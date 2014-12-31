Name Description

Naijie Qu Mr. Qu Naijie is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Haichang Holdings Ltd since November 21, 2011. Qu Naijie obtained a bachelor’s degree in Chinese Language from Liaoning University ) in Shenyang in December 1992 and completed a research master’s degree program in enterprise management at the Dongbei University of Finance and Economics in Dalian in July 1998. Qu Naijie has over 18 years of experience in corporation management and operations. Qu Naijie commenced oil trading business in 1993 and in order to get involved in the real estate development industry, he established Haichang Group Co in 1998. From November 1996 to July 2012, Qu Naijie served as the chairman of the board of directors of Haichang China, where he has become a director since then. In December 2000, he was appointed as a director of Dalian Laohutan. In 2002, Haichang Group Co and Hutan Park through Dalian Laohutan together developed Dalian Laohutan Polar Aquarium, which since June 2007 has been recognised as a 5A-rated tourist attraction categorised by CNTA and had driven the development of the tourist attractions development industry in Dalian. Following the success of the Dalian Laohutan Polar Aquarium, from 2002 to 2012, Qu Naijie further led the development of seven different theme parks across the PRC. He was appointed as a director of Haichang Asia BVI and Haichang Holdings HK in 2011 and the chairman of the boards of directors of both companies in September 2013. Qu Naijie is also serving as an executive director of Haichang Group Co and Haichang Enterprise Development, as well as a director of most of our operating subsidiaries, including Yantai Fishermen’s Wharf Investment Co., Ltd. (“Yantai Fishermen”), Tianjin Polar Tourism Co., Ltd. (“Tianjin Polar”), Wuhan Polar and Chengdu Polar.

Jie Gao Mr. Gao Jie serves as Executive President, Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has been serving as the executive president and chief strategy officer of the Company since November 2015. He is primarily responsible for business development and management of daily operation. Mr. Gao obtained a bachelor’s degree in management information system from the Dalian Maritime University in Dalian in July 1995 and a master’s degree in industrial economics from the Dongbei University of Finance and Economics in Dalian in November 1999. Mr. Gao has over 19 years of experience in finance, banking and investment. Mr. Gao was appointed as the general manager of the investment strategy department of Dalian Haichang (Group) Co., Ltd and Dalian Haichang Corporation Development Co., Ltd. in November 2007 and March 2010, respectively. His main duties were to develop strategies, analyse the investment market, maintain relationships with financial institutions and investors and explore new areas for investment. From April 2013 to November 2015, he was serving as the chief investment officer and the general manager of the corporation development department of the Company. He was in charge of strategies formation, investment management, investor relations and legal and internal control compliance matters.

Xuguang Wang Mr. Wang Xuguang is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Haichang Holdings Ltd since July 19, 2012. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics and investment management at the Dongbei University of Finance and Economics in Dalian in July 1990. He was awarded a master’s degree in international laws by the Dalian Maritime University in April 2002. After graduation from university, Mr. Wang worked in the Dalian Branch of the China Construction Bank for more than 16 years until he became the deputy branch manager, during which he developed his extensive knowledge and experience in real estate financing. Mr. Wang then joined Dalian Haichang (Group) Co., Ltd (“Haichang Group Co”) in February 2007 as a director and the president. He was further appointed as a director and the general manager of Dalian Haichang Corporation Development Co., Ltd. (“Haichang Enterprise Development”) in February 2010. From October 2010 to February 2012, he also served as the president of Dalian Haichang Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. (“Haichang Real Estate”). Mr. Wang was appointed as a director of Haichang (China) Co., Ltd. (“Haichang China”) in October 2011 and was promoted to the chairman of the board of directors in July 2012 and the president in April 2013. In July 2012, he was also appointed as a director of Haichang Holdings (Asia) Ltd. (“Haichang Asia BVI”) and Haichang Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited (“Haichang Holdings HK”). Currently, he is also serving as a non-executive director of Haichang Group Co and Haichang Enterprise Development. Mr. Wang is the vice president of the Chamber of Commerce in Dalian and a representative of the People’s Congress of Dalian Municipality

Xin Li Mr. Li Xin is Chief Financial Officer of Haichang Holdings Ltd since April 2013. He is primarily responsible for financial planning, financial risks management and financial reporting. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor’s degree in industrial economics from the Dongbei University of Finance and Economics () in Dalian in July 1995. He also obtained a master’s degree in law from Jilin University () in Jilin in July 2003. . Mr. Li served as an officer in the first investigation bureau of the Dalian Municipal Local Taxation Bureau between August 1995 and August 2002, he was responsible for the investigation and examination works. In June 2002, Mr. Li became the general manager of the planning and finance department of Haichang Group Co. His responsibilities include, financial management system development, budget formation, assets management, investment and financial reporting and management. In March 2010, Mr. Li was appointed as the general manager of the planning and finance department of Haichang Enterprise Development, where he also started to serve as the chief financial officer in December 2010. In April 2013, he was appointed as the chief financial officer and the general manager of the planning and finance department of Haichang China

Cheng Qu Mr. Qu Cheng serves as Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Qu obtained a bachelor’s degree in geography from King’s College, the University of London in July 2010. He is proficient in Chinese, English, French and Latin. Mr. Qu worked as an intern in a number of international renowned financial institutions during college. From December 2012 to October 2013, he worked in the headquarters of global business and alternative investment of Orix Corporation and was mainly responsible for fund management, fund investment, strategic and financial investment, project financing, financial advisory and other business. He has begun to learn about the business segments of the Company and its subsidiaries thoroughly since November 2013, mainly participating in the discussion of corporate development strategies and project investment.

Fang Zheng Ms. Zheng Fang is Marketing Director of Haichang Holdings Ltd since March 2006. She is primarily responsible for the management of the sales and marketing and cultural and entertainment works of our Group. Ms. Zheng obtained a bachelor’s degree in investment economics from Liaoning University in Shenyang in July 1999. Ms. Zheng has over 14 years of experience in investment, corporate finance and management. Ms. Zheng joined Haichang Group Co in June 2000 as the finance manager of the capital department, where she served until March 2006 and was responsible for the coordination, control and tracing of cash, development and implementation of financing plans, development and enhancement of financing channels and provision of supporting skills. In March 2006, she joined Dalian Laohutan as the deputy general manager. She has then become a director of Dalian Laohutan since March 2008 and was promoted as the general manager in April 2011, during her employment, her duties were to develop and implement the annual operation plan and to promote our company to the market. Since April 2013, she has been appointed as the marketing director of Haichang China. In August 2011, she was appointed as a director of the Liaoning Province Wildlife Conservation Association Furthermore, in December 2012, she was appointed as a committee member of the 9th committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Zhongshan District, Dalian City.

Daqiang Li Mr. Li Daqiang is Product Director of Haichang Holdings Ltd. He is primarily responsible for the research, demonstration, development and implementation of new products related to the Group’s tourism business. Mr. Li graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Teachers College of Dalian University in June 1989. Mr. Li joined Haichang Group Co in February 2003 as the general manager of the property department. From 2005 to 2008, he served as the deputy general manager of Dalian Discoveryland and was involved in the construction planning and operation of Dalian Discoveryland. From 2008, Mr. Li has served as the general manager of Dalian Discoveryland, and was responsible for the overall operation and management of the park. During his tenure, Dalian Discoveryland received various domestic tourism industry awards and achieved outstanding operating results, which demonstrated Mr. Li’s extensive experience and operational capabilities in sizeable theme parks.

Jiabin Liu Mr. Liu Jiabin is Project Construction Director of Haichang Holdings Ltd since April 2013. He is primarily responsible for the management of the tender and procurement, engineering management, cost and contract and business operation departments. Mr. Liu completed Executive Master in Business Administration at the Dongbei University of Finance and Economics in Dalian in December 2014. Mr. Liu has over 9 years of experience in property development and management experience. Mr. Liu joined Haichang Group Co in September 2002 as the deputy manager of the resources department and he was responsible for establishing the supply chain for the company. He later served as the general manager of Jiemusi Haixin Housing Development Co., Ltd. from March 2005 to April 2007 and he was responsible for the daily management of the project companies. In April 2007, he rejoined Haichang Group Co as the general manager of the tourism development and management department and from November 2007 to July 2009, he served as the general manager of Chengdu Polar, where he was responsible for establishing the strategic goals and operation model for the company. From March 2010 to February 2013, Mr. Liu served as the general manager of Dalian Fisherman’s Wharf Development and Construction Co., Ltd. a project company owned by Haichang Real Estate. Since May 2012, Mr. Liu has been serving as the vice president of Haichang Real Estate and he is responsible for overseeing the commercial operation department. Since April 2013, he has been serving as the project construction director and the general manager of the engineering management department of Haichang China.

Guangyuan Tan Mr. Tan Guangyuan is Technical Director of Haichang Holdings Ltd since March 2003. He is primarily responsible for managing the animal management and facility energy departments. Mr. Tan obtained a bachelor’s degree in thermal turbine from the Dalian University of Technology in July 1993. He later completed a PhD course in law at the China University of Political Science and Law in May 2009 and a research Master in Public Administration (MPA) program at the Party School of Liaoning Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China in December 2009. In 2006 and 2013, Mr. Tan attended the training courses in the job duties of general manager and senior management organised by CNTA. He was awarded the respective professional training certificates by CNTA in August 2006 and August 2013. Mr. Tan has over 15 years of experience in the tourism industry. From 1993 to 1999, Mr. Tan worked as a technician at the Dalian City Construction and Management Bureau and from 1999 to 2000, he worked as an office manager of the reconstruction headquarters at the Laohutan Bay in Dalian where he was responsible for coordinating the daily works of the reconstruction office. Mr. Tan joined Hutan Park in January 2000 as an office manager and was then appointed as the deputy general manager of Dalian Laohutan as a representative of Hutan Park in March 2003 to oversee the operation and administration of Dalian Laohutan Polar Aquarium, facilities engineering and animals management. He was later promoted as the general manager in March 2008 and was responsible for the overall management of the company. Meanwhile, he also became a director of Dalian Laohutan and has been involved in making strategic decisions for the company since then. From 2011 to 2013, Mr. Tan served as the vice president of Haichang Travel and he was responsible for making strategic decisions and managing the human resources, strategic planning and procurement departments. Since April 2013,

Wei Wang Mr. Wang Wei is Operation Director of Haichang Holdings Ltd since March 2010. He is primarily responsible for supervising the theme park operations and the merchandise and catering businesses. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor’s degree in aquaculture from the Dalian Institute of Aquaculture (now known as Dalian Ocean University in July 1992 and a master’s degree in political economics from the Liaoning Normal University in Dalian in December 2001. Mr. Wang has almost 21 years of theme park operation and management, aquaculture, fisheries, economics, marine science and marine mammal training experience. Mr. Wang served as a deputy manager at the Hutan Underwater World Theme Park from September 1992 to November 1994. In November 1994, he started to work at Dalian Sunasia Tourism Holding Co., Ltd. for more than 12 years and he was the vice general manager before he left in May 2007. He was mainly responsible for the management of the maintenance of marine animals and operations. Between October 2007 and February 2008, Mr. Wang served as the general manager of Hangzhou Polar Ocean World Science Co., Ltd. ) and he was responsible for the overall operation management. Mr. Wang joined Haichang Group Co in March 2009 as the general manager of the tourism operation management department and he was responsible for the management of the operation of the company’s tourism projects. In March 2010, he was appointed as the president’s assistant and the general manager of the operation management department at Haichang Travel, where he was involved in the management, operation and supervision of our new projects. In April 2011, he was promoted as the vice-president of Haichang Travel and he was responsible for the operation and management of the company and the supervision of marine animals maintenance.

Zan Wang Mr. Wang Zan is Planning Design Director of Haichang Holdings Ltd since March 2010. He is primarily responsible for the supervision of the planning and design of our projects and management of design costs. Mr. Wang obtained a double bachelor’s degree in port channel and river restoration engineering and applied computer engineering and a master’s degree in materials science from Dalian University of Technology in Dalian in July 1999 and October 2002, respectively. Mr. Wang has over 11 years of civil engineering, property design and project management experience. Mr. Wang joined Haichang Group Co in 2002 as an employee in the tourism projects development and supervision department, he was responsible for the design of Dalian Discoveryland, Dalian Haichang Commercial and Qingdao Polar Ocean World projects. In October 2003, Mr. Wang was assigned by Haichang Group Co to be fully responsible for the design works of Dalian Discoveryland. From November 2006 to March 2010, he worked at the planning design department of Haichang Group Co, he was responsible for the design of Chongqing Caribbean Water Park, Chengdu Polar Ocean World, Wuhan Polar Ocean World, Tianjin Polar Ocean World, Yantai Whale Shark Aquarium and Yantai Haichang Yudaishan Hot Spring Resort. He was then appointed as the deputy general manager of the technical management department of Haichang Travel in March 2010 and he was responsible for the management of facilities and techniques, the design works of new projects and projects to be expanded, reconstruction of operating projects, the maintenance of our animals and the management of systems, facilities and energy resources. From March 2011 to February 2012, he served as the general manager of the technical management department of Haichang Travel and was promoted as the planning design director in February 2012.

Jun Xing Mr. Xing Jun is Company Secretary of Haichang Holdings Ltd.. Mr. Xing joined the Company in July 2014 and is currently the board secretary and investor relations director. He is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom and a charterholder of Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Xing holds a bachelor’s degree in financial management from Loughborough University in the United Kingdom and he has extensive experience in corporate secretarial functions and had worked in various listed companies in Hong Kong.

Makoto Inoue Mr. Makoto Inoue is Non-Executive Director of Haichang Holdings Ltd since July 19, 2012. He is primarily responsible for the strategic planning for and overseeing of the general corporate, financial and compliance affairs of the Group. Mr. Inoue obtained a bachelor’s degree in law from the Faculty of Law of Chuo University in Japan in March 1975. Mr. Inoue has over 39 years of experience in leasing and finance, investment banking, and alternative investment in a global context. He joined ORIX Corporation (formerly known as “Orient Leasing Co., Ltd.”) in April 1975 and is currently a director, representative executive officer, president and chief operating officer of ORIX Corporation, a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Osaka Securities Exchange and New York Stock Exchange. Mr. Inoue was a director of Lanka ORIX Leasing Company PLC, a company listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange, Sri Lanka, from 2009 to 2011 and he was also a director of EnTie Commercial Bank Co. Ltd., a company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation, from 2007 to 2012; during his appointments, he took part in the overall strategic management and planning of both companies. In January 2010, Mr. Inoue was appointed as a director of Haichang Enterprise Development. Currently, he is also serving as a non-executive director of China Water Affairs Group Limited (Stock Code: 0855), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Bing Yuan Mr. Yuan Bing is Non-Executive Director of Haichang Holdings Ltd since August 24, 2012. He is primarily responsible for the strategic planning for and overseeing of the general corporate, financial and compliance affairs of the Group. Mr. Yuan graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English from Nanjing University in July 1990. In June 1993 and October 1998, Mr. Yuan obtained a master’s degree in international relations and a doctorate degree in law from Yale University in the United States, respectively. Mr. Yuan has extensive experience in corporate finance and investment banking. Mr. Yuan joined Credit Suisse First Boston (Hong Kong) Limited in September 2001 as a vice president of its investment banking division. From April 2004 to June 2006, Mr. Yuan worked at Morgan Stanley Asia Limited, he then rejoined them between October 2006 and February 2009, where he served as a managing director in the fixed income division. Mr. Yuan joined the Hong Kong office of Hony Capital Limited in April 2009 as a director and has been serving as a managing director since January 2010, he is mainly responsible for cross-border transactions as well as direct investments in financial services and environmental protection sectors in Hong Kong. Since November 2010, Mr. Yuan has been serving as a non-executive director and member of audit and compensation committees of Biosensors International Group, Ltd, a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange. He is also a non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of Hydoo International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1396), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Currently, Mr. Yuan is also serving as a director of Haichang Asia BVI, Haichang Holdings HK and Haichang China. .

Guohui Chen Prof. Chen Guohui is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a member of the Communist Party of China from Tieling, the Liaoning Province. He is currently the principal of the Dalian University of Finance and Economics of China, as well as a professor and a doctoral supervisor of the School of Accounting in the Dongbei University of Finance and Economics of China. He is also the vice president of the Account Society of Liaoning, China, entitled to the special government allowances of the State Council of China. He currently serves as an independent director for YTO Express Group Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Dalian Dayang Trands Co., Ltd.) and Dalian Energas Gas-system Co., Ltd., both of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Prof. Chen has been working in the Dongbei University of Finance and Economics for more than 30 years since he started his career in 1982. He was the deputy director of the Department of Accounting of the Dongbei University of Finance and Economics from 1988 to 1995, and the director of the Dean’s Office of the same school from 1995 to 2001. From 2001 to 2013, he was the secretary and dean for the Jinqiao Commercial College of Dongbei University of Finance & Economics. From 2013 until now, he has been the principal of the Dalian University of Finance and Economics.

Jianyi Sun Mr. Sun Jianyi is Independent Non-Executive Director of Haichang Holdings Ltd since February 23, 2014. He is primarily responsible for supervising and providing independent judgment to the Board. Mr. Sun obtained a diploma in finance at Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in December 1975. He was recognised as a senior economist by the Guangdong Province in July 1999. Mr. Sun is currently the vice-chairman of the board, executive vice president and executive director of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd (Stock Code: 2318.HK and 601318.SH), a company listed on the Stock Exchange and Shanghai Stock Exchange. Furthermore, he is also the chairman of the board of Ping An Bank Co., Ltd (Stock Code: 000001.SZ) and a director of China Vanke Co., Ltd (Stock Code: 000002.SZ), both of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Since June 2008, he has been serving as a council member of the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits