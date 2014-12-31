Name Description

Ziming Yang Mr. Ziming Yang is the Executive Chairman of the Board of Cabbeen Fashion Limited. Mr. Yang is the founder of our Group. He is also the chairman of the Board of our Company. He was appointed as an executive Director on 3 November 2011. Mr. Yang has over 20 years of experience in the fashion and retail industry and is primarily responsible for our overall corporate strategies, planning and business development. Mr. Yang first started his fashion and retail business when he established Zian Fashion Shop in April 1992 to engage in the retail and wholesale business of apparel. In October 1997, Mr. Yang formed Cabbeen Fashion Trading Co. (“Cabbeen Trading”), a partnership, and began to design and wholesale our Cabbeen branded apparel. Mr. Yang has over 20 year of experience in design and leads our design and research and development team. . In 2011, he was the chairperson of Shishi Youth Chamber of Commerce’s Council, honorable president of Shishi Textile & Garments Commerce Chamber’s Council and a committee member of the 11th Committee of All-China Youth Federation. In 2012, Mr. Yang was the first president of the Fashion Designers’ Association of Fujian Province and the honorable president of Quanzhou APEC Commerce Chamber’s Council. In March 2013, Mr. Yang became the consulting professor of Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology. In April 2014, Fujian Normal University appointed Mr. Yang as a guest professor. In addition, Mr. Yang is currently the vice president and a member of the standing committee and the arts committee of the China Fashion Designers Association. Mr. Yang has been the vice president of the standing committee of the China Garment Association since October 2013 . In April 2013, Mr. Yang was awarded as 2012 Innovative person of China textile industry by The Association of China Textile Industry Mr. Yang received his EMBA in Sun Yat-Sen University in June 2011.

Siu Ng Mr. Siu Keung Ng is the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Cabbeen Fashion Limited. Mr. Ng is one of the founding members of our Group and has been appointed as an executive Director of our Company on February 18, 2013. Mr. Siu Keung Ng is primarily responsible for our overall corporate planning and strategy execution and is the chief executive officer of our Group since July 2010. He has also been the general manager of our Cabbeen Lifestyle business division since April 2013. Mr. Ng has over 15 years of experience in various aspects, including business operation, management, sales, procurement, financial and human resource. Being one of the management shareholders of the Group (“Management Shareholders”), Mr. Ng has been with our Group since 1997 when Mr. Yang incorporated Cabbeen Trading. Mr. Ng obtained his bachelor’s degree in material engineering majoring in forge craft and equipment from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in July 1992.

Lai Wah Wong Ms. Lai Wah Wong is the Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of Cabbeen Fashion Limited. Ms. Wong joined our group in April 2012 and is primarily responsible for our overall financial management and company secretarial affairs and coordination of investor relations. Ms. Wong has over 15 years of experience in auditing, tax and financial management. Prior to joining us, she had worked in international accounting firms and other companies listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. Ms. Wong obtained her bachelor’s degree of arts in accounting at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 1997 and master’s degree of science in corporate finance at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 2014. She is also a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Rongqin Ke Mr. Rongqin Ke is the Vice President, Executive Director of Cabbeen Fashion LImited. Mr. Ke is one of the founding members of our Group and has been appointed as an executive Director of our Company on February 18, 2013. Mr. Rongqin Ke has been our vice president since July 2010 and is primarily responsible for the procurement and outsourcing production of our Group. He has also been the general manager of our Cabbeen Urban business division since April 2013. Mr. Ke has over 15 years of experience in various aspects, including manufacturing, product design and research and development and procurement. Being one of the Management Shareholders, Mr. Ke has been with our Group since 1997 when Mr. Yang incorporated Cabbeen Trading. Mr. Ke obtained his diploma certificate in business administration from Hunan University of Technology in January 2008. He completed the EMBA program at Lingnan College of Sun Yat-Sen University in June 2013. Mr. Ke was accredited as “2011-2012 Top Ten Professional Managers of Apparel Industry in Guangdong Province in August 2012.

Qiang Wei Mr. Qiang Wei is the Group Vice President, Executive Director of Cabbeen Fashion Limited. Mr. Wei has been the vice president of our Group since July 2010 and was appointed as an executive Director of our Company on February 18, 2013. Mr. Wei is primarily responsible for our finance, operation and legal affairs and human resource of our Group. Mr. Wei has over 15 years of experience in finance and accounting. Prior to joining us, Mr. Wei was an accountant in Guangxi Bobai County Foreign Trade and Economic Company from January 1997 to October 1998. He was then worked in the finance department of Guangzhou Complacent Industrial Co., Ltd. from November 1998 to October 2002. From April 2003 to March 2004 and from March 2004 to September 2008, Mr. Wei had been the finance manager and finance director, respectively, in Guangzhou Sai De Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. and Foshan U Right Garment Co., Ltd. Mr. Wei joined our Group in December 2008 as the financial director of Cabbeen China and took in charge of the company’s finance. Mr. Wei completed a self-taught accounting diploma course in April 1999 held by the Commission of Self-taught Higher Education Examination of Guangxi Zhaung Autonomous Region, and subsequently obtained the Medium Level Accountant title granted by Ministry of Finance of the PRC in May 2002. Mr. Wei obtained his diploma certificate in accounting through online courses from China University of Geosciences in July 2007. Mr. Wei also completed the “Cabbeen China-EMBA” program in November 2009 at Lingnan College of Sun Yat-Sen University.

Tsang Jioe Ms. Tsang Jioe is the Vice President of Cabbeen Fashion Limited. Ms. Jioe joined our Group in July 2011 and is primarily responsible for the supply chain and product management of our Cabbeen Lifestyle brand. Ms. Jioe has over five years of experience in retail industry and over 13 years of experience in human resource. Prior to joining us, Ms. Jioe had worked in Fila Sport (HK) Ltd for 15 years from May 1991 to December 2006 and held various positions, including administration officer, human resource and administration manager and the regional human resource and administration manager. From January 2007 to May 2007, Ms. Jioe was the corporate human resource manager in Pacific Coffee Company Ltd. From June 2007 to February 2011, Ms. Jioe worked at Fila Marketing (Hong Kong) Limited as the general manager. She also took up the role as the PRC vice president of product and retail development of Fila Marketing (Hong Kong) Limited from November 2009 to September 2010. Ms. Jioe obtained her bachelor’s degree in business administration from The Open University of Hong Kong in June 2003. She also completed the “First Semester of Shenzhen Executive Certificate Program in Human Resource Management in January 2006 held by The School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University.

Honghui Chen Mr. Honghui Chen is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Cabbeen Fashion Limited. Mr. Chen has over 20 years of extensive experience teaching universities in the fields of management, economics and corporate social responsibility. From July 1993 to June 2003, Mr. Chen worked in Wuhan University of Science and Technology, primarily teaching management and economics. From July 2003 till now, Mr. Chen has worked in Sun Yat- Sen University, primarily teaching courses including strategic management and corporate social responsibility. Mr. Chen had been granted the title of deputy professor from April 2004 to July 2008 and has been subsequently granted the title of professor since July 2008. Mr. Chen had also been the deputy dean of Lingnan College in Sun Yat- Sen University from November 2007 to March 2012 and has been the director of the Research Center for Corporate Social Responsibility at Lingnan College of Sun Yat-Sen University from July 2009 and the chair of the Department of Business Management at Lingnan College of Sun Yat-Sen University, respectively. From 2004 till now, Mr. Chen has done various researches on the topics of corporate social responsibility and strategic management and economics efficiency, which were subsidies by the PRC or local government. The essay written by Mr. Chen in 2007 was accredited as the Second Prize of The Philosophy and Society Science Outstanding Achievement in Guangdong Province. Mr. Chen has also been the independent director of Guangdong Telepower Communication Co., Ltd. since January 2012. Mr. Chen obtained the Qualification of Teacher of the PRC in 1996. He also obtained his doctoral degree in enterprise management from Zhejiang University in June 2003.

Ming Shu Leung Mr. Ming Shu Leung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Cabbeen Fashion Limited. Mr. Leung has been the chief financial officer and company secretary of China ITS (Holdings) Co., Ltd. a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1900), since January 2008. He has also been an independent non-executive director of Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited (stock code: 712), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, since June 2008, and was an independent non-executive director of Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited (stock code: 1080), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, from January 2011 to April 2013. Mr. Leung has over 15 years of experience in the areas of corporate finance and accounting. Mr. Leung started his professional career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Hong Kong as an auditor in 1998. From July 2001 to February 2003, Mr. Leung also worked as a business consultant in Market Catalyst International (Hong Kong) Limited, where he advised companies on issues of strategy, organization and operations. Mr. Leung then spent approximately three years from February 2003 to January 2006 at CDC Corporation, a NASDAQ-listed company, as a senior manager in the mergers and acquisitions department, and as the chief financial officer of China.com Inc., a subsidiary of CDC Corporation and a company listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Leung obtained his bachelor’s degree in arts with first class honor in accountancy from The City University of Hong Kong in June 1998 and a master’s degree in accountancy from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in November 2001. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) and a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (FCPA).