Name Description

Yuguang Lu Mr. LU Yuguang is the Executive Chairman of the Company. He was appointed as a Director on 14 June 2013 and re-designated as an executive Director on 21 January 2014. Mr. Lu is also the chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Lu has approximately 20 years of experience in the textile industry and he formulates overall management plans and oversees the strategic business development of our Group. He is currently the legal representative and the chairman of Dongguan NHE and the chairman of the board of Dongguan BPT. Mr. Lu first started to engage in the textile industry in August 1994 when he was a chairman of Dongguan Runda Elastic Weaving Company Limited (“Dongguan Runda”), a company which was engaged in the manufacturing, production and sale of elastic webbing and throughout the years. Mr. Lu has been an active entrepreneur in Dongguan City and Guangdong Province. He has been a committee member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the Dongguan Municipal since December 2011 and a member of the High-tech Enterprises Association in Dongguan City since July 2009. In July 2009, Mr. Lu was awarded with the “Chinese Enterprise Management Innovation Achievement Award” by the China Academy of Management Science.

Haitao Zhang Mr. ZHANG Haitao is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. He was appointed as a Director on 14 June 2013 and re-designated as an executive Director on 21 January 2014. He is currently a director and the general manager of Dongguan BPT and Dongguan NHE. Mr. Zhang formulates and executes overall corporate directions and business strategies of the Group. He has approximately 19 years of experience in the textile industry. Mr. Zhang has worked in the Group since February 2003 and held the position of general manager of Dongguan BPT. Prior to working in the Group, Mr. Zhang worked for Pioneer Elastic Fabric (China) Company Limited as the business manager between March 1995 and March 1998. Between January 1998 and April 1999, and later from July 2001 to May 2010, Mr. Zhang was the general manager of Dongguan Runda. Mr. Zhang has been a director of the Guangdong Textiles Association since November 2009 and an individual life member of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Textiles Limited since September 2013. Mr. Zhang completed a fashion technology course at the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology in July 1992 and further obtained a master’s degree in software systems at the University of St. Thomas in the United States in May 2001.

Yiu Sing Chan Mr. Chan Yiu Sing is the chief financial officer and company secretary of the company. Mr. Chan is responsible for ensuring and maintaining the standards of corporate governance of the Group. Mr. Chan has over nine years of experience in audit, investment, accounting and finance. He joined an international audit firm in February 2006 and was a manager of such audit firm until May 2012 prior to joining the Group in February 2013. Mr. Chan graduated from the University of New South Wales in Australia with a master’s degree in commerce in June 2005 and a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance in October 2003. He has been a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since September 2009.

Tingting Zheng Ms. Zheng Tingting is Chief Operating Officer, Vice President - Marketing, Executive Director of the Company. She is the chief operating officer and vice-president (marketing) of the Company and its subsidiaries (the ‘‘Group’’) and is responsible for the overall operations, manufacturing and developing and implementing the sales and marketing strategies of the Group. Prior to joining the Group in December 2006, Ms. Zheng joined the Guangzhou office of Parker Pen (Shanghai) Limited as a sourcing specialist in January 2004. In December 2006, Ms. Zheng joined Dongguan Runda Elastic Weaving Company Limited and worked as the vice president when she left in May 2010 and she has since joined Dongguan New Horizon Elastic Fabric Company Limited in the same capacity. Also, starting from December 2006, Ms. Zheng worked as a sale manager in Dongguan Best Pacific Textile Company Limited and since December 2008, she has been promoted as the vice-president (marketing) of the Group. Ms. Zheng has also been promoted as the chief operating officer of the Group since 1 September 2014. Ms. Zheng graduated from the English department of Xi’an Translation College in the People’s Republic of China in June 1996.

Shaolun Wu Mr. Wu Shaolun is an Executive Director of the company. He was appointed as a Director on 14 June 2013 and re-designated as an executive Director on 21 January 2014. He is currently a director and the deputy general manager of Dongguan BPT and Dongguan NHE. Mr. Wu is principally responsible for our Group’s infrastructure and the general management of Dongguan BPT and Dongguan NHE. He has over 18 years of experience in the textile industry. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Wu worked in Dongguan Runda as the deputy general manager from April 1995 to May 2010. Since February 2003, Mr. Wu has been the deputy general manager of Dongguan BPT. In addition, he has been the deputy general manager of Dongguan NHE since 2010. Mr. Wu has been a member of the High-tech Enterprises Association in Dongguan City since July 2009 and a director of the Dongguan City Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment since November 2013.

Yat Ming Cheung Mr. Cheung Yat Ming appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the company since 8 May 2014. He is also a member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Cheung has extensive experience in the fields of investment, real estate and property market research, corporate finance and auditing. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Cheung was a staff accountant and semi-senior accountant at Arthur Andersen & Co. in Hong Kong and China from August 1991. InAugust 1994, Mr. Cheung joined Citicorp Commercial Finance (HK) Limited as an administration and accounting manager and was promoted with Citibank’s corporate title of assistant vice-president in September 1996. In October 1997, he joined Salomon Brothers Hong Kong Limited as an equity research associate. Mr. Cheung joined Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette as a research associate in its equity department in May 1999. In November 2000, Mr. Cheung joined HSBC Markets (Asia) Limited as its head of Hong Kong and China property research. In 2005, Mr. Cheung joined Cohen & Steers Asia Limited as an executive director and a vice-president in its investment research department and was promoted in January 2007 as a senior vice-president and Asia Pacific chief investment officer. In June 2009, Mr. Cheung joined DBS Vickers (Hong Kong) Limited as its head of research. From August 2011 to June 2013, Mr. Cheung worked as the chief investment officer of Neutron Greater China Equity Long/Short Fund as managed by Neutron INV Partners Limited. Since June 2013, Mr. Cheung has been the executive Director, chief executive officer and responsible officer of New Century Asset Management Limited, which is the manager of New Century Real Estate Investment Trust. a RElT listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1275). Since March 2014, Mr. Cheung has also taken up the position as an independent non-executive director of Springland International Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1700).

Baoshan Ding Mr. DING Baoshan is appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the company since 8 May 2014. He is also the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Ding was an executive director of Denway Motors Limited, which was initially listed on the Stock Exchange but was delisted in 2010 upon its privatisation, from 2000 to 2007. Starting from July 2000, Mr. Ding also worked as the chief economist and the deputy general manager of Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group Company Limited, managing various departments until October 2007. Since 2008, he was the general manager of Beijing Shenshi Huaxuan Investment Company Limited. Starting from May 2011, he has been an independent director of Qinghai Huading Industrial Company Limited, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 600243). Mr. Ding has also taken up the position as the chairman and an executive director of Pizu Group Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 8053) since December 2012. Mr. Ding graduated from the Beijing Iron and Steel Institute with a bachelor’s degree in mining machinery in July 1985. In June 1988, Mr. Ding completed a master’s degree in engineering at Beijing University of Science and Technology in the PRC. Mr. Ding graduated from the China Social Science Institute with a doctorate degree in philosophy in economics in July 1991.