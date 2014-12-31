Name Description

Zhi Yan Mr. Yan Zhi is an Executive Co-Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Zall Development (Cayman) Holding Co Ltd. He is the founder of the Group. He is primarily responsible for the formulation of the company overall business and investment strategies, as well as supervising the company project planning, business and operation management. He has approximately seven years of experience in the commercial property and wholesale shopping mall industries, as well as approximately 16 years of experience in the advertising and media industry and business management. He is currently an executive director of China Society for Promotion of Guangcai Program a representative of Hubei Provincial People’s Congress, a vice-chairman of Hubei Federation of Youth and Hubei Federation of Industry & Commerce, a vice-president of Hubei Association of Entrepreneurs and a council member of Hubei Society for Promotion of Guangcai Program. Mr. Yan has been appointed as a non-executive director and the chairman of the board of directors of CIG Yangtze Ports PLC, a company listed on the GEM Board of the Stock Exchange, since 21 November 2011. Mr. Yan received a master’s degree in business administration for senior executives from Wuhan University in February 2008 and is currently studying for his executive master of business administration degree at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Management.

Gang Yu Dr. Gang Yu is an Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a co-founder and chairman emeritus of Yihaodian, a leading e-commerce company in China. Dr. Yu has extensive experience in E-commerce and operation and logistics management. Prior to founding Yihaodian, he was Vice President, Worldwide Procurement at Dell Inc. Dr. Yu also served as Vice President, Worldwide Supply Chain Operations at Amazon.com. Prior to joining Amazon, Dr. Yu served as the Jack G. Taylor Chair Professor in Business in the Department of Management Science and Information Systems at the McCombs School of Business, the University of Texas at Austin, Director of the Center for Management of Operations and Logistics, and co-Director of the Center for Decision Making under Uncertainty. Dr. Yu is also the founder, former Chairman and chief executive officer of CALEB Technologies Corporation. Dr. Yu obtained his bachelor degree in science from Wuhan University in 1982 and his master degree in science from Cornell University in 1985. Dr. Yu received his PhD from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania in 1990.

Guo Hui Zhu Mr. Zhu Guo Hui has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Zall Development Group Ltd., with effect from 1 August 2014. He possesses over 14 years of experience in the capital markets of Hong Kong and Mainland China. Prior to joining of the Company, Mr. Zhu has worked in various financial institutions including Credit Suisse, Value Partners Group Limited (Stock Code: 806), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and BNP Paribas in connection with transactions on initial public offering, merger and acquisition, direct investment and corporate financing. Mr. Zhu holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from The Central University of Finance and Economics and a master’s degree in international business administration from The University of Hong Kong.

Xueqin Min Ms. Min Xueqin is the executive vice president of North Hankou Group Co., Ltd. Ms. Min joined the Group in 2008, primarily responsible for the service management and financing of North Hankou International Trade Center. She has nearly seven years of experience in the commercial property, wholesale shopping mall and financial industries. Ms. Min obtained a diploma in business administration from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in 2006. She has been studying for an executive master of business administration degree at Wuhan University since 2013.

Xiaolan Fan Ms. Fan Xiaolan is the vice president of the Company. She joined the Group in January 2012, responsible for project development, planning, engineering and marketing for the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Fan has over ten years of work experience in government authorities and state-owned enterprises. She also worked for Hubei Yihua Group Co., Ltd., a company listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 000422). Ms. Fan obtained her executive master of business administration degree from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Management in 2014.

Tianbin Cao Mr. Cao Tianbin is General Manager - Marketing Department of Zall Development (Cayman) Holding Co Ltd. Mr. Cao is primarily responsible for the overall marketing and promotion of the company North Hankou Project and No.1 Enterprise Community. Mr. Cao has approximately four years of experience in the wholesale market and investment management industries, and has over 15 years of experience in the operational management of commercial projects. He joined the company in August 2008 as the general manager of the merchandising department of North Hankou Group Co., Ltd. and has also been assistant general manager of North Hankou Market Management Co., Ltd. since October 2009. Prior to joining the Group in August 2008, he was the vice general manager of Wuhan Wenhua Printing Co., Ltd. from August 1996 to July 2008. Mr. Cao was recognized as one of the “Top Ten Creative Green Marketers” and was awarded “The Fifth China Golden Qilin Award” in 2010. Mr. Cao received a diploma in mechanical and electrical engineering from Lanzhou University of Technology (formerly known as Gansu University of Industry in July 1991 and a masters degree in finance from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in December 2001.

Jinfeng Cui Mr. Cui Jinfeng is Executive Director of Zall Development (Cayman) Holding Co Ltd., and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Zall Development China, General Manager of North Hankou Group, subsidiary of the Company. He is the deputy chief executive officer of Zall Development (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. He joined the Group in July 2005 and is primarily responsible for the overall day to day management of the company projects in Beijing, Tianjin, Shenyang and Changsha. Mr. Cui has over seven years of experience in the wholesale market and commercial property industries. He currently serves as a representative of the People’s Congress of Huangpi District, Wuhan City, a member of Standing Committee of Wuhan People’s Political Consulting Conference and an executive director of Association of Wuhan Real Estate Enterprises. Mr. Cui received a diploma in motor vehicle manufacturing and maintenance from Jianghan University in June 2000. Mr. Cui is currently studying for his master’s degree in business administration at The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Chi Peng Mr. Peng Chi serves as Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on 20 June 2011. Mr. Peng has over 17 years of experience in real estate development and management of large-scale infrastructure constructions. From May 1999 to present, Mr. Peng has been serving as a director of Ramada Hotel Xiamen Co., Ltd. From July 2001 to March 2004, he was a director of Xiamen Rong Tai Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. From May 2004 to December 2006, Mr. Peng was the general manager of Hubei Jingdong Highway Construction and Development Co., Ltd. From May 2004 to present, Mr. Peng has been serving as a director of Wuhan Tianshi Property Development Co., Ltd. From January 2008 to present, Mr. Peng has been serving as a director of Hubei E’dong Yangtze River Highway Bridge Co., Ltd. Mr. Peng obtained a bachelor’s degree in history and literature from Hubei University in July 1984.

Zhe David Wei Mr. Wei Zhe is an Executive Director of the Company. He has over 15 years of experience in both investment and operational management in the People’s Republic of China. Prior to launching Vision Knight Capital (China) Fund I, L.P., a private equity investment fund in 2011, Mr. Wei was an executive director and chief executive officer of Alibaba.com Limited, for about five years. Alibaba.com Limited was delisted in June 2012. Prior to Alibaba.com Limited, Mr. Wei was the president, from 2002 to 2006, and chief financial officer, from 2000 to 2002, of B&Q China, the then subsidiary of Kingfisher plc. Under Mr. Wei’s leadership, B&Q China grew to become China’s largest home improvement retailer. From 2003 to 2006, Mr. Wei was also the chief representative for Kingfisher’s China sourcing office, Kingfisher Asia Limited. Prior to that, Mr. Wei served as the head of investment banking at Orient Securities Company Limited from 1998 to 2000, and as corporate finance manager at Coopers & Lybrand (now part of PricewaterhouseCoopers) from 1995 to 1998. Mr Wei was a non-executive director of HSBC Bank (China) Company Limited and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited and an independent director of 500.com Limited, and was also the vice chairman of China Chain Store & Franchise Association. He was voted as one of “China’s Best CEOs” by FinanceAsia magazine in 2010. Mr. Wei is also a non-executive director of PCCW Limited and Zhong Ao Home Group Limited, both of which are listed on the Stock Exchange, and an independent director of Leju Holdings Limited which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc. which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international business management from Shanghai International Studies University and has completed a corporate finance program at London Business School.

Bin Li Mr. Li Bin is Deputy General Manager of North Hankou Group of Zall Development (Cayman) Holding Co Ltd. Mr. Li is currently responsible for the day-to-day operational management and property management of the company North Hankou Project. Mr. Li has over 15 years of experience in property management and market management. Mr. Li joined the Group in July 2007 as the general manager of Wuhan North Hankou Market Management Co., Ltd. and has held various positions within the company Group. From May 1999 to June 2007, Mr. Li was manager of the property management department of Meijia Property Management (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. Mr. Li received a diploma in Chinese language and literature education from Hubei University in 1995.

Qin Liu Ms. Liu Qin is Assistant to Chief Executive Officer of Zall Development (Cayman) Holding Co Ltd. Ms. Liu joined the Group in 2007 and is responsible for the human resources and administration of the company Group. Ms. Liu has over 14 years of experience in real estate sales, human resources management and administrative management. Ms. Liu graduated from Wuhan Radio and TV University with a diploma in economic management. Ms. Liu is currently studying for an executive master of business administration degree at Tsinghua University. Ms. Liu has been appointed as an executive director of CIG Yangtze Ports PLC, a company listed on the GEM Board of the Stock Exchange, since 21 November 2011.

Shei Kei Lung Mr. Lung Shei Kei is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Lung obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2007. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Lung has accumulated over 9 years of auditing and capital market experience from an international accounting firm.

Ka Fai Cheung Mr. Cheung Ka Fai is Independent Non-Executive Director of Zall Development (Cayman) Holding Co Ltd., since June 20, 2011. Mr. Cheung has over 14 years of experience in auditing, accounting and finance. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Cheung worked as an auditor at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and served as the financial controller and company secretary of two companies listed on the GEM Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Cheung has been serving as the chief financial officer and company secretary of Huscoke Resources Holdings Limited a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange from June 2008 to present and an executive director of Huscoke Resources Holdings Limited from October 2009 to present. Mr. Cheung is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 1997 and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Bradford in January 2008.

Ying Wu Mr. Wu Ying has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 29 February 2016. He is currently the chairman of China Capital Group since October 2008. Prior to joining China Capital Group, Mr. Wu served as chairman and chief executive officer of UTStarcom (China) Co. Ltd for 12 years. Mr. Wu has extensive experience in telecommunication industry and venture capital investment. Mr. Wu obtained his bachelor degree in electronic engineering from the Beijing University of Technology in 1982 and obtained his master degree in electronic engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in 1988. Mr. Wu has entered into a service contract with the Company for a term of three years, and is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the general meetings of the Company in accordance with the memorandum and articles of association of the Company. Mr. Wu will receive a director’s fee of HK$480,000 per annum which is determined by the Board with reference to his experience, duties and responsibilities in the Company as well as the current market rate. Mr. Wu has been serving as a director of Joyoung Co., Ltd from October 2013 to present. Mr. Wu has also been serving as an independent director of TCL Corporation from June 2014 to present. Both companies are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.