Name Description

Yu Yang Chih Mr. Chih Yu Yang is an Acting Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of FIH Mobile Limited. He joined the Company as an executive director in August 2009. He is also the chief executive officer and the chairman of the corporate governance committee respectively of the Company. Mr. Chih is a director of Chiun Mai Communication Systems, Inc. (“CMCS”), a subsidiary of the Company in Taiwan which is the primary mobile handset design services arm of the Group. Mr. Chih joined the Group in 2005 when the Group acquired CMCS. Prior to that, Mr. Chih was the founder of CMCS since its establishment in 2001. He is also a director of certain other subsidiaries of the Company, namely Evenwell Digitech Inc., Execustar International Limited, FIH Technology Korea Ltd., Greater Success Investments Limited and Transworld Holdings Limited respectively. He has 37 years of extensive experience in the communication industries. From 1997 to 2001, Mr. Chih was the vice president and general manager of Communication B.U. in BenQ (formerly Acer Communication and Multimedia, Inc.) where he was responsible for BenQ’s cellular phone business. Prior to that, he held various engineering and managerial positions in companies including ITT Corporation, GTE Corporation and Rockwell Semiconductor Systems. Mr. Chih obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from National Tsing Hua University in Taiwan in 1980.

Kam Wah Tam Mr. Tam Kam Wah is Chief Financial Officer of FIH Mobile Limited. Mr. Tam is the chief financial officer of the Company. He is responsible for accounting and internal and external financial reporting, financial planning, taxation, investment management, internal control, investor relations, corporate governance, risk management and performance review of the Group. Mr. Tam has over 29 years of experience in accounting and finance in Hong Kong listed companies and multinational companies. He is also the statutory auditor of FIH Technology Korea Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company in Korea. Prior to joining the Company, he worked as a financial controller for ITT Industries and Hutchison Harbour Ring Ltd. (now known as China Oceanwide Holdings Limited) and he also worked as an accounting manager for Coates Brothers (HK) Co., Ltd. Mr. Tam is a fellow of the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong and an associate of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a certified tax adviser. Mr. Tam received a BBA from Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1988, a Master of Applied Finance from Macquarie University, Australia in 1994, a Master of Business Administration degree from University of Ottawa, Canada in 1996, and a Master of Arts degree in Information System and a Master of Arts degree in Electronic Business from City University of Hong Kong in 1999 and 2002 respectively. Mr. Tam also received a Master of Accounting from Jinan University, the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”) in 2005.

Chin Hsien Huang Mr. Huang Chin Hsien is an Executive Director of the Company. He is the special assistant to the chairman of the Company as well as the head overseeing and supervising the respective functions and responsibilities of different departments of the Company, including its business control, investment management, operation management and performance management. Before joining the Company, Mr. Huang has worked for more than 13 years for the Hon Hai Group comprising Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.* (“Hon Hai”) and its subsidiaries and associates (collectively referred to as the “Hon Hai Group”). Hon Hai is the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company and a listed company in Taiwan. He has extensive experience in financial and business operation function in the fields of camera module, servo motion control system, automation, and so on. Especially in these recent 5 years, he was the special assistant to Group CFO of the Hon Hai Group. Mr. Huang is a certified public accountant in Taiwan, and worked at Arthur Andersen for 4 years since he achieved bachelor’s degree in accounting from Chung Yuan Christian University in 1991.

Chien Ho Wang Mr. Wang Chien Ho has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 7 June 2016. He was appointed as a member of the corporate governance committee of the Company effective 1 January 2017. Mr. Wang joined the Company as director of electronic parts manufacturing and SMT and system assembly in June 2004. Before joining the Company, Mr. Wang joined the Hon Hai Group (comprising of (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. for identification purposes only) (“Hon Hai”), its subsidiaries and associates (collectively, the “Hon Hai Group“)) in June 1996 as an operation manager. He was then responsible for SMT and mother board manufacturing in Czech Europe as director of factory operation in 1999. In 2004, he was responsible for setting up a new factory of PCBA and engine production in FIH Europe in Hungary. Mr. Wang was promoted to a vice president responsible for ODM (original design manufacturing) operation in Shenzhen, China in 2007. From 2009, he has started to be based in northern China. Mr. Wang is an employee of the Hon Hai Group. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company, namely (Shenzhen Futaihong Precision Industrial Co., Ltd. for identification purposes only) and (Hengyang Futaihong Precision Industrial Co., Ltd for identification purposes only) respectively. Mr. Wang also serves as a director of ShunSin Technology Holdings Limited, a limited liability company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and whose shares are listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation. He has over 30 years of extensive experience in manufacturing operation and engineering management. Mr. Wang obtained a Bachelor degree in Electronics Engineering from Feng Chia University, Taiwan in 1982.

Pe Ter Chang Dr. Chang Pe Ter, Peter is Senior Director, Manages Mechanical Parts Business of the Company. Dr. Chang, current position as senior director, manages mechanical parts business at Lang Fang site. Before joining the Company, Dr. Chang was with Enlight Corporation since September 2002 and with the responsibility of mechanical parts of laptop/handset business development and manufacturing. Prior to that, Dr. Chang held various production and engineering management positions with the automobile industry. He has over 26 years of experience in engineering and cross functional management. Dr. Chang is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company, namely Extra High Enterprises Limited,(FIH Precision Component (Beijing) Co., Ltd. for identification purposes only), FIH Precision Electronics (Lang Fang) Co., Ltd., Grand Champion Trading Limited, Honxun Electrical Industry (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd., (Shenzhen Futaihong Precision Industrial Co., Ltd. for identification purposes only) and Transworld Communication Systems Inc. respectively. He is also a director of Ways Transworld Inc. (a joint venture of the Company). Dr. Chang also serves as a director of Ways Technical Corp., Ltd., a limited company incorporated in Taiwan and whose shares are traded on the Taiwan OTC Exchange. He received a Ph.D. degree in Mechanical Engineering/Materials from University of Massachusetts at Amherst, US in 1992.

Hui Chung Chen Mr. Chen Hui Chung is Senior Director of Finance Division of FIH Mobile Ltd., since August 2013. He is responsible for treasury, financial investment and financial risk management of the Group. Mr. Chen has over 27 years of experience in finance areas in Taiwan listed companies. Before joining the Company, he was the chief financial officer of Taiwan Synthetic Rubber Corp and Wan Hai Lines Ltd. respectively. Mr. Chen received a Bachelor of Transportation and Communication from National Cheng Kung University, Taiwan in 1983 and a MBA from University of California Irvine, US in 1987.

Nai-Pin Hsiung Mr. Hsiung Nai-Pin, Paul is Director of Business Development of the Company., since January 2003. He is responsible for after-market-service in America region since 2012. Prior to that, Mr. Hsiung held various functions and positions in mobile phone industry with the Company. From 2003 to 2008, he was responsible for business development and project management in Florida, US. Then he was responsible for mobile phone design and development, and also product manufacturing at both Florida, US and Lang Fang, China from 2009 to 2012. Before joining the Company, Mr. Hsiung was a director of international marketing at Test Research, Inc. (a Taiwan listed company) for 8 years. Mr. Hsiung is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company, namely Excel Loyal International Limited, FIH Mexico Industry SA de CV, FIH (Tian Jin) Precision Industry Co., Ltd., Prospect Right Limited, S&B Industry, Inc., SP International, Inc., Sutech Holdings Limited and Sutech Industry Inc. respectively. He obtained a Bachelor degree of Applied Physics from Tamkang University, Taiwan and a Master degree of Computer Science from New York Institute of Technology, US.

Kin Yan Wong Ms. Vanessa Wong Kin Yan is the Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Wong is a fellow member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. She has over 20 years of extensive working experience in company secretarial and corporate governance matters.

Zhongsheng Luo Dr. Luo Zhongsheng is an Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as an executive director of the Company with effect from 31 March 2017 and has been re-designated as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 September 2017. He is a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company, namely Innomaxx Pte. Limited, Shenzhen Fu Hong Xun Technology Co., Ltd., and InFocus Precision Industry (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Before joining the Group, Dr. Luo was the vice president of Coolpad Group Limited (“Coolpad”), during which period he assisted Coolpad to achieve an explosive growth in its overseas sales. He was also the vice president of ZTE Corporation (“ZTE”) where he was responsible for the operation of TD-SCDMA terminal of ZTE, which he proactively promoted market development of TD terminal in China. Both Coolpad and ZTE are listed companies in Hong Kong. Dr. Luo has around 20 years’ working experience in the communication industry. Apart from having ample experience in technology, research and development, sales, marketing, operations and enterprise management in the industry, he is also very familiar with the communication industry and the terminal industry and possesses a global insight. He obtained a Ph.D. degree in Engineering in Electromagnetic Field and Microwave Profession from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 1999.

Siu Ki Lau Mr. Lau Siu Ki is Independent Non-Executive Director of FIH Mobile Limited. He is the chairman of the audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee respectively of the Company. He has over 35 years of experience in corporate finance, financial advisory and management, accounting and auditing. Mr. Lau is currently a financial advisory consultant running his own management consultancy firm, Hin Yan Consultants Limited. Previously, Mr. Lau worked at Ernst & Young for over 15 years. He graduated from Hong Kong Polytechnic in 1981. Mr. Lau is a member of both the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (“ACCA”) and Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Lau was a member of the World Council of ACCA from 2002 to 2011 and was the chairman of ACCA Hong Kong in 2000/2001. During these years, he has helped raising the profile of ACCA. Mr. Lau also serves as an independent non-executive director of Binhai Investment Company Limited, China Medical & HealthCare Group Limited, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, Embry Holdings Limited and Samson Holding Ltd., whose shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). He is also an independent supervisor of Beijing Capital International Airport Co., Ltd., whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Lau also serves as company secretary of Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited, Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings Limited and Expert Systems Holdings Limited (whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange). He resigned as an independent non-executive director of UKF (Holdings) Limited, whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange, effective 15 March 2016. Mr. Lau also resigned as an independent non-executive director, effective 24 October 2016, of TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited, whose shares were delisted on the Stock Exchange, effective 30 September 2016.

Daniel Mehan Dr. Daniel Joseph Mehan is Independent Non-Executive Director of FIH Mobile Limited. He is a member of the audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee respectively of the Company. He was the chief information officer of the Federal Aviation Administration from 1999 to 2005. Prior to that, Dr. Mehan was senior level executive who held a variety of leadership positions at AT&T for over 20 years, including international vice president and international chief information officer. Dr. Mehan has strong background in information systems, cyber security, business management, marketing initiatives and technology development. Dr. Mehan received both his Ph.D. in Operations Research and Master of Science in Systems Engineering from University of Pennsylvania, US.