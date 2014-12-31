Name Description

Haijun Liu Mr. Liu Haijun is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd. Prior to his appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of the Group, Mr. Liu was a senior vice president of the Group. He is mainly responsible for supervising the daily operation of Wison Engineering and takes charge of its domestic marketing, advisory and commercial affairs. He is also responsible for overseeing the office of the president as well as the marketing, commercial and advisory departments of Wison Engineering. Mr. Liu is also a director of Wison Engineering Investment Limited, the intermediate holding company of the Company. Mr. Liu graduated from Shandong Chemical School in 1984, majoring in organic processing and the University of Petroleum in 1991, majoring in petrochemical. In 2010, Mr. Liu obtained his executive MBA from China Europe International Business College .From 1984 to 1994, he was engaged in the petroleum processing and design work in the Design Institute of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Qilu Branch (“Sinopec Qilu”). From 1994 to 2001, he was engaged in the design management and project management in the Project Management Department of Sinopec Qilu. In 2000, he was appointed by Sinopec Qilu as a senior engineer. Mr. Liu joined our Group as a technical engineer of the Furnace Department of Wison Engineering in August 2001 and has successively served as the technical engineer, the project manager, the manager of the Furnace Department, vice general manager of the Engineering Department and deputy general manager of Wison Engineering. Mr. Liu was appointed as our Director on 18 May 2011. He has 30 years’ experience in the petrochemicals industry.

Zhiyong Li Mr. Li Zhiyong is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is mainly responsible for overseeing the Group’s financial operations and investor relations management. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor of science degree from the Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics the People’s Republic of China (the ‘‘PRC’’), in 1993, a master of business administration degree conferred by Tsinghua University , the PRC, upon completion of the Tsinghua-MIT Sloan IMBA Program in 2000 and a master of business administration degree issued jointly by Northwestern University (the United States of America) and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Hong Kong) upon completion of the KelloggHKUST Executive MBA (EMBA) Program in 2011. Mr. Li was recognized as a Chartered Financial Analyst by the CFA Institute in 2009. From March 2014 to December 2016, Mr. Li was a partner and the general manager of Vado Consulting (Shanghai) Co., Ltd .From January 2012 to February 2014, Mr. Li was a vice-president of Jiangsu Shenma Electric Co., Ltd prior to these positions,Mr. Li held a number of positions at certain members of the Group. In March 2001, Mr. Li joined Wison Engineering Ltd. (‘‘Wison Engineering’’, formerly known as Shanghai Wison Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. , the principal operating subsidiary of the Company, as the financial controller until March 2011. Mr. Li also served as an executive director of the Company from June 2007 to April 2011. Mr. Li re-joined the Group in January 2017 as the chief financial officer of Wison Engineering.

Hua Dong Mr. Dong Hua is Senior Vice President, Executive Director of Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd. He is mainly responsible for supervising overseas sales, assisting execution of overseas projects and overseeing international business, regional sales and overseas branches of Wison Engineering. Mr. Dong graduated from Lanzhou Petroleum College with Petrochemical Equipment major in 1988 and subsequently graduated from China Three Gorges University with a major in law in 2006. Mr. Dong obtained Project Management Professional Certificate from Project Management Institute. Mr. Dong obtained management related program certificates from Fudan University and China Europe International Business School, and is currently pursuing his EMBA in the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Mr. Dong has 26 years’ experience in the petrochemicals industry.

Hongliang Zhou Mr. Zhou Hongliang is Senior Vice President and Executive Director of Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd. He has been appointed as Executive Director on September 10, 2013. He is mainly responsible for supervising the operations of the project management and project execution, and overseeing the quality and safety, project management, procurement, construction management and administration departments. He graduated from Liaoning Shihua University, formerly known as the Fushun Petroleum Institute in 1991. He received his master’s degree in business administration from China Europe International Business School in 2014. He obtained the qualification of constructor from the Ministry of Construction of the PRC in 2006. He was responsible for project management in Sinopec Ningbo Engineering Company Limited from 1991 to 2002. From 2002 to 2004, Mr. Zhou worked as a deputy manager in the Ethylene Project Team in SECCO. Mr. Zhou joined our Group in January 2005 as a manager of the construction management department of Wison Engineering and was appointed as the deputy general manager of Wison Engineering in January 2008. He has 22 years’ experience in the petrochemicals industry.

Huimei Chen Ms. Chen Huimei serves as the Vice President of Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd. Ms. Chen graduated from Xi'an Jiaotong University with a bachelor's degree in chemistry and chemical engineering in 1989. From 1998 to 2007, She worked at China National Petroleum Corporation as project manager, project director and the manager of the technology management. Ms. Chen joined the Group in 2007 and worked at Wison Engineering as assistant manager of the quality safety assurance department, manager of the technical management department and manager of the research and development center. Ms. Chen has 22 years' experience in petrochemicals industry.

Weijie Fan Mr. Fan Weijie is Vice President, General Manager of Consulting Division of Wison Engineering, a subsidiary of Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd. Mr. Fan is mainly responsible for marketing and advisory affairs in the preliminary stage of the projects. He obtained a profession qualification of architecture general arrangement drawing and logistics from Xi’an Metallurgy & Architecture College in 1986. Mr. Fan also obtained qualification of construction project management from China Exploration & Design Association. Mr. Fan joined our Group in 2008 as an assistant manager of the design center and became a manager of the advisory department in 2011. Mr. Fan has 29 years’ experience in the petrochemicals industry.

Lingsu Hua Mr. Hua Lingsu is Vice President of Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd. He is the manager of the Procurement Division and a representative of the quality management system, HSE management system and information security management system of Wison Engineering. Mr. Hua graduated from East China University of Science & Technology (formerly known as East China Chemical Engineering College) with a bachelor’s degree in chemical process automation. From 1988 to 2003, he worked as the head of technology division in Qilu Petrochemical Engineering Co. Ltd. From 2003 to 2004, he worked as a project manager in China International Water & Electric Corp. (S) Pte. Ltd. He joined our Group in 2004 and has been responsible for planning and implementing corporate management system and procurement of Wison Engineering. Mr. Hua Lingsu has 27 years’ experience in the petrochemicals industry.

Baoyou Li Mr. Li Baoyou is Vice President, Manager - Design Center of Wison Engineering, a subsidiary of Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd. He is responsible for managing the operation of the design center (Beijing branch) and overseeing the industrial furnace division. Mr. Li graduated from Beijing University of Chemical Engineering with a bachelor’s degree in polymer chemicals in 1988. Mr. Li also obtained a certificate of attending serial courses of business administration master from Guanghua School of Management in 2008 and the EMBA certificate from the China Europe International Business School in 2013. Mr. Li joined our Group in 2004 as a senior engineer of the industrial furnace affairs department of Wison Engineering. Mr. Li has 27 years’ experience in the petrochemicals industry.

Yansheng Li Mr. Li Yansheng is Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer, Chief Technology Officer - Design Center and Technology Center of Wison Engineering, a subsidiary of Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd. He is mainly responsible for guiding and leading the technology development of Wison Engineering and supporting and participating in internal technology research and development of Wison Engineering. Mr. Li graduated from Qingdao University of Science & Technology with a bachelor’s degree in organic chemical engineering. Mr. Li also obtained a certificate in business administration (MBA core course) from Antai College of Economics and Management Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 2006. Mr. Li then obtained an executive education program certificate from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in 2010. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Li worked at Qilu Petrochemical Engineering Company as vice chief engineer from 1987 to 2004. Mr. Li joined our Group in 2004, to work at the technical department of Wison Engineering. He then worked in the design management department and technical management department of Wison Engineering as a manager and vice chief engineer in 2005 and 2006, respectively. Since 2008, Mr. Li has been working at Wison Engineering as an assistant of general manager and technical director. Mr. Li also received various awards such as First-class Technical Progress Award from All-China Federation of Industry & Commerce in 2010 and the nationwide outstanding chemical engineering worker from China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation in 2010. He earned the title as a master of exploration design in the petroleum industry of the PRC in 2013.

Zhong Lin Mr. Lin Zhong is Vice President of Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd. He is responsible for overseeing the operations of technology management and informat ion departments. He graduated from Zhengzhou Institute of Technology in 1983. From 1983 to 2006, he engaged in petrochemical design in Qilu Petrochemical Design Institute and served as a deputy general manager. He was engaged by China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (“Sinopec”) as a senior engineer in 1996. From 2003 to 2005, he pursued further studies at Dalian University of Technology on a part-time basis and obtained a master’s degree in engineering. In 2003, he was awarded with the qualification of (investment) consultant engineer jointly recognized by various authorities such as the Ministry of Personnel and the State Development and Reform Commission of the PRC and automatic engineer recognized by China Association. Mr. Lin joined our Group as a deputy general manager of Wison Engineering in July 2006 and he has 29 years’ experience in the petrochemicals industry.

Tangquan Man Mr. Man Tangquan is Vice President of Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd. He is mainly responsible for supporting the overseas sales of Wison Engineering and the execution of overseas projects. Mr. Man graduated from Huadong Petroleum College with a bachelor’s degree in basic organic chemical engineering in 1984, and obtained his master ’s degree in business administration from China Europe International Business School in 2013. Mr. Man has 29 years’ experience in the petrochemicals industry.

Xiaoguang Sun Mr. Sun Xiaoguang is Vice President of Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd. He is responsible for overseeing the management of project contracting. Mr. Sun graduated from the College of Architecture and Engineering of Heilongjiang University with a major in engineering geology and hydrogeology in 1983. He was previously an assistant general manager of China Petroleum Daqing Coal Chemical Company. He joined our Group in 2004 as project manager in Wison Engineering. Mr. Sun has 31 years’ experience in the petrochemicals industry.

Tan Xu Ms. Xu Tan is Vice President, General Manager - Beijing Branch of Wison Engineering, a subsidiary of Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd. She is also the general manager of the Beijing Branch of Wison Engineering. Ms. Xu is responsible for overseeing the expansion of international business in Asia-Pacific region and “One Belt and One Road”. Ms. Xu is a registered accountant and a senior economist in the PRC. Ms. Xu graduated from Renmin University of China in 1992 and received her master’s degree in business administration from Tsinghua University in 2001. From 2000 to 2004, she successively served as the assistant to CFO on investor relations and the director of the Human Resources and Administration Department of China Netcom Broadband Corporation Ltd. . Ms. Xu joined our Group as an assistant president of Wison Engineering and general manager of the Beijing branch office of Wison Engineering in October 2004.

Dechang Yang Mr. Yang Dechang is Vice President of Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd. is responsible for overseeing expansion of international business in the Middle East and Africa. Mr. Yang graduated from Zhengzhou Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in Foundry in 1984. He obtained the qualification of supervisory engineer in 1998 from the Ministry of Construction of the PRC and the qualification of constructor in 2005 from the Ministry of Personnel and the Ministry of Construction of the PRC. He obtained a certificate in business administration (MBA core course) from Antai College of Economics and Management Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 2006. He obtained the qualification of senior engineer from China Petrochemical Corporation in 1997. Mr. Yang joined our Group in 2002 and worked in Wison Engineering as project manager, manager in the Engineering Division, manager in the Projects Control Division, manager in Commercial Division and manager in Procurement Division. Mr. Yang has 30 years’ experience in the petrochemicals industry. He is pursuing an EMBA degree at China Europe International Business School.

Guangping Yang Mr. Yang Guangping serves as the Vice President of Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd. He is responsible for marketing in Shandong. Mr. Yang graduated from Dalian University of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in chemical machinery in 1988. From 2003 to 2005, he worked as an equipment engineer at Chemtex China. He joined our Group in 2005 and worked as a procurement department manager in Wison Engineering where he was mainly responsible for the procurement, quality control and dispatch of the project materials. Mr. Yang has 25 years’ experience in the petrochemicals industry.

Zhimin Yang Mr. Yang Zhimin is Vice President, General Manager - Henan branch of Wison Engineering, a subsidiary of Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd. He is mainly responsible for overseeing business qualifications management and management of the Henan branch office and design center in Henan. He graduated from Lanzhou Petroleum College with a major in petroleum machinery, Renmin University of China with a major in industrial and economic management, and received his master’s degree (EMBA) from Guanghua School of Management of Peking University. Mr. Yang has over 30 years of experience in petrochemicals design and management. He successively served as the dean, party secretary and chairman of the board of directors. Mr. Yang has won approximately 30 prizes such as scientific and technological progress awards of national, ministerial and provincial levels and outstanding engineering consulting and design awards. He has also obtained “Cross-century Pioneer in academics and technology ” from Henan province in 1999, “Expert in special allowance ” by the Central People’s Government of PRC in 2002 and 60th Anniversary of Nationwide Engineering Design Industry “Top Ten Entrepreneurs” in 2009. He was also a senior engineer of professor level, State-registered consultant engineer and Stateregistered mechanical engineer. He joined our Group as a deputy general manager of Wison Engineering and a general manager of Henan branch office of Wison Engineering in November 2007.

Shifeng Zheng Mr. Zheng Shifeng is Vice President, General Manager - Project Management Department of Wison Engineering, a subsidiary of Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd. He is responsible for the operation management of the Company’s domestic and overseas projects. Mr. Zheng graduated from Hefei University of Technology with a major in welding technology and equipment in 1990. He has been engaging in the project management in the petrochemicals and coal-tochemicals industries and gained extensive experience. He holds the title of senior engineer and the qualification of registered qualification certificate professional constructor of electrical and mechanical engineering in the PRC. He also holds an EMBA degree from China Europe International Business School. From 1996 to 2004, he worked as a project manager in the engineering department of Sinopec Qilu Petrochemical Corporation. Mr. Zheng joined our Group in 2004 and has successively served as the vice manager and the general manager of the Project Management Department as well as the vice president of our Group. Mr. Zheng has 25 years’ experience in the petrochemicals industry.

Wai Mei Luk Ms. Luk Wai Mei, MPA, BBA(Hons), CPA, CPA(Aust), ACS, ACIS, is Company Secretary of Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd. Ms. Luk is mainly responsible for overseeing our Group’s internal controls, compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Listing Rules”) and other relevant laws and regulations, compliance with financial reporting requirements, disclosure and reporting, board information and procedures. Prior to joining our Group as company secretary in September 2004, she had accumulated 16 years of accounting and company secretarial experience. From 1998 to 2004, Ms. Luk served as financial controller and company secretary in three companies listed in Hong Kong, Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Limited (stock code: 02348), Sing Lee Software (Group) Limited (stock code: 08076) and Dong Jian Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 00649) (privatized and delisted on 27 July 2007). Ms. Luk is a CPA member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountant, a CPA member of CPA Australia, an associate member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. Luk holds a master’s degree in professional accounting from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Guohua Feng Mr. Feng Guohua has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective December 28, 2015. Mr. Feng has more than 20 years of experience in information technology and management consulting service. Mr. Feng has extensive international exposure and experience in providing consulting services to multinational companies, state-owned enterprises and privately-owned enterprises. Mr. Feng is currently a senior vice-president of Hanergy Holding Group and the president of Hanergy Global Solar PV Solutions Group and before taking up these position in June 2015, Mr. Feng was a vice president and managing partner at IBM Strategic Service and Global Business Service from December 2012 to May 2015. From March 2012 to December 2012, Mr. Feng was a global vice-president at Hewlett-Packard. From January 2011 to February 2012, Mr. Feng served as president of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, stock code: 00268) (‘‘Kingdee International’’), and chief executive officer of Kingdee Software (China) Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kingdee International. Before Mr. Feng joined IBM in November 2002, Mr. Feng was a director at PricewaterhouseCoopers Consultants (Shanghai) Ltd. from May 2002 to October 2002, a senior manager at Arthur Andersen (Shanghai) Business Consulting Co., Ltd. from November 2000 to April 2002 and a senior consultant and a consultant manager at Siemens Business Service from January 1996 to November 2000. Mr. Feng graduated from the University of Science and Technology of China in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree majoring in Economic Management and minoring in Computer Application Software. Mr. Feng also completed the Advanced Management Program of Harvard Business School in 2009.

Lawrence Lee Mr. Lawrence Lee is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined our Company as an independent non-executive director on March 30, 2015. Mr. Lee is an executive director of Kasen International Holdings Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and was vice president and Chief Financial Officer of Kasen International Holdings Limited from August 2004 to September 2007. Mr. Lee also held other senior finance positions during his career of over 20 years, serving as Chief Financial Officer at Synutra International, Inc., a company listed on NASDAQ from October 2007 to October 2009; as Chief Financial Officer at Eagle Brand Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange from July 2001 to April 2004; and as a financial controller at the Korean division of Exel Plc in the United Kingdom between January 1999 to July 2001. Mr. Lee has also worked as independent advisors to several companies in China on corporate finance and strategy. Mr. Lee received a Bachelor’s degree in Management and Engineering from the Beijing Institute of Technology in 1984. Mr. Lee also obtained a Master degree in Economics from the Renmin University in 1987 and a Master’s degree in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics in 1992. He is also a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.