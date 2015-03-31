Name Description

Yau Lit Hung Mr. Hung Yau Lit (also known as YY Hung) is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the company. Since September 21, 2010. He is also the Chairman, the chief executive officer, the chairman of the nomination committee and a member of the remuneration committee of the Company. He is primarily responsible for formulating the overall development strategies and business plans and overseeing the operation of the Group. With over 16 years of experience in the intimate wear manufacturing industry, Mr. Hung has been the key driver of our business strategies and achievements to date and continues to oversee the management of our operations and business. Mr. Hung is also a director of each of the BVI, PRC and Hong Kong subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Hung was a member of Shenzhen City Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference from 2010 to 2015 and has been a member of Fujian Province Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference since 2013. Mr. Hung was the founding president and served as the president of the first and second term of World Jin Jiang Youth Association from 2007 to 2013, and he has been the honorary life president of this association since 2013. He is currently the vice president of Shenzhen Guangming New District Industry Association, the vice president of Shenzhen Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment since 2009, the executive vice president of Shenzhen Underwear Association since 2012, the president of Shenzhen Guangming New District Charity Association since January 2015 and the vice president of South China Athletic Association. Mr. Hung received the Young Industrialist Awards of Hong Kong 2007 from Federation of Hong Kong Industries.

Kar Chun Yiu Mr. Yiu Kar Chun Antony is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company. Since June 22, 2015. Mr.Yiu joined the Group as a financial controller on June 17, 2002 and was promoted to the chief financial officer of the Group in 2005. Mr. Yiu is primarily responsible for overseeing the overall financial management, internal control, legal and compliance matters of the Group. He also serves as a director in a number of the Company’s subsidiaries. Mr. Yiu has over 16 years of experience in financial management. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Yiu worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers Hong Kong in the tax department from August 1998 to June 2002 and held the position of senior consultant from July 2000 to June 2002. Mr. Yiu graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a first class honors degree of bachelor of arts in accountancy in November 1998. He was admitted as a member of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (the “ACCA”) in October 2002 and has been a fellow of the ACCA since October 2007. Also, he was admitted as a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the “HKICPA”) in April 2002 and has been a fellow of HKICPA since July 2010. Mr. Yiu is a cousin of Mr. Yiu Ka So, our senior management.

Zhiping Chen Mr. Chen Zhiping is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as an executive Director on 22 June 2015 and has been the general manager of Regina Miracle Intimate Apparel (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (“RMIA Shenzhen”), an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, since April 2008. He is primarily responsible for production management of the Group. He is also a director of the indirectly wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, namely RMIA Shenzhen and Regina Miracle (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Mr. Chen joined Red Star Shun Cheong Shoulder Pad Factory (Shenzhen) Limited and Shenzhen Baoan Gongming Yulv Regina Miracle Intimate Apparel Factory, which were used as the Company’s inhouse processing plants pursuant to contract processing agreements in October 2000 and held the following positions: production supervisor from October 2000 to June 2001, production manager from June 2001 to September 2003, senior production manager from September 2003 to June 2006 and general manager from June 2006 to April 2008. Mr. Chen has over 14 years of experience in intimate wear manufacture management. Mr. Chen obtained a bachelor degree in shipbuilding engineering from East China Shipbuilding Institute (later renamed as Jiangsu University of Science and Technology in July 1999 and a degree of executive master of business administration from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in September 2013.

Guoxian Huang Mr. HUANG Guoxian is General Manager - Technology Development of the company. since April 2008. He is responsible for technology, research and development and machinery improvement of the Group, and contributed in several utility model patents and invention patents on intimate wear design, including one-piece bra. Mr. Huang is also the vice chairman of RMIA Shenzhen and a Director of RM Shenzhen. He joined the Previous Bra Processing Facilities in February 1999 and held the positions as manager of the research and development department from February 1999 to March 2003 and chief technology officer from March 2003 to April 2008. From June 1988 to February 1999, Mr. Huang worked as supervisor of the research and development department at Shun Cheong Factory for shoulder pads manufacturing. Mr. Huang has over 16 years of experience in the intimate wear manufacturing industry. Mr. Huang obtained a high school diploma from Fuqing Jiangdou Huaqiao Middle School in July 1982.

Mai Ling Leung Ms. Leung Mai Ling Connie is General Manager - Business Division of the company. Since September 3, 2003. She is responsible for sales management of the Group. Ms. Leung has over 23 years of experience in the clothing industry, of which over 11 years in the intimate wear manufacturing industry. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. Leung worked at PLH Fashion Group, a trading company, as a divisional manager primarily responsible for merchandising and management from November 2002 to September 2003. From 1995 to 2002, Ms. Leung worked at Mast Industries (Far East) Limited, a garments and accessories trading company, as a merchandising manager and regional merchandising manager, where she was primarily responsible for the regional market management. From October 1993 to June 1995, she served as a sourcing manager in charge of material sourcing, purchasing and development in Lion-Redcliffe & Company Limited, an embroidery manufacturer. In addition, Ms. Leung served as an assistant merchandiser overseeing sample development, production and shipment in Texunion Garment Co., Ltd., a garment manufacturer, from July 1985 to June 1986. Ms. Leung obtained a diploma in clothing in Hong Kong Vocational Training Council in July 1985, a national diploma in clothing in Hong Kong Business and Technical Education Council in March 1986, a diploma in clothing design and production management from the Clothing and Footwear Institute in 1993. Ms. Leung completed the modular post-graduate diplomas in textile and clothing and clothing studies in October 1995 and November 1996, respectively, and obtained a master of arts degree in clothing studies from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in December 1999.

Ka So Yiu Mr. Yiu Ka So is General Manager - Operation of the company.Since March 3, 2004. He is primarily responsible for operations management of the Group. Mr. Yiu is also the vice chairman of RMIA Shenzhen, a director of RM Shenzhen, the legal representative and general director of RMI Vietnam and of RMI Vietnam Hai Duong and the general manager of RMI Suzhou. Mr. Yiu has over ten years of experience in enterprise and operations management. Mr. Yiu served at United Photovoltaics Group Limited (formerly known as Goldpoly New Energy Holdings Limited), a solar company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 686), as an executive director from October 2010 to December 2013. Mr. Yiu obtained a bachelor degree in engineering and a master degree of science in civil engineering, both from the University of Hong Kong, in December 1997 and November 2001,

Soon Hin Ho Mr. HO Soon Hin is Deputy General Manager - Production Management of the company. since October 16, 2002 and is responsible for production management and quality control of the Group. Mr. Ho has over 12 years of experience in the intimate wear manufacturing industry.

Cheuk Man Hung Ms. Hung Cheuk Man is Deputy General Manager - Business Development of the company. Since November 21, 2011. She is responsible for sales and marketing affairs of the Group. Ms. Hung has over three years of experience in intimate wear manufacturing industry. Ms. Hung holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from the University of Cambridge in July 2011.

Changming Liang Mr. Liang Changming is Sample Development Deputy General Manager -Shoe Division of the company. since February 2012. He is responsible for research and development of shoe products of the Group. He was also the senior manager of the research and development department of RMIA Shenzhen from April 2008 to February 2012. Mr. Liang joined the Previous Bra Processing Facilities in June 2003 and held the positions in the research and development department as supervisor from June 2003 to May 2006 and manager from May 2006 to April 2008. Mr. Liang has over 11 years of experience in intimate wear manufacturing industry, specializing in bra pads, bras and sports bras. Mr. Liang obtained a bachelor degree in textile examination and commerce from Donghua University in July 2003.

Wenbo Zhang Mr. Zhang Wenbo is Sample Development Deputy General Manager - Bra Division of the company. since February 2012. He is responsible for the research and development of bra products of the Group. Mr. Zhang was also the senior manager of the research and development department of RMIA Shenzhen from April 2008 to February 2012. Mr. Zhang joined the Previous Bra Processing Facilities in September 2002 and held the positions in the research and development department as supervisor from September 2002 to May 2004 and manager from May 2004 to April 2008. Mr. Zhang has over 12 years of experience in the research and development of intimate wear products. Mr. Zhang obtained a bachelor degree in thermal engineering from Jiamusi University in June 2002.

Kwan Chuen Law Mr. Law Kwan Chuen is Financial Controller, Company Secretary of the company. Since December 15, 2011 as the financial controller of RMIG HK and was appointed as our company secretary on June 22, 2015. He is primarily responsible for financial reporting, corporate finance and company secretarial matters of the Group. Mr. Law has approximately 14 years of experience in auditing, financial reporting and corporate finance. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Law worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers from October 2004 to December 2011 with the last position as manager. From July 2001 to October 2004, he worked at Moore Stephens as an auditor. Mr. Law obtained a bachelor degree of business administration majoring in professional accountancy from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in November 2001. He has been an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom since February 2004 and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries since September 2004. Mr. Law has also been a Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) charterholder of the CFA Institute since September 2006, a fellow member of ACCA since July 2009 and a fellow member of HKICPA since September 2014.

Zhenqiang Liu Mr. Liu Zhenqiang is Executive Director of the company. Since June 22, 2015 and has been the chief research and development and design officer of RMIA Shenzhen since April 2008. He is primarily responsible for product design, research and development management of the Group. He also serves as a director in a number of the Company’s subsidiaries. Mr. Liu joined the Previous Bra Processing Facilities in February 1999 and held the positions as manager of the research and development department from February 1999 to September 2003 and chief research and development and design officer from September 2003 to April 2008. From August 1998 to February 1999, Mr. Liu served as a supervisor of quality assurance department at Shun Cheong Factory for shoulder pads manufacturing. He has over 16 years of experience in intimate wear design and research and development management and contributed in a number of utility model patents and invention patents on intimate wear design. Mr. Liu graduated from Wuxi College of Light Industry (later renamed as Jiangnan University majoring in textile design in June 1998 and a degree of executive master of business administration from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in September 2013.

Shui Ling Sze Ms. SZE Shui Ling is Executive Director of the company. Since June 22, 2015. She has been the sales and marketing director of RMI HK since June 24, 1999 and RMIG HK since September 18, 2006. She is responsible for the sales and marketing affairs of the Group. Ms. Sze has over 16 years of experience in the sales and marketing of intimate wear. She is also a director of a number of our subsidiaries. Ms. Sze holds a certificate in tourism management program in Camosun College in Canada in December 1996.

Ching Fai Or Dr. Or Ching Fai is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Since September 11, 2015 and is the chairman of the audit committee. Dr. Or is primarily responsible for providing strategic advice and guidance on the business development of our Group. Dr. Or received a bachelor of social sciences degree in economics and psychology from the University of Hong Kong in July 1972 before joining The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited as a management trainee. Dr. Or worked in a variety of positions in personnel, securities, retail and corporate banking divisions. Dr. Or was appointed as general manager and group general manager in 2000 and became an executive director in 2005. Dr. Or was then appointed as vice-chairman and chief executive of Hang Seng Bank Limited, a banking company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 11), in 2005 and retired in May 2009. Dr. Or was also an independent non-executive director of Hutchison Whampoa Limited, a telecommunications, retail, infrastructure and energy company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 13) and Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, an aviation company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 293) from February 2000 to May 2009, respectively. Dr. Or is a vice patron of the board of the Community Chest of Hong Kong. He was also the chairman of the Hong Kong Association of Banks in 2000 and 2003 and was vice chairman of the Hong Kong Association of Banks in 2001, 2002, 2004 and 2005. He was also the chairman of the Financial Services Advisory Committee and a member of the Services Promotion Programme Committee of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. He was a member of the Risk Management Committee of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, vice president and a council member of the Hong Kong Institute of Bankers, a member of the Aviation Development Advisory Committee,

Laiman Tam Ms. Tam Laiman is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Since September 11, 2015 and is primarily responsible for providing strategic advice and guidance on the business development of our Group. She is also a member of the audit committee, the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of the Company. Ms. Tam has extensive management experience in the consumer products marketing, distribution and retailing industry. Ms. Tam currently holds position either as a manager or an executive director of the following six group companies in Swire Pacific Limited: Rebecca Minkoff Holding Company LLC, a footwear and clothing company based in the U.S.; SRM Holdings, Inc., a holding company of brands investment; United Sheen Limited, a holding company of brands investment; Columbia Sportswear Commercial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. a sales and distribution company of branded outdoor and sports clothing and footwear; SCCH Limited, a holding company of brands investment and Swire Brands Limited, a holding company of consumer brands investment. She is primarily responsible for the companies’ overall development and operation. From January 1990 to July 2013, Ms. Tam served the positions as managing director, director and general manager of Swire Resources Limited, a marketing, distribution and retail company of branded clothing and footwear product, where she was primarily responsible for the company’s overall development and operation. From October 1987 to December 1989, Ms. Tam was the general manager in charge of the overall operation of Reebok Hong Kong Ltd., a sports brand company of clothing and footwear. From December 1983 to May 1987, Ms. Tam worked at Plough Consumer Products (Asia) Ltd., a consumer products marketing and distribution company, as the regional marketing manager responsible for the Southeast Asia market. From May 1978 to November 1983, Ms. Tam worked at the group companies of Fung Ping Fan Group, a diversified company involving in consumer brands distribution and real estate businesses.