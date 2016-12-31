Name Description

Man Chun Lee Mr. Lee Man Chun (Raymond) is Executive Chairman of the Board of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd since June 1, 2013. Dr. Lee has over 23 years of operational experience in paper manufacturing and is experienced in professional formula of paper making and product development. Dr. Lee was conferred the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Laws in 2014 and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Science from the University of British Columbia in Canada. He is currently involved in a number of public engagements and has been awarded honorary citizenship of Dongguan and reputational citizenship of Changshu. Dr. Lee was awarded the “Young Industrialist Award of Hong Kong 2002” and received an award for “2003 Hong Kong Ten Outstanding Young Persons Selection Awardees”. In 2011, Dr. Lee was appointed as Vice President of China Paper Association. He is currently appointed as Chairman of Centum Charitas Foundation. He is an Independent Non-executive Director of the listed company, Bossini International Holdings Limited. Dr. Lee is the brother of Mr. Lee Man Bun, an Executive Director of the Company and Chief Executive Officer of the Group and is the brother-in-law of Mr. Li King Wai Ross, an Executive Director of the Company.

Man Bun Lee Mr. Lee Man Bun is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd effective June 1, 2013. He is the member of the Political Consultative Committee of Guangdong Province, MH, the Member of Commission on Poverty (Youth Education, Employment and Training Task Force), the Committee Member of Social Welfare Advisory Committee and also the Advisory Committee of The Enhancing Self-Reliance Through District Partnership Programme, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, is responsible for production management, sales, daily operation, research & development, repair and maintenance of production machines and factory staff management etc. Mr. Lee holds a Bachelor’s Degree of Applied Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of British Columbia in Canada. Mr. Lee is awarded the “Young Industrialist Award of Hong Kong 2015” and is the Founding Chairman of Hong Kong New Youth Energy Think Tank. He is the younger brother of Dr. Lee Man Chun Raymond, the Chairman and an Executive Director of the Company and is the brother-in-law of Mr. Li King Wai Ross, an Executive Director of the Company.

Kwok Keung Cheung Mr. Cheung Kwok Keung is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd. He is responsible for the internal supervision, management of the Group’s financial matters and investor relationship. Mr. Cheung is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and has over 28 years of experience in the field of auditing, accounting and financial management. He is an Independent Non-executive Director of the listed company, China Aoyuan Property Group Limited. He joined the Group in August 2002.

Heong Kan Yip Mr. Yip Heong Kan is Deputy General Manager of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd. He is responsible for cost controlling, corporate management and energy saving projects. He holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Open University of Hong Kong, is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has over 23 years of experience in auditing & accounting and corporate financial management. He joined the Group in June 2008.

King Wai Li Mr. Li (Ross) King Wai is Executive Director of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited. He is responsible for the global procurement of recovered paper, logistics planning and optimisation, as well as external affairs for the Group. He holds a Master’s Degree in Science in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University in USA and a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Science in Computer Engineering from University of British Columbia in Canada. He has over 15 years of experience in production management, operations and technological research and development. He is the brother-in-law of Dr. Lee Man Chun Raymond and Mr. Lee Man Bun, both of whom are Executive Directors of the Company.

Chi Ho Chan Mr. Chan Chi Ho is the Senior Production Manager of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd. Mr. Chan is responsible for industrial paper production management of the Group. Mr. Chan has over 29 years of experience in overseeing production matters in the paper manufacturing business. Mr. Chan was former production manager of Jiangsu plant and rejoined the Group in February 2009.

Kong Sang Chan Mr. Chan Kong Sang is Manager - Power Stations of Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd. He is responsible for the set up and operation of various power plants. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Engineering from the University of Hong Kong and has over 34 years of experience in operation and managing production and engineering aspects of manufacturing businesses. He joined the Group in January 2001.

Wai Fu Chung Mr. Chung Wai Fu is Administration Manager of Vietnam Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd. He is responsible for Hau Giang plant operation and management. Mr. Chung holds a Bachelor Degree of Production and Logistics Management and a Master Degree of Business Administration in Human Resources Management from the University of Southern Queensland. He has over 23 years of management experience working in both multinational and local listed companies in China. Mr. Chung joined the Group in November 2008.

Ho Chung Lee Mr. Lee Ho (Jude) Chung is Administration Manager - Guangdong Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd. He is responsible for the Information Technology Strategic Planning and Execution. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Science & Engineering from University of Toronto in Canada and has over 17 years of experience in IT supervision and 9 years of senior management experience from different multinational companies. He joined the Group in October 2011.

Yuen Ling Li Ms. Li Yuen Ling is the Senior Finance Manager of the company. She is responsible for the Group’s finance activities, as well as maintaining banking relationship for the Group. She joined the Lee & Man group in 1984 and has over 32 years of experience in accounting and finance for manufacturing operations.

Hok She Ng Mr. Ng Hok She, Harry is the Head of Quality Assurance of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd. He is responsible for the packaging paper and tissue paper production quality of the Group. Mr. Ng holds a Bachelor’s Degree and a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from McMaster University in Canada. He has over 15 years of experience in engineering safety aspects management. He joined the Group in October 2011.

Pak Kong Tse Mr. Tse Pak Kong is Senior Manager of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited. He businesses. He is responsible for the global procurement of recovered paper businesses. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Hong Kong and has over 30 years of experience in the management of both multinational and local companies in China. He joined the Group in December 2005.

Jean Goo Yan Mr. Yan Jean Goo is Deputy General Manager - Chongqing Lee & Man Tissue of Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd. He is the Deputy General Manager of Chongqing Lee & Man Tissue, is responsible for the overall operation & management of tissue business of the Group. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Xiamen and has over 29 years of experience in production and operation management. He joined the Group in November 2006.

Chung Kwong Poon Professor Dr. Poon Chung Kwong is Non-Executive Director of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited. He is the Chairman of Virya Foundation Limited (a registered non-profit charitable organisation), the Emeritus Professor and the President Emeritus of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He devoted 40 years of his life to advancing university education in Hong Kong before he retired in January 2009 from his 18-year presidency at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Professor Poon obtained a Bachelor of Science (Honours) Degree from the University of Hong Kong, A Doctor of Philosophy Degree and a Higher Doctor of Science Degree from the University of London. He was a Postdoctoral Fellow at the California Institute of Technology and University of Southern California. He also held the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Humanities from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2009. He was appointed a Non-official Justice of the Peace (JP) in 1989, received the OBE in 1991, the Gold Bauhinia Star (GBS) in 2002, “Leader of the Year Awards 2008 (Education)”. In addition, Professor Poon was appointed as a member of the Legislative Council (1985-1991) and a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (1998-2013). He is also an Independent Non-executive Director of Henderson Land Development Company Limited, The Hong Kong and China Gas Limited, Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited and Chevalier International Holdings Limited. All the aforesaid companies are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Shing Yim Chau Mr. Chau (David) Shing Yim CPA is Independent Non-Executive Director of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited. He he has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, working on projects ranging from initial public offering transactions and restructuring of PRC enterprises to cross-border and domestic takeover transactions. Mr. Chau was formerly a partner of one of the big four accounting firms in Hong Kong, holding the position as their Head of Merger and Acquisition and Corporate Advisory. He is a director of the Hong Kong Securities Institute, the member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales (“ICAEW”), and was granted the Corporate Finance Qualification of ICAEW. Mr. Chau is also the member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPA”), and was an ex-committee member of the Disciplinary Panel of HKICPA. Mr. Chau is the member of Jinan Municipal Committee of the CPPCC. Mr. Chau is currently an Independent Non-executive Director of Man Wah Holdings Limited, China Evergrande Group, Richly Field China Development Limited, Evergrande Health Industry Group Limited, Hengten Networks Group Limited and IDG Energy Investment Group Limited (Former named Shun Cheong Holdings Limited). All the aforesaid companies are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Peter Davies Mr. Peter A. Davies is Independent Non-Executive Director of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited. He an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company, is a retired lawyer. He has over 46 years of experience in the legal field, practising both as a solicitor and a barrister in England and Hong Kong. Over the years, he has been a partner of Messrs. Deacons, Solicitors, and a Directorate Officer and the head of the Insider Dealing Unit with the Department of Justice of Hong Kong. He was appointed to be a notary public in Hong Kong in 1974.