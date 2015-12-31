China International Marine Containers Group Co Ltd (2039.HK)
2039.HK on Hong Kong Stock
15.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.38 (+2.53%)
Prev Close
HK$15.02
Open
HK$14.80
Day's High
HK$15.54
Day's Low
HK$14.80
Volume
2,180,424
Avg. Vol
1,639,233
52-wk High
HK$16.68
52-wk Low
HK$9.02
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hong Wang
|54
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Boliang Mai
|56
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Yuhang Wang
|55
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Xiang Gao
|50
|2015
|Vice President
|
Yinhui Li
|48
|2004
|Vice President
|
Xuebin Liu
|56
|2004
|Vice President
|
Fapei Wu
|57
|2004
|Vice President
|
Ya Yu
|60
|2010
|Vice President
|
Baoqing Zhang
|59
|2012
|Vice President
|
Beihua Zeng
|61
|2009
|General Manager-Capital Management
|
Han Zeng
|42
|2017
|General Manager-Finance Management
|
Yuqun Yu
|51
|2004
|Secretary of the Board
|
Chong Liu
|46
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Zhixian Wang
|52
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Chengwei Pan
|71
|2013
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Zhengqi Pan
|63
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Guixun Wang
|64
|2013
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Hong Wang
|Mr. Wang Hong has been serving as Chairman of the Board in China International Marine Container (Group) Co., Ltd since June 1, 2016. He is also serving as General Manager-Corporate Planning and Chief Economist in China Merchants Group, as well as Director in three other companies including China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd. He used to be Vice Chairman of the Board, Director, Executive Deputy General Manager, Chief Operating Officer, Deputy General Manager and General Manager in other companies. He obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from University of Science and Technology Beijing, China, and a Ph.D in Management from China Academy of Social Sciences, China.
|
Boliang Mai
|Mr. Mai Boliang has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director in China International Marine Container (Group) Co., Ltd since August 28, 2015. He used to be Manager of Production Technology Department and Deputy General Manager in the Company. He is also Chairman of the Board or Director in 30 subsidiaries of the Company, including CIMC Vehicle (Group) Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Southern CIMC Containers Manufacture Co., Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from South China University of Technology in July 1982.
|
Yinhui Li
|Mr. Li Yinhui has been serving as Vice President in China International Marine Container (Group) Co., Ltd since March 2004. He is also Chairman of the Board or Director in seven other subsidiaries of the Company. He graduated with a Ph.D in International Economics from Jilin University, China, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Nanjing University, China, and a Bachelor's degree in History from Jilin University, China.
|
Xuebin Liu
|Mr. Liu Xuebin has been serving as Vice President in China International Marine Container (Group) Co., Ltd since March 2004. He used to be Assistant to the President and Deputy Manager of Purchasing Department in the Company. He is also Chairman of the Board or Director in six subsidiaries of the Company, including Shenzhen South CIMC Container Manufacture Co., Ltd. He used to serve as Deputy General Manager, General Manager and Chairman of the Board in other companies. He obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration from Shenzhen University in August 1990.
|
Fapei Wu
|Mr. Wu Fapei has been serving as Vice President in China International Marine Container (Group) Co., Ltd since March 2004. He used to be Secretary of the Board, Assistant President and Manager-Information Management in the Company. He is also Chairman of the Board or Director in 44 other subsidiaries of the Company. He used to work as Deputy General Manager in Guangdong Zhaoqing Nanhua Bicycle Ronghui Co., Ltd. He graduated from South China University of Technology, China, holding a Master's degree in Engineering and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Manufacturing.
|
Ya Yu
|Mr. Yu Ya has been serving as Vice President in China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd since March 23, 2010. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Nanjing University, China. He is also Chairman of the Board or Director in ten subsidiaries. He used to be General Manager-Public Affairs in the Company, General Manager and Deputy General Manager in a food group, Vice President in a group as well as Executive Vice President and Executive Director in a consulting company.
|
Baoqing Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Baoqing has been serving as Vice President in China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd since March 2012. He is also General Manager in other companies. He used to be Assistant President in the Company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Machinery Design and Automation from South China University of Technology in July 1982.
|
Beihua Zeng
|Ms. Zeng Beihua has been serving as General Manager-Capital Management in China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd since December 2009. She is also Executive Director in two subsidiaries. She was General Manager-Financial Management in the Company. She was Deputy General Manager or General Manager in other companies.
|
Yuqun Yu
|Mr. Yu Yuqun has been serving as Secretary of the Board in China International Marine Container (Group) Co., Ltd since March 2004. He used to be Deputy Manager and Manager of Financial Affairs Department and Head of Secretary of the Board's Office in the Company. He is also Director in 25 subsidiaries, including Shenzhen CIMC Tianda Airport Equipment Co., Ltd. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's degree in Economics from Beijing University, China.
|
Zhixian Wang
|Mr. Wang Zhixian has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China International Marine Container (Group) Co., Ltd. since June 1, 2016. He is also General Manager of Business Management Department of Hong Kong China Merchants International Co., Ltd. and China Merchants International Co., Ltd. and Director in China Merchants Port Service (Shenzhen) Ltd., China Merchants Container Services Ltd. and Hempel-Hai Hong Co., Ltd. He used to work as Sales Manager cum Sales Representative of Shenzhen Haihong Chemical Co., Ltd., Sales Manager of Seagull Oldie Dope Co., Ltd., Deputy General Manager of Industrial Department of China Merchants International Co., Ltd. and General Manager of Planning Department in China Merchant International Co., Ltd. He obtained Master's degree in Applied Chemistry from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Guanghua Administration College of Beijing University, China. He graduated from Tianjin University, China, majoring in chemical engineering.
|
Guixun Wang
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Hong Wang
|--
|
Boliang Mai
|6,373,000
|
Yuhang Wang
|--
|
Xiang Gao
|2,853,000
|
Yinhui Li
|2,623,000
|
Xuebin Liu
|2,983,000
|
Fapei Wu
|3,265,000
|
Ya Yu
|4,199,000
|
Baoqing Zhang
|3,201,000
|
Beihua Zeng
|3,675,000
|
Han Zeng
|--
|
Yuqun Yu
|3,526,000
|
Chong Liu
|--
|
Zhixian Wang
|--
|
Chengwei Pan
|200,000
|
Zhengqi Pan
|--
|
Guixun Wang
|200,000
As Of 31 Dec 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Hong Wang
|0
|0
|
Boliang Mai
|0
|0
|
Yuhang Wang
|0
|0
|
Xiang Gao
|0
|0
|
Yinhui Li
|0
|0
|
Xuebin Liu
|0
|0
|
Fapei Wu
|0
|0
|
Ya Yu
|0
|0
|
Baoqing Zhang
|0
|0
|
Beihua Zeng
|0
|0
|
Han Zeng
|0
|0
|
Yuqun Yu
|0
|0
|
Chong Liu
|0
|0
|
Zhixian Wang
|0
|0
|
Chengwei Pan
|0
|0
|
Zhengqi Pan
|0
|0
|
Guixun Wang
|0
|0