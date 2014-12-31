Name Description

Yaonan Zheng Mr. Zheng Yaonan has been Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer at Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company Limited since January 30, 2014. He also holds positions as the executive director and concurrently as the general manager in a number of the Company’s subsidiaries. Mr. Zheng started the intimate wear sales business as early as in 1998 and served as the chairman and the president at Shenzhen City Beauty Fashion Co., Ltd. an intimate wear company, from March 2006 to August 2009. Mr. Zheng co-founded Cosmo Lady Guangdong, in September 2009, where he had served as the chairman and the president since then until July 2013, and has thereafter held the positions of executive director and chief executive officer. With approximately 15 years of experience in the intimate wear manufacturing and sales industry, Mr. Zheng has been the key driver of its business strategies and achievements to date. He is primarily responsible for the strategic planning, business development, corporate management and overall performance of the Group. Mr. Zheng is currently a committee member of Guangdong Provincial Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a vice chairman of Guangdong Youth Association, a vice chairman of Guangdong Provincial Youth Entrepreneur Association and an executive committee member of Guangdong Federation of Industry and Commerce. Mr. Zheng is studying for an executive master of business administration degree at the School of Management of Xiamen University, Xiamen, Fujian Province and has completed the China CEO Program and obtained an executive education program certificate from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business, Beijing, in December 2013.

Zonghong Lin Mr. Lin Zonghong has been Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board and Vice President at Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company Limited since January 30, 2014. He was appointed as our executive Director, deputy Chairman of the Board and vice president on January 30, 2014. He also holds positions as the executive director and concurrently as the general manager in a number of the Company’s subsidiaries. Mr. Lin is also the supervisor of Fanxue Fashion (Zhengzhou), a wholly-owned subsidiary of our Company. Mr. Lin was a co-founder of Cosmo Lady Guangdong, established in September 2009, where he had served as a deputy chairman since then until July 2013, and has thereafter held the positions of executive director and vice president. Prior to that, Mr. Lin served as a director at Shenzhen City Beauty Fashion Co., Ltd., an intimate wear company, from June 2006 to September 2009. Mr. Lin is primarily responsible for the production and logistics of our Group. Mr. Lin is currently studying for an executive master of business administration degree at the School of Management of Xiamen University , Xiamen, Fujian Province, and has graduated from China Europe International Business School, Shanghai, upon finishing the study of the Advanced Management Programme in June 2013.

Shengfeng Zhang Mr. Zhang Shengfeng has been Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board and Vice President at Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company Limited since January 30, 2014. He also holds positions as the executive director and concurrently as the general manager in a number of the Company’s subsidiaries. Mr. Zhang was a co-founder of Cosmo Lady Guangdong, established in September 2009, where he had served as a deputy chairman since then until July 2013, and has thereafter held the positions of executive director and vice president. Previously, Mr. Zhang served as a director at Shenzhen City Beauty Fashion Co., Ltd., an intimate wear company, from March 2006 to August 2009. Mr. Zhang is primarily responsible for the design, research and development and procurement of the Group. Mr. Zhang has been a deputy chairman of Dongguan Fenggang Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment and a deputy chairman of Shenzhen Underwear Association since September 2011 and August 2012, respectively. Mr. Zhang is currently studying for an executive master of business administration degree at the School of Management of Xiamen University Xiamen, Fujian Province and is also a participant of the EMBA Programme at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business, Beijing branch. Mr. Zhang has obtained a college degree in industrial electric automation from Guangdong College of Engineering which was combined with the other two colleges and now known as Guangdong University of Technology, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province in July 1990.

Hong Shing Loo Mr. Loo Hong Shing is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Loo was an executive director, chief financial officer, company secretary and authorized representative of Hengan International Group Company Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1044). Mr. Loo is currently an independent non-executive director of Goldenmars Technology Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 3638). Mr. Loo also worked previously in an international firm of accountants in Hong Kong. He is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Zuming Cheng Mr. Cheng Zuming has been Chief Operating Officer, Vice President and Executive Director at Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company Limited since January 30, 2014. He also holds positions as the executive director and concurrently as the general manager in a number of the Company’s subsidiaries. Mr. Cheng was a co-founder of Cosmo Lady Guangdong, established in September 2009, where he had served as a director since then until July 2013, and has thereafter held the positions of executive director, vice president and chief operating officer. Prior to that, Mr. Cheng worked at an intimate wear chain store from January 2003 to February 2005. From March 2005 to September 2009, he held the position of vice president in Shenzhen City Beauty Fashion Co., Ltd., an intimate wear company. Mr. Cheng is primarily responsible for the sales, marketing and customer relations of our Group. Mr. Cheng is currently studying for an executive master of business administration degree at the School of Management of Xiamen University, Xiamen, Fujian Province.

Shuang Sha Mr. Sha Shuang has been Chief Information Officer and Vice President at Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company Limited since March 19, 2014. Previously, Mr. Sha served as a deputy general manager and chief information officer from April 2012 to July 2013 and has thereafter held the positions of vice president and chief information officer, at Cosmo Lady Guangdong. Mr. Sha is responsible for the management of the information systems of the Group. From November 2005 to May 2012, Mr. Sha Shuang was an acting general manager of the information systems at Li Ning (China) Sports Goods Co., Ltd, a major Chinese athletic company which makes athletic shoes and sports-wear. Prior to that, Mr. Sha served as a senior manager of integrated service at the information systems integration and service operation department of Lenovo (Beijing) Co., Ltd. from August 1999 to November 2005. Mr. Sha Shuang obtained a finance master of business administration degree jointly offered by The Chinese University of Hong Kong in collaboration with Tsinghua University in Beijing in 2009 and a bachelor’s degree in economics of technology from the School of Economics and Management (now known as the School of Economics) of Jilin University, Changchun, Jilin Province, in 1998. Mr. Sha is an assistant engineer qualified by Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2000.

Xiaoli Wu Ms. Wu Xiaoli has been Vice President and Executive Director at Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company Limited since January 30, 2014. She also holds the position as the supervisor in a number of the Company’s subsidiaries. Prior to that, Ms. Wu started working at Cosmo Lady Guangdong in September 2009, where she served as a supervisor until August 2010 and immediately following her resignation as a supervisor, Ms. Wu was appointed as a director and held the position until July 2013. And she was appointed as an executive director and a vice president in July 2013 and has held such positions since then. Previously, Ms. Wu was a supervisor of Shenzhen City Beauty Fashion Co., Ltd., an intimate wear company, from March 2005 to April 2007 and a furniture/housewares manager of Shenzhen Sam’s Club of Wal-Mart SZITIC Stores Co., Ltd., which is affiliated with global supermarket chains run by Wal-Mart Stores Inc., from January 1996 to July 2005. Ms. Wu is responsible for the human resources and administration management of the Group. Ms. Wu is currently attending the Executive Development Programme for Backbones of Private Enterprises of Guangdong Province at the School of Business Administration of South China University of Technology, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province and the Programme for Elites of Leading Cantonese Enterprises at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business, Guangdong Province.

Shunxiang Xian Mr. Xian Shunxiang has been Vice President at Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company Limited since March 19, 2014. Mr. Xian served as a deputy general manager of business operations from October 2011 to July 2013 and has thereafter held the position of vice president, at Cosmo Lady Guangdong. Mr. Xian is responsible for the retail operations of the Group. From May 2008 to October 2011, Mr. Xian Shunxiang held the position of chief operating officer at Real Kung Fu Catering Management Co., Ltd., a company providing catering services. In 1990, Mr. Xian joined McDonald’s (Shenzhen) Limited, a subsidiary belonging to the chain of hamburger fast food restaurants. Mr. Xian was also one of the trainee managers and has received comprehensive overseas trainings in Hong Kong and the United States. Mr. Xian was eventually promoted to operations director. Mr. Xian Shunxiang graduated from China Europe International Business School, Shanghai, upon finishing the China Europe Leadership Development of Senior Level Programme in January 2010. He obtained a college degree in Chinese from Shenzhen Institute of Education, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province in July 1988.a

Baoma Wen Mr. Wen Baoma has been Non-Executive Director at Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company Limited since April 16, 2014. Mr. Wen was appointed as our non-executive Director on April 16, 2014. Mr. Wen was a nonexecutive director from October 2010 to July 2013 and a supervisor from July 2013 to January 2014 at Cosmo Lady Guangdong. Mr. Wen is primarily responsible for giving strategic advice and making recommendations on the operations and management of our Group. Mr. Wen has been a partner of Capital Today China Growth (HK) Limited, an investment company, since 2005, and currently serves on the board of directors of a number of Capital Today investee companies, including Wisdom Alliance Limited, an online diamond retailer through Zbird.com and Yuanmeng Household Products Co., Ltd. a company manufacturing and selling home textile products.

Weiqiang Yang Mr. Yang Weiqiang is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the chairman and president of Shenzhen Qianhai Fosun Ruizhe Asset Management Co., Limited (“Fosun Ruizhe AM”). Fosun Ruizhe AM is a professional investment company and a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited (“Fosun”) (Stock code: 00656), which is a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) and the holding company of Fosun Ruizhe Grace Investments Limited. Mr. Yang obtained a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Zhengzhou University, master’s degrees in business management from Perking University and Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business, and an executive master of business administration degree from Tsinghua University. Mr. Yang has more than 18 years of practice experience in manufacturing industry. Prior to joining Fosun, Mr. Yang served as a senior vice president and an executive director of TCL Corporation, the shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock code: 000100). Mr. Yang moved to the investment industry and served as an executive president and a managing director of HEAVEN-SENT Capital Management Group Co., Ltd. from 2008 to 2013. Mr. Yang participated in the preparation of “Q & A of mergers and acquisition of listed companies” issued by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and served as a core lecturer for mergers and acquisitions field as invited by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Mr. Yang is currently a non-executive director of Koradior Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock code: 3709), and a director of Grandland Decoration Group, a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock code: 002482).

Zhigang Chen Mr. Chen Zhigang, CPA, has been Non-Executive Independent Director at Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company Limited since June 9, 2014. Mr. Chen joined the Group as an independent non-executive director of Cosmo Lady Guangdong on July 22, 2013 and resigned from the position on January 10, 2014 in preparation for the conversion of Cosmo Lady Guangdong from a joint stock limited liability company into a limited liability company on January 29, 2014. Mr. Chen is responsible for giving strategic advice and making recommendations on the operations and management of the Group. Mr. Chen Zhigang has been a partner and the department head of the Vocation International Certified Public Accountants Co., Ltd., an accounting firm, since 2004. Mr. Chen is a Certified Public Accountant with Securities and Futures Practice Qualification certified by the China Securities Regulatory Commission in January 2004 and a Chinese Certified Public Accountant certified by The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants in September 2000. Mr. Chen Zhigang served as an independent non-executive director from September 25, 2010 to October 13, 2011 at Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co., Ltd. (stock code: 002288), a company manufacturing and distributing electronic components, which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Yiyi Dai Dr. Dai Yiyi, Ph.D., has been Non-Executive Independent Director at Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company Limited since June 9, 2014. Dr. Dai joined the Group as an independent non-executive director of Cosmo Lady Guangdong on July 22, 2013 and resigned from the position on January 10, 2014 in preparation for the conversion of Cosmo Lady Guangdong from a joint stock limited liability company into a limited liability company on January 29, 2014. Dr. Dai is responsible for supervising the activities and decisions of the Remuneration Committee, giving strategic advice and making recommendations on the operations and management of our Group. Dr. Dai Yiyi has been a full-time professor, a deputy dean and a Ph.D. supervisor of the School of Management of Xiamen University since 2004, 2008 and 2009, respectively. Dr. Dai was a senior visiting scholar at the Kellogg School of Management of Northwestern University, IIllinois, USA from 2007 to 2008 and the School of Management of McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada in 2002. Dr. Dai Yiyi also holds or held the position of independent director in the following companies: Mingfa Group (International) Company Limited, China SCE Property Holdings Limited and Xiamen Dazhou Xingye Resources Holdings Limited, Xiamen ITG Group Co., Ltd., Fujian Septwolves Industry Co., Ltd., Xiamen C&D Inc. and GuangDong Shirongzhaoye Co. Dr. Dai Yiyi obtained his doctorate degree and a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1999 and 1989, respectively, from Xiamen University, Xiamen, Fujian Province, and also graduated from the Sixth Ford Class of the Sino-American Economics Training Centre of Renmin University of China, Beijing. In 2006, Dr. Dai completed a short-term study program named Program on Case Method and Participant-Centered Learning (PCMPCL) in Harvard Business School, Massachusetts, USA. Dr. Dai Yiyi was awarded as the “Top-notch Personnel in Xiamen” in August 2010.

Hong Te Lu Dr. Lu Hong Te is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is currently a professor at the department of business administration of Chung Yuan Christian University in Taiwan, specializing in sales management and business competitive strategies. Mr. Lu also serves as a visiting professor at institutions including SGP International Management Academy, Nanyang Technological University’s EMBA Center and Xiamen University’s EMBA Center. Mr. Lu is an independent non-executive director of Capxon International Electronic Company Limited (Stock code: 469), ANTA Sports Products Limited (Stock Code: 2020), China Lilang Limited (Stock code: 1234), China SCE Property Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1966), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and an independent director of Uni-President Enterprises Corp., a company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (Stock code: 1216). Mr. Lu is also an independent director of Firich Enterprises Co., Ltd (Stock code: 8076) and Lanner Electronics Inc. (Stock code: 6245), the shares of which are traded in the Taipei Exchange. Mr. Lu obtained a bachelor’s degree in industrial management science from National Cheng Kung University in 1983, and a master’s degree and a doctoral degree in marketing from the Graduate Institute of Business Administration of the College of Management of National Taiwan University in 1985 and 1992, respectively.