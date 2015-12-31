Name Description

Liang Yu Mr. Yu Liang has been serving as Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer in China Vanke Co., Ltd. since 2016. He was Deputy General Manager, Executive Deputy General Manager, General Manager and Finance Director in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree from Peking University, China in 1988 and a Master's degree in Economics from Peking University, China in 1997.

Shi Wang Mr. Wang Shi has been serving as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board in China Vanke Co., Ltd. since 2016. He also serves as Director in SOHU.comInc, Independent Director in China Resources Land Limited, SHANGHAI METERSBONWE FASHION & ACCESSORIES CO., LTD., Central China Real Estate Limited and Modern Media Holdings Limited. He was General Manager and Chairman of the Board in the Company and the former entity of the Company.

Shibo Qiao Mr. Qiao Shibo has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in China Vanke Co., Ltd. since 2010. He also serves as General Manager in China Resources National Corporation, as well as General Manager and Director in China Resources (Holdings) Co., Ltd., where he served Deputy General Manager-Human Resource, General Manager-Human Resource, Assiatant General Manager and Deputy General Manager. He was Chairman of the Board and General Manager in a petrochemical group company, General Manager and Director in China Resources Enterprise Limited, Chairman of the Board in a machinery group company, CHINA RESOURCES (JILIN) BIO-CHEMICAL CO., LTD., China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Shan Dong Dong-E E-Jiao Co., Ltd., Chief Executive Officer in China Worldbest Group Co., Ltd., General Manager in another group, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board and President in a pharmaceutical group company. He graduated from Jilin University, China in 1983.

Wenjin Wang Mr. Wang Wenjin has been Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer, Director in China Vanke Co., Ltd. since March 16, 2016. He served as General Manager-Finance Management Division and Chief Financial Officer in the Company. He obtained a Master's degree from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, China in 1994. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Ying Chen Mr. Chen Ying has been serving as Director in China Vanke Co., Ltd. since March 21, 2013. He also serves as General Manager-Strategy Management Division in China Resources (Holdings) Co., Ltd., Non-Executive Director in China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, China Resources Enterprise Limited, China Resource Gas Group Ltd and China Resources Land Limited, as well as Director in China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., China Resources Double-Cranepharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and another pharmaceutical group company. He served as Executive Director, General Manager and Director in other two companies. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Construction Management from Tsinghua University, China in 1993, and a Master of Business Administration from University of Oxford, the United Kingdom in 2007.

Jianyi Sun Mr. Sun Jianyi has been serving as Director in China Vanke Co., Ltd. since April 24, 2008. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in Ping An Bank Co., Ltd., Director in Ping An Life Insurance Company of China, Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China and Ping An Annuity Insurance Company of China, Ltd., as well as Vice Chairman of the Board and Deputy Chief Executive Officer in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company Of China, Ltd., where he served as Executive Director and Executive Deputy General Manager. He was Managing Director, Vice Chairman of the Board and Independent Director in the Company, as well as Assistant General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Executive Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in Ping An Of China. He graduated from a university that is under the new name, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, China.

Bin Wei Mr. Wei Bin has been serving as Director in China Vanke Co., Ltd. since March 21, 2013. He also serves as Chief Accounting Officer and General Manager-Finance Division in China Resources (Holdings) Co., Ltd., Non-Executive Director in China Resources Enterprise Limited, China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, China Resources Land Limited, China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, China Resources Gas Group Ltd and China Resources Microelectronics Limited, as well as Director in China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shan Dong Dong-E E-Jiao Co., Ltd. and China Resources Double-Cranepharmaceutical Co., Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Audit from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, China in 1992, and a Master's degree in Finance from Jinan University, China in 2001. He is a Certified Public Accountant (Inactive).

Sheng Hua Mr. Hua Sheng has been serving as Independent Director in China Vanke Co., Ltd. since 2011. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Political Economics from a university that is under the new name, Southeast University, China in 1982, a Master's degree from Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in 1985, and a Ph.D. in Economics from Wuhan University, China. He is a professor of Southeast University, China.

Junmei Luo Ms. Luo Junmei has been serving as Independent Director in China Vanke Co., Ltd. since August 2012. She is also Independent Director in Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Limited and another company. She obtained a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from McGill University, Canada in 1976. She is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Tax Agent.