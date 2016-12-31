Edition:
India

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (2196.HK)

2196.HK on Hong Kong Stock

38.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.20 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
HK$38.40
Open
HK$38.40
Day's High
HK$38.55
Day's Low
HK$38.00
Volume
1,502,875
Avg. Vol
2,479,648
52-wk High
HK$38.60
52-wk Low
HK$22.50

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Qiyu Chen

45 2016 Co-Chairman of the Board, Executive Director

Fang Yao

48 2016 Co-Chairman of the Board

Yifang Wu

48 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Xiaohui Guan

46 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer

Yuqing Chen

42 Senior Vice President

Dongjiu Li

52 2012 Senior Vice President

Cheng Wang

54 2012 Senior Vice President

Kexin Wang

55 2015 Senior Vice President

Biao Zhou

47 Senior Vice President

Xiaoxian Dong

36 Vice President, Secretary of the Board

Zhiping Cui

54 2012 Vice President

Yi Liu

42 2017 Vice President

Jingping Mei

47 Vice President

Ying Shao

52 Vice President

Jiayu Shi

41 Vice President

Donghua Wang

48 Vice President

Yao Wang

44 Vice President

Deyong Wen

46 Vice President

Guangchang Guo

50 2012 Non-Executive Director

Lan Kang

48 2013 Non-Executive Director

Can Wang

38 Non-Executive Director

Qunbin Wang

48 2012 Non-Executive Director

Huimin Cao

63 Independent Non-Executive Director

Tianyou Huang

57 Independent Non-Executive Director

Xian Jiang

63 2016 Independent Non-Executive Director

Shaokun Wei

54 Independent Non-Executive Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Qiyu Chen

Mr. Chen Qiyu has been serving as Co-Chairman of the Board, Executive Director in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. since 2016. He was Deputy General Manager, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary of the Board, General Manager and Vice Chairman of the Board in the Company. He is also Vice President and Executive Director Fosun International Limited, Non-Executive Director in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd., as well as Director in Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics Co., Ltd., Beijing Sanyuan Foods Co., Ltd. and MAXIGEN BIOTECH INC. He used to be Non-Executive Director and Director in another group company.

Fang Yao

Mr. Yao Fang has been serving as Co-Chairman of the Board in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. since June 8, 2016. He was Chief Financial Officer and Executive Deputy General Manager in the Company. He used to be Assistant General Manager-International Business Headquarter in a Shanghai-based securities company, General Manager in a Shanghai-based asset business company and a Shanghai-based management company, General Manager and Director in a Shanghai-based medicine investment company, Chairman of the Board in a Shanghai-based overseas company, as well as Executive Director in a Shanghai-based industry company.

Yifang Wu

Xiaohui Guan

Yuqing Chen

Dongjiu Li

Mr. Li Dongjiu has been serving as Senior Vice President in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. since 2012. He was Deputy General Manager in the Company. He is also serving as Director in a Chengde-based pharmaceutical group company. He used to be General Manager-Sales Branch, General Manager-Business Division and Deputy General Manager in another pharmaceutical company, as well as Executive Vice President and President in a Shanghai-based medicine industry development company.

Cheng Wang

Mr. Wang Cheng has been serving as Senior Vice President in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. since 2012. He was Senior Assistant General Manager in the Company. He used to be Chairman of the Board and Vice President in KPC Pharmaceuticals, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board in Jianmin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

Kexin Wang

Mr. Wang Kexin has been serving as Senior Vice President in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. since 2015. He used to be General Manager in a Beijing-based medicine company, Vice President in a Chongqing-based pharmaceutical company and a Shanghai-based medicine industry development company, as well as Chairman of the Board in a Beijing-based medicine business company.

Biao Zhou

Xiaoxian Dong

Zhiping Cui

Mr. Cui Zhiping has been serving as Vice President in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. since 2012. He used to be Assistant General Manager, Deputy General Manager-International Business Division and General Manager-International Business Division in a Shanghai-based medicine company.

Yi Liu

Jingping Mei

Ying Shao

Jiayu Shi

Donghua Wang

Yao Wang

Mr. Wang Yao is serving as Vice President in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. He used to be Vice President-Investment & Asset Management in Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd.

Deyong Wen

Guangchang Guo

Mr. Guo Guangchang has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. since 2012. He was Chairman of the Board in the Company. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in Fosun International Limited, Chairman of the Board in Fidelidade-Companhia de Seguros, S.A., Multicare-Seguros de Saúde, S.A. and Fidelidade Assistência-Companhia de Seguros, S.A., Vice Chairman of the Board in Nanjing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., Non-Executive Director in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd., as well as Director in Club Méditerranée S.A., Shanghai Forte Land Company Limited and another company. He used to be Director in a Shanghai-based tourism company.

Lan Kang

Ms. Kang Lan has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. since June 2013. She is also Non-Executive Director in Fidelidade-Companhia de Seguros, S.A., Multicare–Seguros de Saúde, S.A., Fidelidade Assistência-Companhia de Seguros, S.A., Ironshore Inc., Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc. and another company.

Can Wang

Qunbin Wang

Mr. Wang Qunbin has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. since 2012. He was Chairman of the Board and General Manager in the Company. He is also President and Executive Director in Fosun International Limited, Non-Executive Director in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd., Director in Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Co., Ltd., Shanghai Forte Land Company Limited, Nanjing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., Fidelidade-Companhia de Seguros, S.A., Multicare-Seguros de Saúde, S.A., FidelidadeAssistência-Companhia de Seguros, S.A., Ironshore Inc. and Roc Oil Company Limited, as well as Chairman of the Board in another company.

Huimin Cao

Mr. Cao Huimin is serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. He is also Independent Director in Shanghai Bailian Group Co., Ltd., Shanghai Industrial Development Co., Ltd., Hand Enterprise Solutions Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Flyco Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd. He is also a Professor of Accounting in Shanghai Lixin University of Commerce.

Tianyou Huang

Mr. Huang Tianyou is serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. He is also Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in COSCO Pacific Limited, as well as Independent Non-Executive Director in I .T Limited, China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited, Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co., Ltd., AAG Energy Holding Limited, Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. and Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited.

Xian Jiang

Mr. Jiang Xian has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. since March 2, 2016. He is also serving as a guest professor of East China University of Political Science and Law.

Shaokun Wei

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Qiyu Chen

8,900,000

Fang Yao

6,339,900

Yifang Wu

4,111,100

Xiaohui Guan

1,923,400

Yuqing Chen

1,441,400

Dongjiu Li

2,364,300

Cheng Wang

2,884,100

Kexin Wang

3,857,000

Biao Zhou

2,161,500

Xiaoxian Dong

809,000

Zhiping Cui

1,492,600

Yi Liu

776,900

Jingping Mei

1,489,300

Ying Shao

1,592,500

Jiayu Shi

981,000

Donghua Wang

714,300

Yao Wang

2,138,400

Deyong Wen

2,920,300

Guangchang Guo

--

Lan Kang

--

Can Wang

--

Qunbin Wang

870,000

Huimin Cao

291,700

Tianyou Huang

291,700

Xian Jiang

291,700

Shaokun Wei

145,700
As Of  31 Dec 2016

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading