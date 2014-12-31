Name Description

Luen Hei Wong Mr. Wong Luen Hei is the Executive Chairman of the Board of China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. He is the founder of the Group, the chairman of the Company and was appointed as an executive director of the Company on 5 November 2009. He is also a director of various companies in the Group. He is primarily responsible for the Group’s overall strategic planning and business management. Mr. Wong has approximately 18 years of experience in plastic pipe operations and management. He served as the chairman in Shunde Liansu Industrial from December 1996 to April 1999 and was awarded “Outstanding Private Entrepreneur of Shunde” by Shunde People’s Government of Foshan in 2003. Mr. Wong has been a member of Shunde District, Foshan City Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference since 2003 and a vice president of Foshan Shunde Longjiang General Chamber of Commerce since 2006.

Manlun Zuo Mr. Zuo Manlun is the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. He is also a director/general manager/supervisor of various companies in the Group. He is primarily responsible for the management of the daily business operations of the Group. Mr. Zuo has approximately 15 years of experience in the plastic pipe industry. Mr. Zuo joined the Group in December 1999 and has held various positions in operation management since joining the Group. Mr. Zuo won several awards including “Outstanding Worker of the Plastic Industry in the PRC” by China Plastics Processing Industry Association in 2009.

Guanggen Liu Mr. Liu Guanggen is the Chief Financial Officer of China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the Group’s overall financial and accounting affairs. Mr. Liu joined the Group in November 2008. Prior to this, he worked as a finance manager in The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Shunde Branch from 2004 to 2006, and was a subbranch manager of The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Foshan Shunde Haiqinwan Sub-Branch from 2007 to 2008. Mr. Liu completed a diploma in finance from Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in September 2005, a program in laws at Guangdong University of Business Studies from March 2007 to January 2010. As well as obtaining a master degree in engineering from Chongqing University upon the completion of courses for the master degree in software engineering (specialised in financial informatisation) in June 2014. He is an associate member of the Association of International Accountants.

Guonan Chen Mr. Chen Guonan is Vice President, Executive Director of China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. He is also a director of various companies in the Group. He is primarily responsible for the management of the quality control of the Group. Mr. Chen has approximately 25 years of experience in the plastic pipe industry. Mr. Chen joined the Group in December 1999 and has held various positions in production management and engineering since joining the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chen was a manufacturing engineer in the technology department at Guangdong Province Zhaoqing Gaojiang Plastic Products Co., Limited from July 1989 to July 1993. From July 1993 to September 1999, he was a deputy factory manager at Foshan City Dongjian Plastic Materials Factory. Mr. Chen served as a manager in the production department of Shunde Liansu Industrial from September 1999 to November 1999. Mr. Chen has been a deputy secretary general of Plastic Pipe Special Committee of China Plastics Processing Industry Association since 2005. Mr. Chen obtained a bachelor degree in polymer chemical from South China University of Technology in July 1989.

Guirong Huang Mr. Huang Guirong is the Vice President, Executive Director of China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. He is also a director/general manager/supervisor of various companies in the Group. Mr. Huang is primarily responsible for the overall management of the factories and production facilities of the Group and has approximately 18 years of experience in the plastic pipe industry. Mr. Huang joined the Group in December 1999 and has held various positions in production management since joining the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Huang served as a deputy factory manager at Foshan City Dongjian Plastic Materials Factory from 1996 until 1999 and served as a deputy manager of the plastic production department of Shunde Liansu Industrial from June 1999 to November 1999. Mr. Huang completed a programme of marketing from Hubei University of Technology from September 2001 to July 2005.

Zhaocong Kong Mr. Kong Zhaocong is the Vice President and Executive Director of China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. He is also a director/general manager/supervisor of various companies in the Group. Mr. Kong is primarily responsible for the China’s sales of the Group and has approximately 21 years of experience in the plastic pipe industry. Mr. Kong joined the Group in December 1999 and has held various positions in production management and sales since joining the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Kong served as a factory manager at Foshan City Dongjian Plastic Materials Factory from March 1993 to January 1999 and served as a manager in the production department of Shunde Liansu Industrial from January 1999 to November 1999.

Zhiqiang Lai Mr. Lai Zhiqiang is the Vice President, Executive Director of China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. He is also a director of various companies in the Group. He is primarily responsible for the production and technical management of the Group. Mr. Lai has approximately 18 years of experience in the plastic pipe industry and served as a workshop manager of Shunde Liansu Industrial from December 1996 to November 1999. Mr. Lai joined the Group in December 1999 and has held various positions in production management since joining the Group.

Shaoquan Lin Dr. Lin Shaoquan, Ph.D., is the Vice President, Executive Director of China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. He is also a director of various companies in the Group. Dr. Lin is primarily responsible for the research and development and overseas sales of the Group. Dr. Lin has approximately 12 years of experience in the plastic pipe industry. Dr. Lin joined the Group in July 2002 and has held various positions in research and development and overseas sales since joining the Group. Over the years, Dr. Lin has won various awards including “National May First Labor Medal” by All China Federation of Trade Unions in 2006. Dr. Lin received a doctorate degree in polymer chemical and physics from Sun Yat-sen University in June 2002.

Xiaoping Zuo Ms. Zuo Xiaoping is the Vice President, Executive Director of China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. She is also a director/supervisor of various companies in the Group. She is primarily responsible for procurement control and logistics management of the Group. Ms. Zuo has approximately 18 years of experience in the plastic pipe industry. Ms. Zuo served as a director of Shunde Liansu Industrial from December 1996. In 1999, upon establishing the Group together with Mr. Wong Luen Hei, she held various positions in procurement.

Jianfeng Luo Mr. Luo Jianfeng, CPA, is an Executive Director of China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. He is also a director/supervisor of various companies in the Group. Mr. Luo has approximately 20 years of experience in accounting and worked at Shunde City Accounting Firm from July 1993 to March 1996, Guangdong Dezheng Accounting Firm with Limited Liability from April 1996 to December 2001 and Guangdong Gongcheng Accounting Firm from January 2002 to December 2007. Since January 2008, Mr. Luo has been working for Foshan City Zhongzhengcheng Accounting Firm Co., Limited as a certified public accountant. Mr. Luo is a member of The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is currently an independent director of Winowner Group Co., Ltd. (stock code: 600681), which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Mr. Luo obtained a bachelor degree in economics from Guangdong University of Business Studies in June 1993.

Chi Wai Kwan Mr. Kwan Chi Wai, CPA, is the Company Secretary of China Lesso Group Holdings Limited. Mr. Kwan has more than 10 years of experience in accounting, auditing and finance. Mr. Kwan joined the Group in June 2010 as secretary on a full time basis. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Kwan worked in CWCC Certified Public Accountants from March 2000 to November 2004, PricewaterhouseCoopers from November 2004 to October 2007 and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu from November 2007 to September 2009. The latter two firms are amongst the biggest international accounting firms. Mr. Kwan graduated with a bachelor degree in Commerce from Deakin University of Australia in September 2000 and obtained a master degree in business administration from University of South Australia in August 2012. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and member of the CPA Australia.

Dewei Lin Mr. Lin Dewei is the Non-Executive Director of China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. Mr. Lin has approximately 20 years of experience in the legal field and worked as a parttime lawyer at various PRC law firms between 1995 and 2001. Since 2001, Mr. Lin had been practising as a lawyer at Guangdong Everwin Law Office and became a partner at the firm in 2004. Mr. Lin was an arbitrator of the Guangzhou City Arbitration Commission in 2003.

Man Yu Cheung Mr. Cheung Man Yu, CPA is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. Mr. Cheung obtained a bachelor degree in arts with major in accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and is a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Cheung has over 16 years of experience in financial management and financial services. Mr. Cheung is currently the chief financial officer and company secretary of Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. (stock code: 1022), which listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Cheung was employed at the audit department of Ernst & Young, an international accounting firm, from 2000 to 2004. Mr. Cheung had been a vice president or director at the respective investment banking division of BNP Paribas Capital (Asia Pacific) Limited, UBS AG and J.P. Morgan securities (Asia Pacific) Limited from 2004 to 2011. From 2011 to 2012, Mr. Cheung was a vice president of a company which is listed on the Stock Exchange.

Pui Cheung Fung Mr. Fung Pui Cheung, CPA, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. Mr. Fung is currently practising as a sole proprietor in the name of P C Fung & Company, a certified public accountants firm. Mr. Fung is a Certified Public Accountant, a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a member of both The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Certified General Accountants Association of Canada. Mr. Fung obtained a master degree in arts from Antioch University, US in March 1987. Mr. Fung is currently an independent nonexecutive director and a member of the audit committee of Vantage International (Holdings) Limited (stock code: 15), which is listed on the Stock Exchange. He is a member of the Hong Kong Inland Revenue Department’s Users’ Committee.

Fang Lan Ms. Lan Fang is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. Ms. Lan has been the President of Guangdong Construction and Decoration Materials Association since March 2008 and the President of Guangdong Construction and Decoration Design Association since August 2014. Ms. Lan graduated from Guangdong University of Technology with a college diploma in June 1996 and then pursued further studies in the EMBA CEO training program of Sun Yat-sen University and the business management CEO training program of Tsinghua University. She worked as a chairman of the materials committee of Guangzhou Architecture & Decoration Association from February 1998 to October 2006. As of the date herein, Ms. Lan has accumulated over 17 years of experience with respect to the administration of social organisations and the industry of construction and decoration materials.

Zhigang Tao Dr. Tao Zhigang has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 September 2015. Dr. Tao is Professor of Economics and Strategy in the Faculty of Business and Economics and the director of the Institute for China and Global Development, the University of Hong Kong. Prior to joining the University of Hong Kong in 1998, he taught at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology from 1992 to 1998. Dr. Tao received his B.Sc. in management science from Fudan University in 1986, and PhD in economics from Princeton University in 1992. Dr. Tao is currently an independent non-executive director of Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited (stock code: 816), which is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Dr. Tao is senior fellow at Tsinghua University’s National Centre of Economic Research, senior fellow at Tsinghua University’s Center for China in theWorld Economy, and special-term professor at Fudan University School of Management. He is also co-director of the Asia Competitiveness Program of Hong Kong Institute of Economics and Business Strategy.