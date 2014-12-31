Name Description

Jian Zhong Guan Mr. Guan Jianzhong is an Executive Chairman of the Board of China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co Ltd. He is primarily responsible for the overall management and strategy of our Group. Mr. Guan is also a director of each of the subsidiaries of our Group and has over 28 years of experience in the chemical industry. Mr. Guan completed a training course in business administration at a management training centre of Zhejiang University in 2007 and a corporate management training course at Tsinghua University in October 2009. Mr. Guan has been serving as the chairman of the board of directors of both Zhejiang Jiahua Group Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Jiahua Energy Chemical Co., Ltd. (“Jiahua Energy”) (Which was formerly known as Zhejiang Jiahua Industrial Park Investment and Development Co., Ltd.) since 2008. Zhejiang Jiahua Group Co., Ltd. and Jiahua Energy are principally engaged in the manufacturing and supply of agrochemicals and desalinated water and steam in Zhejiang Province, the PRC and both companies are not in competition with the Group. Mr. Guan is the spouse of Ms. Han Jianhong, an executive Director, and the brother-in-law of Mr. Han Jianping, an executive Director. Mr. Guan is a director of Sure Capital Holdings Limited, which together with Mr. Guan himself beneficially owned approximately 48.45% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Ngai Hang Yip Mr. Yip Ngai Hang is Financial Controller, Company Secretary of China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co Ltd. Yip is primarily responsible for the overall planning, financial reporting and budgeting and implementing business strategies of the Group. Mr. Yip graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting with Honours from the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom in 1999. He joined the Group in 2010. If there is any inconsistency between the Chinese names of the entities or enterprises established in the PRC and their English translations, the Chinese names shall prevail. The English translation of names or any descriptions in Chinese which are marked with “*” is for identification purpose only.

Jianhong Han Ms. Han Jianhong is an Executive Director of China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co Ltd., since 22 March 2010. Ms. Han is also one of the founders of the Group. She is primarily responsible for the business planning, business structuring and restructuring, overseeing legal matters and investor relations of the Group. Ms. Han is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Group and has over 15 years of experience in the chemical industry. Ms. Han is the spouse of Mr. Guan Jianzhong, an executive Director, and the sister of Mr. Han Jianping, an executive Director.

Jianping Han Mr. Han Jianping is an Executive Director of China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co Ltd., since 24 August 2010. He is primarily responsible for the sales, procurement, research and development of the Group. Mr. Han is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group and has over 22 years of experience in the chemical industry. Mr. Han is the brother of Ms. Han Jianhong, an executive Director, and the brother-in-law of Mr. Guan Jianzhong, an executive Director. Mr. Han joined the Group in 1998.

Huotao Rao Mr. Rao Huotao is an Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from (Wuhan Chemistry Institute*) (currently known as Wuhan Institute of Technology)) with a bachelor’s degree in chemical process in June 1996. He was accredited as a senior engineer in chemical process in December 2007. He further obtained a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Zhejiang University in December 2008. He joined the Group in 2010 as an assistant to the chief general manager of (Sanjiang Chemical Company Limited*), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, being responsible for, among others, a project regarding the production of surfactant, a project regarding the production of epoxyethane and ethane and a project regarding the production of polypropylene. Since 2017, Mr. Rao became the chief vice general manager of Sanjaing Chemical Company Limited, being responsible for, among others, a project regarding the production of polypropylene. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Rao was also a director of (Zhejiang Jiahua Group Company Limited*), being the controlling shareholder of (Zhejiang Jiahua Energy Chemical Industry Company Limited), a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600273).

Lixin Cha Mr. Cha Lixin is Head - Production Department of China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co Ltd. Mr. Cha is primarily responsible for the ethylene oxide production management of the Group. He joined the Group in 2004.

Xian Chen Ms. Chen Xian is Secretary of the Board, Chief Accountant of China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co Ltd. Ms. Chen is primarily responsible for the financial management of the Group. Ms. Chen graduated with a diploma in accounting from the Hangzhou Institution of Commerce of Zhejiang Gongshang University in 1996 and is currently completing a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Renmin University of China through online distance learning. She joined the Group in 2009.

Xin De Mr. De Xin is Head - Sales Department of China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co Ltd. Mr. De is primarily responsible for the sales management of the Group. Mr. De graduated with a diploma in business management (distance learning course) from Northeast Normal University in July 1997 and completed a chief marketing officer training course in April 2009. He joined the Group in 2004.

Zongqi Han Mr. Han Zongqi is Head - Procurement Department of China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co Ltd. Mr. Han is primarily responsible for the procurement management of the Group. Mr. Han graduated with a diploma in English at HuaZhong Normal University in 1984. He joined the Group in 2005.

Liang Kong Mr. Kong Liang serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Kong graduated from the Fudan University with a bachelor’s degree in science (major in management science) in July 1988. He obtained a master’s degree in economics (major in management) from the University of International Business and Economics in June 1991 and a master’s degree in business administration from the Nyenrode Business Universiteit (formally known as the Nijenrode University, The Netherlands Business School) in September 1995. Mr. Kong also obtained a doctrine degree in education economics and management from Peking University in July 2011. Between 1996 and 1997, Mr. Kong worked as a management trainee in Van Ommeren, a company providing warehouse and transportation services in Netherlands. Between 1997 and 2001, He worked as the director in the international department of LaSalle College in Canada. During 2001, he worked as the senior strategic management consulting consultant in (Sinotrust Management Consulting Company Limited*). Mr. Kong has worked as the project manager and chief representative of the United States in the EMBA project in China organized by the school of business of the University of Texas since 2002.

Yu Pei Ms. Pei Yu has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Company Limited., with effect from 30 June 2014. She is a member of all the audit committee, the remuneration committee and the nomination committee. Ms. Pei graduated from the Beijing Normal University with a bachelor degree in arts in June 1992 and obtained a double degree in laws from China University of Political Science and Law in June 1997. Ms. Pei has more than 15 years of experience in the legal field in China.