Name Description

Gang Wu Mr. Wu Gang is a Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer in Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co., Ltd. He graduated from Dalian University of Technology with a master’s degree. Mr. Wu is a professor-level senior engineer and he is the deputy director of the Chinese Renewable Energy Industries Association. Mr. Wu is entitled to a special allowance granted by the State Council and a member of the consultants’ group for the government of Xinjiang. Mr. Wu was the Chairman and general manager of Goldwind from 2002 to 2006, became the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in March 2006, and concurrently held the position of President from March 2012 to January 2013.

Haibo Wang Mr. Wang Haibo has been serving as President and Director in Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co., Ltd. since January 9, 2013. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board, General Manager and Executive Deputy General Manager in a Beijing-based investment company, as well as General Manager and Chief Executive Officer in a Hong Kong-based international company. He used to be Vice President in the Company.

Ying Li Mr. Li Ying has been serving as a Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co., Ltd. since March 2001. He graduated from Wuhan College of Hydraulics. He is a professor-level senior engineer and entitled to a special allowance granted by the State Council. Mr. Li was the deputy director of the Rural Hydropower Department of the Ministry of Water Resources. He is currently the chairman of Ningde City Dagang Hydropower Station Development Co., Ltd.. Mr. Li has been a Vice Chairman of the Company since March 2001.

Changbao Huo Mr. Huo Changbao has been Chief Financial Officer of Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co., Ltd. since January 1, 2012. He is Certified Public Accountant, Chief Tax Agent, Certified Public Valuer and Certified Internal Auditor. He used to be Chief Group Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Group Financial Officer in the Company.

Zhigang Cao Mr. Cao Zhigang is Executive Vice President and Director in Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co., Ltd. He used to serve as Head of Electrical Controlling Business Department, Head of Chief Engineer's Office, Deputy Chief Engineer and Vice President in the Company.

Kai Wu Mr. Wu Kai is Executive Vice President in Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co., Ltd. He used to be Deputy General Manager and General Manager-Supply Chain Management Center, as well as General Manager-Research & Development Center in the Company. He graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology.

Jinru Ma Ms. Ma Jinru has been serving as Vice President and Secretary of the Board in Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co., Ltd. since March 2010. She is also Corporate Secretary of the Company. She holds a Master's Degree of Transportation Management from Jilin University, China. She used to serve as Secretary of the Board in Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited. She is a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Wei Liu Mr. Liu Wei has been Vice President in Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co., Ltd since January 9, 2013. He is also General Manager in a Beijing-based investment company, where he used to be Deputy General Manager of Development and Executive Deputy General Manager. He holds a Master of Business Administration.

Xiangming Wang Mr. Wang Xiangming is Vice President in Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co., Ltd. He was Chief Production Officer, Deputy Chief Engineer and Chief Engineer in the Company. He graduated from Northwestern Polytechnical University.

Hua Yang Mr. Yang Hua is Vice President in Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co., Ltd. He is also Director of Service System in the Company. He used to be General Manager-Domestic Marketing of The Marketing System, Head of Electronic Controlling Department and Deputy General Manager of Customer Center in the Company.

Yunzhi Zhou Mr. Zhou Yunzhi has been serving as Vice President in Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. since March 21, 2014. He is also serving as General Manager in a Beijing-based company.

He Liu Mr. Liu He has been Chief Engineer in Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co., Ltd. since March 23, 2012. He was Deputy Chief Engineer, Head-Quality and Technology Assurance, Head-Quality Management and Chief Quality System Officer in the Company. He graduated from Northwest A & F University.