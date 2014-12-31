Name Description

Yang Li Mr. Li Yang is Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of CAA Resources Limited. Mr. Li is the director of Capture Bukit Besi since September 2013 and currently the Group’s resident key management executive in Malaysia, responsible for the day-to-day business management and supervision of mining production. He is also the chairman of the Nomination Committee. Mr. Li first joined our Group in December 2009 as our resident representative for our mines in Malaysia. In February 2010, he was appointed as the director of Capture Advance, our principal operating entity in Malaysia, and also the director of Capture Advantage and director of Best Sparkle Development Ltd. since June 2011. He had since represented our Group in the liaisons with clients and various Malaysian governmental authorities. Apart from managing our business operation in Malaysia, Mr. Li also played a vital role in the Group’s business development in the PRC, and was a key figure in procuring our Group’s entering into the framework agreement with one of our major customers. Mr. Li was closely involved in our daily mining operation and convened regular meetings to discuss with our resident Directors and the senior management teams, who would provide their professional technical advice. Mr. Li is also responsible for the strategic planning of the Group’s ongoing business expansions. Mr. Li is the sole director of Cosmo Field which is the beneficial owner of 843,750,000 Shares of the Company, representing 56.25% of the issued share capital of the Company. Mr. Li graduated from the College of Business of Eastern New Mexico University in the United States in 2009 with a major degree in business administration. He is the son of Mr. Li Dongming, the founder of the Group, and nephew of Ms. Li Xiaolan.

Xiaolan Li Ms. Li Xiaolan is Deputy General Manager and Executive Director of CAA Resources Limited since April 12, 2013. She joined our Group in March 2008 and had been appointed as the director of Capture Advantage, Best Sparkle Development Ltd. and 3W Development Limited since August 2010, November 2010 and February 2014 respectively. Ms. Li is currently responsible for the financial management of the Group, and her duty includes enhancing internal control of our financial system, supervising the daily operation of our finance department and controlling the allocation of internal resources. In addition, she is also responsible for reviewing and approving the financials and feasibility of new projects. Ms. Li has approximately 16 years of experience in accounting. Previously she had been the finance director of Tongxing Group Mining Company between January 1997 and October 2003, and the finance director of Chengdu Hande between November 2003 and August 2007. Ms. Li obtained a diploma in industrial enterprises operation and management from Sichuan Radio and Television University in the PRC in 1986, and her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Sichuan University in the PRC in 1992.

Lok Fung Chu Mr. Chu (Barry) Lok Fung is Financial Controller and Company Secretary of CAA Resources Limited since April 12, 2013. Mr. Chu is responsible for accounting, financial reporting and internal control procedures of the Company. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chu worked with a number of listed companies and was responsible for various finance and management control duties. Mr. Chu has over 11 years of experience of auditing, financial and accounting gained from international accounting firms and listed companies, and has served as the auditors of two audit firms in Hong Kong for more than six years. He is a Fellow Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Certified Practising Accountant of the CPA Australia. Mr. Chu holds a master of arts in philosophy from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, a master of science in accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and a bachelor’s degree in business from Monash University in Australia.

Er Wang Mr. Wang Er is Executive Director and Production Supervisor of CAA Resources Limited since April 12, 2013. He had also been appointed as the director of Capture Advance, Pacific Mining and Capture Advantage Besi since February 2010, May 2011 and June 2011 respectively. Mr. Wang has approximately 31 years of experience in the mining industry. Mainly responsible for the daily operation and production of the Group’s mines, he is the key on-site person-in-charge of Project Ibam as well as the resident supervisor at the mine site for overall production management and testing of iron ore grading. Mr. Wang first joined our Group in March 2008 as the resident representative in Malaysia and took part in a number of field trips in search for suitable mining projects in Malaysia. He was also actively involved in the establishment of the Group’s warehouse in Kuantan. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wang served as the general manager of Chengdu Hande between November 2003 and December 2006, and was mainly responsible for the preliminary screening of potential investment opportunities in the mining sector. Between March 1998 and October 2003, Mr. Wang was the general manager of Sichuan Guandi Mine, serving as the key on-site person-in-charge of the mining project, and responsible for the construction of mining production lines and arranging staff for the mining operation. Before that, Mr. Wang had also successively served the positions of technician, engineer and deputy manager in the non-ferrous metal department at Sichuan Enterprises Mining Company. Mr. Wang graduated from Henan Jiaozuo Mining Institute in the PRC with a major degree in mineral processing in 1998.

Mijia Xu Ms. Xu Mijia has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company with effect from 12 September 2016. Ms. Xu was appointed as the director of China Bright Industries Limited (formerly known as China Bright Mining Limited) (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) since 10 April 2012. Ms. Xu joined the Group since December 2007 as Trading Manager Assistant. Ms. Xu is responsible for the implementation and management of marketing strategies and trading business of the Group. Ms. Xu has over 2 8 years of experience in bulk commodity especially in mineral industries. Ms. Xu holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Sichuan University in China and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Montpellier Business School in France. Ms. Xu has not at any time during the three years preceding the date of this announcement served nor is currently serving as a director of any other publicly listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas. As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Xu does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and has no relationships with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders, or controlling shareholders of the Company.

Zeping Wang Mr.Wang Zeping is Vice Deputy Manager and Mine Manager of CAA Resources Limited since April 12, 2013. He is mainly responsible for the supervision and management of the on-site production of Ibam Mine. Mr. Wang has approximately 33 years of experience in the mining industry. He joined our Group since March 2008 and appointed as director of Capture Bukit Besi in September 2013 where he mainly supervises the daily operation of beneficiation line of Ibam Mine. Before joining the Group, Mr. Wang worked with Haikou Yiming Industry and Trade Company from January 1993 to November 2007 as deputy general manager and general manager, mainly responsible for the overall supervision of upgrading iron ore to higher grade iron concentrate and other iron products. Furthermore, Mr. Wang also stationed at the mining sites for preparing the mining project map and assisting clients with installation of production lines. Before that, Mr. Wang had worked with Standard Unit Factory of Haikou Machinery Bureau as a technician, director and deputy director successively, mainly responsible for overall supervision on the mining equipment manufacturing (e.g. ball mill and grinder), assisting clients on mining sites for mining equipment and providing assembly and production guidance.

Xiaodong Yan Mr. Yan Xiaodong is Chief Engineer of CAA Resources Limited since April 12, 2013. He is mainly responsible for on-site geological exploration and mining operations of the Group. Mr. Yan has approximately 30 years of experience in the mining industry. He joined our Group in March 2008 and since then had taken part in a number of field trips to Malaysia in search for suitable mining projects. In particular, as a chief engineer, Mr. Yan was responsible for prospecting, collection of samples and preparing internal analysis reports during the early development stage of the Ibam Mine. Mr. Yan is currently responsible for ore beneficiation of the Ibam Mine and geological prospecting. And his working experience includes: Between January 2003 and February 2007, Mr. Yan served as a deputy general manager of Sichuan Licheng Mining Appraisal Limited Company, a company qualified to conduct mineral asset appraisal, where he was mainly responsible for appraisal of exploration rights and mining rights, providing geological and mining advice and advising on the feasibility of mining investment projects, etc., in various kinds of minerals including covered coal, iron, vanadium titanium magnetite, ferrochrome, gold, etc. As a key member of the technical team, Mr. Yan spent substantial time in fields to collect specimens and prepared appraisal reports. Before that, Mr. Yan worked with the Sichuan Metallurgy and Geology Exploration Bureau of the Ministry of Metallurgical Industry where he successively served as technician, assistant engineer and engineer, where he focused on geological prospecting, special study on gold mines and polymetallic mines. Mr. Yan graduated from Kunming Institute of Technology in the PRC majoring in mineral surveying and prospecting in 1983.

Yiu Cho Leung Mr. Leung Yiu Cho is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Leung has over 10 years of experience in financial management and corporate finance. Mr. Leung was appointed as independent non-executive director of Zheng Li Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange with the stock code of 8283) since 21 October 2016 and an executive director of Primeview Holdings Limited ( “Primeview” , formerly known as “Artini China Co. Ltd.” ) (Stock Code: 0789), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange ( “Main Board” ) since 1 December 2016. Mr. Leung joined Primeview as its chief financial officer in December 2013 and has been its investment principal since October 2015. As the investment principal of Primeview, Mr. Leung is responsible for monitoring corporate finance transactions and investors relationship. Prior to that, Mr. Leung started his employment with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in June 2005 as a semisenior accountant before leaving as a senior accountant in July 2006. Between July 2006 and August 2007, he was the assistant financial controller of Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1991), a company listed on the Main Board. From August 2007 to September 2008, Mr. Leung joined CSC Securities (HK) Limited as an executive in the investment banking department. Mr. Leung was the financial controller and board secretary of United Technology Holdings Company Limited, in 2011. From March 2012 to August 2013, he joined Highland Asset Management Corporation as its senior deputy finance manager and board secretary. Mr. Leung graduated from Lingnan University in Hong Kong, in December 2001 with a bachelor of business administration degree. He then obtained his masters of corporate finance degree from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in December 2006. He was admitted as a member of the Associate of Chartered Certified Accountants in March 2014.

Zhongquan Li Dr. Li Zhongquan is Independent Non-Executive Director of CAA Resources Limited since April 12, 2013. He is mainly responsible for independent supervision and management of the Company. He was the leader in a variety of scientific research projects, including but not limited to the National “Eleventh Five-year” Key Scientific Research Project, the National “Ninth Five-year” Projects, “Tenth Five-year” Technology Projects. Dr. Li obtained his bachelor’ s degree in science from the department of geology of Nanjing University in 1986 and his master’s degree in science from the department of geology of Chengdu University of Technology (formerly known as Chengdu Geology College) in 1989, and working with Chengdu ever since. Dr. Li then obtained his doctor’s degree in engineering from Chengdu University of Technology in June 1999, conducted research work subsequently for three years as a post doctorate in Peking University and completed post-doctoral research in Saint Louis University of United States from May 2005 to November 2006.