares. Mr. Lai is an independent non-executive director of China Lilang Limited (stock code: 1234) which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Yonghua Wu Mr. Wu Yonghua is Executive Director, Group Sales President of Anta Sports Products Ltd. He is primarily responsible for the Group’s sales and marketing management. He joined the Group in October 2003 and has over 10 years of experience in sales and marketing in China. Since 2011, Mr. Wu has been Xiamen City People’s Congress deputy.

Wenmo Wang Mr. Wang Wenmo is an Executive Director of Anta Sports Products Ltd. He is primarily responsible for the management of the Group’s apparel operations. He joined the Group in June 2000 and has over 20 years of experience in the apparel industry. Mr. Wang is the cousin of Mr. Ding Shizhong and Mr. Ding Shijia, both of whom are the Company’s Executive Directors.

Kin Chung Tse Mr. Tse Kin Chung is the Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Tse has over 10 years of experience in the field of auditing and financial management. He joined the Company in 2007 and is currently the financial controller of the Company, responsible for financial management, risk management, internal control and compliance matters. Mr. Tse obtained a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is also a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Zhongchuan Dai Mr. Dai Zhongchuan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Anta Sports Products Ltd. He joined the Board in April 2009. He holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in economics from the Xiamen University. From June 2004 to July 2016, Mr. Dai was an associate dean of the College of Law in Huaqiao University. He is currently a deputy officer of rule of country law research center of Huaqiao University. Mr. Dai has over 20 years of working experience in legal research and holds various posts in public services in legal and judiciary area, including a deputy of the National People’s Congress and an arbitrator of Quanzhou Municipal Arbitration Commission. From January 2016 to January 2017 and from January 2001 to December 2015, he was standing committee of the Quanzhou people’s congress and a committee of the political consultative conference of Quanzhou. Mr. Dai is currently an independent director of Fujian Fengzhu Textile Science & Technology Co., Ltd (stock code: 600493) listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange and Xingye Leather Technology Co., Ltd (stock code: 002674) listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange. He was an independent non-executive director of Fujian Nuoqi Co., Ltd (stock code: 1353), which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, from June 2014 to July 2015.

Hong Te Lu Dr. Lu Hong Te is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Anta Sports Products Ltd., since February 2007. He holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial management science from National Cheng Kung University, and a master’s degree and a doctoral degree in marketing from the Graduate Institute of Business Administration of the College of Management of National Taiwan University. He is now a professor at the department of business administration of Chung Yuan Christian University in Taiwan, specializing in sales management and business competitive strategies. He also serves as a visiting professor at institutions including SGP International Management Academy, Nanyang Technological University’s EMBA Center and Xiamen University’s EMBA Center. He is an independent non-executive director of Capxon International Electronic Company Limited (stock code: 469), China Lilang Limited (stock code: 1234) and China SCE Property Holdings Limited (stock code: 1966), all of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and an independent director of Uni-President Enterprises Corp. (stock code: 1216), which is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. He is also an independent director of Firich Enterprises Co., Ltd (stock code: 8076) and Lanner Electronics Inc. (stock code: 6245), the shares of which are traded in the Taipei Exchange. Mr. Lu was an independent non-executive director of Aiptek International Inc. (stock code: 6225), which is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, from June 2007 to January 2014.