Name Description

Weizhong Chen Mr. Chen Weizhong is the chairman of the Board, founder, chief executive officer and the executive Director of the company. He is primarily responsible for the Group’s overall strategic planning, recipes use and control, distribution network expansion and overall business operations. He has over 20 years of experience in the condiment industry in the PRC and possesses unique information regarding the research, development and intellectual property related to the products, including the trade-secret recipes of fermentation starter and cooking wine spices. Mr. Chen started his career in the condiment industry as early as 1990 and has accumulated extensive experience in the condiment industry since then, especially in production, research and development, and sales and marketing. Before founding our Group in 2005, he was the chairman and general manager of Zhejiang Zhong Wei Brewing Co., Ltd. (“Zhong Wei”) from 1995 to 2012. Mr. Chen completed a business administration advance class at Zhejiang University in 2008. Mr. Chen has been a member of the China Condiment Industrial Association since 2008. He is also the chairman of the Huzhou Rice Wine Industrial Association since 2012.

Chao Wang Mr. Wang Chao is the Managing Director of Sales and Marketing and Executive Director. Mr. Wang is primarily responsible for the Group’s sales and marketing. He has 15 years of experience in the condiment industry. Mr. Wang joined Huzhou Lao Heng He Brewing Factory, currently Huzhou Lao Heng He Brewery Co., Ltd. in 1998 where he worked in various departments, including business operation department and finance department. Since 2006, Mr. Wang worked in management positions in Huzhou Lao Heng He’s customer service centre and sales and marketing department. Mr. Wang graduated from Zhejiang Electronic Polytechnic School, a technical middle school in 1998.

Yaqin Zhao Ms. Zhao Yaqin is the Financial Controller of the company. Ms. Zhao is responsible for the Group’s financing, account and tax matters. She has more than 11 years of experience in the areas of financial management, accounting practices and tax arrangements. She joined the Group in 2005 as manager of the finance department and became the financial controller in 2012. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. Zhao was the manager of finance department of Zhong Wei from 2003 to 2005. Ms. Zhao received a diploma in accounting from the Central Radio and Television University in 2006.

Mingjian Sheng Mr. Sheng Mingjian is the Vice General Manager and executive Director of the company. Mr. Sheng is primarily responsible for the management of the Group’s financing activities and assisting Mr. Chen to manage the overall business operations. He has more than 10 years of experience in the condiment industry, and has extensive management experience in capital and business operations. Before joining the Group in 2006, he was the general manager of Zhong Wei from 2001 to 2006.

Peiyao Wan Mr. Wan Peiyao is the Director of Production of the company. He is primarily responsible for the Group’s production management. He has more than 11 years of experience in the condiment and cooking wine industry. Mr. Wan joined our Group in 2005, and has worked in various departments including workshop operation department, cooking wine production department and plant operation department. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Wan was the plant manager and executive assistant to the general manager of Huzhou Ganchang Wine Company from 2000 to 2005. Mr. Wan passed the test for first-class sommelier of PRC in December 2012. Mr. Wan graduated from Zhejiang University of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering (Biochemistry) in 1995.

Keung Au Wai Mr. Au Wai Keung is the Company Secretary of the company.

Zhenchang Shen Mr. Shen Zhenchang is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Mr. Shen has more than 40 years of experience in the cooking wine industry. From 1971 to 2006, Mr. Shen worked with China Shaoxing Rice Wine Group previously known as Shaoxing City Rice Wine Corporation. Before his retirement from the China Shaoxing Rice Wine Group in 2006, Mr. Shen was the director of its office of general affairs. Mr. Shen is a member of the China Brewing Industry Association (rice wine branch), where he has been the deputy council director and secretary general since 2000. Additionally, Mr. Shen currently serves as a member of National Wine Brewing Standard Technology Committee, a judge at the reviewing committee of China Alcoholic Drinks Association Science Technology Award, and the deputy director of the editorial board of China Rice Wine magazine.

Yinglan Qian Ms. Qian Yinglan is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is a vice president of Lunar Capital Partners IV L.P. (‘‘Lunar Capital’’). Lunar Capital, a substantial shareholder of the Company, is a leading private equity fund focused on investing in China related consumer businesses. Ms. Qian focuses on consumer and retail industry related investment. Prior to joining Lunar Capital, from July 2005 to April 2015, Ms. Qian has worked in the PRC team of KPMG Huazhen Certified Public Accountants and PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting respectively and served as senior manager, and executed multiple types of capital market deals domestically and overseas. Ms. Qian received a bachelor of economics degree in June 2005 from the Shanghai International Studies University.

Wing Fai Ng Mr. Ng Wing Fai is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has over 17 years of experience in audit, taxation and consultancy in government and non-government institutes. Mr. Ng holds a bachelor’s of arts degree in accountancy and a master’s degree of arts in international accounting from City University of Hong Kong. He also holds a bachelor’s degree with Honour in UK and Hong Kong law from The Manchester Metropolitan University. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, a past president of the Society of Chinese Accountants & Auditors (2011), and a member of the Hong Kong Securities Institute. Mr. Ng is an independent non-executive director of China Automation Group Limited (stock code: 569) since June 2007, a company listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ‘‘Stock Exchange’’); and independent non-executive director of Evergreen International Holdings Limited (stock code: 238) since June 2016, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange.