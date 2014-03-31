Name Description

Ling Qin Mr. Qin Ling serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Qin has possessed over 15 years of experience in finance. Mr. Qin was appointed as a non-executive Director on 24 June 2016. Mr. Qin is currently the chief executive officer of China Huarong International Holdings Limited (formerly known as Huarong (HK) International Holdings Limited). He was the chief executive officer of ABC International Holdings Ltd from February 2011 to October 2015. Prior to this, Mr. Qin had worked in a number of financial institutions. Mr. Qin obtained a doctoral degree from Renmin University of China.

Xiaowu Xu Mr. Xu Xiaowu is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Xu was a vice president of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Limited (stock code: 1606) from November 1999 to August 2016. Mr. Xu was also a supervisor of Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (currently known as China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.) from 1999 to 2002. Mr. Xu was the assistant to the head of the finance department in Shenzhen Southern Pharmaceutical Factory (currently known as China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a company listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000999) from July 1992 to November 1999. Mr. Xu graduated from Wuhan University in Wuhan, Hubei Province, the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”), majoring in auditing with a bachelor’s degree in economics in July 1992. He then graduated from Xiamen University in Xiamen, Fujian Province, the PRC, majoring in world economy with a master’s degree in economics in November 2008. Mr. Xu completed the EMBA course in Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in Beijing, the PRC, from 2007 to 2009.

Chun Wai Yeung Mr. Yeung Chun Wai serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Yeung is currently an executive director of REX Global Entertainment Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 164), and the chairman of the board, the chief executive officer and an executive director of e-Kong Group Limited (Stock Code: 524), the shares of all of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Mr. Yeung was the chairman of the board, the chief executive officer and an executive director of China Minsheng Drawin Technology Group Limited (Stock Code: 726) from December 2014 to September 2015, a vice chairman of the board and an executive director of Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1089) from June 2014 to July 2015, the shares of all of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Also, Mr. Yeung had served as the managing director and a senior executive of J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS AG and Normura, mainly responsible for initiation and execution of financial products, debt & risk management, asset management and securities sales, and other related transactions in the Greater China Region during April 2006 to May 2013. Further, he had worked with China COSCO Holdings Company Limited (Stock Code: 1919), the shares of which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, as a member of its senior management as well as the deputy chief financial officer and the company secretary during March 2005 to April 2006. Mr. Yeung was previously an independent non-executive director of Global Energy Resources International Group Limited (Stock Code: 8192), the shares of which are listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange, from February 2014 to June 2015.

Wai Ming Kwan Mr. Kwan Wai Ming is Executive Director of Chun Sing Engineering Holdings Limited. Mr. Kwan is primarily responsible for overall management and business development of our Group. Mr. Kwan has over 30 years of experience in the construction industry. He joined CS Engineering in April 2001 and worked as the general manager. Mr. Kwan was appointed as director of CS Machinery in February 2002 and director of CS Engineering in December 2006. Prior to joining CS Engineering, Mr. Kwan worked as quantity surveyor in Henderson Real Estate Agency Limited from April 1984 to September 1988. He worked as project coordinator in Anwell Building Construction Company Limited from September 1988 to January 1998 and his last position was the chief quantity surveyor. He worked as an estimating manager in Chevalier International Holdings Limited, a listed company in Hong Kong (stock code: 25), from September 1998 to April 2001 and his last position was estimating & subletting manager. Mr. Kwan obtained certificate in civil engineering in November 1980, higher certificate in civil engineering in November 1983 and certificate in building law in November 1984, all awarded by Hong Kong Polytechnic University (formerly known as Hong Kong Polytechnic).

Changhua Lin Ms. Lin Changhua is an Executive Director of the Company. She has been the Assistant General Manager of the Company since October 2016. Ms. Lin joined the Securities Department of China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. in June 2007. She was the Assistant General Manager (Deputy Manager grade) in Investment Bank Business Department of Huarong Securities Company Limited since March 2013. She was the Senior Deputy Manager in the Integrated Coordination Department of China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. since April 2013. She was the Senior Manager in the Subsidiary Management Department of China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. since September 2014. Ms. Lin was graduated from Beijing University in October 2012, majoring in Economics. She is currently the Senior Economist, Doctor in Finance and Doctor in Economics.

Xiguang Liu Mr. Liu Xiguang is an Executive Director of the Company. He has been the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company since 9 May 2017. He is responsible for assisting the Chief Executive Officer of the Company in the daily operation of the Company and its subsidiaries, and overseeing of the risk management department, the legal and compliance department and the business review department of the Company. Mr. Liu graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Renmin University of China in 1985. Mr. Liu has extensive experience in capital operations, investment banking, fund management and risk management. He taught at the Hunan Economic Management Cadre College from September 1985 to August 1992. He has worked in securities, banks and energy companies. He served as the Deputy General Manager in Investment Banking Department and Institutional Banking Department at Fudian Bank Co., Ltd. from July 2008 to June 2011. From June 2011 to February 2012, he worked at the preparatory group of Yunnan Provincial Energy Investment Group Co., Ltd., where he served as the main responsible person of the Capital Operation and Equity Management Department from February 2012 to September 2012 and the Vice President from September 2012 to March 2017.

Kwok Leung Hau Mr. Hau Kwok Leung is a Project manager of Chun Sing Engineering Holdings Limited. Mr. Hau is principally responsible for overall management of site works, quality control and work safety supervision. Mr. Hau joined our Group as project manager in September 2012 and has over 20 years of experience in the construction industry. Mr. Hau obtained a higher diploma in building from the City Polytechnic of Hong Kong in November 1990 and obtained a bachelor’s degree in construction management from the University of Wolverhampton in September 2002.

Kwok Leung Wong Mr. Wong Kwok Leung is a Project manager of Chun Sing Engineering Holdings Limited. Mr. Wong is principally responsible for overall management of site works, quality control and work safety supervision. Mr. Wong joined our Group in February 2013 and has over 10 years of experience in the construction industry. Mr. Wong obtained a bachelor of engineering degree in civil and structural engineering from the University of Hong Kong in December 1999. Mr. Wong was certified as a chartered civil engineer and chartered engineer of the Institution of Civil Engineers in March 2006 and May 2006 respectively. Mr. Wong is also a registered professional engineer under the Engineers Registration Board of Hong Kong.

Chin Wan Leung Mr. Leung Chin Wan has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company., effective 30 July 2017. Mr. Leung joined the Company in April 2017, and he is currently the co-head of the Company’s finance department. He obtained a Bachelor degree in Business Administration in Accounting and Finance from the University of Hong Kong and has over 10 years’ experience in external auditing, accounting and finance, internal control and compliance. Mr. Leung is a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Xueqin Lin Ms. Lin Xueqin is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has worked in China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. (formerly known as China Huarong Asset Management Corporation) (Stock Code: 2799) (“China Huarong”), the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange, and is currently the deputy general manager of international business department of China Huarong. Prior to joining China Huarong, Ms. Lin served as an assistant to the chief representative of the Beijing representative office of Huaxin Holdings Co., Ltd, from November 1998 to March 2000. From July 1985 to November 1998, she worked in the foreign affairs office of the People’s Government of Jiangxi Province and served as a deputy director of the Beijing liaison office from September 1991 to November 1998. Ms. Lin graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Nanchang University (previously known as Jiangxi University) in July 1985 and a master ’s degree in economics from University of International Business and Economics in June 2006.

Kee Huen Chan Mr. Chan Kee Huen serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chan is currently appointed as an independent non-executive Director of K.H. Group Holdings Ltd (Stock code: 1557). Mr. Chan has over 25 years’ experience in external audit, IT audit, training, accounting and finance, company secretarial and corporate administration, MIS management, internal audit, information security, risk management and compliance experience. Mr. Chan is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (previously knownas the Hong Kong Society of Accountants) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (previously known as the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants), a fellow member and specialist in Information Technology of CPA Australia (previously known as the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants) and an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He was admitted as a certified information systems auditor with the Information Systems Audit and Control Association in 1985 and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors in 2000. Mr. Chan was admitted as a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in 2000 and elected as a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors in 1997. Mr. Chan has been the chief executive of C&C Advisory Services Limited, and an independent non-executive director of Lansen Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (stock code: 503) since 2010. Mr Chan was an adjunct professor in the School of Accounting and Finance of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University from 2009 to 2014. Mr. Chan worked at CMG Life Assurance Limited (formerly Jardine CMG Life Assurance Limited) from 1991 to 1997 and his last position was general manager, compliance and corporate affairs.

Lee G. Lam Dr. Lam Lee G. is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is is the Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, Non-Executive Chairman - Hong Kong and ASEAN Region and Chief Adviser to Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Asia, a member of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government’s Committee on Innovation, Technology and Re-Industrialisation, the Hong Kong Council on Smoking and Health, the Council on Professional Conduct in Education (CPC), and the Court of the City University of Hong Kong, Vice Chairman of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) Business Advisory Council and Chairman of its Task Force on Banking and Finance, Chairman of the Permanent Commission on Economic and Financial Issues of World Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (WUSME), a board member of Pacific Basin Economic Council (PBEC), a member of Sir Murray MacLehose Trust Fund Investment Advisory Committee, Honorary Advisor to the Hong Kong Business Angel Network (HKBAN), Honorary Chairman - Asia Pacific of CMA Australia, Chairman of Monte Jade Science and Technology Association of Hong Kong, President of Hong Kong-ASEAN Economic Cooperation Foundation, a Vice President of the Hong Kong Real Property Federation, Special Adviser to the Asia Pacific Real Estates Association, a board member of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce of Hong Kong and the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong and Macau, a founding board member and the Honourary Treasurer of the Hong Kong Vietnam Chamber of Commerce, Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Myanmar Chamber of Commerce, a founding member of the Hong Kong-Korea Business Council, and a member of the Hong Kong-Thailand Business Council.

Chi Wai Tse Mr. Tse Chi Wai serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Tse has over twenty years of experience in auditing, accounting and finance gained from working with various international accounting firms and listed companies. He is an executive director, the financial controller and company secretary of China Information Technology Development Limited, the shares of which are listed on the Growth Enterprise Market (“GEM”) of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) (Stock Code: 8178). Mr. Tse is also an independent non-executive director of China Environmental Technology Holdings Limited since May 2015, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 646) and an independent non-executive director of Sunac China Holdings Limited since December 2012, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1918). He is also an executive director of Jih Sun Financial Holding Company Limited since December 2010, the shares of which are listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation (Stock Code: 5820: Taiwan). Further, he is an independent non-executive director of Great Water Holdings Limited since 8 December 2015, the shares of which are listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 8196). Mr. Tse graduated from the University of Hong Kong in June 1989 with a bachelor degree in social sciences. Mr. Tse is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of the United Kingdom and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.