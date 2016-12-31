Name Description

James Murren Mr. James Joseph Murren serves as Executive Chairperson of the Board of MGM China Holdings Limited. He was Executive Co-Chairperson of the Board of MGM China Holdings Limited. He is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MGM Resorts International. He has served as a Director of MGM Grand Paradise since January 19, 2010. In 1998, Mr. Murren joined MGM Grand Inc. (a predecessor of MGM Resorts International) as Chief Financial Officer and a member of the board. He completed acquisitions over the following seven years, overseeing the transformation of MGM Resorts International into one of the world's gaming companies. In 1999, the board promoted Mr. Murren to President and then to Chief Operating Officer in 2007. As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Murren directed the implementation of a reorganization of MGM Grand Inc. and started the development of CityCenter. Before he joined MGM Grand Inc., Mr. Murren served as a Managing Director of U.S. Equity Research at Deutsche Bank AG. Mr. Murren graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in art history and urban studies from Trinity College, Hartford in 1983. Prior to joining the board of MGM Grand Paradise, Mr. Murren was involved in the design, development, financing, management and operations of MGM Grand Paradise.

Chiu King Ho Ms. Chiu King Ho (Pansy Catalina) serves as Executive Co-Chairperson of the Board of Company. She is the Managing Director of Shun Tak Holdings Limited, a leading business conglomerate listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, a position she has held since 1999. She has served as a director of MGM Grand Paradise since June 1, 2005. Ms. Ho is also a director of a number of privately held companies, including Grand Paradise Macau Limited, Grand Paradise Grupo S.A., New Corporate Enterprises Limited, Bright Elite Holdings Limited and Grand Paradise Group (HK) Limited. In addition, She is the Vice Chairman of the board of directors of Macau International Airport Company Limited and an independent nonexecutive director of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. She is also a Standing Committee Member of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a Standing Committee Member of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, a Vice President of the China Chamber of Tourism. In Macau, Ms. Ho is a member of the Government of Macau SAR Tourism Development Committee, the Chairperson of Global Tourism Economy Research Centre, the Vice Chairperson and Secretary-General of Global Tourism Economy Forum, a Vice President of the Macau Chamber of Commerce and a Vice Chairperson of Macau Convention & Exhibition Association. Internationally, she is also an Executive Committee Member of the World Travel & Tourism Council and a member of Sotheby’s International Advisory Board. Ms. Ho was appointed as Honorary Professor of School of Political Communication, Central China Normal University in November 2013, she was appointed as Honorary Fellowship from the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts and University of Hong Kong in June 2014 and September 2015 respectively, and appointed as Justices of Peace in July 2015. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in marketing and international business management from the University of Santa Clara.

Grant Bowie Mr. Grant R. Bowie serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited. He has been the President of MGM Grand Paradise since August 1, 2008. With over two decades of experience working in the hospitality industry, Mr. Bowie joined our Company after approximately four years as the President and General Manager of Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A. Prior to that, he contributed to the growth and development of Park Place Entertainment Corporation’s Jupiter operations in Australia from 1987 to 2003. In his 16 years with Park Place Entertainment, he held senior positions in casino, general finance and hotel operations before being appointed General Manager of both Park Place Entertainment’s properties in Australia. Mr. Bowie is also an Adjunct Professor in Tourism and Leisure Management at the University of Queensland. Mr. Bowie holds a Bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Otago in New Zealand.

Zhi Qi Wang Mr. Zhi Qi (Hubert) Wang serves as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance of MGM China Holdings Limited. As the most senior finance executive at MGM China, Mr. Wang plays a key role in both daily operations and corporate strategies and affairs. Mr. Wang is a seasoned executive with a wealth of knowledge in gaming and finance. He worked for a number of large gaming companies in the United States and Canada, including Caesars Entertainment Inc., Las Vegas Sands Corporation and Penn National Gaming. He held senior positions in either property operations or corporate finance in these companies. Early in his career when working for Caesars Entertainment Inc. (known as Harrah’s Entertainment Inc. then), Mr. Wang worked on riverboat development projects, M&A and financing transactions before going into property operations in multiple jurisdictions. Mr. Wang was also involved in several casino development projects in Asia. When he worked for Las Vegas Sands, he participated in the preopening process of Venetian Macau and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Mr. Wang holds a graduate degree in Master of Business Administration from University of Memphis. He also received dual bachelor’s degrees in Industrial Management and in English language from Shanghai Jiaotong University.

John Shigley Mr. John L. Shigley serves as Chief Operating Officer of Gaming of MGM China Holdings Limited. Mr. Shigley has been with the Company since January 2014. Mr. Shigley oversees our casino operations, casino marketing, VIP marketing and VIP operations for both MGM MACAU and MGM COTAI. Having been with MGM Resorts International since 2002, Mr. Shigley brings with him a wealth of experience and accomplishments. Just prior to joining us here in Macau, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM Grand Ho Tram Beach in Vietnam. His previous experience with MGM Resorts International includes serving as Executive Vice President — Operations and Executive Vice President/Chief Financial Officer for MGM Grand Las Vegas, and Executive Vice President of New York-New York Hotel and Casino. Before joining MGM Resorts International, Mr. Shigley served as President of both Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and Primm Valley Resorts. He also held executive positions at Caesars World and Caesars Tahoe. Mr. Shigley graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from Northern Illinois University and is also a licensed certified public accountant in the state of Nevada, USA.

Antonio Menano Mr. Antonio Jose Menano serves as Company Secretary, Senior Vice President - Legal & General Counsel of MGM China Holdings Limited. Mr. Menano originally joined MGM Grand Paradise as Company Secretary and Director, Legal & Administrative Affairs on September 1, 2005. Before joining us, he was the director of Air Law, Air Transport & International Relations for the Civil Aviation Authority of Macau for more than 10 years. In this capacity, he was responsible for negotiation of air service agreements, drafting of Macau Special Administrative Region civil aviation laws and regulations and providing legal support to the Civil Aviation Authority. Simultaneously, Mr. Menano worked as a Government Delegate in Air Macau Company Limited and previously worked in Instituto de Accao Social de Macau and Sorefoz Electrodomesticos e Equipamentos Lda. in Portugal. He graduated with a law degree from the University of Coimbra.

Yueu Ying Yu Ms. Yueu Ying (Wendy) Yu serves as Senior Vice President - Human Resources at MGM China Holdings Limited. Ms. Yu is our Senior Vice President, Human Resources with leadership responsibilities for all HR functions at both MGM MACAU and MGM COTAI. Ms. Yu has been with our Company since July 2009. Ms. Yu started her hospitality career with the Hyatt Regency Macau and then became the Human Resources Manager of Holiday Inn Macau from its pre-opening stages. Moving from a corporate to an educational role, Ms. Yu spent one year as a Lecturer for the Institute of Tourism Education in Macau after her hotel job assignment in Shanghai with the New World Group. She then moved to the Westin Resort, Macau as Director of Human Resources. Ms. Yu subsequently joined Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A. in 2003 as Vice President — Human Resources and was responsible for the human resources department for the opening of Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A. Before joining our Company, Ms. Yu spent a year with Starwood Hotels and Resorts for their Sheraton and St. Regis pre-opening project in Cotai. Ms. Yu graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in business administration in personnel management from the University of East Asia Macau.

Mel Hansen Mr. Mel Hansen serves as Senior Vice President of Design, Development and Construction of MGM China Holdings Limited. Mr. Hansen has been with the Company since September 2011. Mr. Hansen oversees the planning and development of our expansion projects with focus on our Cotai project. Mr. Hansen is a seasoned professional with over a decade of senior management experience in casino and resort development. Since joining MGM Grand Las Vegas in 1996, Mr. Hansen was responsible for various opening and expansion projects in Las Vegas, New York and South Africa. From 2004 to 2006, he was posted to Macau as Vice President for MGM Mirage to oversee the development of MGM MACAU. Following that, Mr. Hansen moved to South Africa where he owned and managed several companies including a brewery and an engineering consultancy firm.

Rahul Kaushik Mr. Rahul Kaushik serves as Senior Vice President of M life Experience & Customer Relationship Marketing of the Company. Mr. Kaushik has been with our Company since December 2014. He oversees M life, our new Customer Relations & Loyalty Program, and is working to further define and deliver the Company’s strategies to attract more customers and enhance the quality of relationship with our existing customers. Prior to joining our Company, Mr. Kaushik served as the Vice President of CRM & Loyalty at Sands China where he led the loyalty and customer engagement programs for their four properties in Macau. Prior to that he was the Executive Director at Wynn Las Vegas where he was responsible for revitalizing Hotel Sales & Marketing, as well as Planning & Development for the Encore Resort. Mr. Kaushik graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering, India, and an MBA from Southern Methodist University, Dallas, USAs

Sarah Rogers Ms. Sarah A. Rogers serves as Senior Vice President of Strategy & Corporate Responsibility of the Company. Ms. Rogers has been with our Company since August 2015. She is responsible for leading the strategy and communication of our Company and our corporate responsibility initiatives. Prior to joining our Company, Ms. Rogers served as Vice President of Investor Relations for MGM Resorts International since 2009. In her previous role, Sarah successfully communicated MGM Resorts International’s financial messaging through important projects such as US$25 billion in capital raises, the opening of City Center and the initial public offering of MGM China. Before her career with MGM Resort International, Ms. Rogers was with the Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc, in New York from 2002 to 2009, where she held various positions in institutional equities and fixed income. Ms. Rogers is a graduate of the American University of Paris, with a Bachelor of Arts in International Business Administration.

Sylvain Guimond Mr. Sylvain Guimond is Vice President - Entertainment of the Company. Mr. Guimond has been with the Company since May 2015. He is responsible for MGM MACAU and MGM COTAI’s entertainment content and the overall operation of our theater at MGM COTAI. Mr. Guimond joined Cirque du Soleil in 1990 when the small Quebec company counted 140 employees and served as the Touring Shows Development Director to explore and open new markets worldwide before moving to Macau early 2011. He then joined Dragone Macau Limited to serve as General Manager. He spent 4 years at the helm of “The House of Dancing Water” and was able to efficiently manage the daily operation of this large scale water base extravaganza before joining us. Mr. Guimond came to our Company rich of over 25 years of experience in live entertainment management.

Kin Hung Lam Mr. Lam Kin Hung Moky is Vice President - Food & Beverage of the Company. He is responsible for all food and beverage operations for MGM COTAI. He learned his trade at The Peninsula Hong Kong, where he began as a waiter and worked his way up to the position of Director of Food & Beverage. At his Peninsula service period, he had also gained overseas exposure and worked as Executive Assistant Manager — Food & Beverage for their property in Bangkok and Shanghai. Mr. Lam is a seasoned professional with nearly 30 years of experience in Food & Beverage. Prior to joining us, he worked for the Wanda Hotels group where he served as General Manager for the company’s Nanjing property. Before that, he was the Chief Food & Beverage Director in Wanda’s corporate office in Beijing, where he oversaw the operations of all restaurants in numerous locations across China. From 2010 to 2013, Mr. Lam worked as the Director of Chinese Food & Beverage Operations for Intercontinental Hotels Group in the corporate office, responsible for a portfolio of 190 restaurants. Additionally, he supported their expansion from 190 properties to 300 properties in Greater China during his service period.

William Hornbuckle Mr. William (Bill) Joseph Hornbuckle, IV serves as Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited. Mr. Hornbuckle is the President and Chief Marketing Officer of MGM Resorts International. He also serves as a director of MGM Grand Paradise with operations and resorts in Macau since November 16, 2009. A 38-year veteran of the gaming industry, Mr. Hornbuckle currently serves as President of MGM Resorts International. In this capacity, one of his main roles is to serve as the Company’s Chief Construction Design and Development Officer. He is also in charge of the global expansion efforts of the Company through its gaming development and MGM Hospitality divisions. These responsibilities focus on the positioning of MGM Resorts International portfolio of properties and the company’s overall growth strategy. Mr. Hornbuckle also plays an integral part by spearheading MGM Resorts International Government Affairs team — developing the Company’s strategic relationships with governmental agencies in existing jurisdictions and emerging markets. In addition, Mr. Hornbuckle oversees the Company’s Entertainment team in creating a synergistic approach for the Company’s entertainment programing. He also serves as a key operational liaison to the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer on all matters of operational significance. Mr. Hornbuckle was previously Chief Marketing Officer of MGM Resorts International from 2009 until 2012. From 2005 until August 2009, Mr. Hornbuckle served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. He previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM Resorts International-Europe, where he worked on the development of the company’s gaming operations in the United Kingdom. Mr. Hornbuckle is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Hotel Administration. Mr. Hornbuckle also serves as Director of MGM Growth Properties.

Chen Yau Wong Mr. Chen Yau Wong serves as Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited. Mr. Wong is a director of MGM Grand Paradise, a position he has held since September 2007. Mr. Wong was a director of Grand Paradise Group (HK) Limited from December 2014 and retired in June 2016 and Grand Paradise Grupo S.A. from January 2005 and retired in June 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Wong was appointed by Shun Tak Holdings Limited as a financial advisor and operations controller between 2000 and 2007. Mr. Wong qualified as a chartered accountant in England and Wales in 1980 and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering science from the University of Salford in the United Kingdom.

Daniel D'Arrigo Mr. Daniel J. D'Arrigo serves as Non-Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited. Mr D’Arrigo is the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of MGM Resorts International. He has held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since August 2007 and the position of Treasurer of MGM Resorts International since 2009. Mr. D’Arrigo previously served as Senior Vice President-Finance of MGM Resorts International from February 2005 to August 2007 and as Vice President-Finance of MGM Resorts International from December 2000 to February 2005. Mr. D’Arrigo holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from West Virginia University in 1991.

Kenneth Rosevear Mr. Kenneth A. Rosevear serves as Non-Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited. Mr. Rosevear is the President of MGM Resorts Development, LLC (a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International), a position he has held since 1995. He has served as director of MGM Grand Paradise since December 4, 2008. Prior to joining MGM Resorts International, Mr. Rosevear was the President of Development for Caesars World for two years. Mr. Rosevear was Chief Executive of Sun International Group, which operated casino resorts in southern Africa, from 1985 to 1993 and its Deputy Managing Director from 1983 to 1985. He held the position of Financial Director of Southern Sun Group from 1982 to 1983. Mr. Rosevear began his career at Price Waterhouse in 1967 and rose to partnership in 1979, a position he held until 1982. During his career, Mr. Rosevear has overseen the design, construction and development of a number of gaming resorts internationally, including MGM MACAU. Mr. Rosevear obtained a Certificate in the Theory of Accountancy from the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and was qualified as a chartered accountant by the Chartered Accountants of South Africa in 1973.

William Scott Mr. William (Bill) Maxwell Scott, IV serves as Non-Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited. Mr. Scott is the Executive Vice President-Corporate Strategy and Special Counsel of MGM Resorts International, a position he has held since July 2010. In November 2011, he was also appointed to serve as a director of Diaoyutai-MGM Hospitality, Ltd, the joint venture between MGM Resorts International and Diaoyutai State Guesthouse (the hospitality arm of the PRC government) for the development of hospitality resources in China and was subsequently made Executive Director and General Manager. In March 2012, he was appointed by MGM Resorts International as Senior Resident Executive for Greater China. In July 2013, he was appointed General Manager of Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality, Ltd. Mr. Scott previously served as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of MGM Resorts International from August 2009 to July 2010. Mr. Scott was a partner at the law firm Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP, specializing in financing transactions, having joined the firm in 1986. Mr. Scott holds a Bachelor’s degree in history from the Dartmouth College in 1982 and a Juris Doctor degree from Union University in 1985. He also obtained a Master of Laws degree from Boston University in 1986.

Russell Banham Mr. Russell Francis Banham serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited. Mr. Banham retired from Deloitte CIS, Moscow Office in 2014, where he had been a partner since 2011. Before that, he worked from 2007 to 2011 at Deloitte CIS in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and from 2002 to 2007 he worked for Ernst and Young in Brisbane, Australia. Mr. Banham started his professional career as an auditor in 1974 working for Andersen and stayed at the Sydney Office, Australia, until 1984, from 1984 to 1985 he worked at the Andersen Los Angeles office, United States of America, and from 1985 to 2002 he worked at the Andersen Brisbane office, Australia. In his professional career in Australia, he was the lead audit partner for several clients in the gaming and hospitality industries and acquired relevant experience in these sectors. He has a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting degree, from the University of New South Wales, Sydney, is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Sze Wan Lam Ms. Sze Wan (Patricia) Lam serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited. She is the Chairman of Sotheby’s Asia and a member of the Board of Governors of the Hang Seng Management College in Hong Kong. Based between London and Hong Kong, Ms. Lam held the post of Head of Sotheby’s Private Client Services Department in London before her appointment as Chairman of Sotheby’s Asia in 2004. She was also appointed Chairman of Sotheby’s Diamonds, a retail joint venture established in December 2005 between Sotheby’s and the Steinmetz Diamond Group. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Monetary Economics from the London School of Economics in 1990 and a post graduate diploma in Asian Arts — Chinese, Japanese and Korean Arts at the School of Oriental and African Studies, London University in 1991.

Zhe Sun Prof. Zhe Sun serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited. He is a professor at the Institute for International Studies and director of the Center for U.S.-China Relations at Tsinghua University. Prior to that, he was a professor and deputy director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University between 2000 and 2007. Professor Sun has also taught at the East Asian Institute, Columbia University and Ramapo College, New Jersey. Professor Sun is the author and editor of 18 books on comparative politics and U.S.-China relations. He has a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in law from Fudan University in 1987 and 1989, respectively, and obtained a Doctor’s degree in political science from Columbia University in 2000. He also obtained a Master of Art degree from Indiana State University in 1992.