Qinghong Zeng Mr. Zeng Qinghong has been re-designated as Executive Chairman of the Board and Party Secretary of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. He first joined the Company in 1997. He has served the deputy chairman and general manager of the Company since June 2005. Currently, Mr. Zeng is the vice-chairman and general manager of GAIG, chairman of GAC Toyota, and deputy chairman of Denway Motors, China Lounge Investments, GAC (HK) and GAC Toyota Engine, Prior to this, he acted as a chairman of GAMC from August 2008 to June 2013, chairman of GAC Gonow from January 2011 to June 2013 and chairman of GAC Fiat Chrysler from 2010 to June 2013. Prior to this, he held positions as chairman of GAC Commercial, GAC Component and GAC Hino, director and deputy executive general manager of Guangqi Honda and deputy general manager of GAIG. Mr. Zeng was elected as the sixth chairman of the 5th Automobile Industry Association of Guangdong Province in December 2010 and is a delegate of the 10th and 11th National People’s Congress, and a member of the 11th Guangdong Provincial Committee of Political Consultative Conference, and the vice chairman of Guangzhou Association For Science & Technology. Mr. Zeng graduated from South China University of Technology with a Ph.D. in management science and engineering in 2009.

Dan Wang Ms. Wang Dan is Chief Financial Officer, Deputy General Manager of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. She is also deputy director of Executive Committee of the Company. She is also chairman of GAC-SOFINCO. Ms. Wang joined the Company in March 1999, and has been the Company’s chief financial officer and financial controller since 2005. Prior to this, Ms. Wang served in the financial audit department of Guangzhou Junda Automobile Enterprise Group and was the deputy head of the financial audit division of the Group. Ms. Wang graduated from the Sun Yat-Sen University with a bachelor’s degree in July 1992 and the School of Management of Zhongshan University with a senior executive master’s degree in business administration in December 2005. She is a senior accountant and non-practiced registered accountant.

Henjun Chen Mr. Chen Henjun is Deputy General Manager of the Company., since 16 March 2016. He is the vicechairman of executive committee of the Company. Also, he is the chairman of GAC Hino, GAC BYD, GAC Hino (Shenyang) Automobile Co., Ltd, Shanghai Hino and GAC Bus. Prior to this, Mr. Chen served as a director, a member of CPC Committee and executive deputy general manager of GAC Hino and a director of GAC Hino (Shenyang) Automobile Co., Ltd and Shanghai Hino. He graduated from School of Business Administration of South China University of Technology in 1989, majoring in Industrial Management, with a graduate diploma and a master’s degree in Business Administration.

Shao Li Mr. Li Shao is Deputy General Manager of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. He is also deputy director of Executive Committee of the Company. He is also chairman of Wuyang-Honda and GAC Zhongxing (Yichang) Automobile Co., Ltd., and a director of Guangqi Honda and GAC Changfeng. He joined the Company in June 1997 and became the deputy general manager of the Company in 2007. Prior to this, Mr. Li had served as head of investment department and foreign economics, office director, assistant of general manager and deputy general manager of Guangzhou Automobile Group Ltd. party secretary and director of GAC Bus, assistant of general manager and deputy general manager of GAIG, director of GAC Toyota, a director and an executive deputy general manager of GAC Hino and a director of Shanghai Hino, chairman of GAC Component. Mr. Li graduated from South China University of Technology and obtained a bachelor’s degree of Engineering in metal material and heat treatment in July 1985 and he also obtained a master’s degree of business administration from the Open University of Hong Kong in December 2002.

Yongjian Qu Mr. Qu Yongjian is Deputy General Manager of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. And deputy director of Executive Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in June 1998 and has been the deputy general manager of the Company since 2010. He is also a director of GAC Toyota, the representative of the Fourteenth People’s Congress of Guangzhou, a member of the Ninth Conghua City Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Prior to this, Mr. Qu served as the deputy general manager of the sales division of Guangzhou Honda, director and general manager of GAC Components, deputy general manager of GAIG, director and executive deputy general manager of GAC Hino, director of GAC Hino (Shenyang) Automobile Co., Ltd. and director of Shanghai Hino. He obtained a master’s degree in Business Administration and a qualified economist.

Xingya Feng Mr. Feng Xingya is Executive Director of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. He is also chairman of GAC Fiat Chrysler, Guang Ai and director of GAC Mitsubishi and GAC Toyota. Mr. Feng joined the Group in 2004, he has held positions as a deputy head of Sales Department, deputy general manager, executive deputy general manager and a director of GAC Toyota. He has been the deputy general manager of the Company since 2008. Since 25 March 2015, he has been an executive director of the Company. Mr. Feng served as a deputy general manager in Zhengzhou Nissan Automobile Company Limited from June 1998 to December 2004. Mr. Feng graduated from Xi’an Jiaotong University with a bachelor’s degree in engineering in July 1988 and a master’s degree in business administration in April 2001.

Chong Shun Leung Mr. Leung Chong Shun is an Joint Company Secretary of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. He is a partner of Messrs. Woo, Kwan, Lee & Lo, the legal advisers to the Company as to Hong Kong law in relation to the Listing. He obtained the Bachelor Degree in Law in 1988 and the Postgraduate Certificate in Law in 1989 from the University of Hong Kong. Mr. Leung has been a partner of Messrs. Woo, Kwan, Lee & Lo for more than ten years.

Li Xu Ms. Xu Li is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. She is currently the head of the office of the Board of the Company, as well as director of GAC Capital Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Prior to this, Ms. Xu had served as the deputy head of the securities department, head of the investment department and head (senior assistant level) of the office of the Board of the Company. Ms. Xu had worked and served in the investment banking department of GF Securities Co., Ltd. and the Office Secretariat of Guangzhou City People's Government. Ms. Xu graduated from the Macau University of Science and Technology in June 2011 as a postgraduate with a doctorate degree in business administration, and graduated from Jinan University in March 2001 with a master’s degree in business administration. Ms. Xu also has the title of an economist.

Maoshan Chen Mr. Chen Maoshan is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is chairman of the labor union of the Company. Mr. Chen acted as deputy general manager of the Company from June 2012 to 3 June 2013, and has been a deputy director of the Executive Committee of the Company since March 2015. Prior to this, Mr. Chen acted as the head of general affair department of Guangzhou Honda Automobile Co., Ltd., deputy general manager of Honda (China), deputy general manager of Guangzhou Motorcycle Group Co., Ltd. and managing director and standing deputy general manager of Wuyang-Honda. Mr. Chen graduated from mechanical engineering department of Dalian University of Technology in mechanical manufacture in 1986, with a bachelor’s degree in engineering. In 2003, he graduated from Murdoch University in Australia with a master’s degree in business administration.

Hongxiang Ding Mr. Ding Hongxiang has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd., since June 21, 2012. He is currently a deputy general manager of China National Machinery Industry Corporation Limited, chairman of Sinomach Automobile Co., Ltd (SSE stock code: 600335) and vice president of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers a member of the Standing Committee of and chief member and secretary general in Economic Sector of the Chinese Youth Association and vice secretary general of the State Enterprise Youth Federation. He was chairman of China Imported Automobile Trading Co., Ltd. Mr. Ding graduated from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in 1982, and graduated from Western Economics (master postgraduate) of Huazhong Institute of Technology in 1989.

Pingyi Li Mr. Li Pingyi is Non-Executive Director of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd., since August 2008. He He is currently a director and general manager of Wanxiang Qianchao Co., Ltd. chairman of Shangqi Wanxiang New Energy Bus Co., Ltd. chairman of Zhejiang Wanxiang Power Batteries Co., Ltd, chairman of Jiangsu Senwei Precision Forging Co., Ltd. and executive director of Jilin New Rucker Parts Co., Ltd. Prior to this, he served as general manager of Wangxiang Group Enterprise Development Corporation, general manager of Land Division of Wanxiang Group, general manager of Wanxiang Lide Co., Ltd. deputy manager of Development Division of Wanxiang Group Corporation Ltd. deputy general manager of Wanxiang Qianchao Co., Ltd. and an executive director of Wanxiang Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. Mr. Li graduated from Jilin Industry University with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural machinery engineering in December 1988 and obtained a master degree in business management from Zhejiang University in July 2002.

Zhuangli Yan Mr. Yan Zhuangli serves as Deputy General Manager of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd. Mr. Yan is also the chairman of GAC Components and Guang’ai and a director of Guangqi Honda and GAC Hino. Prior to this, Mr. Yan had served as assistant to general manager and head of development department from April 2007 to August 2008 and head of foreign trade department, international cooperation department from June 2001 to December 2004, general manager of Guangzhou Automobile Industrial Park Co., Ltd. from December 2004 to March 2006 and party secretary of GAC Commercial from December 2006 to April 2007. With the previous and current positions held by Mr. Yan in the Group and in other companies in relation to the automobile industry, Mr. Yan has obtained experience in managing automobile manufacturing business which is relevant to the management, operation and development to the Group. Mr. Yan graduated from Central South University of Technology (now known as Central South University in July 1991, and obtained a master of business administration from College of Management National Sun Yat-Sen University in June 2003.

Yuwu Fu Mr. Fu Yuwu is Independent Non-Executive Director of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. since November 29, 2013. He is a member of the Strategy Committee of the Board, president of Society of Automotive Engineers of China, the chairman of China Automobile Talents Society and the vice-chairman of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. From 1970 to 1999, Mr. Fu served the Harbin Transmission Factory of FAW Group as an executive vice director and chief engineer, and worked at the Harbin Automotive Industry Corporation as vice president and president. Since 1999, he has been working in the Society of Automotive Engineers of China. He currently is an independent director of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (stock code on the Stock Exchange: 00175) and Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd (stock code on the Stock Exchange: 01958). In 1969, he obtained a bachelor’s degree from Beijing Institute of Machinery and became a senior engineer of professional level.

Hailin Lan Mr. Lan Hailin is Independent Non-Executive Director of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd., since November 29, 2013. He is the member of the Strategy Committee of the Board, professor and PhD supervisor of the School of Business Administration of South China University of Technology and the director of Chinese Corporate Strategy Management Research Centre of South China University of Technology. From 1997 to 2007, he was the Associate Dean and Dean of the School of Business Administration of South China University of Technology. He currently serves as an independent director of Zhongshan Vatti Gas Appliance Stock Co., Ltd. (SZSE stock code: 002035), Guangdong Sky Dragon Printing Ink Group Co., Ltd. (SZSE stock code: 300063) and Guangdong Xin Gao Electrical Appliances Holdings Co., Ltd (SZSE stock code: 002705). Previously, he was an independent director of Keda Industrial Co., Ltd. (SSE stock code: 600499). He obtained a master’s degree in business administration from the School of Business Administration of GANNON University in the U.S. and a doctoral degree in Industrial Economics from Jinan University in 1990 and 2004, respectively.

Lincheong Leung Mr. Leung Lincheong is Independent Non-Executive Director of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd., since November 29, 2013. He is a chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board, member of the Remuneration and Assessment Committee of the Board and managing director of Union Registrars Limited. He was an independent director of Casablanca Group Limited (stock code on the Stock Exchange: 02223), the chief legal officer of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Co., Ltd. and the chief legal officer and company secretary of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (stock code on the Stock Exchange: 0363). He obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Brunel University and a master’s degree in Laws from University of London in 1995 and 2006, respectively. He is a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, and The Hong Kong Independent Non-Executive Director Association.