Name Description

Hong Wang Mr. Wang Hong has been serving as Chairman of the Board in China International Marine Container (Group) Co., Ltd since June 1, 2016. He is also serving as General Manager-Corporate Planning and Chief Economist in China Merchants Group, as well as Director in three other companies including China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd. He used to be Vice Chairman of the Board, Director, Executive Deputy General Manager, Chief Operating Officer, Deputy General Manager and General Manager in other companies. He obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from University of Science and Technology Beijing, China, and a Ph.D in Management from China Academy of Social Sciences, China.

Boliang Mai Mr. Mai Boliang has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director in China International Marine Container (Group) Co., Ltd since August 28, 2015. He used to be Manager of Production Technology Department and Deputy General Manager in the Company. He is also Chairman of the Board or Director in 30 subsidiaries of the Company, including CIMC Vehicle (Group) Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Southern CIMC Containers Manufacture Co., Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from South China University of Technology in July 1982.

Yinhui Li Mr. Li Yinhui has been serving as Vice President in China International Marine Container (Group) Co., Ltd since March 2004. He is also Chairman of the Board or Director in seven other subsidiaries of the Company. He graduated with a Ph.D in International Economics from Jilin University, China, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Nanjing University, China, and a Bachelor's degree in History from Jilin University, China.

Xuebin Liu Mr. Liu Xuebin has been serving as Vice President in China International Marine Container (Group) Co., Ltd since March 2004. He used to be Assistant to the President and Deputy Manager of Purchasing Department in the Company. He is also Chairman of the Board or Director in six subsidiaries of the Company, including Shenzhen South CIMC Container Manufacture Co., Ltd. He used to serve as Deputy General Manager, General Manager and Chairman of the Board in other companies. He obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration from Shenzhen University in August 1990.

Fapei Wu Mr. Wu Fapei has been serving as Vice President in China International Marine Container (Group) Co., Ltd since March 2004. He used to be Secretary of the Board, Assistant President and Manager-Information Management in the Company. He is also Chairman of the Board or Director in 44 other subsidiaries of the Company. He used to work as Deputy General Manager in Guangdong Zhaoqing Nanhua Bicycle Ronghui Co., Ltd. He graduated from South China University of Technology, China, holding a Master's degree in Engineering and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Manufacturing.

Ya Yu Mr. Yu Ya has been serving as Vice President in China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd since March 23, 2010. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Nanjing University, China. He is also Chairman of the Board or Director in ten subsidiaries. He used to be General Manager-Public Affairs in the Company, General Manager and Deputy General Manager in a food group, Vice President in a group as well as Executive Vice President and Executive Director in a consulting company.

Baoqing Zhang Mr. Zhang Baoqing has been serving as Vice President in China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd since March 2012. He is also General Manager in other companies. He used to be Assistant President in the Company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Machinery Design and Automation from South China University of Technology in July 1982.

Beihua Zeng Ms. Zeng Beihua has been serving as General Manager-Capital Management in China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd since December 2009. She is also Executive Director in two subsidiaries. She was General Manager-Financial Management in the Company. She was Deputy General Manager or General Manager in other companies.

Yuqun Yu Mr. Yu Yuqun has been serving as Secretary of the Board in China International Marine Container (Group) Co., Ltd since March 2004. He used to be Deputy Manager and Manager of Financial Affairs Department and Head of Secretary of the Board's Office in the Company. He is also Director in 25 subsidiaries, including Shenzhen CIMC Tianda Airport Equipment Co., Ltd. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's degree in Economics from Beijing University, China.