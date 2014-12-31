Name Description

Jian Dai Mr. Dai Jian has been Executive Chairman of the Board, Acting Chief Executive Officer of BAIOO Family Interactive Limited. He has been appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer effective 15 October 2016. He is a co-founder of the Group and was appointed as the Chairman in November 2011 and an executive Director in April 2012. He is responsible for the overall management, corporate development and strategic planning of the Group. Mr. Dai has more than 15 years of experience in the information and technology industry. From December 2004 to January 2010 and from December 2010 to present, he was the Executive Director and Manager of Guangdong Altratek Telecommunications Ltd., Co., a wireless telecommunication product and service provider, where he was responsible for overall management, resources integration and strategic planning. Prior to that, he co-founded and was the chairman of Guangzhou Elite Enterprise Management Corporation from November 1999 to November 2004, where he was responsible for overall management, resources integration and strategic planning. Mr. Dai received his bachelor’s degree in computer application from Hunan University in July 1990.

Xiao Hong Chen Ms. Chen Xiao Hong has been appointed as Acting Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective 15 October 2016. She is currently the Financial Controller of the Company. Ms. Chen was appointed as the Financial Controller of the Company in September 2009 and Vice President of Finance of the Company in July 2014. She has over nine years of experience in finance management. She has accepted Certified General Accountants Association of Canada (CGA) course study and professional manager training in Peking University. Ms. Chen received her bachelor’s degree in meteorology from Beijing Institute of Meteorology.

Cong Li Mr. Li Chong is the Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of BAIOO Family Interactive Limited. He is a co-founder of our Group. He is responsible for the overall operations of our Group and the marketing and distribution of our products. Mr. Li has more than fourteen years of experience in the information technology industry. Prior to joining the Group, he was one of the new project leaders of Altratek Guangdong from January 2008 to July 2009, where he was responsible for the design and operation of the company’s products. In particular, he was a key participant in the feasibility study and development of Aobi Island. Prior to that, he was the president of Guangzhou Aochuang information Technology Co., Ltd. from October 2000 to December 2008, where he was responsible for the overall operation and management of the company. Mr. Li received his master’s degree in business management from Jinan University in June 2000. He also received his master’s degree in communications and electric systems and bachelor’s degree in telecommunications engineering from Beijing University of Posts and telecommunications in April 1992 and July 1989, respectively.

Xiaodong Wang Mr. Wang Xiaodong is the Executive Vice President, Executive Director of BAIOO Family Interactive Limited. He is a co-founder of our Group. He is in charge of the overall management of the human resources, user services, public affairs and business cooperation of our Group. Mr. Wang has more than sixteen years of experience in the information technology industry, as well as extensive experience in the education industry. Prior to joining the Group, he was one of the new project leaders of Altratek Guangdong from September 2007 to July 2009, where he was a key participant in the feasibility study and development of Aobi Island. He was specifically responsible for managing human resources, administration and the cooperation with primary schools and other education agencies for the product. He was the director of human resources and vice president of Guangzhou Elite Enterprise Management Corporation from August 2001 to December 2008, where he was in charge of the company’s operations in northern China, as well as the management and development of the company’s human resources department. From April 2001 to August 2001, he was the associate dean of Hunan University College of Civil Engineering, where he was responsible for overall student education and management. Prior to that, he was the associate director of the department of mechanical engineering of Hunan University from February 1997 to January 1998, where he was responsible for the overall management of the department. Mr. Wang received his master’s degree in industrial international trade and bachelor’s degree in machine design and manufacturing from Hunan University in December 1998 and July 1988, respectively.

Linghua Deng Mr. Deng Linghua is the Chief Technology Officer of BAIOO Family Interactive Limited. He is responsible for the design, development and testing of our products, as well as the operation, maintenance and upgrade of our network infrastructure and information technology system. Mr. DENG has more than fifteen years of experiences in the information and technology industry. Prior to joining our Group, he was a system structure engineer of Altratek Guangdong, a wireless telecommunication product and service provider from May 2007 to July 2009, where he was a key participant in the technology development of Aobi Island at the early stage, and was responsible for the system structure design, technology team recruitment and research management. Prior to that, Mr. DENG worked with Zhongxing Telecommunication Equipment Corporation (ZTE Corporation) and Shenzhen Sysway Information & Technology Co., Ltd. Mr. DENG received his bachelor degree in computer science and technology from Jilin University of Technology (now a part of Jilin University) in July 1999.

Lili Wu Mr. Wu Lili is the Executive Director of BAIOO Family Interactive Limited. He is a co-founder of our Group. He is responsible for the overseeing the Company’s growth strategies, mergers and acquisitions and other business opportunities. Mr. Wu has more than fourteen years of experience in the information technology industry. Prior to joining the Group, he was the Executive Director and deputy director of marketing of Altratek Guangdong from September 2007 to June 2009, where he was responsible for resources integration and capital operation, as well as strategic planning and new project development, including the overall management of the company’s new Internet business and the integration of the telecom value added services. Prior to that, he was the vice chairman of marketing of Guangzhou Elite Enterprise Management Corporation from November 1999 to August 2007, where he managed the company’s various production lines and marketing agencies in the PRC, and was responsible for the implementation of the company’s marketing strategies. Mr. Wu received his MBA degree from the China Europe International Business School in September 2004. He also received his master’s degree in computer application and bachelor’s degree in computer communications from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, in April 1992 and July 1989, respectively.

Kit Fong Ngai Ms. Ngai Kit Fong is Company Secretary of BAIOO Family Interactive Limited. She is a director of the Corporate Services Division of Tricor Services Limited. Prior to her employment at Tricor, Ms. NGAI worked in the Hong Kong office of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu providing both company secretarial and share registration services to her clients. She has over 25 years of experience in corporate services field, providing professional secretarial services to multiple companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Ms. NGAI is currently the company secretary of Huiyin Household Appliances (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 1280) and China Animal Healthcare Ltd. (Stock Code: 940) and Century Sage Scientific Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1450). Ms. NGAI is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (“HKICS”) and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of UK. She is also a holder of the Practitioner’s Endorsement of HKICS.

Qianli Liu Ms. Liu Qianli is an Independent Non-Executive Director of BAIOO Family Interactive Limited. Ms. LIU has over eleven years of experience in investment banking and corporate finance. From December 2010 to July 2013, Ms. LIU served as the chief financial officer of Phoenix New Media, a media company in China listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Prior to that, she served as the chief financial officer of ChinaEDU Corp., an education services provider in China listed on NASDAQ, from October 2008 to November 2010. From July 2007 to August 2008, she served as chief financial officer of MainOne Inc., an information technology company. Ms. LIU was a vice president at Lehman Brothers investment banking in Hong Kong and an associate at Lehman Brothers investment banking in New York from July 2003 to June 2007. Ms. LIU has been an independent non-executive director of Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. since November 2014, a HK-listed developer and operator of mobile games and web games. Ms. LIU received her MBA degree from MIT Sloan School of Management in June 2003 and her bachelor of arts from Dartmouth College, U.S., in June 1997.

Xiaofeng Ma Mr. Ma Xiaofeng is an Independent Non-Executive Director of BAIOO Family Interactive Limited. Mr. MA is the co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer of ATA Inc., a professional services provider for testing, assessment and related services in China, and a public company listed on NASDAQ.