Name Description

Fansheng Guo Mr. Guo Fansheng has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company., effective 18 October 2017. He currently serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Compliance Officer of HC International Inc. Mr. Guo found the Group in October 1992 and is responsible for the overall strategic development and policy of the Group. From 1990 to 1992, Mr. Guo worked as a manager in a state-owned business information company in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”). From 1987 to 1990, Mr. Guo served as a director of the Liaison Office and General office of the Economic System Reform Institute under the State Commission for Economic Restructuring, and as the deputy director of the Western China Development Research Centre. Prior to working at the State Commission for Economic Restructuring, Mr. Guo served from 1982 to 1987 as a senior official in the government of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Mr. Guo obtained a bachelor degree in industrial economics from Renmin University of China, the PRC in 1982. Mr. Guo was appointed as an executive Director of the Company on 21 March 2000.

Jiang Guo Mr. Guo Jiang has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board, Compliance Officer of the Company., effective 18 October 2017. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of HC International Inc. Mr. Guo was appointed as an executive Director with effect from 1 August 2006. He is also the authorised representative of the Company. Mr. Guo Jiang joined the Group in 1996 as a sale manager and became the chief executive officer of the Group in 2008. He is responsible for overseeing the operations of the Group. Prior to that, Mr. Guo Jiang spent two years at the Broadcasting Science Institute of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television as an assistant to director. Mr. Guo Jiang graduated from the Harbin University of Commerce, the PRC, in 1994 with a bachelor degree in computer science. He also attended the Business Administration Course for Senior Management of Modern Enterprises conducted by Guanghua Business School of Peking University, the PRC, in 2002.

Wee Ong Lee Mr. Lee Wee Ong is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of HC International Inc., with effect from 1 July 2012. Mr. Lee graduated from the Northern University of Malaysia with a bachelor degree in accounting in 1993. Mr. Lee spent 6 years with Colonial First State Investments Group and Hambros Australia as a fund manager and was seconded to CMG CH China Funds Management. Mr. Lee had been the chief financial officer of the Company, and subsequently the chief strategy officer of the Company from 2000 to 2006. Mr. Lee is the founder of AlexCybot (Beijing) Technology Company Limited while holding directorship in Multi Vision (Beijing) Technology Company Limited and Beijing Water Compass Digital GIS Technology Company Limited.

Gang Guo Mr. Guo Gang is Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer of HC International Inc. Mr. Guo joined the Group in December 2004 and has assumed various positions including manager of Mai-Mai-Tong development department, research and development director of Mai-Mai-Tong development department and research and development director of core product research and development center. Mr. Guo has accumulated over 11 years of experience in respect of software research and development and team management in the areas of B2B and telecommunication. Mr. Guo graduated from the Inner Mongolia University in 2002, and obtained master degree in engineering from the Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications in 2011. From July 2013, he has started the postgraduate diploma programme in Information Strategy and Business Transformation organized by the University of Hong Kong.

Tao Li Mr. Li Tao is Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer of HC International, Inc. Mr. Li joined the Group in October 1998 and has assumed various positions including IT operation director and information director, responsible for the Informatization of hc360.com, building of call center platform, network operation and optimization of basic information system. He was appointed as the chief marketing officer of the Group in December 2012. Accumulated over 10 years of experience in Internet technology and operation, he is also the committee member of iTech Club, a renowned club for Internet technology elites. Mr. Li graduated from the Renmin University of China with a bachelor degree in management. He has started a master degree programme of EMBA in the Business School of the Chinese University of Hong Kong from October 2013.

Yi Geng Ms. Geng Yi is Vice President of HC International Inc Group. Ms. Geng joined the Group in August 1995 as an editor and was appointed as the sales director of the Group in January 2006. Ms. Geng graduated from the University of International Business and Economics and gained a MBA degree.

Jun Liu Mr. Liu Jun has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company., effective 18 October 2017. He currently serves as Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as an executive Director with effect from 12 September 2016. Mr. Liu has also been the senior vice president of the Group since July 2016. From 2004 to 2011, Mr. Liu was the chief executive officer of Yigao Group Company Limited leading the company to enter into the information technology businesses. Mr. Liu has also been a director of several subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Liu has obtained the Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Zhejiang University in March 2004 and Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering, Bio-engineering and Chemical Processing from Zhejiang University as well in June 2000.

Yin Ping Kwong Ms. Kwong Yin Ping is the Company Secretary of HC International Inc., with effect from November 30, 2011. She is a Senior Manager of SW Corporate Services Group Limited. She holds a Degree in Accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and is an Associate of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and an Associate of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Jianguang Li Mr. Li Jianguang is Non-Executive Director of HC International Inc. Mr. Li is a senior partner of IDG Capital Partners. Mr. Li is also a member of IDG Technology Venture Investments, LLC, which is the general partner of IDG Technology Venture Investments, LP. Mr. Li is responsible for the investment management of IDG’s China-related early funds and IDG – Accel China Growth Fund. Prior to that, Mr. Li worked in Crosby Asset Management Limited as an investment manager. Mr. Li graduated from Peking University in 1987 with a bachelor degree in economics and attained a master degree from Guelph University in Canada in 1994. Mr. Li is also a director of Tarena International, Inc., a company listed on NASDAQ since April 2014.

Jie Tang Mr. Tang Jie serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is currently the general vice-president of Jiawo Agriculture and president of Fenglian Wine Holding Group Company Limited of Legend Holdings. He joined Legend Holdings in 2000 as the general manager and the vice-president in the Greater China region responsible for the management of its business platform, channel business and consumption business. Mr. Tang has obtained the Master’s degree in Business Administration from China Europe International Business School in October 2011 and Master’s degree in Science from Zhejiang University in March 2003.

Chi Keung Wong Mr. Wong Chi Keung serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is currently the company secretary of Digital China Holdings Limited (the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock code: 00861)), which holds 16.43% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement. Mr. Wong is mainly responsible for the financial reporting and listing issues of Digital China Group. Previously, Mr. Wong worked for Ernst & Young, an international accounting firm, for 6 years. Mr. Wong graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences and is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Wong has over 26 years of experience in financial management and corporate administration.

Ke Zhang Mr. Zhang Ke is an Independent Non-Executive Director of HC International Inc. Mr. Zhang is a certified public accountant in the PRC and is currently the chairman and chief partner of Shine Wing Certified Public Accountants. He graduated from Renmin University of China in 1982 with a bachelor degree in economics majoring in industry economics. He has many years of experience in the fields of economics, accounting and finance. Mr. Zhang is currently a vice-president of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a member of the Certified Public Accountants Examination Committee of the Ministry of Finance, a member of Internal Control Standard Committee of the Ministry of Finance and a vice-president of Beijing Association of Forensic Science. Mr. Zhang is also an independent non-executive director of SEEC Media Group Limited, an independent director of E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc, an independent director of Guiyang Long master Information & Technology Co., Ltd.