Name Description

Yongjun Zhu Mr. Zhu Yongjun serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Zhu was an executive director of EverChina Int’l Holdings Company Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ‘‘Stock Exchange’’)) (Stock Code: 202) from May 2008 to February 2013. He was also the chairman of the board of Heilongjiang Interchina Water Treatment Company Limited (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) (Stock Code: 600187), from January 2009 to May 2015. He is currently the chairman of the board of Josab International AB, a company incorporated under the laws of Sweden, whose shares are listed on the AktieTorget, a stock exchange in Sweden. Mr. Zhu obtained his undergraduate from Hunan University in 1989, and a Master’s degree of business administration in Peking University in the People’s Republic of China in 2005. He started his environmental protection career in 2001.

Shulan Qin Ms. Qin Shulan is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. She is the senior engineer of Northern China Municipal Engineering Design and Research Institute. She was the legal representative and supervisor of water treatment new technology commercialisation centre (Tianjin Free Trade Zone Water Treatment New Technology Commercialisation Centre) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of the People’s Republic of China from 2006 to 2015. She was the person in charge of the commecialisation of biologically reinforced filler and its carrier and auxiliary device for municipal sewage treatment plant, which is a key water body pollution control and restoration technology project in China’s 12th Five-Year Plan. She was also the general manager and vice chairperson of Capital Aihua Municipal & Environmental Engineering Co., Ltd. from 2009 to November 2015. She obtained her Master’s degree in business administration from Tianjin University. She has over 30 years of experience in investment, constructions, development and operations of environmental protection-related business.

Yui Hung Cheng Mr. Cheng Yui Hung is General Manager of New Concepts Holdings Ltd. He joined our Group in March 2013 and has since then been responsible for the management of all operations of building and civil engineering projects with various clients of our Group. Mr. Cheng graduated with a Master of Science Degree in construction engineering from The University of Leeds, United Kingdom in December 1986, a Bachelor of Science Degree in civil engineering from Middlesex Polytechnic, United Kingdom in July 1985 and obtained a diploma in structural engineering from the Hong Kong Polytechnic, in November 1979. Mr. Cheng was admitted as a Member of the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) in February 1989, Registered Assessor of Quality Training Certificate at P-E Batalas in November 1994 and a Member of the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) in February 1998.

Kar Chow Sung Mr. Sung Kar Chow is General Manager of New Concepts Holdings Ltd. He joined our Group in June 2013 and since then was responsible for the management of all foundation projects, including deployment of our Group’s plants and equipment.

Chi Keung Chow Mr. Chow Chi Keung serves as Financial Controller of the Company. He was Company Secretary of New Concepts Holdings Ltd. Mr. Chow was awarded an honour diploma in accounting from Hong Kong Shue Yan College in June 1998. Mr. Chow is a member of HKICPA in March 2003. He possesses over 13 years of experience in providing audit and assurance service to clients.

Jianwen Cai Mr. Cai Jianwen is an Executive Director of the Company. He is a general manager of Interchina Water Treatment Hong Kong Company Limited from April 2014 to present. From May 2011 to April 2014, he was also the Chief Financial Officer of Heilongjiang Interchina Water Treatment Company Limited whose shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600187). He received a Master of Business Administration degree from China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) in March 2008. Mr. Cai was a fellow member of China Institute of Certified Public Accountant. Since 2015, Mr. Cai is also a director of Josab International AB whose shares are listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange Aktietorget.

Kin Keung Leung Mr. Leung Kin Keung is Contract Manager of New Concepts Holdings Ltd. He joined our Group in June 1999 and since then was responsible for the management of the tendering of all the projects of our Group. Mr. Leung obtained a Higher Certificate in Building Studies from Hong Kong Technical Colleges in July 1996 and a Certificate in Building Studies from Morrison Hill Technical Institute in August 1994.

Tsi Fun Lee Mr. Lee Tsi Fun Nicholas has been appointed as the Company Secretary of the Company, with effect from 24 May 2016. Mr. Lee joined the Company in November 2015, and is primarily responsible for financial management and control. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and has over 17 years of experience in auditing, accounting and finance.

Chun Ho Chu Mr. Chu Kingston Chun Ho is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chu is an executive director of each of Kingston Financial Group Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1031)) and Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 444)) (‘‘Sincere HK’’). Mr. Chu is a licensed person under the SFO for type 1 (dealing in securities) and type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities for Kingston Securities Limited and Kingston Corporate Finance Limited, respectively. Mr. Chu is also the vice chairman and managing director of Sincere HK, and a director of Sincere Watch Limited, the immediate holding company of Sincere HK. Mr. Chu is a member of Guangxi Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, member of General Committee of the Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies, vice president of Hong Kong CPPCC Youth Association, vice president of Federation of HK Guangxi Community Organisations, honorary chairman of Hong Kong Guangxi Youth Organisations, Youth Committee Chairman of Hong Kong Federation of Dongguan Associations and director of Hong Kong Securities Association. Mr. Chu holds a bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Southern California in the United States of America.

Lihui Zhang Dr. Zhang Lihui is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Dr. Zhang is a partner of Tsing Capital. Dr. Zhang has been focusing on the investment related to environmental protection, clean energy, high technology and precious materials in China since joining Tsing Capital. He is also the chairman of the supervising committee of Fujian Haiyuan Automatic Equipments Co., Ltd, a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 002529). Dr. Zhang received a master’s degree in Laws and a bachelor’s degree in Technology English in PLA University of Foreign Language, subsequently obtained his Ph.D. degree in Economics from the University of International Business and Economics. Dr. Zhang also completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2009.

Wai Shek Choy Mr. Choy Wai Shek is Non-Executive Independent Director of New Concepts Holdings Ltd. Mr. Choy holds a Diploma in Chinese Law awarded from the University of East Asia (now known as the University of Macau) in October 1987 and a Diploma in Political Science from the International Affairs College, Hong Kong in July 1988. Mr. Choy joined our Group in January 2013 as a director of NC Foundation. Mr. Choy has been carrying out an independent non-executive role in NC Foundation, mainly responsible for advising on corporate governance of NC Foundation. Mr. Choy also acts as an independent non-executive director of Far East Hotels and Entertainment Limited, a company listed on the Main Board (stock code: 37). He was the Chairman of the Sham Shui Po District Board from April 1991 to September 1994, a Hong Kong affairs adviser appointed by the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council and the Xinhua News Agency from 1994 to 1997, the vice-chairman of the Occupational Safety and Health Council of the Labour and Welfare Bureau from 2004 to 2010, a member of the Energy Advisory Committee of the Environment Bureau from 2006 to 2012 and a member of the Consumer Council of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau from 2005 to 2011. He became a member of the Guangzhou Committee of the CPPCC* in December 2011. He was also appointed as a vice president of GMC Hong Kong Member Association in February 2012 and as a director of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce in November 2012.

Chun Chiu Lo Mr. Lo Chun Chiu is Non-Executive Independent Director of New Concepts Holdings Ltd. Mr. Lo was awarded a Bachelor of Laws degree by the University of London in August 1988. He is a member of the Law Society in Hong Kong and has been a practicing solicitor in Hong Kong since November 1991 in general legal practice. From December 1993 to the present, Mr. Lo has been a partner of Joseph C.T. Lee & Co., Solicitors, and engaged in various fields of legal practice involving commercial and conveyancing litigation, acquisition and sale of business and/or companies, company liquidation, charity foundation works, formation of religious organisations, family law, immigration law and employment law.