Name Description

Qiyang Zhang Mr. Zhang Qiyang is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has approximately 30 years of experience in the finance industry. He has been the Party committee secretary and the president of the Shenyang branch of the People’s Bank of China (the “PBOC”) and the chief of the Liaoning branch of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (the “SAFE”) since December 2013. From June 2010 to December 2013, he served as the Party committee secretary and the president of the Changchun central sub-branch of the PBOC and the chief of the Jilin branch of the SAFE. From January 1999 to June 2010, he served successively as the Party committee member, Party committee secretary, vice-president and president of the Dalian central sub-branch of the PBOC. From September 2003 to June 2010, he also served as the chief of the Dalian branch of the SAFE. Mr. Zhang received a bachelor degree from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics in July 1986. Later in January 2007, he completed a postgraduate course majoring in finance and received a doctoral degree of economics from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics. He served as a deputy to the fourteenth People’s Congress of Dalian from July 2007 to October 2010 and was elected as a deputy to the twelfth National People’s Congress in 2013.

Chunsheng Wang Mr. Wang Chunsheng is the President, Executive Director of the company. He is primarily responsible for the daily operations and management of our Bank. He has over 30 years of experience in banking business operation and management. He joined our Bank in September 1997. From September 1997 to May 1998, he worked as deputy chief of the planning office of our Zhongshan sub-branch. From May 1998 to January 2002, he served as (managing) vice president of our Beizhan Sub-branch. From January 2002 to July 2005, he became president of our Huashan Sub-branch. He worked as general manager of the integrated funds planning department of our Bank from July 2005 to March 2008, and served as vice president of our Bank from March 2008 to August 2013. Prior to joining our Bank, he successively held various positions at Tieling Branch of China Construction Bank Corporation, one of the largest commercial banks in China, from August 1983 to September 1997, including staff member at the integrated office, deputy chief of the integrated office and deputy director of the credit and loan department. Mr. Wang graduated from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics (Liaoning, PRC) in July 1989, majoring in infrastructure finance (correspondence course), and received a master’s degree in business administration from Jilin University of Technology (Jilin, PRC) in November 2000. He has been a senior economist as accredited by the Personnel Office of Liaoning Province since October 2006.

Yuguo Li Mr. Li Yuguo is the Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the company,, effective from July 2013. He has been the chairman of Huibao International since June 2013 and the chairman of Beijing Jiutai Group Co., Ltd. since May 1993. Prior to that, he successively worked at the planning bureau of the China Association for Science and Technology as principal staff, deputy chief and chief of the accounting division from August 1983 to October 1992. Mr. Li graduated from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics (formerly known as Jiangxi Institute of Finance and Economics (Jiangxi, PRC) in July 1983, majoring in industrial accounting.

Zhiyan Liu Mr. LIU Zhiyan has been appointed as the chief financial officer of our Bank since June 2014, and the general manager of the planning and accounting management department of our Bank since April 2009. He is primarily in charge of our planning and accounting management department. He also served as our Supervisor from September 2010 to May 2014. Mr. Liu has over 30 years of experience in banking business operation and management. He joined the Heping Credit Cooperative of Shenyang Cooperative Bank, our predecessor, in May 1987. From May 1987 to October 1998, he successively served as deputy director and (managing) deputy chief of the accounting department of our Bank (including the Heping Credit Cooperative of Shenyang Cooperative Bank). From November 1998 to March 2009, he successively held the positions of chief of the accounting department of our Bank, president of our Yinhe Sub-branch, general manager of the credit card centre and general manager of the audit department of our Bank. Before joining our Bank, he used to work at Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and served as deputy director of the Beishi local branch, deputy director of the Zhongshan Square local branch and deputy director of Hongxia Credit Cooperative from June 1984 to April 1987. Mr. Liu graduated from the Open University of China (formerly known as China Central Radio and TV University) (Beijing, PRC) in June 2003, majoring in finance. He has been an accountant as accredited by the Personnel Office of Liaoning Province since November 1993.

Yi Zhang Mr. Zhang Yi is the Chief Information Officer of the company and the general manager of our information technology department since April 2000. He is in charge of our information technology department. He has over 25 years experience and extensive knowledge in information technology industry and financial industry. He joined Shenyang Cooperative Bank, our predecessor, in September 1988, and has held a number of positions at our Bank (including Shenyang Cooperative Bank) since then. From September 1988 to May 1991, he was an office staff member at Shenyang Cooperative Bank. From June 1991 to July 1997, he worked as a staff member and chief of the accounting and computer department at Shenyang Cooperative Bank. From August 1997 to March 2000, he served as deputy (managing) general manager of the information and technology department at our Bank. Mr. Zhang graduated from Shenyang Ligong University (Liaoning, PRC) in July 2004, majoring in business management, and received a master’s degree in software engineering from Dalian University of Technology (Liaoning, PRC) in July 2008. He has been an engineer as accredited by the Personnel Office of Liaoning Province since September 2003. Mr. Zhang used to act as the legal representative of Shenyang Rongjin Technology and Services Co., Ltd., a company incorporated in the PRC. During Mr. Zhang’s term of office, the business license of the company was revoked by the relevant registration authority on July 6, 2000 as the company had no substantial business operations upon its establishment and failed to conduct annual inspection. Mr. Zhang confirmed that he has not assumed any contingent liabilities nor has he been subject to any relevant claims as a result of the revocation of the business license of the aforesaid company.

Yigong Wang Mr. Wang Yigong is the Chief Risk Officer, Vice President, Executive Director of the company. He is the vice president and chief risk officer of our Bank since January 2013. He is primarily in charge of our risk control center, international banking department, legal department and development strategies research center and take charge of the risk control management of our Bank. He has over 30 years of experience in banking business operation and management. He joined our Bank in June 1998 and served as deputy general manager of the asset security department of our Bank from June 1998 to January 2001. From January 2001 to February 2002, he worked as (managing) vice president of our Liaoshen Sub-branch. He then served as president of our Zhenghao Sub-branch from February 2002 to January 2006, during which he also worked as president of our Liaoshen Sub-branch from February 2002 to February 2003. He held the position of general manager of the credit and loan management department of our Bank from January 2006 to January 2013, during which he also served as head of the development strategies research center of our Bank from January 2009 to January 2013. Prior to joining our Bank, he successively worked as a cashier, a credit clerk and deputy head of credit office at the Tiexi Office of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Shenyang from December 1984 to June 1998. Mr. Wang graduated from The Open University of China (formerly known as China Central Radio and TV University) (Beijing, PRC) in November 2002, majoring in finance. He has been an economist as accredited by the PRC Ministry of Personnel since June 1995.

Yongsheng Sun Mr. Sun Yongsheng is Vice President, Executive Director of the company. He was appointed as a vice president of the Bank since June 2014. He has also worked as the director of the president’s office of the Bank since January 2014. He is primarily in charge of the Bank’s retail business department and consumer interest protection department and assisting in the management of the Bank’s planning and accounting department. Mr. Sun has over 20 years of experience in banking business operation and management. He joined the Huashan Sub-branch of the Bank in September 1997. From September 1997 to July 2006, he successively served as president of the Huashan Sub-branch of the Bank and president of the Bank’s Binhe Subbranch. He held the positions of general manager of the business department and (managing) deputy general manager of Shenyang operation and administration department of the Bank from July 2006 to February 2012, during which he also worked as president of the Bank’s Shenhe Sub-branch from January 2010 to February 2012. From February 2012 to January 2013, he served as director of the president’s office and director of the board’s office at the Bank. From January 2013 to January 2014, he worked as president of the Bank’s Shanghai Branch. From January 2014 to July 2014, he served as general manager of the retail business department of the Bank. From January 2014 to January 2015, he served as the managing vice chairman of the labour union of the Bank. Prior to joining the Bank, he worked successively as an administrative accountant, deputy chief of the general affairs division, chief of the accounting division at Liaoning Financial Vocational College. Mr. Sun graduated from Liaoning University (Liaoning, PRC) in June 2000, majoring in administrative management, and obtained a diploma of post-graduate study in political economics from Dongbei Normal University (Jilin, PRC) in July 2002. He has been a senior accountant as accredited by the Personnel Office of Liaoning Province since September 2002.

Gang Wu Mr. Wu Gang is the Vice President, Executive Director of the company. He has been president of our Beijing Branch since August 2009. He is assisting in the management of the corporate business and responsible for the daily operation and management of our Beijing Branch. Mr. Wu has over 25 years of experience in banking business operation and management. He joined the Shenhe City Credit Cooperative of Shenyang Cooperative Bank, our predecessor, in June 1989. From June 1989 to May 1998, he served as a staff member at the Shenhe City Credit Cooperative of Shenyang Cooperative Bank and the Nanhu Sub-branch of our Bank (including its predecessor). From May 1998 to February 2001, he worked as assistant to president of our Nanhu Sub-branch. From February 2001 to February 2003, he successively worked as assistant to general manager and deputy general manager of the asset security department of our Bank. From February 2003 to January 2007, he successively served as (managing) vice president and president of our Taishan Sub-branch. From January 2007 to January 2009, he successively held the positions of president of our Yaming Sub-branch and president of our Shenhe Sub-branch. After that, he worked as deputy director of the preparatory office of Shenyang business operation department of our Bank from January 2009 to August 2009. Mr. Wu graduated from the Open University of China (formerly known as China Central Radio and TV University) (Beijing, PRC) in June 2003, majoring in finance. He has been an economist as accredited by the Personnel Office of Liaoning Province since November 1997.

Guang Hu Mr. Hu Guang is the Chief internal auditor of the company, and is primarily in charge of our inspection office, internal audit department and security department and responsible for the internal audit of our Bank. He has also held the positions of secretary to discipline inspection committee since November 2011 and secretary to the party committee of our Shenyang Branch since January 2014. Besides, Mr. Hu worked as a Director of our Bank from June 2010 to May 2014, and concurrently served as president of our Shenyang Branch from January 2013 to January 2014. Mr. Hu has over 30 years of experience in banking business operation and management. He joined Shenyang Cooperative Bank, our predecessor, in December 1987. From December 1987 to April 1991, he worked at the internal audit division of Shenyang Cooperative Bank. From April 1991 to April 1995, he became vice president of the Baogong City Credit Cooperative of Shenyang Cooperative Bank. From April 1995 to February 1999, he served as vice president of our Hongxia Sub-branch (including its predecessor, the Hongxia City Credit Cooperative of Shenyang Cooperative Bank). From February 1999 to January 2002, he served as vice president of our Xianggong Sub-branch. From January 2002 to January 2009, he successively worked as (managing) vice president and president of our Hemu Road Sub-branch. From January 2009 to March 2009. Mr. Hu graduated from Liaoning Finance Staff College (Liaoning, PRC) in August 1991, majoring in finance (correspondence education), and received a master’s degree in international trade from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics (formerly known as Liaoning Institute of Finance and Economics (Liaoning, PRC) in July 2004. He has been a senior economist as accredited by the Department of Human Resources and Social Security of Liaoning Province since September 2010.

Yin Ping Kwong Ms. Kwong Yin Ping Yvonne is the Joint company Secretary of the company., Since June 2014. She is a vice president of SW Corporate Services Group Limited, a company focusing on the provision of listing company secretarial and compliance services. She currently serves as the company secretary or joint company secretary of several companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Ms. Kwong received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 1997. She has been a fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and a fellow of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators since 2012.

Zhi Zhou Mr. Zhou Zhi has been appointed as Joint Company Secretary of Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. He obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Liaoning University in December 2008. Mr. Zhou has been a senior economist as accredited by the Human Resources Department of Liaoning Province since 2003. Mr. Zhou has over 20 years of experience in banking business operation and management. He joined the Nanhu Sub-branch of Shenyang Cooperative Bank, the Bank’s predecessor, in August 1991. From August 1991 to May 2005, Mr. Zhou successively worked as an employee of the securities department and the City Plaza business department, assistant to the general manager, deputy general manager of the market development department, and deputy director of the development strategy research centre of the Bank (including its predecessor). From May 2005 to June 2006, Mr. Zhou served as the deputy director in the president’s office of the Bank. Mr. Zhou has served as the director of the supervisors’ office and the deputy director of the development strategy research centre of the Bank since June 2006.

Jianwei Li Mr. Li Jianwei is the Non-Executive Director of the company. He has been the chairman of the board and general manager of Shenyang Hengxin since July 2004, and deputy general manager of Shenyang Industrial Investment Development Group Co., Ltd. since July 2013. Prior to that, he successively worked as chief of the asset revenues (property rights) division at Shenyang Finance Bureau from December 2001 to July 2004, deputy chief of the administrative affairs and resources division and chief of capital operation division at Shenyang State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission from March 1994 to December 2001, and principal staff and deputy chief of the accounting division at Shenyang Finance Bureau from March 1985 to March 1994. Mr. Li graduated from Liaoning University (Liaoning, PRC) in December 1991, majoring in industrial enterprise management, and received a master’s degree in philosophy of Marxism from Liaoning University (Liaoning, PRC) in June 2000. He has been a non-practising member of Liaoning Public Certified Accountants Association since December 2009.

Xinfa Liu Mr. Liu Xinfa is the Non-Executive Director of the company, and was the vice chairman of our Bank from June 2006 to May 2014. He has been the chairman of the board at Zhongyou Tianbao since December 2000, and was the general manager of Zhongyou Tianbao from October 1996 to December 1998. Prior to that, He served as the general manager of the Multi-Operation Company of Northeast Oil Pipeline Administrative Bureau from August 1983 to October 1996. He currently is a director of a number of companies, including Tieling TIPO Petroleum Steel Pipe Co., Ltd., Tieling Machinery & Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. of CNPC , Shanghai Xinfa International Terminal Co., Ltd., Beijing Baoshan Venture Commercial Trade Co., Ltd., and Grand Dynasty Hotel . Mr. Liu graduated from the department of economy of Liaoning University (Liaoning, PRC) in July 1984, majoring in enterprise management and obtained a diploma of the Advanced Workshop on Leadership Skills from the school of continuing education of Tsinghua University in October 2008.

Weiqing Zhao Mr. ZHAO Weiqing is the Non-Executive Director of the company. He has also served as our shareholders representative Supervisor from March 2008 to May 2014. He has been the vice chairman of the board and president of Xinhu Zhongbao since October 2009 and was the vice president of Xinhu Zhongbao from May 2007 to October 2009. He has been the general manager of Shenyang Xinhu Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. since September 2002 and served as the executive deputy manager of Zhejiang Xinhu Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. from October 1998 to September 2002. He worked as a teacher and director of the training department at Zhejiang Provincial Government School of the Chinese Communist Party from July 1986 to October 1998. Mr. Zhao graduated from Hangzhou Normal University (formerly known as Hangzhou Normal College (Zhejiang, PRC) in August 1980, majoring in physics, and graduated from the Party School of the Zhejiang Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (Zhejiang, PRC), majoring in political economics in July 1986. He has been accredited as a lecturer by the Teachers’ Qualification Accreditation Committee of Chinese Communist Party Zhejiang Provincial Committee since March 1991. During the period when Mr. Zhao served as vice chairman and president of Xinhu Zhongbao since October 2009, Xinhu Zhongbao sold and purchased its shares in a listed company within one day on September 6, 2011, which was identified by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange as short-swing trading and therefore violated the relevant provisions of the PRC Securities Law and the listing rules of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange issued a notice of criticism with regard to such incident, which only involved Xinhu Zhongbao and did not impose any liability on any member of the management of Xinhu Zhongbao (including Mr. Zhao) or any other person. Mr. Zhao has not been held responsible for such incident by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange or any other relevant securities regulatory authorities.

Junyu Ba Mr. Ba Junyu is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the comapny. Mr. Ba has been a professor at Shenyang Ligong University, since September 2001, and served as principal, professor and researcher of the social economy research institute of Shenyang Ligong University from September 2001 to May 2009. He serves as a professor at the ideological and political theory teaching and research department of Shenyang Ligong University since May 2009. Prior to that, he served as an associate professor and the head of the economic research institute at Shenyang University from April 1996 to August 2003. From August 1985 to April 1996, he served as a vice dean, deputy principal and associate professor of the market economy research institute at Shenyang Institute of Finance and Economics. He used to work at the teaching and research office at Shenyang Accounting School as deputy director, director and lecturer from August 1982 to August 1985. Mr. Ba graduated from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics (formerly known as Liaoning Institute of Finance and Economics (Liaoning, PRC) in July 1982, majoring in commercial enterprise management. He has been a researcher as accredited by the Personnel Office of Liaoning Province since August 2008.

Jiming Ding Mr. Ding Jiming is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He has been general manager of Beijing Zhongrunda Engineering and Consulting Co., Ltd. since June 1999. Prior to that, he worked as a director staff at the Liaoning Office of the PRC Ministry of Finance from July 1986 to June 1999. Mr. Ding graduated from Anshan University (Liaoning, PRC) in July 1986, majoring in industrial accounting, and received a master’s degree in finance from the Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (Beijing, PRC) in December 1997. He has been a certified public accountant as accredited by the PRC Ministry of Finance since October 1998, and an asset appraiser as accredited by the PRC Ministry of Finance since August 2006.

Chi Pang Lau Mr. Lau Chi Pang is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He has lectured at Lingnan University since September 1993 and his current position is associate professor in the history department of Lingnan University. He has also been a member of the board committee of Lingnan University since May 2014, secretary general of Hong Kong Local Records Foundations and director of Hong Kong Local Records Office. since June 2009, director of the history of Hong Kong and southern China research department of Lingnan University since September 2005 and a council member of Lingnan University since October 1999. He also served as the vice chairman of the Tuen Mun District Council of Hong Kong from July 2011 to December 2011, a member of the Tuen Mun District Council from January 2004 to December 2011, during which he served as chairman of the Finance, Administration and Publicity Committee of Tuen Mun District Council from January 2008 to December 2011. Mr. Lau received a bachelor’s degree in literature from the department of Chinese studies of The University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) in November 1984, a master’s degree in philosophy from the department of Chinese studies of The University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) in November 1987, and a doctoral degree in philosophy from the history department of University of Washington (Washington, U.S.) in August 2000.

Hang Sun Mr. Sun Hang is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He has been the principal of the Human Resources Research Institute of Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences since April 2007. Prior to that, he served as the general manager at Shenyang Yuhuang Health Products Co., Ltd. from March 2002 to April 2007, worked as deputy principal of the Applied Technology Research Institute of Chinese Academy of Management Science from March 1998 to March 2002, and was a deputy director staff at the enterprise department of Changchun Industry and Commerce Association and manager of Xunda Motorcycle Co., Ltd. from October 1988 to March 1998. He graduated from Anhui University of Finance & Economics (formerly known as Anhui Institute of Finance & Economics) (Anhui, PRC) in July 1988, majoring in merchandising. He has been a senior economist as accredited by the Personnel Office of Liaoning Province since December 2001, and a researcher as accredited by the Department of Human Resources and Social Security of Liaoning Province since September 2011.