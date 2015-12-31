Edition:
China International Marine Containers Group Co Ltd (2039.HK)

2039.HK on Hong Kong Stock

15.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.38 (+2.53%)
Prev Close
HK$15.02
Open
HK$14.80
Day's High
HK$15.54
Day's Low
HK$14.80
Volume
2,180,424
Avg. Vol
1,639,233
52-wk High
HK$16.68
52-wk Low
HK$9.02

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Hong Wang

54 2016 Chairman of the Board

Boliang Mai

56 2015 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Yuhang Wang

55 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board

Xiang Gao

50 2015 Vice President

Yinhui Li

48 2004 Vice President

Xuebin Liu

56 2004 Vice President

Fapei Wu

57 2004 Vice President

Ya Yu

60 2010 Vice President

Baoqing Zhang

59 2012 Vice President

Beihua Zeng

61 2009 General Manager-Capital Management

Han Zeng

42 2017 General Manager-Finance Management

Yuqun Yu

51 2004 Secretary of the Board

Chong Liu

46 2016 Non-Executive Director

Zhixian Wang

52 2016 Non-Executive Director

Chengwei Pan

71 2013 Independent Non-Executive Director

Zhengqi Pan

63 2016 Independent Non-Executive Director

Guixun Wang

64 2013 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Hong Wang

Mr. Wang Hong has been serving as Chairman of the Board in China International Marine Container (Group) Co., Ltd since June 1, 2016. He is also serving as General Manager-Corporate Planning and Chief Economist in China Merchants Group, as well as Director in three other companies including China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd. He used to be Vice Chairman of the Board, Director, Executive Deputy General Manager, Chief Operating Officer, Deputy General Manager and General Manager in other companies. He obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from University of Science and Technology Beijing, China, and a Ph.D in Management from China Academy of Social Sciences, China.

Boliang Mai

Mr. Mai Boliang has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director in China International Marine Container (Group) Co., Ltd since August 28, 2015. He used to be Manager of Production Technology Department and Deputy General Manager in the Company. He is also Chairman of the Board or Director in 30 subsidiaries of the Company, including CIMC Vehicle (Group) Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Southern CIMC Containers Manufacture Co., Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from South China University of Technology in July 1982.

Yuhang Wang

Xiang Gao

Yinhui Li

Mr. Li Yinhui has been serving as Vice President in China International Marine Container (Group) Co., Ltd since March 2004. He is also Chairman of the Board or Director in seven other subsidiaries of the Company. He graduated with a Ph.D in International Economics from Jilin University, China, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Nanjing University, China, and a Bachelor's degree in History from Jilin University, China.

Xuebin Liu

Mr. Liu Xuebin has been serving as Vice President in China International Marine Container (Group) Co., Ltd since March 2004. He used to be Assistant to the President and Deputy Manager of Purchasing Department in the Company. He is also Chairman of the Board or Director in six subsidiaries of the Company, including Shenzhen South CIMC Container Manufacture Co., Ltd. He used to serve as Deputy General Manager, General Manager and Chairman of the Board in other companies. He obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration from Shenzhen University in August 1990.

Fapei Wu

Mr. Wu Fapei has been serving as Vice President in China International Marine Container (Group) Co., Ltd since March 2004. He used to be Secretary of the Board, Assistant President and Manager-Information Management in the Company. He is also Chairman of the Board or Director in 44 other subsidiaries of the Company. He used to work as Deputy General Manager in Guangdong Zhaoqing Nanhua Bicycle Ronghui Co., Ltd. He graduated from South China University of Technology, China, holding a Master's degree in Engineering and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Manufacturing.

Ya Yu

Mr. Yu Ya has been serving as Vice President in China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd since March 23, 2010. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Nanjing University, China. He is also Chairman of the Board or Director in ten subsidiaries. He used to be General Manager-Public Affairs in the Company, General Manager and Deputy General Manager in a food group, Vice President in a group as well as Executive Vice President and Executive Director in a consulting company.

Baoqing Zhang

Mr. Zhang Baoqing has been serving as Vice President in China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd since March 2012. He is also General Manager in other companies. He used to be Assistant President in the Company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Machinery Design and Automation from South China University of Technology in July 1982.

Beihua Zeng

Ms. Zeng Beihua has been serving as General Manager-Capital Management in China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd since December 2009. She is also Executive Director in two subsidiaries. She was General Manager-Financial Management in the Company. She was Deputy General Manager or General Manager in other companies.

Han Zeng

Yuqun Yu

Mr. Yu Yuqun has been serving as Secretary of the Board in China International Marine Container (Group) Co., Ltd since March 2004. He used to be Deputy Manager and Manager of Financial Affairs Department and Head of Secretary of the Board's Office in the Company. He is also Director in 25 subsidiaries, including Shenzhen CIMC Tianda Airport Equipment Co., Ltd. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's degree in Economics from Beijing University, China.

Chong Liu

Zhixian Wang

Mr. Wang Zhixian has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China International Marine Container (Group) Co., Ltd. since June 1, 2016. He is also General Manager of Business Management Department of Hong Kong China Merchants International Co., Ltd. and China Merchants International Co., Ltd. and Director in China Merchants Port Service (Shenzhen) Ltd., China Merchants Container Services Ltd. and Hempel-Hai Hong Co., Ltd. He used to work as Sales Manager cum Sales Representative of Shenzhen Haihong Chemical Co., Ltd., Sales Manager of Seagull Oldie Dope Co., Ltd., Deputy General Manager of Industrial Department of China Merchants International Co., Ltd. and General Manager of Planning Department in China Merchant International Co., Ltd. He obtained Master's degree in Applied Chemistry from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Guanghua Administration College of Beijing University, China. He graduated from Tianjin University, China, majoring in chemical engineering.

Chengwei Pan

Zhengqi Pan

Guixun Wang

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Hong Wang

--

Boliang Mai

6,373,000

Yuhang Wang

--

Xiang Gao

2,853,000

Yinhui Li

2,623,000

Xuebin Liu

2,983,000

Fapei Wu

3,265,000

Ya Yu

4,199,000

Baoqing Zhang

3,201,000

Beihua Zeng

3,675,000

Han Zeng

--

Yuqun Yu

3,526,000

Chong Liu

--

Zhixian Wang

--

Chengwei Pan

200,000

Zhengqi Pan

--

Guixun Wang

200,000
As Of  31 Dec 2015

