Name Description

Masahiko Matsuo Mr. Masahiko Matsuo has been serving as President and Representative Director of MEIJI Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2014. He is also serving as Director in two subsidiaries, including Meiji Seika Pharma Co Ltd. He used to serve as Vice President and Representative Director in another company.

Koichiro Shiozaki Mr. Koichiro Shiozaki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Accounting & Finance and Director in MEIJI Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He used to work for other two companies.

Kazuo Kawamura Mr. Kazuo Kawamura has been serving as Director of MEIJI Holdings Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2012. He used to work for another subsidiary.

Daikichiro Kobayashi Mr. Daikichiro Kobayashi has been serving as Director of MEIJI Holdings Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 27, 2014. He used to work for another subsidiary.

Michiro Saza Mr. Michiro Saza has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in MEIJI Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary. He used to work for another subsidiary.

Hideichi Iwashita Mr. Hideichi Iwashita has been serving as Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources & General Affairs and Director of MEIJI Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2014. He used to work for two subsidiaries.

Jun Furuta Mr. Jun Furuta has been serving as Executive Officer, Director of Investor Relations & Public Relations and Director of MEIJI Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2014. He used to work for two subsidiaries.

Tomochika Iwashita Mr. Tomochika Iwashita has been serving as Independent Director in MEIJI Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 29, 2016. He used to work for other companies, including Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Toru Murayama Mr. Toru Murayama has been serving as Independent Director in MEIJI Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 29, 2016. He used to work for Accenture Japan Ltd.