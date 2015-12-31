Name Description

Yan Wu Mr. Wu Yan is Executive Chairman of the Board of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited., since March 23, 2007. He is currently the Chairman of the Board of Directors of PICC Group* and a Director of The Geneva Association. Mr Wu is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of PICC Life Insurance Company Limited, PICC Asset Management Company Limited and PICC Health Insurance Company Limited, a member of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and a member of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Mr Wu was a member of the 17th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and a member of the 11th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. From 1985 to 1998, Mr Wu was the Deputy Secretary of the Communist Youth League of Xinjiang Autonomous Region, the Party Secretary of the Communist Party Committee of the city of Bole, a member of the Standing Committee of Beortalar Autonomous County Communist Party Committee, the Party Secretary of the Communist Youth League of Xinjiang Autonomous Region, and the Vice Minister of the Organisation Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League. From 1998 to 2003, Mr Wu was the Vice Minister of the United Front and Mass Work Department of the Central Finance League, the Party Secretary of the Finance League of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League and the President of the National Finance Youth Union. Mr Wu was the Vice President of China Life Insurance (Group) Company from 2003 to January 2007, a Director and the President of China Life Insurance Asset Management Company Limited and a Non-executive Director of China Life Insurance Company Limited** from 2003 to 2005, and an Executive Director and the President of China Life Insurance Company Limited** from January 2006 to January 2007. From January 2007 to March 2012, Mr Wu was the Chairman of the Board of Directors and President of PICC Group.

Zhiyong Lin Mr. Lin Zhiyong is President, Vice Chairman of the Board of PICC Property And Casualty Company Limited. He is a postgraduate, a Master, a senior economist, Vice Chairman of the Board, an Executive Director and the President of the Company. Mr. Lin joined The People’s Insurance Company of China (“PICC”) in 1980 and was previously the Deputy General Manager of Quanzhou Branch of PICC Property Insurance Company, Deputy General Manager and General Manager of PICC Fuzhou Branch, Deputy General Manager and General Manager of PICC Fujian Provincial Branch, and an Executive Vice President of the Company. Mr. Lin was granted the “National May Day Labor Medal” in 1998 and won the honorary title of “National Excellent Communist Party Member” in 1999. In 2010, Mr. Lin was elected an “Excellent Entrepreneur of Fujian Province”. He has 36 years of operation and management experience in the PRC insurance industry.

Dong Shen Mr. Shen Dong is Responsible Financial Officer, the Chief Accountant and General Manager of the Finance and Accounting Department of the Company. He joined PICC in 1992 and was previously the Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager and Manager of the Finance and Accounting Division and the Reinsurance Division of PICC Guangxi Provincial Branch, Deputy General Manager of Guangxi Provincial Branch of the Company, and Deputy General Manager and General Manager of the Finance and Accounting Department of the Company. Mr Shen graduated from Xiamen University with a bachelor’s degree in economics and afterwards graduated from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics with a master’s degree in software engineering. Mr Shen has 24 years of financial management experience in the PRC insurance industry.

Xiaoli Zhang Mr. Zhang Xiaoli is Executive Vice President, Company Secretary of the Company. He is the Responsible Compliance Officer, the Responsible Auditing Officer, concurrently General Manager of the Secretariat of the Board of Directors and Office of the Supervisory Committee of the Company. Mr Zhang is also the Director of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Insurance Association of China. Mr Zhang was a troop leader of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army from 1980 to 2000. He joined PICC in 2000 and was previously the Manager of the Disciplinary and Supervisory Office of PICC, Deputy General Manager of the Monitoring Department of the Company, and General Manager of the Office of the Board of Directors and the President Office of PICC Life Insurance Company Limited. Mr Zhang graduated from China Europe International Business School with an MBA degree. Mr Zhang has 16 years of management experience in the PRC insurance industry.

Wei Gu Mr. Gu Wei is Executive Vice President and the Chief Claims Assessor of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited. He joined PICC in 1995 and was previously the Manager and Assistant General Manager of PICC Beijing Branch, Deputy General Manager of Beijing Branch of the Company, General Manager of the Claims Management Department, General Manager of the Claims Management Unit and an Assistant to the President of the Company. Mr Gu has 21 years of operation and management experience in the PRC insurance industry.

Shan Hua Mr. Hua Shan is Executive Vice President of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited. He joined PICC in 1984 and was previously the Deputy General Manager of PICC Wuxi Branch, Assistant General Manager of PICC Jiangsu Provincial Branch, Assistant General Manager of Jiangsu Provincial Branch of the Company, Deputy General Manager of Jiangsu Provincial Branch and concurrently General Manager of Nanjing Branch of the Company, General Manager of Jiangsu Provincial Branch of the Company and an Assistant to the President of the Company. Mr Hua has 32 years of operation and management experience in the PRC insurance industry.

Caishi Jiang Mr. Jiang Caishi, Ph.D. is Executive Vice President of PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd. He is currently also the President of the Shanghai Institute of Marine Insurance, Chairman on Duty of China Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Community, General Conference Chairman and Council President of the China Urban and Rural Residential Building Earthquakes Catastrophe Insurance Pool, Director of the Non-Auto Insurance Committee of the Insurance Association of China and Vice President of PICC Philanthropy Charity Foundation. Mr Jiang joined PICC in 1988 and was seconded to New York, U.S.A. for 2 years. Mr Jiang was previously the General Manager of the International Insurance Department of PICC Tianjin Branch, Deputy General Manager of PICC Tianjin Branch, General Manager of the Property Insurance Department of PICC, General Manager of the Group Insurance Marketing and Management Department and General Manager of the Large-Scale Commercial Risk Insurance Department of the Company, General Manager of Shenzhen Branch of the Company, General Manager of the Agriculture Insurance Department of the Company, and a Senior Specialist and the General Manager of the Business Development Department of The People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China. Mr Jiang has 28 years of operation and management experience in the PRC insurance industry.

Dedi Wang Mr. Wang Dedi is Executive Vice President and the Director of Trade Union Work Committee of PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd. He joined PICC in 1992 and was previously the Deputy General Manager and General Manager of PICC Anshan Branch in Liaoning Province, Assistant General Manager, Deputy General Manager and General Manager of PICC Liaoning Provincial Branch, and General Manager of Beijing Branch of the Company. Mr Wang has 24 years of operation and management experience in the PRC insurance industry.

Xiaoyu Xie Ms. Xie Xiaoyu is Executive Vice President of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited. She joined the Company in 2013 and was previously the Deputy Director and Director of the News and Publication Division and Director of the Legal Affairs and Publicity Division of the Department of Human Resources, Labor, Policies and Regulations under the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine of the PRC, Director of the Secretariat Division and Deputy Director-General of the Department of Drug Registration under the China Drug Administration, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Drug Registration, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Food Safety Supervision and Deputy Director-General of the Department of Food Licensing under the China Food and Drug Administration, Director of the Division of Essential Medicine System of the Department of Medicine Policy and Essential Medicine System under the Ministry of Health of the PRC, and the Chief Operation Officer of Health Management and a Vice President of PICC Health Insurance Company Limited. Ms Xie has 24 years of extensive experience in management.

Zhen Yun Mr. Yun Zhen is Executive Vice President of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited. He is Chairman of PICC Community Insurance Sales and Service Co., Ltd. Mr Yun joined PICC in 1985 and was previously the Deputy General Manager and General Manager of PICC Hohhot Central Sub-branch, Deputy General Manager and General Manager of Inner Mongolia Branch of the Company, General Manager of Shandong Provincial Branch of the Company and a Vice President of PICC Life Insurance Company Limited. Mr Yun has 31 years of operation and management experience in the PRC insurance industry.

Tao Li Mr. Li Tao ,Ph.D. is Non-executive Director of PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd. He is currently the Secretary of the Board of Directors of PICC Group*. Mr Li began his career in 1985 and previously lectured at Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics. He joined PICC in 1998 and was previously the Deputy General Manager of the Research and Development Center and the Planning and Statistics Department of PICC, Deputy General Manager and General Manager of the Secretariat of the Board of Directors of the Company, and the General Manager of the Development and Reform Department, General Manager of the Policy Research Office and a Senior Specialist of The People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China. Mr Li graduated from Renmin University of China with a master’s degree in philosophy in 1993 and graduated from the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with a doctorate degree in economics in 1998. He has 31 years of experience in research and management, etc.

Xiaoping Yu Ms. Yu Xiaoping is Non-Executive Director of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited., since 17 January 2011. She is currently a Vice President of PICC Group* and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Beijing No. 88 West Chang’an Avenue Development Company Limited. Ms Yu was previously the Manager of the Mortgage Division and Deputy General Manager of the Mortgage Department of the People’s Construction Bank of China, Deputy Director of the International Finance Bureau, President of the Wuhan Branch and President of the Shenzhen Branch of China Development Bank, and the Chief Investment Officer of PICC Group*. Ms Yu graduated from Shanghai Tongji University with a bachelor’s degree in engineering in 1982 and graduated from Renmin University of China with a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1988. She has 34 years of operation and management experience in the PRC financial sector.

Bende Chu Mr. Chu Bende has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a postgraduate of the Party School of the Central Committee of Communist Party of China, a senior economist. Mr. Chu is currently the Chairman and the Secretary-General of the China Foundation for Development of Financial Education, and a Vice Chairman of the National Internet Finance Association of China. Mr. Chu was previously the Deputy Director of the Office of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (“SAFE”), Director-General of the General Affairs Department and Director-General of the Supervision and Inspection Department of SAFE, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Vice President of Shenyang Branch of the People’s Bank of China and concurrently Deputy President of Liaoning Branch of SAFE, and Executive Deputy Director (departmental or bureau level) of Staff Union of the People’s Bank of China. Mr. Chu graduated from Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the Party School of the Central Committee of Communist Party of China, respectively majoring in currency banking and history of the Communist Party of China. Mr. Chu has substantial experience in public management and financial industry.

Hanchuan Lin Mr. Lin Hanchuan, Ph.D. is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a professor, a doctoral supervisor, enjoying the special government allowance awarded by the State Council, an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company. Mr Lin is a member of the University Council, the Deputy Director of the University Academic Committee and the Deputy Director of the Academic Degree Committee of the University of International Business and Economics, the Chief Expert of Beijing Center for Enterprise Globalization and Management Research, and concurrently the Vice Chairman of the Chinese Industrial Economic Association and an Executive Director of the Chinese Institute of Business Administration. Mr Lin was formerly the Dean of the School of Economics of Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, and an Independent Director of Hubei Kaile Science and Technology Co., Ltd.*. He has received over 20 awards at or above provincial and ministerial level such as the First Class Award for Outstanding Achievements in Humanities and Social Science Studies by National Institute of Higher Education. Mr Lin graduated from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law with a doctorate degree in economics. Mr Lin has substantial experience in the areas of economic and management research.

Chung Hing Lo Mr. Lo Chung Hing (Silver Bauhinia Star) is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the Chairman of the Hospital Governing Committee of Hong Kong Kowloon Hospital and Eye Hospital. Mr Lo was a member of the Selection Committee of the 1st and the 2nd Government of Hong Kong, a member of the Election Meeting of the 9th to the 12th National People’s Congress of Hong Kong, a member of the 9th National People’s Congress of China and a member of the Executive Officer Election Committee of Hong Kong in 2007 and 2012. Mr Lo was previously an Independent Non-executive Director and the Vice Chairman of the Airport Authority of Hong Kong, an Independent Non-executive Director of Mass Transit Railway Corporation Limited (now known as “MTR Corporation Limited”*) and MTR Corporation Limited*, a member of the Hospital Authority of Hong Kong, an Independent Non-executive Director of the Urban Renewal Authority of Hong Kong and a member of the Financial Services Advisory Committee of the Trade Development Council of Hong Kong. Mr Lo was also a Deputy General Manager of the Hong Kong Branch of Bank of China (now known as “Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited”**) and he worked in Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited** as the Chief Adviser of the Operation Committee and so on. During his employment in these two banks, he was a Rotating Alternate Chairman of the Hong Kong Association of Banks. Mr Lo graduated from The University of Hong Kong with an MBA degree and has extensive experience in public management and financial industry.

Yusheng Ma Mr. Ma Yusheng is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is currently the Assistant President and the Chief Representative in Beijing of China Europe International Business School. Mr Ma previously worked in the National Organization Cadre Training Center of the Organization Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and in the Secretariat of the Library and Information Committee of the National Colleges and Universities under the National Education Committee. Mr Ma was the Director of Human Resources of Philips (China) Investment Services Company Limited. Mr Ma graduated from the Department of Psychology of Peking University with a bachelor’s degree in science and afterwards graduated from China Europe International Business School with an MBA degree. Mr Ma has substantial experience in public and business management.