Name Description

Wentuo Ke Mr. Ke Wentuo is Executive Chairman of the Board of Youyuan International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Ke was appointed as Executive Director on 12 October 2009. He is primarily responsible for the overall strategies, planning and business development. Mr. Ke graduated and earned a college diploma from Fujian College of Forestry (now part of Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University) in 1999, majoring in paper manufacturing. Mr. Ke has more than 15 years of experience in paper manufacturing. Mr. Ke has been a vice-president of the Fujian Paper Association since December 1999. Mr. Ke has been a committee member of the Jinjiang City National People’s Congress Standing Committee since January 2004, and has been a committee member of the Tenth Quanzhou Committee of the PRC People’s Political Consultative Conference since December 2009. Mr. Ke was recognised by the China Paper Association as an outstanding entrepreneur in the field of pulp and paper making in 2009. He was also named as a model entrepreneur in the light industry segment in December 2007. In addition, Mr. Ke is also committed to social charity, and was named as a Philanthropist in the Quanzhou Municipality in 2006, appointed as an honorary president of Quanzhou Charity Association in September 2006 and as an honorary president of Jinjiang Charity Association in December 2007.

Jixiong Ke Mr. Ke Jixiong is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Youyuan International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2002 and is the chief executive officer of the Company. Mr. Ke was appointed as an Executive Director on 6 January 2010. He is primarily responsible for overseeing the manufacturing and sales functions of the Group, as well as the management of the daily operations of the Group. He completed a 4-year distant learning program at Fujian Normal University majoring in business administration in July 2007. In 2004, Mr. Ke Jixiong was awarded as the Third Jinjiang city’s Young Entrepreneur award. He is currently a committee member of the Fujian Jinjiang PRC People’s Political Consultative Conference. He plays an instrumental role in formulation of various directions, targets, policies and systems regarding sales and building distribution network for the Group, and has helped maintain stability in the supply and quality of the raw materials we source, ensuring the standards and quality of the products, and that the production plans, are implemented on schedule, such as introducing de-inking facilities to produce de-inked pulp in house.

Yat Sum Wong Mr. Wong Yat Sum is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of Youyuan International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Wong joined the Group in 2009 and is responsible for the budget, financial management and control of the Group. Mr. Wong has over seven years of experience in accounting and auditing in an international accounting firm. Mr. Wong obtained a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in accounting from the University of Hull in the United Kingdom in 2000. He is currently a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and fellow member of Associate of Chartered Certified Accountants. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wong was a financial controller for a wood-flooring company in Shanghai, China, where he was responsible for finance, treasury, business planning and risk management.

Xu Cao Mr. Cao Xu is Executive Director of Youyuan International Holdings Ltd., since 6 January 2010. He joined the Group in 1997. Mr. Cao is responsible for the management of product development, technological innovation and manufacturing operations. In 1988, he graduated and earned a college diploma from the University of Mechanical Industry Anshan majoring in mechanical engineering. From 1988 to 1997, Mr. Cao worked in Metallurgical Department No. 3 Corporation, a state-owned enterprise in the PRC, and was responsible for production machinery design and processing.

Guoduan Zhang Mr. Zhang Guoduan is Executive Director of Youyuan International Holdings Ltd., since 6 January 2010. He joined the Group in 2008. In 1998, Mr. Zhang completed an 18-month course at Xiamen University majoring in economics and management. Mr. Zhang has more than 27 years of experience in paper manufacturing. From September 1982 to October 1995, Mr. Zhang worked in Fujian Jianning No. 2 Paper Manufacturer, during which he worked in different posts including as its departmental head and its deputy factory director, and was responsible for manufacturing quality control management, manufacturing technology and development management, and new products development. From November 1995 to August 2002, he worked in Fujian Naoshan Paper Industry Group as deputy general manager.

Changxing Chen Mr. Chen Changxing is Manager - Research and Development Centre of Youyuan International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Chen joined the Group in 2006 and is responsible for the development, execution and management of the research and development projects of the Group. In 1996, Mr. Chen graduated with a college diploma from Open University of Fujian, majoring in electronic technique applications. Mr. Chen also graduated from Fujian Light Industry School in 1985, majoring in paper manufacturing. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chen worked in Fujian Pulp Quality Supervision and Testing Station between March 2002 and April 2006 and was responsible for research and development of paper manufacturing technology and province-wide quality control supervision and management.

Taibin Chen Mr. Chen Taibin is Manager - Human Resources Department of Youlanfa Paper Co., Ltd. Fujian, a subsidiary Company of Youyuan International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Chen joined the Group in 2009 and is responsible for hiring and training at Youlanfa. Mr. Chen graduated and obtained a college diploma from Fujian Normal School in 1995 majoring in chemistry. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chen worked in Fujian Jinjiang Sanyuan Food Enterprise Co., Ltd. as its administrative manager between July 2005 and October 2008, where he was responsible for hiring, development and management of payroll scale systems, ongoing training, and the implementation of an administration system.

Hongchi Ke Mr. Ke Hongchi is Sales Manager of Youyuan International Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for business development and sales. Mr. Ke Hongchi graduated from Jinjiang County Professional School (now known as Jinjiang Professional Technical Secondary School) in 1991 and joined our Group in 1994. Mr. Ke Hongchi is responsible for sales development and the management of the sales team of Youlanfa Paper Co., Ltd. Fujian (“Youlanfa”). Since the establishment of Fujian Xiyuan Paper Co., Ltd. (“Xiyuan”) and Huaxiang in 2006, he has also been responsible for overseeing sales development and managing the sales team of Xiyuan and Huaxiang.

Chunxiang Liao Mr. Liao Chunxiang is Deputy General Manager of Quanzhou Huaxiang Paper Industry Co., Ltd., a subsidiary Company of Youyuan International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Liao joined the Group in 2008 and is responsible for managing manufacturing processes at Huaxiang. As Mr. Liao is also a member of the research and development centre, where he participates in the research and development projects. Mr. Liao obtained his business administration accreditation from Fujian Economic Management School for Officials in 1998. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Liao worked in Fujian Naoshan Paper Industry Group Co., Ltd. as a manager in its manufacturing department between September 1983 and December 2002, where he was responsible for manufacturing management, improving manufacturing techniques and management.

Liangming Shuai Mr. Shuai Liangming is Quality Control Manager of Quanzhou Huaxiang Paper Industry Co., Ltd., a subsidiary Company of Youyuan International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Shuai joined the Group in 2008 and is responsible for quality control at Huaxiang. As Mr. Shuai is also a member of the research and development centre, he participates in the research and development projects. Mr. Shuai graduated with a college diploma from Minfeng Paper Factory Workers University, majoring in pulp and paper manufacturing in 1990, and graduated from Party School of the Central Committee of CPC, majoring in law in 2002. Mr. Shuai has obtained various awards in relation to his work in developing new paper products. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Shuai worked in Dongguan Baoli Paper Factory between August 2001 and December 2007, where he was responsible for technology development and standard setting, and product quality testing and management.

Xiaoxi Wu Mr. Wu Xiaoxi is Head - Electrical Engineering Department of Quanzhou Huaxiang Paper Industry Co., Ltd., a subsidiary Company of Youyuan International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Wu joined the Group in 2000 and is responsible for the management of matters relating to electrical engineering at Huaxiang. As Mr. Wu is also member of the research and development centre, he also participates in the research and development projects. Mr. Wu graduated from Fuzhou University in 1982 with a Bachelor’s degree majoring in chemical machinery. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wu worked in Jianning Jiaoheban Factory between March 1992 and December 1999, where he was responsible for manufacturing equipment and related technology improvements.

Yahong Yan Ms. Yan Yahong is Deputy Manager - Purchasing Department of Youyuan International Holdings Ltd. Ms. Yan joined the Group in 2009 and is responsible for raw materials purchasing of the Group. Ms. Yan graduated from Sun Yat-sen University with a master’s degree in comparative and world literature in 2006. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Yan worked in Jinjiang Panpan Food Co., Ltd. as its manager for international trade from July 2006 to July 2008, where she was responsible for international market development, the development and implementation of business strategy, and business negotiation.

Lihong Chen Prof. Chen Lihong serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a professor at the Fujian University of Technology. Prof. Chen Lihong also currently serves as the head of the water and wastewater engineering department at the College of Ecological Environment and Urban Construction of Fujian University of Technology. Prof. Chen Lihong also holds several other positions, including the deputy committee member of the Construction and Water Industry Committee of the Engineering, Construction, Science and Technology Standardization Association of Fujian Province, committee member of the Water and Wastewater Engineering Academic Committee of the Fujian Province Civil Engineering Society and a member of the standing committee of the Architectural Society of China Water Supply and Wastewater Association. Prof. Chen Lihong obtained a bachelor’s degree in water and wastewater engineering from Chongqing Jianzhu Engineering College, currently known as Chongqing University in July 1992 and subsequently obtained a master’s degree in environmental engineering from the Tongji University in January 2004. Prof. Chen Lihong was accredited as a senior engineer in water and wastewater by the Human Resources Department of Fujian Province of the People’s Republic of China in December 2004 and a registered public facility engineer (water and wastewater) by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of the People’s Republic of China in December 2012.

Kwok Wai Chow Mr. Chow Kwok Wai is Independent Non-Executive Director of Youyuan International Holdings Ltd., sincce 6 January 2010. Mr. Chow graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in Social Science in 1990. Mr. Chow is a Fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a Fellow CPA of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Fellow member of the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong (“TIHK”). Mr. Chow is also a registered Certified Tax Adviser of the TIHK effective since 7 September 2010. He has over 20 years’ of experience in accounting, financial management and corporate finance. He is an executive director of Silver Grant International Industries Limited (stock code: 171), a non-executive director of Cinda International Holdings Limited (stock code: 111) and an independent non-executive director of Lijun International Pharmaceutical (Holding) Co., Ltd. (stock code: 2005), all of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd.