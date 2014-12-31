Name Description

Huating Li Mr. Li Huating is the Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. From September 1985 to May 1996, he worked in China Resources National Corporation; from June 1996 to August 2001, he successively served as the director and the general manager of Zhuhai China Resources Electric Co., Ltd., and concurrently served as the general manager of Zhuhai Hansheng Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.; from August 2001 to now, he has served as the director of Elec-Tech International Co., Ltd.; from August 2014 to now, he has served as the deputy chairman and the general manager of Elec-Tech International Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor degree in engineering from Dalian University of Technology in 1985.

Donglei Wang Mr. Wang Donglei is Executive Director of NVC Lighting Holding Limited. Mr. WANG joined the Group in January 2013. He has many years of experience in product research and development, manufacturing and business management. In 1996, Mr. WANG participated in the founding of Zhuhai China Resources Electric Co., Ltd. which was subsequently renamed as Elec-Tech International Co., Ltd.and which was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in China in 2004) and served as the chairman and the general manager. Since 2001, he has been serving as the chairman and a director of ETIC. At present, Mr. WANG also holds positions in various subsidiaries of Elec-Tech International Group which include: the chairman of Zhuhai Hansheng Precision Machinery Co., Ltd., the chairman of Appliance Co. of America (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd., the chairman of Elec-Tech (Hong Kong) Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. executive director of 3E Semiconductor (Wuhu) Co., Ltd. executive director of Elec-Tech (Dalian) Investment Co., Ltd., director of Zhuhai Elec-Tech International Co., Ltd. director of ETI-LED Solutions Japan Co. Ltd, director of Elec-Tech US Inc., director of ETI Solid State Lighting Inc. and director of ETI LED Solutions Inc.. Mr. WANG graduated from China Dalian Institute of Technology (subsequently renamed as Dalian University of Technology) with a bachelor’s degree in engineering.

Dongming Wang Mr. Wang Dongming is Executive Director of NVC Lighting Holding Limited since June 21, 2013. Mr. WANG joined the Group in June 2013. He has more than 16 years’ of experience in electrical and finance industry, and has many years of experience in manufacturing, finance and business management. He was the vice finance manager of China Infrastructure Materials Corporation and the general manager of its Shenzhen subsidiary, respectively, from 1992 to 2000. From 2000 to 2013, Mr. WANG acted as an executive director, a vice general manager, the chief financial officer of ETIC, which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in China, and the general manager of lighting division of ETIC. He is currently an executive director of Elec-Tech International (H.K.) Company Limited. Mr. WANG graduated from Shaanxi Institute of Finance and Economics with a bachelor degree in finance and accounting in 1992.

Keven Dun Wang Mr. Wang Keven Dun is an Executive Director of the Company. He has been the analyst in Compass Lexecon LLC. from August 2014 to present. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor degree in Economics and Molecular and Cell Biology from University of California, Berkeley in 2014. Mr. Wang has not held any other directorships in the last three years in public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas. Mr. Wang is the son of Mr. Wang Donglei, the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and the nephew of Mr. Wang Dongming, the Executive Director of the Company. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Wang does not have any relationships with other directors, senior management, substantial shareholders (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company.

Yu Xiao Mr. Xiao Yu is Executive Director of NVC Lighting Holding Ltd. He graduated from Dalian Institute of Technology (later renamed as Dalian University of Technology) with a Bachelor’s degree in 1985 and also graduated with an EMBA’s degree from School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University in 2008. He holds the engineer’s qualification certificate. From July 1986 to June 1996, Mr. Xiao worked in Beijing Beinei Group as the deputy chief coordinator and the party secretary of the Communist Party of China of the Central Coordination Office, during which he was awarded the titles of Beijing Model Worker and Beijing Excellent Young Intellectual. He was the chairman and general manager of Westar (Zhongshan) Electrical Appliance Manufacturing Co., Ltd. a subsidiary of Elec-Tech International Group from July 1996 to August 2004 and was the deputy general manager of the Elec-Tech International Group and the chairman of Westar (Zhongshan) Electrical Appliance Manufacturing Co., Ltd from September 2004 to February 2008. From May 2008 to the present, he has successively served as the consultant to the president of Elect-Tech International Group, the chairman and general manager of Elec-Tech Photoelectric Technology (Dalian) Co., Ltd. and the general manager of Elec-Tech Photoelectric Technology (Wuhu) Co., Ltd. Currently, Mr. Xiao works in different subsidiaries of Elect-Tech International Group as: a director of Zhuhai East Yingcheng Precision Die-casting Co., Ltd. a director of Appliance of America (Zhuhai) Limited, an executive director of Elec-Tech Photoelectric Technology (Dalian) Co., Ltd. and an executive director of Leitong Photoelectric Device (Huizhou) Co., Ltd. Mr. Xiao has extensive experience in production management. He once served as a senior officer in companies listed in Mainland China for several years and therefore has in-depth knowledge and understanding on corporate governance and corporate management.

Ching Ching Leung Ms. Leung Ching Ching has been appointed as Joint Company Secretary of NVC Lighting Holding Limited., with effect from 1 April 2014. Miss Leung serves as a manager of Corporate Services of Tricor Services Limited. Miss Leung has 10 years’ of experience in company secretarial industry, and provided services to clients ranging from private companies to public companies listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Miss Leung is currently named company secretary to two Hong Kong listed companies. Miss Leung is a Chartered Secretary and an Associate of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. Miss Leung graduated from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and obtained the degree of bachelor of social science. She also received a master of arts in professional accounting and information system from City University of Hong Kong.

Yee Har Lo Ms. Lo (Susan) Yee Har is Joint Company Secretary of NVC Lighting Holding Limited since March 24, 2010. Ms. Lo is an Executive Director of Tricor Services Limited and a fellow member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. She has over 30 years’ of experience in corporate advisory services. Prior to joining Tricor Services Limited, Ms. Lo served as a director of the company secretarial department of Tengis Limited (now known as “Tricor Tengis Limited”). Ms. Lo has provided various secretarial and corporate services to many listed companies.

Wei Li Mr. Li Wei has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of NVC Lighting Holding Limited., with effect from 29 May 2014. He graduated from Department of Economics, Renmin University of China in June 1995 with a Master’s degree in economics. He is a certified public accountant in China and a sponsor representative approved by China Securities Regulatory Commission. From June 2006 to July 2008, Mr. Li was the general manager of the headquarter of investment banking division of Shenyin & Wanguo Securities Co., Ltd. From July 2008 to the present, he is the managing director of the headquarter of investment banking division of China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. Mr. Li has many years’ experience in investment banking services of financial institutions and profound knowledge on domestic and overseas economies and capital market. His long involvement in investment banking business has enabled him to acquire insightful understanding and extensive experience in corporate development strategies, corporate governance and financial management.

Jianwen Yang Ms. Yang Jianwen serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. YANG joined SAIF (Beijing) Advisors Ltd. (“SAIF”) in 2007 and is currently an Executive Director of SAIF. Prior to joining SAIF, Ms. YANG was a Consultant in Mercer Management Consulting Beijing office from 2003 to 2005 providing strategic insights and tailored solutions to help clients achieve sustainable result. Mercer Management Consulting is now named Oliver Wyman, a leading global management consulting firm under Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC). From 2001 to 2003, Ms. YANG served as an auditor in KPMG Beijing office providing audit service to multinational corporations and Chinese companies. Ms. YANG graduated from Renmin University of China with a bachelor’s degree in Economics in 2001 and from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, with a Master of Business Administration in 2007.

Kong Wai Conway Lee Mr. Lee (Conway) Kong Wai is Non-Executive Independent Director of NVC Lighting Holding Limited. He currently serves as an independent non-executive director of China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited, Chaowei Power Holdings Limited, West China Cement Limited, China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd., GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Limited, Tibet 5100 Water Resources Holdings Ltd. (all of which are listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) and Citic Securities Company Limited (a company listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Shanghai Stock Exchange). He also served as an independent non-executive director of Sino Vanadium Inc. (a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada) from September 2009 to December 2011. Mr Lee served as a partner of Ernst & Young (“EY”) for over 29 years, until 2009, during which he held key leadership positions in the development of EY in China. Mr Lee has been appointed as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Hunan Province in China since 2007. He received a bachelor’s degree in arts from Kingston University (formerly known as Kingston Polytechnic) in London, and obtained his postgraduate diploma in business from the Curtin University of Technology in Australia. Mr Lee is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Macau Society of Certified Practising Accountants.

Ling Su Mr. Su Ling has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. From 1986 to 1990, he worked as an officer in the former Bureau of Drugs of the Ministry of Health; from 1992 to 1993, he served as a visiting scientist in the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; from 1996 to 1999, he served as a researcher in epidemiology of the Merck Research Laboratories of Merck & Co Inc.; from 2000 to 2002, he served as the medical director of the Merck China; from January 2003 to November 2003, he served as the senior director of global regulatory strategy of the Merck Research Laboratories of Merck & Co Inc.; from 2004 to 2007, he served as the director of the medical and drug development department in Shanghai Roche Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; from 2007 to 2010, he served as the vice president and the head of the Asia-Pacific clinical research and development department in Wyeth Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; from 2010 to 2012, he served as the senior vice president and head of the Pharma Development Department in Greater China in Beijing Novartis Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; from 2012 to 2016, he served as the life science strategic advisor in Sidley Austin LLP; from 2016 to present, he has been a venture partner of Lily Asia Ventures, the professor and the director of Institute of the Drug Regulatory Science in Shenyang Pharmaceutical University. Mr. Su graduated from Shanghai Pharmaceutical University (currently known as Fudan University) majoring in pharmacology in 1986, obtained a master degree in drug clinical research and development from University of North Carolina in 1992 and obtained a doctoral degree in epidemiology from University of North Carolina in 1996.

Xuexian Wang Mr. Wang Xuexian has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of NVC Lighting Holding Ltd., with effect from 29 May 2014. Mr. WANG joined the Group in May 2014. He graduated from Renmin University of China with a Master’s degree in Civil Laws in January 1990. He is a lawyer in China, and his qualification for serving as an independent director has been approved by the Shanghai Stock Exchange. From January 1990 to the present, he has worked as an assistant professor and lecturer in Dalian University of Technology. He currently serves as a deputy professor of Dalian University of Technology, a lawyer of Heng Xin Law Office in Liaoning, and an independent director of ETIC (a company listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange of China, Stock Code: 002005) and Yantai Zhaojin Lifu Precious Metals Co., Ltd. Mr. WANG is also an arbitrator of the Dalian Arbitration Commission. Mr. WANG has extensive experience in law studies, teaching and the work of lawyers, once served as an independent director of several listed or unlisted companies in the Mainland China, and has in-depth knowledge and understanding on domestic and overseas laws, corporate management and corporate governance.