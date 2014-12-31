Name Description

Jimin Zhang Mr. Zhang Jimin is Executive Chairman of the Board of West China Cement Ltd. Mr. Zhang the founder of Group. He is responsible mainly for the Group’s overall strategic planning and investment decisions. Mr. Zhang is also a director of a number of the Group’s subsidiaries including West China BVI, Shaanxi Yaobai, Lantian Yaobai, Ankang Yaobai, Xiushan Yaobai, Xian Yaobai and Longqiao Yaobai. Mr. Zhang has more than 25 years of experience in the cement industry. He was the factory manager of the Shaanxi Province Pucheng County Hanjing Town Second Cement Factory (one of the predecessors of our production facility in Pucheng) from 1985 to December 1990 and the manager of the Pucheng County Hanjing Town Cement Factory (another predecessor of our production facility in Pucheng) thereafter. These two small cement facilities represent the origins of West China Cement, demonstrating the growth of the Group under the management of Mr. Zhang. Mr. Zhang has actively participated in various cement technology development projects and from 1992 to 1994 , he led the development of low heat slag cement and moderate-heat Portland cement, winning the Second Grade Science and Technology Progress Prize issued by the Government of Shaanxi Province. Mr. Zhang also holds several industry associations and political positions. He is the Chairman of the Shaanxi Province Cement Association, an industry association jointly established by The Raw Materials Division of The Industry and Information Technology Department of Shaanxi Province and various cement production enterprises in Shaanxi, holding this position since December 2009.

Weiping Ma Dr. Ma Weiping is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of West China Cement Limited. He was appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company in June 2012 and redesignated as an executive Director and chief executive officer of the Company in February 2015. He has over 20 years of management and technical experience in the building materials industry in both the United States of America and China. From 1996 to 2002, Dr. Ma served as a senior process engineer and project manager for Holcim in Michigan, United States. From 2002 to 2005, Dr. Ma served as a vice president of marketing and sales for Lafarge (China) in Beijing and served in a similar position for Lafarge Shuion Cement from 2005 to 2008. From 2008 to 2009, he served as a general manager and vice president for Lafarge A&C in Chongqing. Preceding his appointment as a non-executive Director, from 2009 to June 2012, Dr. Ma was also a chief representative and managing director of Fuping Cement, a company wholly owned by Italcementi Group. Dr. Ma currently cooperates with Italcementi Group in South-East Asia.

King Sau Chan Mr. Chan King Sau is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of West China Cement Ltd with effect from June 1, 2012. Mr. Chan joined the Company on June 1, 2010. Mr. Chan was an assistant financial controller of the Company before being appointed as chief financial officer of the Company. From September 2000 to August 2008, Mr. Chan worked for Ernst & Young, in a range of positions including staff accountant, senior accountant and manager. From September 2008 to October 2009, Mr. Chan worked for Nineyou International Limited, an online game operator as chief financial officer and company secretary. He graduated from University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in finance in November 2000. Mr. Chan is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Yufeng Chu Mr. Chu Yufeng is Chief Financial Officer of Yaobai Group, a subsidiary of West China Cement Ltd. He is mainly responsible for financial management of Yaobai Group. Mr. Chu joined Shaanxi Yaobai as deputy chief financial officer in July 2012 and he was the deputy administration, finance and control director of Shaanxi Fuping from November 2010 to June 2012. Mr. Chu received a master degree in business administration from an international business joint program organised by Maastricht School of Management (MSM) of Netherlands and Independent University of Bangladesh in June 2005. He also graduated with a bachelor’s degree in commerce in international accounting from Xi’an JiaoTong University in June 1999.

Jianjun Liu Mr. Liu Jianjun is Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer of Yaobai Group, a subsidiary of West China Cement Ltd. He is mainly responsible for production, quality, technology and equipment operation. He received a diploma in business management from The Open University of China in 2012. Mr. Liu joined us since 1998 and has held several positions in our Group including Manager of Pucheng Plant, General Manager of Lantian Plant and General Manager of Hanzhong District. Mr. Liu has rich experience in production technology. He has won several prizes from Shaanxi Building Materials Industry Association of Technology Innovation.

Jiujun Wang Mr. Wang Jiujun is Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Administration Officer of Yaobai Group, a subsidiary of West China Cement Ltd. He is mainly responsible for marketing planning, finance, administrative management of Yaobai Group. He is also a director of Hancheng Yaobai, Shifeng Yaobai and Shaanxi Fuping. Mr. Wang received a diploma in international accounting from Shaanxi Finance & Economy College in July 1995. He joined us in March 1998 and has held several positions in our Group including accountant, general accountant, finance manager, deputy manager and general manager of subsidiaries of our Group.

Yan Liu Ms. Liu Yan is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is currently the head of the finance department of Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (‘‘Anhui Conch’’), a substantial shareholder of the Company. She has extensive experience in financial management, internal audit and internal risk management and control. Ms. Liu graduated from Tongling University majoring in planning and statistics in 1987. From March 2006 to April 2010, Ms. Liu served as the head of finance department of Anhui Tongling Conch Cement Co., Ltd. (‘‘Anhui Tongling’’), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Anhui Conch. From April 2010 to July 2013, Ms. Liu held various positions such as deputy chief accountant of Anhui Tongling and chief accountant of Suzhou Conch Cement Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Anhui Conch. From July 2013 to December 2014, Ms. Liu served as deputy head of the finance department of Anhui Conch.

Zhaoyang Ma Prof. Ma Zhaoyang is Non-Executive Director of West China Cement Ltd. Prof. Ma was appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company on 29 July, 2010. Mr. Ma received a master’s degree in management from Northwestern Polytechnic University in May 1998. Mr. Ma has been a professor of management at Northwestern Polytechnic University in Shaanxi, China since 1996. In view of his academic knowledge and extensive experience in strategic planning, Mr. Ma was appointed a non-executive Director of the Company and assumes an advisory role with the Company in respect of the overall strategic planning and operation of its business. Mr. Ma has been the chairman and director of Sino Vanadium Inc., a vanadium mining company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada since June 2009. He has also been a non-executive director of Taihua PLC, a pharmaceutical company listed on the LSE, where he has assumed an advisory role since December 2006.

Hongji Qin Mr. Qin Hongji is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the regional head of Anhui Conch in Shangan, and general manager of Pingliang Conch Cement Co., Ltd and Linxia Conch Cement Co., Ltd, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Anhui Conch. He has extensive experience in the operation and management of cement production organisation and external communication and coordination. Mr. Qin graduated from Anhui Construction Engineering School majoring in cement technology in July 1984 and from Wuhan University of Technology majoring in silicate technology in December 1989. From November 1998 to April 1999, Mr. Qin served as the head of the department of safety production of Baimashan Cement Plant of Anhui Conch. From March 2008 to June 2013, Mr. Qin held various leading positions such as regional deputy head of Anhui Conch in Shanghai, general manager of Taicang Conch Cement Co., Ltd, general manager of Shanghai Mingzhu Conch Cement Co., Ltd. and general manager of Shanghai Conch Cement Co., Ltd, all subsidiaries of Anhui Conch.

Kong Wai Conway Lee Mr. Lee Kong Wai is Non-Executive Independent Director of West China Cement Ltd., since July 29, 2010. Mr. Lee serves as Chairman of the audit committee of the Company, member of the remuneration committee of the Company, and also member of the nomination committee of the Company. He is mainly responsible for reviewing and advising the financial reporting process, audit process, internal control and risk management systems of the Group and providing independent advice to the Board on various financial and corporate governance matters. Mr. Lee received a bachelor’s degree in arts from Kingston University (formerly known as Kingston Polytechnic) in London in July 1980 and further obtained his postgraduate diploma in business from Curtin University of Technology in Australia in February 1988. Mr. Lee served as a partner of Ernst & Young over the past 29 years and held key leadership positions in the development of such firm in China. Mr. Lee is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Macau Society of Registered Accountants. Mr. Lee currently also serves as an independent non-executive director of Chaowei Power Holdings Limited, China Modern Dairy Holdings Limited, Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Limited, Citic Securities Company Limited, NVC Lighting Holding Limited, Yashili International Holdings Limited, Merry Garden Holdings Limited, WH Group Limited and China Rundong Auto Group Limited, companies listed on the main board of the HKSE, since July 2010, November 2010, March 2011, November 2011, November 2012, November 2013, July 2014, August 2014 and August 2014, respectively.

King Ching Tam Mr. Tam King Ching is Non-Executive Independent Director of West China Cement Ltd., since July 29, 2010. Mr. Tam serves as chairman of remuneration committee of the Company and also the members of the audit committee and nomination committee of the Company. He is mainly responsible for overseeing the policy and structure of the remuneration for Directors and senior management of the Company. He is also responsible for monitoring the Company’s performance in achieving agreed corporate goals and objectives, and taking the lead where potential conflicts of interest arise. Mr. Tam received a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the Concordia University in November 1975. He is a practising Certified Public Accountant in Hong Kong. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario, Canada. Mr. Tam is a member of the Restructuring and Insolvency Faculty Executive Committee, the Small and Medium Practitioners Committee and the Insolvency SD Vetting Committee in the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a past president of The Society of Chinese Accountants and Auditors. Mr. Tam has also served as an independent non-executive director of six other listed companies on the main board of the HKSE, namely, Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited, CCT Fortis Holdings Limited, Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited, Starlite Holdings Limited, Van Shung Chong Holdings Limited and BeijingWest Industries International Limited, since May 1994, December 1999, February 1996, July 2004, September 2004 and January 2014, respectively, and served as an independent non-executive director of a listed company on the GEM board of the HKSE, namely, North Asia Strategic Holdings Limited, till February 2013.