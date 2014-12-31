Name Description

Pui Leung Li Mr. Li Pui Leung (formerly named as Li Leung Pui) serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of TK GROUP Holdings Ltd since March 28, 2013. Mr. Li is one of the founders of the Group and was appointed as an executive director on 28 March 2013. He is also the chairman of the Board and the chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Li is responsible for the overall management and strategic planning of the Group. He has accumulated more than 31 years of professional experience in plastic mold fabrication and plastic injection molding and also experience in business management in the manufacturing industry. Mr. Li together with Mr. Lee Leung Yiu, a substantial shareholder and an executive director of the Company, established Tung Kong Machinery Moulding FTY in Hong Kong in 1983, and have since expanded the Group’s mold fabrication business into PRC in 1992 and moved the operations in Shenzhen, the PRC. Mr. Li was elected the “Winner of Young Industrialist Awards of Hong Kong” in 2003 and “Outstanding Person of Shenzhen Machinery Industry” in 2004, and awarded “Shenzhen Person of the Year” from Southern Metropolitan Daily in 2013. Mr. Li holds several social titles, including serving as a committee member of Shenzhen Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in 2010, the President of Guang Ming General Chamber of Commerce (Industry and Commerce), the President of Hong Kong Young Industrialists Council, the Chairman of Kowloon City District Road Safety Campaign Committee, vice chairman of Federation of Hong Kong Shenzhen Association Limited, vice president of Shenzhen Overseas Chinese International Association, the executive director of Shenzhen General Chamber of Commerce, the honourary vice chairman of charity committee of Shenzhen Guangming New District. On 16 June 2014, Mr. Li was appointed as the honorary president of The Hong Kong Plastics Manufacturers Association.

Kin Cheung Yung Mr. Yung Kin Cheung (Michael) serves as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of TK GROUP Holdings Ltd., since March 28, 2013. He is the member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Yung has approximately 26 years of experience in plastic mold fabrication and plastic injection molding. He was appointed as executive director of the Group on 28 March 2013. Mr. Yung is responsible for formulation and implementation of the business plan of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Yung acted as a buyer in National Semiconductor Hong Kong Ltd. from May 1985 to August 1987. He was promoted to Component Engineer in May 1987. From August 1987 to February 1989, Mr. Yung served at AST Research (Far East) Ltd. as procurement engineer. Mr. Yung joined the Group in 1989 as the general manager and was primarily responsible for operation management for the molding business. He served as the managing director of the Group since 2000, mainly responsible for business development and the daily operations of the Group’s business. Mr. Yung graduated for the Department of Industrial Engineering of the University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree of Science in Engineering in November 1983. He also graduated from the Centre of Buddhist Studies of the Faculty of Social Sciences of the University of Hong Kong with a Master’s Degree in Buddhist Studies in November 2008. Mr. Yung is also the shareholder and director of Eastern Mix Company Limited (a controlling shareholder of the Company), and the controlling shareholder and director of Cheer Union Development Ltd. (a substantial Shareholder of the Company).

Fong Wa Cheung Mr. Cheung Fong Wa serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director and Company Secretary of TK GROUP Holdings Ltd since November 27, 2013. Mr. Cheung joined the Group in July 2002, as a corporate financial controller and was mainly responsible for the finance, taxation, audit and investment of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Cheung had served at Deloitte Ross Tohmatsu (current known as “Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu”) and served as financial controller for a FORTUNE 500 manufacture company, and manufacturing companies listed in Hong Kong and the U.S.. He has accumulated 27 years of experience in the field of auditing, accounting and corporate finance. Mr. Cheung graduated from Hong Kong Polytechnic (the predecessor of Hong Kong Polytechnic University) in November 1987 with a major in accounting, and is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since January 1996 and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since September 1990.

Carl Bergstrom Mr. Carl Thomas Bergstrom serves as General Manager of the Performance Mold Business Units of TK GROUP Holdings Ltd since January 1, 2010. Mr. Bergstrom is responsible for performance mold business unit. Mr. Bergstrom has more than 35 years of experience in injection molding and mold fabrication. He was the founder and owner of Toolcad AB founded in 1985, which was sold to Angpanneforeningen AB in 1995. Prior to joining the Group in September 2007, he was the managing director of Perlos Precision Molds (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. Mr. Bergstrom completed a diploma in mechanical engineering from Sven Eriksonskolan, Boras in Sweden in June 1976.

Gong Shan Lu Mr. Lu Gong Shan serves as General Manager of the Standard Mold Business unit of TK GROUP Holdings Ltd since January 1, 2009. Mr. Lu joined the Group in May 2002, and was appointed as the deputy general manager of the Group in January 2009, responsible for the development of the mold fabrication business, project management and the management of affairs in respect of technology, quality and sourcing management. In October 2013, Mr. Lu was appointed as the general manager of the standard mold business unit of the Group, he is responsible for the overall management of the standard mold business unit. Mr. Lu graduated from Zhengzhou University of Light Industry in July 2000 with a diploma of high molecular material machining specialised in mold design and manufacturing. In May 2013, Mr Lo obtained a degree of master of Business Administration in Executive Management from the Royal Roads University.

Shit Chun Lui Mr. Lui Shit Chun serves as General Manager of the Plastic Components Manufacturing Division of TK GROUP Holdings Ltd since March 16, 2011. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Lui is responsible for the overall management of the plastic components manufacturing division. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Lui had worked in the plastics industry for approximately 10 years and has worked as the operations manager of Nypro Hong Kong Ltd. Mr. Lui graduated from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 1994 with a higher certificate in manufacturing engineering (plastics). He obtained a master’s degree in procurement management from the University of Strathclyde (distant learning) in the U.K. in October 2007.

Yiu Chung Yue Mr. Yue Yiu Chung is Corporate Financial Controller of TK GROUP Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in July 2014, and is responsible for the Group and plants finance operation. Prior to join the Group, he worked for a company listed in the U.S. and was responsible for the entire Asia Pacific region finance affair. He has approximately 24 years of experience in auditing and finance. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from City University of Hong Kong. He has also been a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since August 2000.

Leung Yiu Lee Mr. Lee Leung Yiu serves as Executive Director of TK GROUP Holdings Ltd since March 28, 2013. He is one of the founders of the Group and was appointed as executive director of the Group on 28 March 2013. Mr. Lee has approximately 31 years of experience in plastic mold fabrication and plastic injection molding. Mr. Lee together with Mr. Li Pui Leung (a controlling shareholder, the Chairman and an executive director of the Company) established Tung Kong Machinery Moulding FTY, in 1983. He has been holding the position of manager, mainly responsible for procurement for the Group. From August 2009 to October 2010, Mr. Lee completed the EMBA training classes of Graduate School of Tsinghua University, China, and obtained a certificate of completion. In June 2013, Mr. Lee obtained a degree of master of business administration from the University of Wales, the United Kingdom. Mr. Lee is also the shareholder and director of Eastern Mix Company Limited (a controlling shareholder of the Company), the controlling shareholder and director of Normal Times International Limited (a substantial shareholder of the Company), and the younger brother of Mr. Li Pui Leung.

See Yuen Lok Mr. Lok See Yuen (Samuel) serves as Chief Marketing Director- plastic components manufacturing division of TK GROUP Holdings Ltd since August 5, 2009. Mr. Lok joined the Group in August 2009 and was appointed as the chief marketing director of the plastic components manufacturing division of the Group. He was mainly responsible for sales and marketing affairs of the plastics components manufacturing division. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Lok had approximately 8 years of experience in plastics industry. Mr. Lok previously served as the application development manager of GE Plastics Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Lok graduated from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in November 1998.

Fa Li Ma Ms. Ma Fa Li serves as Director of Human Resources of TK GROUP Holdings Ltd., since January 1, 2011. Ms. Ma joined the Group in December 2003, and was appointed as the director of human resources of the Group in January 2011, responsible for the human resource, management, administration, information system management and EHS (environment, health and safety). In March 2004, Ms. Ma graduated from Northeastern University in the PRC with a master’s degree in management science. From December 2010 to December 2011, she completed (CHO) (Tsinghua enterprise CHO outstanding class (phase 2)) at Tsinghua University.

Fu Zhi Xing Mr. Xing Fu Zhi serves as Internal Audit Manager of TK GROUP Holdings Ltd since November 8, 2011. Mr. Xing joined the Group in November 2011, and was appointed as the internal audit manager of the Group, responsible for the internal audit of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Xing had approximately 13 years of experience in finance and audit. Mr. Xing has held positions such as assistant accountant in Wal-Mart China company, senior internal control consultant in an IBM joint venture in China, finance manager and internal audit manager in Hitachi GST China. During his service in IBM and Hitachi, he was involved in a number of projects including ERP implementation and SOX compliance. Mr. Xing became a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a certified internal auditor of The Institute of Internal Auditors in November 2009. Mr. Xing graduated in June 1998 form Sun Yat-sen University in the PRC with a bachelor’s degree in economics, majoring in auditing. He also obtained the Degree of Master of Business Administration (MBA) from The University of Manchester in November 2013.

Chi Ping Chung Prof. Dr. Chung Chi Ping (Roy) serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of TK GROUP Holdings Ltd., since November 27, 2013. He is also the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, and a member of each of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. Dr. Chung obtained a doctoral degree in engineering from the University of Warwick, the United Kingdom in May 2010 and Doctor of Business Administration Degree from City University of Macau in September 2012. He was appointed as an Industrial Professor by the University of Warwick, the United Kingdom in December 2010. He was awarded an honourary doctorate of business administration by the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in December 2007 and an honourary degree, Doctor of the University, by the University of Newcastle, Australia in July 2006 respectively. He was awarded the Bronze Bauhinia Star (BBS) Medal by the Hong Kong SAR Government effective on 1 July 2011. He was also appointed as Justice of Peace by the Hong Kong SAR Government effective on 1 July 2005 and won the Hong Kong Young Industrialists Award in 1997. In November 2014, he was further awarded the Industrialist of the Year. Dr. Chung had been an independent non-executive director of Kin Yat Holdings Limited (stock code: 638), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, from 30 January 1997 to 24 August 2014.

Kai Chung Ho Mr. Ho Kai Chung (Kenneth) serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of TK GROUP Holdings Ltd since November 27, 2013. He is also a member of each of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Ho obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Sydney, Australia in May 1988 and a master of commerce specialised in finance from the University of New South Wales, Australia in April 1991. Mr. Ho was awarded as Chartered Financial Analyst by the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts in September 1998 and is a CFA charterholder. Mr. Ho has previously served as Head of China Research, Senior Research Analyst and Vice President in Institutional Equities in international financial institutions, including Credit Lyonnais, JP Morgan and HSBC. Mr. Ho joined HSBC Group since November 2004. In June 2008, he was appointed as Head of Research, China, serving and acting as the representative in the Beijing Representative office of HSBC. As at January 2013, Mr. Ho worked as a Hong Kong China Equity sales director for HSBC. During the period from November 2013 to 31 March 2014, Mr. Ho had been an independent non-executive director of Evershine Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 8022), a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange. Since 10 October 2014, Mr. Ho has been an independent non-executive director of BBI Life Sciences Corporation (stock code: 1035), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Since 9 February 2015, Mr. Ho has been appointed as an executive director of Fifth Element Resources Limited (stock code: FTH), a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.