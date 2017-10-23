Name Description

Guoxing Zhong Mr. Zhong Guoxing is Executive Chairman of the Company of the Company. Mr. Zhong is also a director of several subsidiaries of the Company. He has over 15 years of experience in banking, financing and over 18 years of experience in asset management. Mr. Zhong has been appointed as a non-executive director of Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) (stock code: 59), since 9 October 2013, and has been a director of Guangzhou Yucheng Real Estate Development Company Limited (??), a sino-foreign cooperative joint venture of Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited, since late 2012. Mr. Zhong was the executive director and co-president of China Orient Asset Management (International) Holding Limited , a subsidiary of China Orient Asset Management Co., Limited from June 2012 to 15 May 2017. He was also an executive director of Shanghai Zendai Property Limited a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 755) from 8 May 2015 to 24 May 2017 and was the executive director from 11 August 2009 to 27 June 2012 and the chief executive officer from 11 June 2010 to 27 June 2012 of Madex International (Holdings) Limited (now known as Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited , a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 231). Mr. Zhong graduated from Hunan University, majoring in Manufacturing Accounting and holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Asia International Open University (Macau).

Haifeng Hu Mr. Hu Haifeng is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has over 20 years of experience in the financial industry and has worked in an urban credit cooperative and banks in Mainland China, as well as an asset management company in Hong Kong. He has extensive experience in marketing and management. Prior to his appointment as an Executive Director of the Company, Mr. Hu has been an employee of the Company since 23 November 2016. Mr. Hu graduated from Harbin University of Science and Technology after completing its two-year curriculum for an undergraduate program in accounting. Mr. Hu has then been conferred a Bachelor of Management degree by Harbin University of Science and Technology.

Zhonghe Wang Mr. Wang Zhonghe serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Wang has about 25 years of experience in the financial industry with a focus on investment banking, corporate finance and capital markets. He has extensive experience in business development and corporate finance, operation and organizational management. Prior to joining the Company, he served as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of ICBC International Holdings Limited and has also served senior executive positions in other renowned institutions in the financial industry. The said ICBC International Holdings Limited is the parent company of ICBC International Capital Limited, which in turn is a financial adviser of the Company. Mr. Wang was a director of ICBC International Capital Limited when he worked in ICBC International Holdings Limited. Mr. Wang has obtained a Master of Science degree from University of North Texas. He graduated from (literally translated as University of Science and Technology of China) after completing its curriculum for a master degree in management and has obtained a Master of Engineering degree from (literally translated as Institute of Systems Science of Chinese Academy of Sciences). Mr. Wang has also been conferred a Bachelor of Engineering degree by (literally translated as South China University of Technology) (formerly called (literally translated as South China Institute of Technology)).

Kwong Fat Chan Mr. Chan Kwong Fat (George) is Independent Non-Executive Director of BEP International Holdings Ltd., since June 2009. Mr. Chan is the executive director of a consultancy company engaging in providing financial investment consultancy services. Mr. Chan has worked in the finance and commercial field for more than 22 years. He had been the principal corporate planner of Airport Authority Hong Kong and was responsible for corporate planning in the areas of commercial and financial strategies. Mr. Chan obtained his Bachelor degree in Social Sciences from the University of Hong Kong in 1982, Master degree in Business Administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1987 and Master degree in Accounting from Curtin University of Technology, Australia. Mr. Chan is also a member of the CPA Australia.

Tze-Kin Ng Mr. Ng Tze-Kin (David) serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of BEP International Holdings Ltd since December 20, 2013. He is also a Chairman of the Audit Committee, a member of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company. He holds a Master of Commerce degree from Macquarie University, Sydney. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and a fellow member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.