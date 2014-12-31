Name Description

Zhangsun Zhang Mr. Zhang Zhangsun serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Guorui Properties Limited. He is the founder of the Group and one of the Controlling Shareholders. Chairman Zhang also serves as executive Director, president and the chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company and as chairman of Beijing Glory Xingye Real Estate Holding Limited (“New Beijing Glory”). Chairman Zhang has over 20 years of experience in real estate development, management and operation. He established our Group in April 1994 and has since led the Group in its development of real estate projects. Before he established our Group, Chairman Zhang used to work in the Shantou Commodities Bureau from 1980 to 1987. Chairman Zhang is also a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Committee of Beijing Municipality, a member of the standing committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Committee of Dongcheng District of Beijing, a representative of the National People’s Congress of Shantou Municipality, an executive committee member and the vice chairman of Real Estate Chamber of Commerce of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commence and the chairman of Chaoshan Chamber of Commerce in Beijing. He graduated from high school in Shantou in July 1969.

Xueer Dong Ms. Dong Xueer serves as Chief Financial Officer of Guorui Properties Limited. Ms. Dong joined the Group in October 1997 and successively served as the general accountant in Shantou Glory Management Limited from October 1997 to January 2003, account officer in Original Beijing Glory from February 2003 to July 2008 and chief financial officer in Shenyang Dadongfang Property Development Co., Ltd. From August 2008 to February 2010. Since March 2010, Ms. Dong has served as the chief financial officer in Original Beijing Glory, responsible for its overall financial management, including but not limited to fund management, loan management, asset management and accounting computations. Ms. Dong obtained a college degree in accounting from the University of International Business and Economics in July 2006.

Weiguang Ge Mr. Ge Weiguang serves as Vice President, Executive Director of Guorui Properties Limited. Mr. Ge is also Director of New Beijing Glory. He joined the Group in September 2008 and has since served as vice president of Beijing Glory Xingye Real Estate Co., Ltd (“Original Beijing Glory”). Before joining us, he successively served as the deputy section chief of Daxilin Iron Mine of Xilin Steel Group Co., Ltd , a steel manufacturing company, from August 1984 to June 1990, primarily responsible for the financial management; the deputy section chief of Heilongjiang Aluminum Foil Factory, an aluminum processing company, from June 1990 to June 1992, primarily responsible for the financial management; the assistant to president and deputy chief accountant of Orient Holding Co., Ltd., a listed company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600811) engaged in various businesses including, among others, banking and financing businesses and precious mineral resources exploration and extraction businesses, from June 1992 to September 1995, responsible for general management of the company’s accounting and financing affairs; the vice president and chief financial officer of Jinzhou Port Co., Ltd., a listed company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (A share stock code: 600190, B share stock code: 900952) mainly engaged in port and transportation businesses, from September 1995 to April 2001, primarily responsible for accounting, investment and financing and listing affairs; the vice president and chief financial officer of Jitong Network Communications Limited, a telecommunication company, from April 2001 to December 2002, primarily responsible for accounting, investment and financing and listing affairs; and the executive vice president of Oriental Garden Properties Limited, a building materials trading company, from December 2002 to April 2007, primarily responsible for assisting the president in the company’s daily operation and management.

Wenjuan Ruan Ms. Ruan Wenjuan serves as Vice President, Executive Director, of Guorui Properties Limited, and Director of New Beijing Glory. She is a member of the Remuneration Committee, a member of the Internal Control Committee of the Company and as director of New Beijing Glory. Ms. Ruan joined the Group in January 2000 and was responsible for financial management related work in Shantou Garden Group Co., Ltd. She successively served as the financial manager and chief financial officer in Original Beijing Glory since 2004. In August 2006, Ms. Ruan was appointed as a director and vice president in Original Beijing Glory and was primarily responsible for the cost management and financial management affairs of our Group. Ms. Ruan completed the real estate EMBA program from Tsinghua University in September 2004.

Jin Zhang Ms. Zhang Jin serves as Vice President, Executive Director, of Guorui Properties Limited, and Director of New Beijing Glory. Ms. Zhang joined the Group in August 2006 and served as the assistant to the chairman of Original Beijing Glory. Since August 2008, Ms. Zhang served as the vice president of Original Beijing Glory, primarily responsible for the management and operation of our commercial properties. She is also the executive director of Beijing Glory Industrial Commercial Management Limited and chairman of Beijing Yinhe Glory Commercial Investment Co., Ltd. Ms. Zhang graduated from Holmes Institute in Australia majoring in business administration in August 2007. She also participated in the international real estate advanced leadership program in Harvard University in May 2007, the globalized city and real estate operator course in The University of Hong Kong in January 2008 and the entrepreneur development program in globalization in University of Cambridge in April 2008. Ms. Zhang was awarded “China Real Estate Top Hundred Person by CIHAF China Real Estate Mainstream Media Alliance in 2008, “China Shopping Mall Centre Top Professional of Year 2010 by PURCHASING Union Mall Development Committee in 2010 and “China Commercial Properties Influential Person by China Commercial Real Estate Industry Development Forum in 2013. Ms. Zhang is also a vice chairman of Chamber of Commerce of Dongcheng District of Beijing, council of China Commercial Real Estate Association, vice chairman of China International SME Union and member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Committee of Dongcheng District of Beijing.

Jie Dai Mr. Dai Jie serves as Vice President of Guorui Properties Limited. Mr. Dai joined the Group in November 2011 and has successively served as the regional manager of Hainan Region and the director of the group operation and construction management center. Mr. Dai has more than 13 years of experience in development, operation and construction management. Before joining the Group, Mr. Dai successively served as the director of construction department of New World China Land (Beijing) Limited from December 2001 to June 2010, responsible for the project development; and deputy general manager of Beijing Xinjingrun Property Co., Ltd. From July 2010 to November 2011, responsible for project development. Mr. Dai was awarded the professional qualification as an engineer by China Railway Group Limited in June 2008. He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in industrial and civil construction from Beijing University of Technology in July 1993.

Zhenhe Hao Mr. Hao Zhenhe serves as Vice President, of Guorui Properties Limited, and General Manager Of Langfang Glory Investment Co., Ltd. Mr. Hao joined the Group in July 2001 and has successively served as the head of the general office and head of the planning and development department of Original Beijing Glory, the general manager of Beijing Glory Property Services Co., Ltd. And vice president of Original Beijing Glory. Before joining the Group, Mr. Hao worked at the International Liaison department of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee from April 1971 to April 2001. Mr. Hao obtained a college degree in journalism from the college of journalism of All-China Journalists Association in July 1992.

Bin Li Mr. Li Bin serves as Vice President of Guorui Properties Limited. and Chairman of Beijing Glory. Mr. Li joined the Group in July 1997 and successively served as the procurement manager, sales manager and public relationship manager of Garden Group and the deputy general manager of Hainan Glory Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. He has worked in Original Beijing Glory since 2002 and successively served as the secretary to the chairman and the assistant to the chairman. Mr. Li is also the vice chairman of Qianmen Branch of Dongcheng District of Beijing Federation of Industry & Commence, the member of the Youth Federation of Dongcheng District of Beijing, a director and deputy secretary-general of Chaoshan Chamber of Commerce in Beijing. Mr. Li completed business administration programme from International Business University of Beijing in July 2006.

Jianfei Lin Mr. Lin Jianfei serves as Vice President of Guorui Properties Limited. Mr. Lin joined the Group in April 2005 and served as the assistant to the chairman and deputy general manager in Original Beijing Glory from April 2005 to April 2007. From April 2007 to December 2012, Mr. Lin resigned from the Group and served in the construction, development and management center of Eastern City of Shantou Economic Zone. In December 2012, Mr. Lin rejoined the Group and served as the vice president of Original Beijing Glory. Before joining the Group, he used to work in the urban planning department of Shantou, Guangdong Province from July 1998 to May 2005. Mr. Lin obtained a Bachelor’s degree in city planning from Sun Yatsen University in July 1988.

Yaoquan Lin Mr. Lin Yaoquan serves as Vice President of Guorui Properties Limited, and General Manager of Garden Group. Mr. Lin joined the Group in August 2004 and has served as the vice president and regional manager of Shantou Region of Original Beijing Glory since 2009. He has also been the general manager of Shantou Industrial Materials Exchange Center since 2004 and the general manager of Shantou Guohong Construction Limited since 2010. Before joining the Group, Mr. Lin served as a clerk of the import and export department of Shantou Jinming Wujin Material Co., Ltd. From April 1989 to May 1993, responsible for daily operation of the import and export department; the manager of the import and export deportment of Shantou Jinming Development Company. From June 1993 to February 1998, responsible for daily operation of the import and export department; general manager of Chaozhou Caitang Yaolong Stainless Steel Products Co., Ltd. From July 1998 to March 2004, responsible for overall management of this company. Mr. Lin graduated from high school in Shantou.

Xiaodong Sun Mr. Sun Xiaodong serves as Vice President of Guorui Properties Limited. Mr. Sun is responsible for bidding and procurement as well as cost management. Mr. Sun has over 10 years of experience in project management and real estate operation. Before joining the Group, Mr. Sun served in renowned property companies such as Tsinghua Tongfang Nuclear Technology Limited, Longfor Properties Co., Ltd and HKI China Land. Mr. Sun obtained a Bachelor’s degree in business administration from Renmin University of China and held qualifications as a senior engineer, a PRC certified budgeting specialist and a real estate valuer.

Yanchun Tian Ms. Tian Yanchun serves as Assistant to Chairman of Guorui Properties Limited. Ms. Tian joined the Group in April 2005 and successively served as the financial manager, chief financial controller, director of the auditing center, head of the bidding and procurement center of Original Beijing Glory, responsible for the bidding and procurement affairs. Before joining the Group, she served as the cost engineer in Beijing Vanke Co., Ltd. a real estate development company, from September 1998 to September 2004, responsible for cost management. Ms. Tian was awarded the qualification as a certified cost engineer by Beijing Municipal Bureau of Personnel in October 2005. She obtained a Bachelor’s degree in civil defense engineering construction from Institute of Engineering Corps, PLA University of Science in July 1994.

Shuang Yan Mr. Yan Shuang serves as Assistant to Chairman of Guorui Properties Limited. Mr. Yan joined the Group in March 2004 and has since successively served as various positions in our Group, namely the security head of Glory Xingye (Beijing) Industrial Co., Ltd. From March 2004 to February 2005; the deputy general manager of Glory Services from February 2005 to September 2009; the deputy general manager of Beijing Glory Industrial Commercial Management Limited from September 2009 to March 2012; and the assistant to the chairman and the director of the president office of Original Beijing Glory since March 2012. Mr. Yan was awarded a certificate in property management in June 2011 by Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. He is pursing a college degree in business administration at the School of Network and Continuing Education of Xidian University.

Yin Ping Kwong Ms. Kwong Yin Ping Yvonne serves as Joint Company Secretary of Guorui Properties Limited. Ms. Kwong is a vice president of SW Corporate Services Group Limited, a specialty corporate services provider focusing on the provision of listing company secretarial and compliance services. She holds a Degree in Accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and is a fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and a fellow of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. Ms. Kwong has extensive experience in providing company secretarial and compliance services to numerous private and listed companies.

Jin Zheng Ms. Zheng Jin serves as Board Secretary, Joint Company Secretary of Guorui Properties Limited. Ms. Zheng joined the Group in January 2010 and has served as the vice president of the capital and financial management center and the operation and construction management center of Original Beijing Glory since October 2010 and February 2013, respectively. Before joining the Group, she served as the assistant manager in KPMG Huazhen (special general partnership) from July 2007 to January 2010, responsible for auditing. Ms. Zheng was awarded the qualification as a certified public accountant by the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants in August 2009. She obtained a Bachelor’s degree in engineering management in July 2004 and a Master’s degree in finance in June 2007 from Central University of Finance and Economics.

Jingru Chen Ms. Chen Jingru serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Guorui Properties Limited. She is the chairman of the Internal Control Committee and a member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Ms. Chen was appointed as independent nonexecutive Director of the Company on June 5, 2014. Ms. Chen is the global partner of DeHeng Law Offices. She has been an independent director of Dongxin Electrical Carbon Co., Ltd. (previously known as Yangmei Chemical Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600691) since November 2012. Ms. Chen has been working in DeHeng Law Offices since 1993 and has extensive experience in the corporate and securities aspects. Ms. Chen served as an independent director of Beijing Xiangeqing Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 002306) from May 2011 to January 2014. Ms. Chen was awarded her professional qualification as a lawyer conferred by the Lawyer Qualification Committee of the PRC Ministry of Justice in March 1993. She obtained a Bachelor’s degree majoring in law in July 1985 and a Master’s degree majoring in law in December 1990 from Nankai University.

Siming Lai Mr. Lai Siming serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Guorui Properties Limited. He is chairman of the Remuneration Committee, a member of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Lai was appointed as independent non-executive Director of the Company on July 5, 2013. Mr. Lai has been the member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors since June 1983 and the member of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors since August 1984. In April 1999, Mr. Lai became the fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors. Mr. Lai is a professional surveyor and has considerable experience in the property field. Between September 1980 to February 1994 and August 1997 to June 2002, Mr. Lai was working in Knight Frank (known as F.Y. Kan & Partners in 1980), an international property consultant firm, offering property consulting services. Mr. Lai is an independent non-executive director of Asia Commercial Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 104) since August 1998. Mr. Lai was also an independent non-executive director of The Sun’s Group Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 988) from May 2002 to March 2003. Mr. Lai served as the Vice Chairman, General Practice Division of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors for two years (GPD Council 2001-2003). Mr. Lai obtained a Master’s degree in business administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in November 2001.