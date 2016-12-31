Name Description

Ning Li Mr. Li Ning is Executive Chairman of the Board, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Li Ning Co Ltd. He is also serves as the Chairman of the Executive Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Li has been appointed as interim chief executive officer of the Company with effect from 18 March 2015 and the duties of Chief Executive Officer has been performed by Mr. Li and supported by the incumbent senior management of the Company. He is primarily responsible for formulating the Group’s overall corporate strategies and planning. Mr. Li is one of the most outstanding athletes in the 20th century. In the 6th World Cup Gymnastics Competition in 1982, Mr. Li unprecedentedly won six gold medals in men’s artistic gymnastics events and was named the “Prince of Gymnastics” in the PRC. In the 23rd Los Angeles Olympic Games in 1984, Mr. Li won three gold, two silver and one bronze medals, making him the athlete winning the most medals of that Olympic Games. In 1987, Mr. Li became the Asian member of the Athlete’s Commission of the International Olympic Committee. From 1993 to 2000, Mr. Li served as a member of the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Technical Committee of the Federation Internationale De Gymnastique. He is currently an honorary member of the Federation Internationale De Gymnastique. In 1999, Mr. Li was voted one of the “World’s Most Excellent Athletes in the 20th Century” by the World Sports Correspondent Association. After retiring from his athlete career in 1989, Mr. Li initiated the idea of LI-NING brand with the goal of creating the first national sports goods brand in the PRC. He has dedicated the past over 20 years to the development of the Group’s business, making great contribution to the development of the sporting goods industry in China. Mr. Li also serves as chairman, chief executive officer and executive director of Viva China Holdings Limited. Mr. Li holds a bachelor’s degree in law from School of Law of Peking University.

Wah-Fung Tsang Mr. Tsang (Terence) Wah-Fung is Chief Financial Officer of Li Ning Company Ltd., since May 1, 2013. He joined the Group in April 2013, and is responsible for finance, internal audit, company secretary and investor relationship. Mr. Tsang has over 25 years of experience in the apparel industry. His previous employment included that for Guess Inc, Ashworth Inc and Levi Strauss Company. Mr. Tsang had held various management roles including as chief financial officer, chief operation officer, Asia president and senior vice president for business unit throughout his career. He is a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Tsang holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration from State University of New York.

Yu Ru Hong Mr. Yu Ru Hong is vice president of the Group, joined the Group in March 1990, and is responsible for the Company’s product design, planning, listing and marketing as well as the business of badminton, football and international sales. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Hong has eight years of experience of being a professional badminton athlete. After joining the Group, he has been responsible for the Company’s regional retailing business in Shanghai; setting up the Company’s first division, accessory division; responsible for the strategic collaborations of Beijing Olympics and businesses such as basketball, badminton and international business division.

Bin Liao Mr. Bin Liao is vice president of the Group, joined the Group in May 2016, and is responsible for the Group’s human resources, legal affairs and administration. Mr. Liao has over 13 years of experience in the sportswear and apparel industry. Between 2003 and 2012, he worked at the Company. In his career, Mr. Liao held senior human resources management positions in a number of companies. Mr. Liao holds a bachelor degree and a master degree from Renmin University of China.

Hai Wei Yang Mr. Hai Wei Yang is vice president of the Group, joined the Group in January 2000, and is responsible for regional sales, channels, retail, product operation and logistics. Mr. Yang has over 22 years of sales working experience. He worked at a well-known retail group and held various positions such as the Company’s channel officer, retail operation officer and regional general manager. Mr. Yang holds a bachelor degree in management engineering from Beijing Wuzi University.

Ye Feng Mr. Ye Feng is General Manager - E-commerce Division of the company. He was joined the Group in August 2008, and is responsible for the e-commerce of the Group. Mr. Feng has over 10 years of experience in the areas of Internet and e-commerce. He worked at a number of wellknown Internet companies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electronic information engineering from Shanghai Maritime College (now known as Shanghai Maritime University).

Can Yu He Mr. Can Yu He is General Manager - Apparel R&D and Production Division of the company. He joined the Group in January 2002, and is responsible for businesses such as the R&D, production and procurement of apparel goods. Mr. He has over 23 years of experience in the area of supply chain for sports goods. He worked at internationally renowned sportswear manufacturers. Mr. He graduated from Central South Forestry University with a bachelor’s degree in forestry.

Jian Guang Xu Mr. Jian Guang Xu is General Manager - Footwear R&D and Production Division of the company. He joined the Group in March 1998, and is responsible for businesses such as the R&D, production and procurement of footwear goods. Mr. Xu has over 24 years of experience in footwear industry. He worked at internationally renowned sportswear manufacturers. Mr. Xu holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Nanchang University and a MBA Degree from Renmin University of China.

Xiang Du Zhang Mr. Xiang Du Zhang is General Manager - Brand Project Management Center of the company. He joined the Group in November 1991, and is responsible for the PR, media management, market research, medal teams’ sports marketing and “ ” label division. Mr. Zhang has over 35 years of experience in the apparel industry and was the deputy manager of Beijing Dahua Shirt Factory Mr. Zhang served as the manager of Li Ning Shirt Company Limited. general manager of Li Ning Apparel Company Limited, deputy general manager of Beijing Li Ning Company Limited, special assistant of chairman and acting chief marketing officer of the Group. Mr. Zhang holds a bachelor’s degree in politics and administration from Beijing Open University and a bachelor’s degree in economic management from Beijing Open University.

Kar Lei Tai Ms. Tai Kar Lei is Company Secretary of Li Ning Company Ltd., since May 13, 2013. She has over 20 years of company secretarial experience and is a fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Yue Chen Mr. Chen Yue, Scott is Non-Executive Director of Li Ning Co Ltd., since April 1, 2012. He is a member of the executive committee and the remuneration committee of the Company. Mr. Chen joined the Group in April 2012. TPG, which has interests in the convertible bonds, the convertible securities and ordinary Shares of the Company, is an affiliate of TPG Group, a leading global investment firm. Mr. Chen is a partner and managing director of TPG. Mr. Chen is head of TPG’s Beijing office and co-leads investment opportunities for TPG in Greater China. Mr. Chen’s investment focus spans across all industries but specialize in the consumer and retail, healthcare as well as technology, media, and telecom industries. Since joining TPG in 2001, Mr. Chen has been based in TPG’s Singapore, Hong Kong and Beijing offices and has evaluated and executed private equity transactions across multiple industries spanning across most Asia Pacific countries. He is serving or has served on the Boards of Directors of United Family Healthcare, HCP Global Ltd., UTAC Holdings Ltd. and Taishin International Bank Co., Ltd. Prior to joining TPG, from 1999 to 2001, Mr. Chen worked as an analyst in the Technology Mergers & Acquisitions Group of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. in New York. Mr. Chen graduated from University of Colorado with a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration in 1999.

Jen-Wei Wu Mr. Wu Jen-Wei has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company effective August 12, 2015. He is a member of the executive committee of the Company. Mr. Wu joined the Group in August 2015. He is a global business executive with extensive multinational business management experience. He is also an advisor of private equity firms focusing on consumer products and health care. He recently retired from Johnson & Johnson, a global health care company, where he served as Chairman of Johnson & Johnson China and a member of the Johnson & Johnson Management Committee until March 2016. He joined Johnson & Johnson’s consumer business in 1989. He later was appointed Managing Director, Johnson & Johnson China in 1995 and became President for Greater China in 2000. He was named International Vice President, Asia/Pacific in 2003 and Company Group Chairman, Global Markets in 2008. In 2011, he was appointed Worldwide Chairman of the Johnson & Johnson Consumer Group. Before joining Johnson & Johnson, he had worked with Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo. Mr. Wu is a holder of Degree in Economics from National Chengchi University in Taiwan. He also obtained an MBA degree from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. Mr. Wu serves on the Board of Visitors at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and Advisory Boards of Duke Kunshan University and Center for Talented Youth at the Johns Hopkins University.

Chung Bun Chan Mr. Chan Chung Bun, Bunny is Independent Non-Executive Director of Li Ning Co Ltd. He is a member of the audit committee, the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of the Company. Dr. Chan joined the Group in June 2004. Dr. Chan has more than 30 years of experience in the garment industry and is currently the chairman of Prospectful Holdings Ltd. Dr. Chan has also served as independent non-executive director respectively of Great Harvest Maeta Group Holdings Limited since September 2010 and of Speedy Global Holdings Limited since December 2012. Both companies are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Dr. Chan is active in community affairs in Hong Kong. He is currently the chairman of the Kwun Tong District Council of Hong Kong. He has been appointed as vice-chairperson of the Community Care Fund Task Force of the Commission on Poverty from 1 December 2012 and as member of the Council for Sustainable Development from 1 March 2015 respectively. Dr. Chan was appointed as Justice of Peace in 2002 and was awarded the Bronze Bauhinia Star medal in 2004, Silver Bauhinia Star medal in 2009 and Gold Bauhinia Star medal in 2014 by the Hong Kong Government. In December 2013, Dr. Chan was conferred Doctor of Business Administration, honoris causa, by the Open University of Hong Kong.

Fook Sun Koo Mr. Koo Fook Sun, Louis, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Li Ning Co Ltd. He is a chairman of the audit committee of the Company. Mr. Koo joined the Group in June 2004. Mr. Koo is the managing director of Hercules Capital Limited, a corporate finance advisory firm. Prior to the founding of Hercules Capital Limited, he was the managing director and the head of corporate finance department of a major international bank, and a director and chief executive officer of a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Koo also serves currently as an independent non-executive director of Midland Holdings Limited, Good Friend International Holdings Inc., Xingda International Holdings Limited and Winfull Group Holdings Limited, all of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Koo graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of California at Berkeley in the United States and is a certified public accountant.

Jing Shyh Su Mr. Su Jing Shyh is Independent Non-Executive Director of Li Ning Company Limited., since 5 July 2012. He is of the nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Su joined the Group in July 2012. Mr. Su has retired from Yum! Brands, Inc. (“Yum!”), a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, where he was the Chairman and CEO of its China division as well as the vice chairman and an executive director of Yum!. Mr. Su earned his undergraduate degree at the National Taiwan University, a M.Sc. degree of Chemical Engineering at Pennsylvania State University and an MBA at the Wharton School. Before joining Yum!, Mr. Su worked with Procter & Gamble in Germany and Taiwan. Mr. Su started his career with Yum! in 1989 as KFC International’s director of marketing for the North Pacific region. In 1993, he became vice president of North Asia for both KFC and Pizza Hut. Mr. Su was named president of Greater China for Tricon Global Restaurants International upon Pepsi’s spin-off of the restaurant business in 1997. Yum!’s China Division today leads the development of the KFC, Pizza Hut Dine-in Restaurants, Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning and Little Sheep brands in mainland China. Mr. Su was a non-executive director of Little Sheep Group Limited from 2 June 2009 to 2 February 2012, which was delisted from the Main Board of the Stock Exchange in February 2012.