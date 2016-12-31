Name Description

Qiyu Chen Mr. Chen Qiyu has been serving as Co-Chairman of the Board, Executive Director in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. since 2016. He was Deputy General Manager, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary of the Board, General Manager and Vice Chairman of the Board in the Company. He is also Vice President and Executive Director Fosun International Limited, Non-Executive Director in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd., as well as Director in Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics Co., Ltd., Beijing Sanyuan Foods Co., Ltd. and MAXIGEN BIOTECH INC. He used to be Non-Executive Director and Director in another group company.

Fang Yao Mr. Yao Fang has been serving as Co-Chairman of the Board in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. since June 8, 2016. He was Chief Financial Officer and Executive Deputy General Manager in the Company. He used to be Assistant General Manager-International Business Headquarter in a Shanghai-based securities company, General Manager in a Shanghai-based asset business company and a Shanghai-based management company, General Manager and Director in a Shanghai-based medicine investment company, Chairman of the Board in a Shanghai-based overseas company, as well as Executive Director in a Shanghai-based industry company.

Dongjiu Li Mr. Li Dongjiu has been serving as Senior Vice President in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. since 2012. He was Deputy General Manager in the Company. He is also serving as Director in a Chengde-based pharmaceutical group company. He used to be General Manager-Sales Branch, General Manager-Business Division and Deputy General Manager in another pharmaceutical company, as well as Executive Vice President and President in a Shanghai-based medicine industry development company.

Cheng Wang Mr. Wang Cheng has been serving as Senior Vice President in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. since 2012. He was Senior Assistant General Manager in the Company. He used to be Chairman of the Board and Vice President in KPC Pharmaceuticals, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board in Jianmin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

Kexin Wang Mr. Wang Kexin has been serving as Senior Vice President in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. since 2015. He used to be General Manager in a Beijing-based medicine company, Vice President in a Chongqing-based pharmaceutical company and a Shanghai-based medicine industry development company, as well as Chairman of the Board in a Beijing-based medicine business company.

Zhiping Cui Mr. Cui Zhiping has been serving as Vice President in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. since 2012. He used to be Assistant General Manager, Deputy General Manager-International Business Division and General Manager-International Business Division in a Shanghai-based medicine company.

Yao Wang Mr. Wang Yao is serving as Vice President in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. He used to be Vice President-Investment & Asset Management in Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd.

Guangchang Guo Mr. Guo Guangchang has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. since 2012. He was Chairman of the Board in the Company. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in Fosun International Limited, Chairman of the Board in Fidelidade-Companhia de Seguros, S.A., Multicare-Seguros de Saúde, S.A. and Fidelidade Assistência-Companhia de Seguros, S.A., Vice Chairman of the Board in Nanjing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., Non-Executive Director in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd., as well as Director in Club Méditerranée S.A., Shanghai Forte Land Company Limited and another company. He used to be Director in a Shanghai-based tourism company.

Lan Kang Ms. Kang Lan has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. since June 2013. She is also Non-Executive Director in Fidelidade-Companhia de Seguros, S.A., Multicare–Seguros de Saúde, S.A., Fidelidade Assistência-Companhia de Seguros, S.A., Ironshore Inc., Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc. and another company.

Qunbin Wang Mr. Wang Qunbin has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. since 2012. He was Chairman of the Board and General Manager in the Company. He is also President and Executive Director in Fosun International Limited, Non-Executive Director in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd., Director in Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Co., Ltd., Shanghai Forte Land Company Limited, Nanjing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., Fidelidade-Companhia de Seguros, S.A., Multicare-Seguros de Saúde, S.A., FidelidadeAssistência-Companhia de Seguros, S.A., Ironshore Inc. and Roc Oil Company Limited, as well as Chairman of the Board in another company.

Huimin Cao Mr. Cao Huimin is serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. He is also Independent Director in Shanghai Bailian Group Co., Ltd., Shanghai Industrial Development Co., Ltd., Hand Enterprise Solutions Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Flyco Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd. He is also a Professor of Accounting in Shanghai Lixin University of Commerce.

Tianyou Huang Mr. Huang Tianyou is serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. He is also Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in COSCO Pacific Limited, as well as Independent Non-Executive Director in I .T Limited, China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited, Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co., Ltd., AAG Energy Holding Limited, Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. and Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited.