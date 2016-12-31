Name Description

Dian Bo Liu Mr. Liu Dian Bo is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Luye Pharma Group Ltd. He is a founding member of our Group. He was appointed as a Director in July 2003. As our Executive Chairman, Mr. Liu is responsible for the overall management, operations and the charting and reviewing of corporate directions and strategies of our Group. Prior to founding our Group, Mr. Liu was a teacher at Yantai Teacher’s College from 1985 to 1989. From 1989 to 1993, Mr. Liu was the General Manager of Penglai Huatai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. From 1994 to 1999, Mr. Liu was the chairman cum general manager of Shandong Luye Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Shandong Luye”). From 1999 to the incorporation of our Company in 2003, Mr. Liu was the chairman cum president of Shandong Luye. Mr. Liu obtained a Medical Diploma from Yishui Special Medical College (now known as Shandong Medical College) in July 1985. Mr. Liu is the executive chairman of Shandong Luye and Beijing WBL Peking University Biotech Co., Ltd. (“Beijing WPU”), and a director of the following main subsidiaries of our Company: Yantai Luye Drugs Trading Co., Ltd. (“Luye Trading”), Sichuan Luye Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Sichuan Luye”), Shandong Luye Natural Drug R&D Co. Ltd., Shanghai Ge Lin Li Fu Business Consulting Co. Ltd., AsiaPharm Investments Limited, Luye Pharma (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., Luye Biotech (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and A-Bio Pharma Pte. Ltd. Mr. Liu is a director of each of Luye Group Ltd (“Luye Group”), Luye Pharma Holdings Ltd. (“Luye Pharma Holdings”), Luye Pharmaceutical International Co., Ltd. (“Luye Pharma Intl”), Luye Pharmaceutical Investment Co., Ltd. (“Luye Pharma Investment”), Shorea LBG, Gingko Trust Limited, and Nelumbo Investment Limited.

Rong Bing Yang Mr. Yang Rong Bing is Vice Executive Chairman of the Board of Luye Pharma Group Ltd. He holds the office of Vice Executive Chairman and the President and is also a founding member of our Group. Mr. Yang was appointed as an Executive Director on 1 March 2007 and was previously a Non- Executive Director from July 2003. Mr. Yang was appointed as Vice Executive Chairman of the Board with effect from 30 March 2015. Mr. Yang has also been a non-executive director of Shandong Luye since 2000. Prior to that, Mr. Yang was with Jiangsu Xuzhou Bio-Chemical Pharmaceutical Factory from 1988 to 1994 where he worked as an assistant factory head. In 1994, Mr. Yang joined Shandong Luye as a deputy general manager and from 1999 to 2000, he was the chief sales executive and executive director of Shandong Luye. Mr. Yang obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Science from Beijing Normal University in July 1988. Mr. Yang is the executive chairman of Nanjing Luye Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Nanjing Luye”) and a director of the following main subsidiaries of our Company: Shandong Luye, Luye Trading and Nanjing Luye. Mr. Yang is a director of each of Luye Group, Luye Pharma Holdings, Luye Pharma Intl and Luye Pharma Investment.

Yuan Chong Liu Mr. Liu Yuan Chong is Chief Financial Officer of the company. He joined our Group in March 1997 and is currently our Chief Financial Officer. He started as the accountant-in-charge at our finance department, and was promoted to chief of the finance department in 2005 and to our Chief Financial Officer in 2012. Prior to joining our Group, he was the head of accounting of Yantai Alternator Plant He also taught at Yantai Business Vocational Secondary School from September 1983 until September 1986. From 1980 to 1983, he was employed by Shangdong Laiyang Biochemical Pharmaceutical Factory. Mr. Liu received a Post-Graduate Certificate in Financial Management from Peking University in October 2006.

You Xin Li Dr. Li You Xin, Ph.D. is Senior Vice President, Head of R&D of Luye Pharma Group Ltd. He has extensive experience in drug design. He is responsible for a number of our R&D platforms including our long-acting and extended release technology and targeted drug delivery platforms. Under Dr. Li’s leadership, the Company was awarded the State Key Laboratory of Long-acting and Targeting Drug Delivery System. Dr. Li is also a professor at the College of Life Sciences of Jilin University. Prior to joining our Group, he was a senior scientist officer at Schwarz Pharma AG. He was also a Research Fellow of Alexandar von Humboldt Foundation of University of Marburg from 1991 to 1993. Dr. Li obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry in July 1982, a Master of Science degree in July 1985 and a Ph.D. in Science in July 1988 from Peking University.

Yun Li Xue Ms. Xue Yun Li is Senior Vice President, General Manager of Shandong Luye of Luye Pharma Group Ltd. She is responsible for manufacturing and quality management of subsidiaries. From 1999 to 2009, she was the director of the R&D centre and the vice president of R&D of Shandong Luye. Prior to joining our Group, she was a technician and the chief of scientific research at Shenyang Liaohe Pharmaceutical Factory from 1988 to 1994. Ms. Xue obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Jiamusi University in July 1988 and a Master’s degree in Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Clinical Medicine from Shandong University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in July 2011.

Hua Jiang Ms. Jiang Hua is the Vice President and Head of international business of the company. She joined our Group in 1998 and is currently our Vice President and head of international business, responsible for corporate strategy, product portfolio management and our Group’s international business. Ms. Jiang has over 17 years of experience in international business development. Ms. Jiang holds a Doctor of Business Administration from United Business Institute in Belgium, a Master’s degree in Business Administration from KEDGE Business School (formerly known as Euromed Management School), and a Bachelor’s degree of Economics from Economy School, Fudan University. She is also an economist certified by the Ministry of Personnel of the People’s Republic of China (now the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of the People’s Republic of China).

Hui Xian Yuan Mr. Yuan Hui Xian is Executive Director of Luye Pharma Group Ltd. He holds the office of Executive Director and is also a founding member of our Group. Mr. Yuan was appointed as a Director in July 2003 and is in charge of our Group’s public relations. Prior to joining our Group in 1994, Mr. Yuan was a doctor with Shengli Petroleum Administrative Bureau Yantai Sanatorium from 1980 to 1994, where he was in charge of radiation diagnosis. From 1994 to 1999, Mr. Yuan was a Deputy General Manager with Shandong Luye. From 1999 to the incorporation of our Company in 2003, Mr. Yuan was the vice-president and executive director of Shandong Luye. He has also received a Post-graduate Certificate in National Economics from the China People’s University in February 2003. Mr. Yuan is the executive chairman of Luye Trading and a director of the following main subsidiaries of our Company: Shandong Luye, Nanjing Luye and Nanjing New AIGE Eggs Co. Ltd. Mr. Yuan is a director of each of Luye Group, Luye Pharma Holdings, Luye Pharma Intl and Luye Pharma Investment.

Yuan Yuan Zhu Ms. Zhu Yuan Yuan is Executive Director of the Company since March 2014. She joined our Group in August 2009 and has 11 years of experience in corporate finance. Before joining our Group, she worked for New Asia Partners Investment Holdings Limited, a Shanghai and Hong Kong-based investment firm focused on assisting Chinese companies in accessing the international capital markets, principally by providing equity capital and corporate finance advisory services. She obtained her Master’s degree in Corporate Strategy and Governance from the University of Nottingham in December 2004 and a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from Southeast University, the PRC in June 2003. Ms. Zhu is a director of the following subsidiaries of our Company: Luye Pharma Hong Kong Limited, Solid Success Holdings Limited, Apex Group Holdings Limited and Kang Hai Pharmaceutical Technology Development Limited. She is a supervisor of our subsidiary, Beijing WPU. Ms. Zhu is a director of each of Luye Pharma Holdings, Luye Pharma Intl and Luye Pharma Investment.

Siu Kuen Lai Ms. Lai Siu Kuen is Company Secretary of the Company. She is a senior manager of KCS Hong Kong Limited (a company secretarial service provider).

Rui Lin Song Mr. Song Rui Lin is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has been our Non-Executive Director since March 2017. Mr. Song is the executive chairman of China Pharmaceutical Industry Research and Development Association and the executive deputy director of the Research Centre for Drug Policy and Industrial Development at China Pharmaceutical University. Mr. Song has extensive experience in the research of the PRC healthcare and drugs laws and policies, and was involved in the drafting and review of a number of the current PRC laws and regulations on healthcare and drugs. From 1985 to 2007, Mr. Song served as deputy director, director and deputy head at the PRC State Council Legislative Office Subsequent to 2008, Mr. Song served as deputy director of the Chinese Pharmaceutical Association (the “Association”) and executive director of the Research Centre for Drug Policies at the Association. He served as the chairman and executive editor of Chinese Journal of New Drugs Since 2011, Mr. Song has been serving as an expert at the Capital Healthcare Policy Reform Expert Group. Mr. Song obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree from China University of Political Science and Law in 1985 and a Master in Business Administration degree from China Europe International Business School in 2004. Mr. Song is an independent director of Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (SHE: 300158), an independent director of Jiangxi Boya Bio-pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (SHE: 300294) and an independent director of Tibet Aim Pharm. Inc. (SHE: 002826). Each of Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Boya Bio-pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Tibet Aim Pharm. Inc. is a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Sze Chung Choy Mr. Choy Sze Chung (Jojo) is Independent Non-executive Director of the company since June 2014. He has extensive experience in the securities industry and business management. He is currently the vice chairman of National Resources Securities Limited and the permanent honourable president and vice chairman of the Institute of Securities Dealers. Mr. Choy is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors, the Institute of Financial Accountants (UK), the Institute of Public Accountants (Australia) and the Institute of Compliance Officer, a member of the Stock Exchange Cash Market Consultative Panel and the Society of Registered Financial Planner Limited. Mr. Choy is also a member of the Election Council for Hong Kong Deputies to the 12th National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China, a member of the 4th and 5th term Chief Executive Election Committee of Hong Kong and a member of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Shantou.

Man Kit Leung Mr. Leung Man Kit is Independent Non-executive Director of the company since June 2014. He has over 33 years of experience in project finance and corporate finance. He joined Unitas Holdings Limited (formerly known as Chanceton Financial Group Limited), a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 8020), in March 2011, and has been its executive director since September 2011. He is also a responsible officer of Unitas Holdings Limited. Previously, he was a director of Emerging Markets Partnership (Hong Kong) Limited, the principal adviser to the AIG Infrastructure Fund L.P. in 1999. He also held senior positions in the Hong Kong Branch of the Swiss Bank Corporation, SG Securities (HK) Limited (formerly known as Crosby Securities (Hong Kong) Limited) and Peregrine Capital Limited.

Yuk Lam Lo Prof. Lo Yuk Lam is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has extensive experience in biotechnology industry, corporate management, academic research and community service. Professor Lo is currently serving as the Chairman of the Advisory Council of the Food and Health Bureau, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government (“HKSAR Government”), an Executive Committee Member of the Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong (“CMA”) and Chairman of the Education Committee of CMA. He is also the Honorary Founding Chairman of Hong Kong Bio-Organization. In the educational area, Professor Lo has been elected an Honorary Fellow of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, a member of the Advisory Committee of the Vocational Training Council, Adjunct Professor of the Chinese University of Hong Kong and Honorary Professor of several universities in China. He was heavily involved in several committees of the HKSAR Government, including the Chairman of the Biotechnology Committee of the Hong Kong Industry & Technology Development Council, and the Chairman of Biotechnology Projects Vetting Committee of the Innovation and Technology Fund, HKSAR Government. In Mainland China, Professor Lo is a member of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Jilin Province, and a consultant of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention of China. In recognition of his leadership in the community and dedication to his field, Professor Lo has received many awards, including the prestigious “World’s outstanding Chinese Award” in 2008 and China’s “Top Ten Financial and Intelligent Persons” in 2007.