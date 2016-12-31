Name Description

Jianrong Ma Mr. Ma Jianrong is Executive Chairman of the Board of Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited. He is a senior economist. He is responsible for the overall business development strategy of the Group and has over 35 years of experience in the textile industry. Prior to joining the Group in 1989, he worked for Shaoxing Cotton Mill and Hangzhou Linping Knitting and Garment Plant. After joining the Group, Mr. Ma served as the manager of the knitting and weaving department, a deputy general manager and the general manager of Ningbo Shenzhou Weaving Group Co., Ltd. (“Ningbo Weaving”), the earliest operating entity of the Group. He has been the chairman of Ningbo Shenzhou Knitting Co., Ltd. (“Shenzhou Knitting”) since April 2005. He was appointed as the chairman of the Nomination Committee on 1 April 2012. Mr. Ma is a deputy to the People’s Congress of Zhejiang Province. He was awarded “Charity Model of Ningbo, “Charity Prize of Zhejiang – Individual and “Prize for Outstanding Charity Contribution in China”

Guanlin Huang Mr. Huang Guanlin is a Chief Executive Officer, Group General Manager, Executive Director of Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the daily operations of the Group such as production, sales and marketing and has over 28 years of experience in the textile industry. Mr. Huang graduated from Zhejiang University of Technology, majoring in chemical industry management and engineering. Prior to joining the Group in 1989, he worked for a silk knitting mill in Yuhang County, Zhejiang Province. After joining the Group, Mr. Huang worked as the manager and a deputy general manager of the production and operation department of Ningbo Weaving. He has been the general manager of Shenzhou Knitting since April 2005. Mr. Huang was the chairman of the Nomination Committee during the period from October 2005 to March 2012.

Zhifen Chen Ms. Chen Zhifen is Deputy General Manager and Executive Director of Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited. She is responsible for all garment manufacturing departments, and has over 26 years of experience in the textile industry. After joining the Group in April 1990, she worked as the section chief, the manager of the garment manufacturing department, the manager of the No. 2 and No. 6 garment manufacturing departments, an assistant to the general manager of Ningbo Weaving and an assistant to the general manager of the Group. During the period from September 2000 to June 2003, Ms. Chen studied at Naval University of Engineering, majoring in management engineering. She also graduated from TBM LeanSigma Institute with a certificate for completion of the Kaizen Promotion Office Toward World-Class Manufacturing Excellence in 2007 and the College of Economics of Zhejiang University with a certificate for the senior seminar class for modern entrepreneur managers in 2012.

Lan Chen Mr. Chen Lan is Deputy General Manager of Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the procurement of raw materials, such as cotton yarn, and information management, and has over 27 years of experience in textile industry. After joining the Group in July 1989, he served as the manager of the weaving department, the deputy manager of the production and operation department, the manager of the raw materials procurement department and an assistant to the general manager of Ningbo Weaving and an assistant to the general manager of the Group.

Chaoquan Gu Mr. Gu Chaoquan is Deputy General Manager of Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the production planning of the Group, and has over 28 years of experience in textile industry. Prior to joining the Group in 1989, he worked for the government of Beilun District, Ningbo City, China. Mr. Gu served as the deputy head of the office, the manager of the garment manufacturing department, the manager of the No. 1 garment manufacturing department, assistant to the general manager of Ningbo Weaving and an assistant to the general manager of the Group.

Jijun Hu Mr. Hu Jijun is Deputy General Manager of Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited. He is responsible for sales and marketing of the Group and has 26 years of sales and marketing experience in the Japanese knitwear market. After joining the Group in September 1989, Mr. Hu worked at the production and operation department of Ningbo Weaving as the deputy manager and an assistant to the general manager, responsible for export sales. He has been a deputy general manager of Shenzhou Knitting since April 2005.

Huiguo Xu Mr. Xu Huiguo is Deputy General Manager of the Company. He in charge of the administrative affairs of the Group. Mr. Xu has over 44 years of experience in administration and management. Mr. Xu obtained an undergraduate qualification in economic management from the Party School of the Central Committee of C.P.C. and is a qualified engineer. Prior to joining the Group, he was the team leader of the wiring team of Ningbo Electricity Bureau, a manager and the secretary of the party branch of, the general manager of, the chief of Beilun District Electricity Bureau and the general manager of Ningbo Mingyao Environmental Thermal Power Co., Ltd.

Delin Yan Mr. Yan Delin is Deputy General Manager of Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited. He is in charge of the operations of the Group’s garment factory in Cambodia and has over 28 years of experience in textile industry. He has obtained the certificate of assistant economist. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Yan worked as the head of the equipment division of Hangzhou Linping Knitting and Garment Plant, the head of its office, and a deputy general manager of joint venture companies under Yuhang Cooperative Office, during which, he served as the general manager of a Cambodian company under the Yuhang Cooperative Office. After joining the Group in October 1999, Mr. Yan worked as the deputy head of the office of Ningbo Weaving and has been an assistant to the general manager of Shenzhou Knitting since May 2005. He graduated from the Correspondence College at the Party School of the Central Committee of CCP, majoring in economic management.

Tak Hing Chan Mr. Chan Tak Hing (Kenji) is a Financial Controller, Company Secretary of Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited since September 2008. He joined the Group in September 2008. He is currently the Financial Controller and Company Secretary of the Group. Mr. Chan has over 20 years of experience in auditing, financial controlling, company secretarial and accounting. Mr. Chan holds a Master Degree in Business Administration and a Master of Science Degree in China Business Management. Mr. Chan is also a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a Certified Tax Adviser in Hong Kong and an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales.

Renhe Ma Mr. Ma Renhe is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited. He is responsible for administration, dyeing and finishing affairs of the Group and has over 39 years of experience in textile industry. Prior to joining the Group in 1989, he worked for Shaoxing Cotton Mill and Hangzhou Linping Knitting and Garment Plant. After joining the Group, Mr. Ma worked as the manager and a deputy general manager of the dyeing and finishing department of Ningbo Weaving. He has been a deputy general manager of Shenzhou Knitting since May 2002. From October 2005 to March 2012, Mr. Ma was also the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and subsequently redesignated as a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Cunbo Wang Mr. Wang Cunbo is an Executive Director of Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited. He joined the Group as the department head of the finance department of the Group and the financial controller of Shenzhou Knitting in May 2004. He was appointed as a Director of the Group in 2011. He graduated from Zhejiang University of Technology, majoring in biology and chemical engineering, with a bachelor’s degree in engineering in 1995. In the same year, Mr. Wang studied at Zhejiang University of Technology where he obtained a master’s degree in management in 1998. In addition, he obtained the certificates of the PRC certified public accountant, the PRC registered tax agent and the PRC certified public valuer and senior accountant and the operating permit of the PRC public certified accountant engaged in securities and futures-related business. Prior to joining the Group, he was a partner of Ningbo Tianjian Yongde United Accounting Firm, a deputy general manager of Ningbo Yongde Corporate Management and Consulting Firm, and has over 6 years of experience as certified accountant.

Jifeng Cui Mr. Cui Jifeng is Assistant to the General Manager of Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the Group’s technology and quantity affairs, and has over 27 years of experience in textile industry. Prior to joining the Group in 1990, he worked as the deputy factory manager of Ningbo Beilun Garments Plant, in charge of technology. Mr. Cui served as the deputy manager of the production and operation department and an assistant to the general manager of Ningbo Weaving.

Yonghai Hu Mr. Hu Yonghai is Assistant to the General Manager of Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the affairs of fabric technology, and has over 26 years of experience in textile industry. He obtained the certificate of assistant economist. Mr. Hu graduated from Zhejiang Industrial University with a bachelor’s degree in industrial management engineering. He joined the Group immediately after graduation and worked as an assistant manager, deputy manager of the production and operation department and an assistant to the general manager of Ningbo Weaving, responsible for the affairs of fabrics and technology.

Tao Jiang Mr. Jiang Tao is an Assistant to the General Manager, Manager of Uniqlo Business Department, a subsidiary of Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited. He He has 20 years of experience in knitting and weaving industry. Mr. Jiang graduated from the Faculty of English at Shanghai University, majoring in English for international trade. Prior to joining the Group, he worked at Shanghai Dongfang Rimian Company Limited. After joining the Group in October 1998, Mr. Jiang served as an assistant to the general manager of Ningbo Weaving and was responsible for the sales to Uniqlo.

Bin Ma Mr. Ma Bin is Assistant to the General Manager, Manager of the NIKE Business Department of Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited. He is fully in charge of the operation and project management and customer relationship maintenance of the NIKE business department. Mr. Ma has 16 years of experience in the textile industry. After joining the Group, he participated in the formation of the Shenzhou Department of European and U.S. Business and was responsible for targeting potential customers. He has been responsible for the NIKE business since early 2005. In January 2009, he was appointed as an assistant to the Group’s general manager. He graduated from the Department of Electronic Engineering of the Fudan University and later obtained his SUFE-Webster joint MBA from the MBA School of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. Before joining the Group, Mr. Ma served as the business development manager of the Sealand Securities.

Qing Song Mr. Song Qing is an Assistant to the General Manager, Manager of the ADIDAS Business Department of Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited. He is fully in charge of the general management and system construction of the ADIDAS Business Department of the Group. He assists the general manager with other aspects of operations and has 18 years of experience in the textile industry. In 1994, Mr. Song graduated from the Department of Computer Science and Technology of the Northwestern Polytechnical University. He obtained a Master of Technology from the National University of Singapore in 2005 and graduated from the NTU-SJTU Joint Executive MBA (EMBA) Programme in 2008. Having joined the Group in January 2007, Mr. Song has 10 years of work experience in Singapore. Beginning in 1997, he worked as a senior software development engineer for a software development firm for a year. In 1998, he joined of the textile industry and served as its IT Manager and Chief Information Officer CIO successively.

Xu Chen Mr. Chen Xu is Independent Non-Executive Director of Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited., since December 1, 2013. He joined the Group on 1 December 2013 as an independent non-executive Director and a member of each of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee. Mr. Chen graduated from Hangzhou Chemistry and Industry Institute with a diploma in chemical machinery and the Leadership Training Class of the Party School of Zhejiang Municipal Committee of the Communist Party. Between July 1970 and September 1983, Mr. Chen held various positions at Zhenhai Fertiliser Plant including coordinator, deputy section chief of production and technology, workshop director, deputy secretary of the party committee as well as factory director. Mr. Chen also served as deputy head of the organisation department of Zhenhai County Party Committee from June 1985 to October 1985. He was a member of the standing committee and the secretary of the Commission for Discipline Inspection of Binhai (Beilun) District of Ningbo between October 1985 and March 1992. He was also a member of the standing committee of the Commission for Discipline Inspection of Ningbo between August 1989 and March 1992, the vice secretary and the secretary of the commission and the chairman of the standing committee of the Local People’s Congress of Binhai (Beilun) District between March 1992 and January 2003. From February 2002 to March 2011, Mr. Chen served as the vice chairman of the standing committee of the Local People’s Congress of Ningbo. He was appointed as the deputy director of the advisory committee to the People’s Government of Ningbo in August 2011 and retired from this position in September 2013.

Xianpin Jiang Mr. Jiang Xianpin is Independent Non-Executive Director of Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited since April 1, 2012. He studied accounting in Southwestern University of Finance and Economics, the PRC from 1982 to 1986 and obtained a bachelor’s degree in Economics majoring in accounting. Mr. Jiang started teaching at Zhejiang University of Technology in 1986 and is currently a professor in the School of Accounting, Trade and Management of Zhejiang University of Technology. Mr. Jiang is also a key teaching staff in the University’s MBA Education Centre and has been engaged by the Science Technology Department of Zhejiang Province as its special finance expert, as well as a director of Institute of Finance Engineering, Zhejiang Province, PRC, and the chief financial adviser to. Mr. Jiang was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director and the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee on 1 April 2012.